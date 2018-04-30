China Warns Ahead Of Trade-War Talks: "Don't Expect A Comprehensive Deal Whatsoever"

It appears the US-China trade-war is nowhere near being over as NYTimes reports China will refuse to discuss President Trump’s two toughest trade demands when American negotiators arrive in Beijing this week.
Signalling ahead of the trade talks has been clear from Beijing. The New York Times reports that a half-dozen senior Chinese officials and two dozen influential advisers laid out the Chinese government’s position in detail during a three-day seminar that ended here late Monday morning. A handful of foreign writers were invited from around the world to make sure China’s stance would be known overseas. All of the officials and most of the advisers at the seminar insisted on anonymity because of diplomatic sensitivities.
The reason is simple: Beijing feels its economy has become big enough and resilient enough to stand up to the United States.
It is not clear what will happen when the two sides sit down this week or whether either will find a reason to waver. Still, as NYT points out, the Chinese and American positions are so far apart that China’s leaders are skeptical a deal will be possible at the end of this week. They are already raising the possibility that Chinese officials may fly to Washington a month from now for further talks.
“I don’t expect a comprehensive deal whatsoever,” said Ruan Zongze, the executive vice president of the China Institute of International Studies, which is the policy research arm of China’s Foreign Ministry. “I think there is a lot of game playing here.”
In some respects, the hard stance struck by Chinese officials reflects a hardening of public attitudes in China, as the Trump administration's actions have sparked increased nationalism among the Chinese...
The ZTE case “has changed a lot of Chinese people’s opinion,” said Mr. Ruan, of the China Institute of International Studies. “In the past, people saw us as interdependent.”
The bottom line, as NYT notes, is that this position potentially forces Washington to escalate the dispute or back down... and given Trump's history, the latter seems unlikely for now.
Comments
Thats fine. I'm for suspending ALL TRADE with China until they come to their senses. America does not need China, China needs America.
In your dreams!
In reply to Thats fine. I'm for… by brushhog
we can all fantasize about dreams in twitter land, with our twitter pied piper, Mr. Orange.
In reply to In your dreams! by libfrog88
>> That's fine. I'm for suspending ALL TRADE with China until they come to their senses.
That is only possible if America defaults on Treasury Bills owned by China.
And if America does that then America is effectively ending almost all international trade. Which is possible, but be prepared for a very different lifestyle in America if that happens.
In reply to we can all fantasize about… by DingleBarryObummer
That 'lifestyle' change you speak of is coming anyway, China or not. And you know what, that's not necessarily a bad thing. We have been living the illusion of debt-fueled prosperity about its full run and it is time to get real.
In reply to >> That's fine. I'm for… by HenryHall
China should dump their T-Bills at a steep loss. Do it now.
They can reinvest in the new Venezuelan Crypto, backed by bull shit.
In reply to >> That's fine. I'm for… by HenryHall
If China has a wad of spare cash it is short of something buy with, China will buy ...
A F R I C A
or at least a good few slices of Africa:-)
In reply to China should dump their T… by William Dorritt
If America doesn't need China then why all the bitching about China? Blackmailing and extortion may work for corrupt puppets, but China is no puppet of the Juvenile States of America.
In reply to Thats fine. I'm for… by brushhog
So if China doesn't need to keep exporting to the USA, then why not stop it all? Without the free technology and know-how robbed from other countries, China would stall and the new Emperor would have the shortest reign of all Chinese tyrants.
Lots of Chicom trolls floating on this sight. Most of them dumber than a stump and all of them hate Trump.
In reply to If America doesn't need… by Brazen Heist
Lots of people hate Trump.
They just hate Shrillary more.
In reply to So if China doesn't need to… by Kayman
If your shit is so easy to replicate, you might not be as special as you think.
Don't forget all those American firms who chose to outsource to China. This was ultimately not China's decision. China has all the design blueprints to manufacture all those goods handed to them by American corporations.
Blaming foreigners for America's woes is intellectually lazy and lame. The problem with America has always been inside America, but so many Americans are too fucking dumb to accept it.
In reply to So if China doesn't need to… by Kayman
Considering they play a large part in keeping the US ponzi scheme alive and well I'd say the US does need China. Being the largest creditor of a country buys you a bit of leverage.
In reply to Thats fine. I'm for… by brushhog
The duel to the Death of the Debt Dotards..........
Oh, Donny, someone will be grabbed by the stupid orange pussy.
What the Americans woke up to is China's massive infrastructure projects worth trillions going in across the whole continent. It'll provide needed inflation to commodities, especially the metals. For the most part the Americans are being left out. In fact, they can't even rebuild the infrastructure in their own country? Why you say? It's very simple actually. The biggest restructuring problem in the U.S. economy is it's worldwide spending on war. So far, they can't redirect the money inwards. Look around at most cities. They're becoming third world standards.
China is also putting in new infrastructure throughout Africa. With ports, railways and new roads, then come Chinese factories. No soldiers, no guns.
We could learn but we don't.
In reply to What the Americans woke up… by Herdee
>> The biggest restructuring problem in the U.S. economy is it's worldwide spending on war.
100% correct.
65+ years of spending on never-ending wars inescapably results in poverty in the long term. This is what lead here, this is what it has become, recovery cannot begin until US withdraws from foreign wars. And there is no sign of that happening. Ever.
In reply to China is also putting in new… by FoggyWorld
Globalist corporations closing American factories and shipping the jobs (private incomes) to China and Mexico is the problem.
U.S. war expenditures are a problem, but it is not THE problem.
Much of America was built parallel to the war machine, the interstate highways, computing, and yes, the internet.
I don't like the war machine anymore than anyone else, but China (built from American technology and capital) is a big problem, one of our creation.
In reply to >> The biggest restructuring… by HenryHall
Exporting the Engine of the US economy, manufacturing and no borders are the financial problem.
Wall Street creates ZERO, they just redistribute the money.
In reply to >> The biggest restructuring… by HenryHall
Foggy
The British did the same thing 200 years ago. Ports and railroad aren't some new idea. And Africa is still Africa.
In reply to China is also putting in new… by FoggyWorld
China's $150 billion investment turned Venezuela into a shit hole from #1 in SA. Now China is asking for the oil in the ground
The same program is being rolled out in South Africa, where there is plenty of infrastructure. The low IQ ANC leaders will sell the Country for pennies on the Pound.
In reply to China is also putting in new… by FoggyWorld
Meanwhile Xi makes new friends ...
In tune with President Macri's words, Xi Jinping thanked Argentina "the support they have given us for our claim of a single China as we support theirs for the Falkland Islands." (Telam 17 May 2017).
Oh dear...
Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory
Deal on Argentinian beef?
+1 upvote
Based only upon your uncanny ability to connect nearly every geopolitical event to the Falklands fiasco. #Stunning...
In reply to Meanwhile Xi makes new… by BritBob
End all trade with Marxist anti-Christian China.
Stop feeding the enemy.
How money is spent!
China: BRI to support PetroYuan.
USA: War to support PetroDollar.
If you are another country, which do you pick to be a part of?
This is a simple math.
We don't have a chance against the BRI.