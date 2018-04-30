Chinese Factories Employ "Brain Scanners" To Stop Workers' Mistakes Before They Happen

China's "SkyNet" facial recognition tools can compare up to 3 billion faces per second to help the government enforce its new "social credit score" - the Communist Party's latest and most widespread tool of political repression.
And now, private companies are being encouraged to go beyond surface recognition and peer into their workers' brains as they deploy new brain scanners that monitor abnormalities in emotions and thought patterns.
When data scientists monitoring brain waves on the other end detect spikes in anger, anxiety or depression. When one is detected, the worker being monitored is asked by management to take the day off, or to move to a less-important role, according to the South China Morning Post.
Jin Jia, associate professor of brain science and cognitive psychology at Ningbo University’s business school, said a highly emotional employee in a key post could affect an entire production line, jeopardising his or her own safety as well as that of others.
"When the system issues a warning, the manager asks the worker to take a day off or move to a less critical post. Some jobs require high concentration. There is no room for a mistake," she said.
The SCMP trumpeted the technology's profit-boosting powers, quoting managers at several firms who claimed the technology had saved them hundreds of million - if not billions - of yuan by helping workers avoid mistakes.
The technology is also in use at in Hangzhou at State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power, where it has boosted company profits by about 2 billion yuan (US$315 million) since it was rolled out in 2014, according to Cheng Jingzhou, an official overseeing the company’s emotional surveillance programme.
"There is no doubt about its effect," Cheng said.
The company and its roughly 40,000 employees manage the power supply and distribution network to homes and businesses across the province, a task that Cheng said they were able to do to higher standards thanks to the surveillance technology.
But he refused to offer more details about the programme.
Zhao Binjian, a manger of Ningbo Shenyang Logistics, said the company was using the devices mainly to train new employees. The brain sensors were integrated in virtual reality headsets to simulate different scenarios in the work environment.
"It has significantly reduced the number of mistakes made by our workers," Zhao said, because of "improved understanding" between the employees and company.
One researcher said that while employees were initially suspicious of the brainwave-reading helmets, they've managed to adjust to the new technology.
"They thought we could read their mind. This caused some discomfort and resistance in the beginning," she said.
"After a while they got used to the device. It looked and felt just like a safety helmet. They wore it all day at work."
Even conductors on China's high-speed rail lines use the technology. If the driver dozes off, the cap will set off an alarm to jerk them awake.
Deayea, a technology company in Shanghai, said its brain monitoring devices were worn regularly by train drivers working on the Beijing-Shanghai high-speed rail line, one of the busiest of its kind in the world.
The sensors, built in the brim of the driver’s hat, could measure various types of brain activities, including fatigue and attention loss with an accuracy of more than 90 per cent, according to the company’s website.
If the driver dozed off, for instance, the cap would trigger an alarm in the cabin to wake him up.
And a Chinese airline is weighing introducing it in pilot's cockpits.
Zheng Xingwu, a professor of management at the Civil Aviation University of China, said China could be the first country in the world to introduce the brain surveillance device into cockpits.
Most airline accidents were caused by human factors and a pilot in a disturbed emotional state could put an entire plane at risk, he said.
Putting the cap on before take-off would give airlines more information to determine whether a pilot was fit to fly, Zheng said.
"The influence of the government on airlines and pilots in China is probably larger than in many other countries. If the authorities make up their mind to bring the device into the cockpit, I don’t think they can be stopped," he said.
"That means the pilots may need to sacrifice some of their privacy for the sake of public safety."
Qiao Zhian, professor of management psychology at Beijing Normal University, said that while the devices could make businesses more competitive the technology could also be abused by companies to control minds and infringe privacy, raising the spectre of "thought police."
Brainwave-reading technology is available in the West and in much of the developing world, the SCMP said. But nowhere has it been put to greater use than in China, where it has become a staple in the workplace. In the West, the technology is typically used as a training tool for competitive athletes.
At some point in the near future, the helmet-like brain scanners could enable the wearer to give commands to machinery or other devices by accessing a "mental keyboard" - effectively allowing workers to control a computer or mobile phone or perhaps another piece of equipment with their thoughts.
The technology has also been used by China's military, but in a way that is apparently deeply classified.
In addition to the helmet that measures brainwaves, some employers also use cameras to scan workers faces for signs of emotional stress.
Brain scanners are also being used in medicine in China, particularly in psychiatry, where it's being used to monitor for signs of a coming emotional outburst.
But while the technology has reportedly led to many benefits involving productivity, one source quoted in the SCMP pointed out the ease with which it could be abused to create a kind of Orwellian "thought police." And given China's famously weak worker protections (a tremendous irony considering its communist roots) employees have little recourse to hold employers accountable.
"The selling of Facebook data is bad enough. Brain surveillance can take privacy abuse to a whole new level."
