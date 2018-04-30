'Soft' Data Continues Collapse: Chicago PMI First YoY Drop in 15 Months

After a 3-month collapse, Chicago PMI rose very modestly in April to 57.6 (from 57.4 in March) but missed expectations (58.0).
However, year-over-year, Chicago PMI fell 1.1 points - the first decline since Jan 2017.
While the headline index managed a very small gain (only 3 subcomponents rose from last month):
-
Prices paid rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion
-
New orders rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion
-
Employment rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion
-
Inventories rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion
-
Supplier deliveries rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion
-
Production rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion
But:
- Order backlogs fell and the direction reversed, signaling contraction
Did the trend just change?
It appears the trend of 'soft' survey weakness did not...
Trump 'Hope' is almost gone.
Comments
Correct me if I'm wrong, but don't most of those indicators signal inflation rather than expansion?
it signals keep watching and dont leave the casino until you're dead broke
In reply to Correct me if I'm wrong, but… by dirty fingernails
....those indicators signal hyper-inflation via manipulation...
In reply to Correct me if I'm wrong, but… by dirty fingernails
I can read a chart. Going from high point in four years down to an average higher then last three is not a crash....unless you want it to be..
2 years into the Orange Dotard's presidency and the economy is still dragging ass Bigly
In reply to I can read a chart. Going… by MuffDiver69
Yeah? So oil drops, right?