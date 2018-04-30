Blain: "Last Day Of April And It Still Feels Like Feb. Something Isn’t Right"

Submitted by Bill Blain of Mint Partners
“When you hear our drums, hear them sound, we’re gonna fight until we have won this town…”
Last day of April and it still feels like Feb. Something isn’t right.
I was out sailing y’day and was frozen to the very bone. It should not be this way – this time last year I had first-degree sunburn. The weather’s confusion is a bit like the markets – where are we going next in terms before the long awaited spring finally arrives? Too many blogs talking about “Sell in May and Stay Away” this morning. Not so sure. The next two-weeks are likely to be thin: Europe is on holiday for the May Celebrations tomorrow, and the UK is taking next Monday off. (The UK never joined the EHS – the European Holiday System, which was one of the more attractive aspects of being part of the European Super-state.)
This week is going to be about Data and Geopolitics. Korea looks solved – or is fat-Boy just playing for time? Lets see how much access he really grants, and how he embraces the World and its institutions. We’ve got Trump playing nice across Asia, and the trade discussions in Beijing this week will be followed up by full meeting next.
In terms of data, I’m worried it’s going to remain divergent, continuing to break the Global Alignment Scenario. We’re expecting very strong and Risk-On data from the US. After last week’s stronger than expected growth number - a solid 2.3%, there should see the trend continue through wages, including Friday’s April Jobs report, confirming the strength of the US economy. Four Hikes remains nailed on.
My stock picking chum Steve Previs (our chartist) reckons the current corrective uncertainty could drag on through the summer into August before the rally resumes. He points to the 79% of US companies that have posted estimate beating results as something the market likes, but had already priced in. Other point to the numbers as highlighting just how far the US is down this business cycle – we’re past the top and that means it can only get worse; witness last week Caterpillar warning of mounting pressures.
This week, I’m concerned with aftershocks from a couple of potential stock speedbumps. Tomorrow we’ve got Apple – which is unlikely to be as weak as some pundits expect in terms of slowing smartphone demand, but isn’t going to give us much reassurance the boys and girls at Mac are dreaming up in terms of a future stream of innovative consumer bright-shiny-white-things that will make all out lives soooo-much better. I am an Apple addict – I recent bought a home-pod, but its was hardly an innovative paradigm shift… just the Apple version of someone else’s product, and She-Who-Is-Now-Mrs-Blain doesn’t like it because its listening to everything we say, play and watch.
More problematic could be the Tesla numbers - they will no doubt be absolutely awful, but the degree of awfulness will be what matters. It’s become a curious binary stock where the enthusiasts can’t buy enough, and the analyst-realists are willing to short it to their hearts content. If hope continues to triumph over analyst expectations, then I’m money good on my remaining position. If not.. hey.. the world will have benefitted by Musk holding every other car company’s reproductive organs to the fire and forcing forward EV technology. I’m frankly more excited by Space X.. but have a feeling that’s not a delivery next week trade either..…
The big question is how long the US recovery continues. With nearly 80% of companies posting reporting beats — but just what are they doing with their stronger than expected profits and tax windfalls? Building new plant and infrastructure? Upping the quality and value proposition to their staff? Nope.. they are giving it back to stock holders and boosting executive bonuses through stock buybacks.. I listened to one US CEO carefully explaining he had to meet shareholder expectations to increase the size of its buyback programme. He said precisely nothing about his company’s consumers, his products or how he was developing them. Short-termism always wins: damned if they do, damned if they dont. Have US corporates learnt anything over the last 10-years? I wonder how the next seven lean years might play out?
If the US is at the top of the cycle, what about the rest of the World? I don’t suppose anyone pays much attention to the UK anymore? Last week’s dismal numbers have killed expectations of recovery and higher rates, but I wonder just how much we’re underestimating weather effects. It’s been the strangest winter anyone can remember - why? I suspect we’re either not being told the truth (I so love a Monday morning conspiracy theory), or maybe no one gets the significance of a colder North Atlantic, the slowing of the North Atlantic Drift (the Gulf Stream) and the shifting of the Jet Stream. If wetter, colder, snowier winters are going to become the norm, let’s prepare. I’m adapting – I’m buying snow Tyres! Changing weather is not necessarily a Bad Thing - the mini-Ice age in the Middle Ages drove the cooling of the Baltic, pulled in the Herring, and triggered the rise of the mercantile Hanseatic Ports....
And what about Europe, where the numbers seem to suggest the European Economic Miracle has stalled. Oops. I read the spread between US and German bonds has never been so wide. QE into infinity? Rates to remain low for ever? All begs the question why isn’t the dollar much much stronger?
Again it’s a question of timing. Trump sits in a pretty good place – a strong economy and a weak currency – well done him! At some point the rest of the world catches up (although I harbour deep doubts Europe will ever really grow – its tired, exhausted, riven by rising bureaucracy and handicapped by ECB austerity that simply keeps the south from ever recovering..) at which point the dollar should weaken again. For the time being I’m a dollar bull! (More thoughts on Europe later this week – I need a good rant on the subject!)
Meanwhile – in my favourite alternatives markets, I’m looking for buyers of secondary UK energy infrastructure private placements, and guaranteed aviation senior assets. Schweet real asset yields.. what’s not to like?
