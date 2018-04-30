NSA Whistleblower: "Impossible To Communicate Safely... NSA Knows Our Weaknesses"

Authored by Erik Sandberg via Medium.com,
Some of the most vocal critics of the ethics of the U.S. governmental and surveillance agencies have been the ones who worked and built their tracking programs. The problem many of these individuals feel - like Bill Binney, a former technical director at the NSA - is that the spying mechanisms and frameworks have been abused by successive American governments following the travesty that was 9/11.
The sheer amount of data that was being fed in to the National Security Agency in the lead-up to 9/11 is also a moot point in that the event was an entirely avoidable catastrophe. Programs originally designed and implemented to protect U.S. citizens are now being used against its population.
Listen to the full interview in our weekly Newsvoice Think podcast.
Speaking to Bill Binney, we wanted to find out a bit more about how the National Security Agency functions and in what ways it violates the U.S. constitution. He told Newsvoice Think that it’s now practically impossible for any member of the public to communicate safely, privately or in a fashion that doesn’t end up in an NSA repository unit.
Bill Binney on the Fairview surveillance program
“The Fairview surveillance program has been used to spy on the Donald Trump administration, even before he took office. Now they’re starting to talk about this program simply because the politicians are getting hit with it. The poor suckers and thousands of citizens that have been jailed via this program. They don’t count. They’re the Department of Just-Us.”
Bill Binney on protecting ourselves against spying...
With Telegram hitting the news early in 2018, the focus on encrypted messaging apps and their primary function was much debated. In Iran, the government there blamed Pavel Durov’s product and banned it for inciting and encouraging revolution in a country already nervous and encircled by U.S. bases in the Middle East. The argument on encrypted messaging apps rages on with many in the U.K., such as Amber Rudd and even the Prime Minister calling on access in unique cases such as terrorist activity. Bill Binney, however, was sceptical on whether there is any way that the public can protect themselves from intrusion on their metadata.
Bill Binney on the relationship between the press and the CIA...
Censorship isn’t secluded to just Iran, though. With journalists across the globe still being jailed or in extreme cases, as witnessed recently in Slovakia, killed for their investigative work and reporting. Binney describes that the CIA have been involved and have colluded with the press since the ’50s and that the former director of the CIA, William J. Casey once said: “We’ll know when our propaganda campaign has succeeded; when everything and everyone in the country believes is false.”
Bill Binney on Mike Pompeo and the intelligence communities...
While Russia’s influence on the 2016 U.S. elections continues to hark debate, Bill Binney found himself at the centre of the furore late in 2017. At the behest of Donald Trump, he was summoned by the then CIA director Mike Pompeo who wanted his thoughts on Russian ‘hacking’.
“The intelligence community was not telling them the truth. They’re trying to drum up a new cold war. Look what they said in public testimony about spying, look what they said about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq: Nobody’s been telling the truth about these major issues.
Then they go off and kill hundreds of thousands of people based on a lie so they can go and build these military industrial complexes.”
* * *
With Newsvoice, you can be a part of the media. Our mission is to democratize the news, and move the power over to our readers. Get involved by downloading the app, or visit us at Newsvoice.com.
Comments
If the statements below are correct a lot of people have gone to jail using illegal evidence and parallel construction. I would guess many defense attorneys would like to know more about type of behavior and how to stop it.
"Question: And is that what Snowden was complaining about?"
"William Binney: Yes. Now, it even gets worse, because once NSA has all this data, they have to have a customer for it, and it's now turned out to be law enforcement... It's the FBI and DEA and they're going directly into these databases and querying them and looking for criminal activity and then they use this data to go arrest people... when they do that, they can't take it into court, because it wasn't acquired with a warrant, so it's not admissible in court. And, these are the rules for the-- this is the-- in the DEA is this SOD, or the "Special Operations Division". It's specifically tasked to look at NSA data for criminal activity. In the SOD is FBI, CIA, DEA, of course, DHS and the IRS."
[IRS involvement in spying and harassment]
"Question: Is that just your hypothesis?"
"William Binney: The only key point I have is the-- I can't remember her name, but I have it at home. She was testifying to the House Judiciary Committee. This was one of the people targeted by the IRS. And she mentioned some of the questions they were asking, she said, "They asked me a question about-- what's my relationship with this specific other person?" ...my question now is (not what her relationship is) but how did the IRS know that she had it? The only way they [IRS] would know is looking right into SOD at the graphing in NSA. They would know that from that."
