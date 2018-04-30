Apple Said To Prep Massive $400 Billion Shareholder Payout To Offset iPhone Disappointment

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/30/2018 - 07:58

Apple's iPhone X sales woes have been extensively documented in recent days (most recently in "Doubts Grow At Apple" That A $1,000 Smartphone May Not Have Been A Winning Idea"), and with earnings by the world's most valuable company scheduled for tomorrow after the close, many have asked just how Apple will avoid having its stock punished for what has been a disappointing quarter.  Adding fuel to the fire, Daniel Ives, an analyst at GBH Insights in New York, said Wall Street was in "full panic mode" about iPhone figures.

Well, it appears that Tim Cook has come up with a solution: according to The Times, the Apple CEO may unveil a mammoth $400bn cash return to shareholders "in an attempt to ease unrest over weak iPhone sales."

Several analysts have predicted that Cook will hand shareholders $300bn to $400bn through dividends and a share buyback scheme over two to three years.


After resuming dividend payments and instituting a share buyback scheme in 2012, largely at the suggestion of Wall Street, Apple has added between $30BN and $50BN to its shareholder return program at around this time every year according to the FT, and at the current pace, ahead of this week’s eagerly anticipated announcement, all those buybacks and dividends will total $300bn by March 2019.

A huge buyback by Apple has been made likely by Donald Trump’s tax cuts, which will allow Apple to repatriate its $252bn foreign cash pile without paying a substantial capital gains tax bill; in fact as many companies with a large offshore hoard have shown this earnings season, they have been aggressively using cash to repay investors, none more so than Amgen whose cash shrank by a quarter this quarter to fund buybacks.

The FT confirms as much, reporting overnight that a record-breaking expansion to Apple’s capital returns scheme "could help win over investors who have become preoccupied by concerns of a global slowdown in smartphone sales."

Apple said in February that it planned to eliminate what was then a $163bn cash pile, net of debt, after repatriating capital accumulated overseas following recent US tax reforms.

Wall Street analysts expect the vast majority of those profits to be given back to shareholders in the coming years, in a move that could take Apple’s cumulative capital returns since 2012 to as much as $450bn by 2020.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimate that Apple could announce a $150bn increase to that sum on Tuesday.

“This would imply Apple repurchases $210bn in shares and pays $52bn in dividends over the next three years,” the bank said in a recent note to clients, adding that this would still leave about $30bn available for acquisitions.

Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid commented on the massive buyback rumor:

Apple is considering a $400bn payout to shareholders over the next 2-3 years to ease simmering concern about growth and the new iPhone X sales figures. To put that number in perspective, a country with $400bn of annual output would slot it above Norway but just below Austria and in 28th in the world. So Apple’s results on Tuesday may have some implications for the wider market and could go either way with investors worried about sales but with a possible mega payout as compensation. Definitely one to watch.

Tags
Business Finance
Banks - NEC
Phones & Smart Phones

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
Harry Lightning Sofa King Mon, 04/30/2018 - 08:27 Permalink

A payout of this magnitude would be a huge shot in the arm to both global consumption and to equity markets, as it represents a huge influx of income to be spent and invested. During the Bush Jr., Administration, the US government gave a tax rebate of something like $30 billion which helped propel the US economy out of the recession caused by the dot.com bust, and it had remarkable effects on US GDP at the time. A payout of the magnitude cited in this article would be three to four times the size of that tax rebate, and even though it would be paid to a smaller cross section of the American populace, still would have a noticeable impact around the globe. 

If it comes to pass, I think the dot plots over at the Federal Reserve headquarters would have to take on a rather different profile. 

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
CFreez Mon, 04/30/2018 - 08:01 Permalink

This is a one-off move by a desperate Apple.  Certainly, people don't need a $1000 smartphone that is out-dated in two years, an issue that seems beyond Apple's management.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 3
Infinite QE Mon, 04/30/2018 - 08:03 Permalink

Apple's only potential salvation is to put one of Jobs' kids in charge and create ultra-hardened and secure phones and devices. Call them F***NSA devices. Will sell in the millions. But then, of course, the kid will come down with some bizarre uncurable cancer like his father who also told the NSA to f'off...

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Goodsport 1945 Mon, 04/30/2018 - 08:09 Permalink

One more chance to run up the stock price and fatten the pockets of execs and insiders.  And another chance for the public and pension funds to load up at the top. 

All from the company that refused to give product discounts discounts to the vets group in Billerica MA that was raising funds to hand free ipods out to wounded soldiers recovering in hospitals.  Bastards!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
JLarryL Mon, 04/30/2018 - 08:09 Permalink

They think stock buybacks are giving money back to investors, but mostly it just gives business to Wall Street and destroys capital. Dividends would be a reward to all shareholders; buybacks only reward those who sell and reap the temporarily higher prices. Stock prices will still crater in a recession.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
overmedicatedu… Mon, 04/30/2018 - 08:12 Permalink

cook went to Trump's white house..and asked" Hey? last time i was here this place was all zebra chairs and african masks..what happened?? where's those mao mao machetes ??"

Trump smiled and said Mr cook.".don't worry about that..worry about what i can do to apple..unless you bring thousands of jobs back to USA..no more mega stock give aways and buy backs..Invest the money here. create jobs.."

cook" what you don't want a solyndra type kick back like the negro did?"

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Lokiban Mon, 04/30/2018 - 08:18 Permalink

Steve Jobs would never ever ever ever bring out such a piece of junk like the Iphone X. He is rolling over in his grave.
Bye bye Apple, the master of the hype, people are finally catching up to the hyped pieces of junk you try to push onto them. Your vanishing home-button is killing you softly..

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
HorseBuggy Mon, 04/30/2018 - 08:20 Permalink

Here is another idea for Apple, use that 400 billion to slash product prices. Giving investors cash will keep them happy for 5 minutes, giving the consumer steep discounts might get you long term happy customers, something that will satisfy everyone. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
tedstr Mon, 04/30/2018 - 08:26 Permalink

Let us not forget it's not just the iPhone X.  the watch was pretty much a bust and the iPad is being overtaken by myriad Android devices that are better and way cheaper (for a device that is not really all that neccessary).  People are also figuring out this little shell game the carriers are playing with disappearing subsidies.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
tedstr Mon, 04/30/2018 - 08:29 Permalink

Ive never owned any AAPL device and just got a new Samung J7 brand new and very cheap.  So far outstanding.  Build quality excellent audio quality outstanding

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
JailBanksters Mon, 04/30/2018 - 08:30 Permalink

It's just a Fon !

Offset Payout what ? we didn't make any money so here's your 400 Billion to keep you happy ? what

Why do I get the feeling, Apple's not going to be paying any Tax this year or next year ?

 