Finally, attached, a recent Blain painting – the view walking into Canary Wharf. Now wouldn’t that look nice on someone’s board-room wall?. And I few billion years its might be worth something.
Comments
Korean giddiness will bring market turn and hangover.
Have you noticed a pattern here?
In reply to Korean giddiness will bring… by lizzoilz
dollar isnt stronger b/c there are too few of them.
In reply to Have you noticed a pattern… by Klassenfeind
This article is in dire need of a proof read and grammar check. I'm available if you're interested.
In reply to Korean giddiness will bring… by lizzoilz
The article is in dire need of some focus. I stopped hoping for clarity when I read "I am an Apple addict – I recent bought a home-pod" followed by "She-Who-Is-Now-Mrs-Blain doesn’t like it because its listening to everything we say, play and watch." We're supposed to place any credence in what some Apple fan-boy says? About anything?
At least his wife has some sense.
In reply to This article is in dire need… by j0nx
"dollar should be much, much higher". Mr dollar is not much, much higher for a good reason. Its gonna be much, much lower..
It's going to be below 0 lower
In reply to "dollar should be much, much… by Mistrzu Piotr
Just looked up Bill Blain, an ugly obese old creep with awful dress sense. hubris.
Dopy article by a man who has never had responsibility in his life and he's calling Kim of NK 'fatboy". Kim has managed a country which was bombed in the past until there was zero left to bomb, till planes could not find anything to bomb, and has kept the US might and threats at bay. So so offensive fat fool. And if Kim gets it right will re-unite Korea and now China is protecting him from attack by the US or anyone.
In reply to It's going to be below 0… by Labworks
I looked him up too. He's not how I pictured him. My morning porridge magic is ruined forever. <sighs, skulks in corner>
In reply to Just looked up Bill Blain,… by keep the basta…
You forgot to mention...Kim is a murderous thug who has had hundreds murdered as well as a money-laundering scumbag.
However, if he helps unite Korea it's all good.
In reply to Just looked up Bill Blain,… by keep the basta…
we had to destroy the human race, in order to save it from its destructive self.
In reply to It's going to be below 0… by Labworks
Have you checked who runs the world?
Well lets see now,
politicans are fools,
but the military is a greater fool,
and the Federal Reserve is the greatest fool of them all
So whos left to "run the world" or is it just checking the end of April's, fool's, jokes.
In reply to Have you checked who runs… by Labworks
We need to reject the idea that someone is needed to "run the world". People just need to be left alone to sink or swim without a nanny to run their lives.
Personally, I think people who believe politicians can "save" them are the greatest fools of all.
In reply to Well lets see now, … by 1 Alabama
Kenneth, whats the frequency?!
36 right, 24 left, 36 right. Open door.
In reply to Kenneth, whats the frequency… by nmewn
The paper with LRLRLRL on it?
I ate it.
--Some Stooge
In reply to 36 right, 24 left, 36 right… by 1 Alabama
Grand Solar Minimum bitches! Go long cashmere farms.
https://www.iceagenow.info/
Is Mersey wool still a thing?
In reply to Grand Solar Minimum bitches!… by Infinite QE
And Ice Age Farmer, on YouTube.
And Adapt 2030, on YouTube.
In reply to Grand Solar Minimum bitches!… by Infinite QE
Felix has been presenting the same theme for a long time compared to some of the new stuff on the internet. He's been good at debunking the global warming crowd; time will tell if his prognostications come true.
Meanwhile, take a look at crop reports from around the world. Many places seem to be a bit behind in getting crops planted. Good thing the price of food is not part of official CPI. It may be time to "go long" on your own greenhouse - and the means to defend it.
In reply to Grand Solar Minimum bitches!… by Infinite QE
The Chinese have been massively seeding clouds in an area the size of Spain, affecting world-wide weather patterns. They have been doing this for many years.
Doesn't effect sun output.
In reply to The Chinese have been… by Aliens-R-Us
I like your painting. How much?
"Finally, attached, a recent Blain painting –..."
Shows the promise of a six year old.
How very drismal.
Cheer up Bill, my boats have not touched the water yet.
You should display this in context.
In isolation it screams out Skrik.
"...still feels like Feb. Something isn't right."
Umm...... you forget to file April 15th?
Course something doesnt feel right.
The entire western world is fucking bankrupt, thanks to those filthy greedy cunts ruining it.
The very best of the scum have rode rough-shod over the rest of us and have risen to the very top of the surface, and us daft fuckers have found owt just how insidious these cunts are. They aint just happy to take everything you have, make you live a life of lies, they want you to go fight and die so they can stay right at the top of the pile, where they always were.
They never thought you lot would suss the cunts owt.
You did, what now?
;-)
He used the word TESLA in a sentence! LOL. That alone is proof positive the article is a puff piece.
These days all I'm getting from ZH is opinion pieces on the authors' own sentiment, apparently. "Something isn't right". I guess you just gotta get your 500 words out to get paid? It's not even good clickbait.
The new Mrs. Blain is the wise one. Get rid of that Apple in-home spy!
The voices in my head tell me my ECHO is my new and only friend.
In reply to The new Mrs. Blain is the… by artichoke