[Parallel criminal case reconstruction]
"William Binney: ...they participate in the parallel reconstruction... when you [Law enforcement] can't use the data, you [Law enforcement] have to go out and do a parallel construction, means you use what you would normally consider to be investigative techniques, go find the data. You have a little hint... NSA is telling you where the data is, it makes you look really good. If you have it quickly. So then you can justify, taking it into court and use that in court...I call that perjury... I call this a 'Planned Program Perjury Policy' run by the Department of Justice of the United States... it's not just affecting our democracy, it's subverting our entire court system. It's not only subverting ours, it's subverting everybody's in the world that has a relationship with the FBI or the DEA. So this is infecting entire democracies, all of the world."
[USA has better domestic spy system than the Russians]
"William Binney: ...they've [NSA] started-- they've instituted a Stasi type system. Where workers in NSA are to look at and watch, "See something, say something" on other employees. So this is Stasi... I refer to N-S-A as the 'New Stasi Agency'... I... reference Wolfgang Schmidt, who used to be a lieutenant colonel in the East German Stasi, he commented on the NSA's surveillance program. He said, "For us, this would have been a dream come true." And the reason they're saying it... this is straight out of the KGB, like Gestapo, SS, Stasi playbook."
"Question: So the Russians have the same program?"
"William Binney: No, we do much better than they did."
And Binney notes: "NSA knows that.. I mean, NSA gets five billion records of GPS data on cell phones every day, so according to the Snowden material."
[That is a lot personal information gathered per day!]
https://theintercept.com/2018/01/09/dark-side-fbi-dea-illegal-searches-secret-evidence/
Coincidentally, the owner of the Post also has a major stake in letting Mueller do his work to preserve America’s surveillance and spying complex. In 2013, the same year that Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos bought the paper that broke Watergate for $250 million, Amazon Web Services landed a $600 million deal with the US intelligence community. According to a 2017 Washington Post story, AWS created a “cloud storage service designed to handle classified information for U.S. spy agencies,” including the CIA. The cloud technology was to “usher in a new era of cooperation and coordination, allowing agencies to share information and services much more easily.”
And now some intelligence and data experts believe that the CIA cloud is how the Obama administration could have minimized its trail after unmasking US persons. “The NSA database, with its large and ongoing collection of electronic communications, can be accessed through the NSA’s cloud,” says one former senior intelligence official. The NSA can audit it and find out if analysts are violating rules. The NSA does not audit the CIA’s cloud, which is audited by the CIA’s IT people and Amazon Web Services employees who are given security clearances. Says the former official: “There are people in the CIA, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the National Security Council staff who can move information from the NSA cloud into the CIA cloud. That seems the likeliest scenario to explain how Obama officials first unmasked US persons and then shared information without leaving a trail that could be audited independently, or immediately, at every step. Since unmasking, by itself, is authorized for lawful purposes, it’s the processing and sharing, as with Susan Rice’s spreadsheets, that tell us if the information was being misused.”
Presumably, the owner of Amazon is not eager to have Amazon customers see that the company with their credit card data and buying and viewing habits on file may have facilitated the US government’s spying on American citizens to advance a campaign of political warfare.
Mueller’s assembled constituents—from spies to political operatives, and from the press to big data/big business—must look something like what some on the left as well as the right have called the “Deep State,” a sinister-sounding phrase conjuring up dark images of cutthroat Turkish paramilitary operatives. But that’s not really what happened here—even the top spooks involved in Russiagate, like former CIA director John Brennan, have spent most of their careers inside Washington mastering nothing darker than the bureaucratic arts of ass-covering and blame-mongering.
http://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/257335/robert-muellers-beltway-cover-up
We are so fucked. The U.S. government has become, slowly and imperceptibly, a criminal enterprise. Nothing less, nothing more.
In reply to If the statements below are… by Chupacabra-322
They got in bed with the Zionist DESTROYERS of the world,
so no one should expect any less.
In reply to We are so fucked. by Gadfly
According to Q, Uranium One was a plan by the deep state to nuke the U.S. and blame it on Russia to start WWIII. Watch:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPj6F9EIiJ0
In reply to They got in bed with the… by beepbop
If we want to be a free people ( not that we are now) this needs to be shut down. Forcefully and with “extreme prejudice.”
congress should insert a truly clever, independent watchdog, but that will NOT happen under current ownership.
I believe that it is possible to organize a grassroots movement to simply do it. Congress MIGHT be persuaded to grant some kind of legal umbrella for a one time action of free militia fixing the problem of the nsa, for example, utterly devastating the Utah facility.
We do need to be competitive in this- or someone else wil surveil us (zuckerfucker et al would happily step in if we quit entirely) but it must NEVER be used against the citizenry because that is a guaranteed path to totalitarianism.
In reply to Watch this: https://www… by Gadfly
For that matter, Congress could set up an amendment (after the next catastrophe) explicitly detailing that militia can act against government when it oversteps. The natural law basis for that right is set out in the federalist papers. Codifying it would avoid a LOT of bloodshed.
In reply to If we want to be a free… by A Sentinel
Binney/McKinney 2020
Bill Binney is not only a patriot, but a national treasure.
The fact that he got out and is still walking the streets says a lot about the change in our government from the 1980s thru today.
He would be treated like Assange and Snowden just a few years after he left.
Keep in mind, this is also one of the guys who proved the DNC servers could not have been hacked. The e-mails were all downloaded to a USB drive in-house.
He deserves the Medal of Honor - and a position in Trump's White House, to tell him who is fucking him and how.
In reply to Binney/McKinney 2020 by Ignatius
The genie is already out of the bottle. The internet was one of the wishes. It's kind of like a bad movie where you make a wish for a billion dollars and after a few months of enjoying your bounty the Feds come to call and put you in prison for laundering money and failing to pay taxes.
This entire bogus Investigation is nothing more than a smoke screen being used to shield the obvious Treason & Sedition engaged in by Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths Hillary Clinton, John Breanan, James Clapper, Lynch, Rice & Obama.
The entire Surveillance Infrastructure Is & was being used for one thing. .. To build blackmail 'Control Files' on thousands if not millions of Americans. ... An Extortion Tool. .. NOTHING legal about it.
This is the biggest Criminal, Treasonous, Seditious Intelligence Political Espionage Operation of our lifetime. Same spying tactics used decades by MI6 / British Intelligence. Only difference being, it’s the first of its kind “Information Highway” Spy Ring utilizing an expanded Surveillance Infrastructure. The Constitutional ramifications of this are gargantuan.
This entire Criminal Deep State Intelligence Operation was data mining formuling the first of its kind Parallel Construction Case consisting of a Criminal Deep State CIA, FBI, DOJ Scripted False Narrative / PsyOp With the objective ousting a sitting President via a soft coup.
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Psychopath at Large George Bush Jr. instituted the Criminal Surveillance infrastructure.
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath at Large Barack Obama expanded it exponentially.
However, Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths Obama, Clinton, their minions Brennan & Clapper along with GCHQ used the intelligence apparatus to go after their political enemies. Morphing the Criminal Intelligence Agencies into a Tyrannical Lawless Political Police Surveillance State.
Most of the people whom you named, with the exception of Clinton, are small-time deep-state players: employees. The Beating heart of the deep-state is in corporate board-rooms, Wall Street, major hedge fund managers, and the New York Federal Reserve. Men such as Dick Cheney, Paul Singer, Lloyd Blankfein, Horacio Rozanski, Rex Tillerson, George Soros, Peter Thiel... these are the major players. Obama is a reefer smoking clown who did exactly as he was told.
In reply to This entire bogus… by Chupacabra-322
Yep, front men vs managers. I suspect there is at least 1 more layer of puppetmasters beyond those we see.
The Clintons aren't THAT big of fish, just brazen and viscious.
In reply to Most of the people whom you… by AurorusBorealus
I recommend that you read C. Wright Mills, The Power Elite, in conjunction with The Devil's Chessboard. These two books will explain much about what the deep-state is, where it originated, and how it works. The global elite send their children to the same private schools, many of these are in the United States and England: Phillips Exeter Academy or Eton, for example. The students in these schools are all children of the old aristocracy and the nouveau riche. A few highly intelligent students from the lower classes internationally are permitted entrance as well.
There these elites form bonds and friendships that continue as they matriculate to elite colleges such as Harvard and Yale, where they all enter the same fraternities and secret societies (such as the famous "Skull and Bones" club at Yale). The poor "scholarship and international students" are often recruited by the aristocracy to serve as their advisors, along with men who have gained renown as public intellectual and strategic thinkers, such as Brzezenski.
I have some personal experience with this system as I was once one of the "poor" students who attended a prestigious international private high school along with the children of corporate CEOs, Greek shipping magnates, and "prize negros" (their term, not mine). I know that it exists, and I know how it works. I have seen it first hand.
In reply to Yep, front men vs managers… by dirty fingernails
This is how the Bush, Clinton & Obama families gradually took over all the criminal activity once reserved for different mob families. They put them out of business and took their territory.
On top of becoming mobsters, they made selling off the assets of the United States to China, Israel, Russia, etc. & created the most profitable crime scam in history - all based on threats & owning the NSA/CIA/IRS & FBI.
In reply to This entire bogus… by Chupacabra-322
There is only one way of curing this problem...........REVOLT! Its what the French had to do in 1789.
Yeah, and look at France now...
In reply to There is only one way of… by Chief Joesph
I have reservations about the wisdom of Chief Joesph's plan.
All kidding aside, he's right but it's never going to happen.
In reply to Yeah, and look at France now… by Ignatius
Why would anyone want to revolt? Not only are the shopping malls air conditioned but so are the football stadiums. This is the best of all possible worlds. Relax and take the blue pills you're given.
In reply to I have reservations about… by LetThemEatRand
How would you communicate to gather support without being detected ?? That's one of the reasons they put this system in place. Before they began really fucking us, they had to have a superior intelligence gathering system in place.
In reply to There is only one way of… by Chief Joesph
Ding ding ding. They can nip revolt in the bud, which is one of the intents.
In reply to How would you communicate to… by DeathMerchant
Ding Dongs can't stop Boston Bombing, school murders, Las Vegas massacre, night club massacre, or dozens of other crimes - even with advance warning on most if not all of them.
They could give a shit about crime in the US. It just makes people more scared and willing to give up more rights.
In reply to Ding ding ding. They can nip… by dirty fingernails
Crime isn't really the point of it. Sure, it's used by police and the FBI, but that's just a "fringe benefit." The point of the entire system is power.
In reply to Ding Dongs can't stop Boston… by dvfco
It’s what the international bankers had to do. Followed swiftly by the Reign of Terror.
Fixed it for you.
In reply to There is only one way of… by Chief Joesph
Until I see the Clinton’s rotting in jail along with the Bush family & the Obama's, Until I witness 3/4 of congress & the senate being purged & prosecuted, Until I witness the complete dismantle of the FED, Until I witness ALL military bases around the globe being closed & folks coming back home, Until I witness the MIC's budget cut down to 1/4 only for national protection, Until I witness the purge of all the CIA/FBI cartel, Until I witness manufacturing being restored in the Country, Until I witness the USA cutting all special interests & lobbying on behalf of Israel/Zionists & SA, Until I Witness the break of Wall Street & the Banks monopoly on the Economy & PM, Until I witness the full restoration of the rule of Law......................... Until then, to me.
It’s absolute, complete, open, in your Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness.
Hey, just don't forget to vote. It's super cereal! Nobody takes it cereal! Man-bear-pig could be elected and OMG OMG...
In reply to Until I see the Clinton’s… by Chupacabra-322
Civil war or nuclear war?
I vote for one last Barbecue...
...Or STFU.
In reply to Hey, just don't forget to… by dirty fingernails
Continuous upvote ^^^^^
In reply to Until I see the Clinton’s… by Chupacabra-322
Bill Binney - A Good American
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=666wsDcoNrU
Reach out and touch
Somebody's crotch
Make this world a better place, if you can . . . .
they are collcting data on everyone so they can use it against us
if you speak out against (((them))) they will just dump your texts, emails and whatever other things you do on the internet
its time to leave the USA
Walk this dogma for yourselves folks.
With this kind of tool available to law enforcment how is it even possible for the usa to be this corrupted?
If its not being used by the good guys?
Have good guys ever had access to it?
Just who does get to use this tool?
Basic logic is the only way any of us will be able to sort this mess out. Its not like we will be getting any straight answers even from Bill Binney. Or anyone else for that matter.
Even my 15 year old daughter knows the internet is nothing more than a vast surveillance tool. I suggested it to her but she pretty much learned it from other sources. But if you've ever heard 15 year old girls talk, they have little to fear at this point.