Lawmakers should act now to limit the use of emotion surveillance and give workers more bargaining power to protect their interests, Qiao said.
"The human mind should not be exploited for profit," he said.
Unfortunately for the Chinese worker, it looks like the chance to stop the technology's spread has already passed them by. Soon, workers in all manner of professions will be forced to submit to brain scans as a routine part of their every day routine. But by then, they'll have bigger privacy concerns to worry about.
I know I'm stating the obvious but this won't end well. I don't care how fancy and techy it looks
Mind control
.....leave it to the Chinese to take it up 3 notches too many.
Automate the lethal injection from the helmet ...
In Israhell they have SOMETHING ELSE for people's brains: Bullets.
WARNING: Graphic Images
The Chinese: one step closer to becoming an actual ant hive.
test it on politicians for a few years.
No need, they already bought enough of them to get the production they want.
You can’t see most black swans coming- but you can see where this is going.
Heres the trend: technology replacing humans in labor and decision areas and technology monitoring humans at the highest granularity.
what are people going to do? Manual labor will become obsolete. Most professions will be better performed by ai.
I have no idea how this plays out. Is there a revolution coming? Universal income doesn’t work. I don’t see how this goes.
I guess soon the helmets will be mandatory for everyone, alarm sounding if anti-establishment thoughts come to mind...
Your brain has been converted to networked digital machinery.
Self-thinking is impossible. You have been mind-mapped.
Your mind is penetrated and readily accessible.
Your brainscape has been made simple,
your memories augmented, your education
re-educated: people appear strange,
faces come out of the rain.
I read about this tech about 5 years ago but damn didnt think itd come out this quick. Figured at least another 10 years or so. The Chinese are moving to fast with direct control devices. I think it will be what stops that spread of them into private and public life in this country. Reading about it over there will wake people up over here. Especially when the welfare check stop coming out.
Perhaps the only option to continue that welfare, or disability check, will be to wear one of these devices. The government would love it.
In old Flash Gordon movies 80 years ago, Ming the merciless had his scientist slaves wear thought monitoring helmets.
"Open Fire! All Weapons!!"
5G and we are all hooked up. Resistance is futile.
Lethal electrical shock to the right brain location, or just, you know, a lil prod.
ECT (Electroconvulsive therapy) is still considered a viable psychiatric treatment in the US. Every VA hospital administers this so-called treatment. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electroconvulsive_therapy
I do not consider psychiatry or psychology real science. Frauds that do more harm than good. That this barbaric procedure has not been made illegal in the US is mind boggling.
They do like their Great Leaps Forward ;-)
Forward, hmmm.
It's happening here. We just haven't been told about it yet.
Clearly, there are chinks in the armor here.
That brain reading technology is a slippery slope.
It's going to end bad in every way possible.
But if people are into getting bum raped when they wake up and when they go to bed, have at it, hoss. Yeah, give me some of that brain technology, here, take my girlfriend and my soul...you can even have my pet!
What? You want my stinking pants, too? Well ok, I'm a dumb sheep so I guess I'll just give you my stinking underwear, eternal god A.I supercomputer. Hail the technocratic pedophiles and psychopaths in Sillicon Valley (devil's playground)
Countertech: a "normal and calm" false brainwave generator worn under a toupee or wig, or embedded in the scalp.
Where there are frequencies, there are jamming devices.
If they weren't getting a reading from you they will call you in for deprograming. Resistance is futile.
After a few anger triggers, I'm sure people get shown the door.
Probably more like the portable organ harvester.
Where is my tin foil...
...we gawnna need a ho lotta hats.
This Emperor Xi fellow, is there nothing he can't do?!
He seems, sort of a just hovering over the world ;-)
All they gotta do is flash an image of Xi and check everybody for the love vibe. If you don't match everyone else, you're soylent green.
Will the following employees please report to the lunchroom for 'promotion'...
Like a diseased Harkonnen, cultivating his infected boils.
They will do heart plugs too, you watch. Or even implanted nano-detonators.
It will be a great show of wealth if you:
Honestly that movie was dog shit bad. Which sucks because the movie well done would be incredible. They really dropped the ball on it back in what was it 83?
Edit: I do think they nailed thufir hawat phenominally though. The way paul and the duke looked was good too. And the bene old lady. Inner monologue portions were interesting not sure they fully nailed it but wasnt to bad either. Most movies never try that so will give them a point there.
It is a book. But based on your writing style you don't read that much.
I finally get it -- they were both right. China is 1984; the West is Brave New World [order].
Humanity should resort to the science of phrenology, and the study of intelligence based upon the size of the cranium.
We would only be reverting to 1930's level science.
People will continue to accept "efficiency" improvements until they have successfully eliminated themselves, or at the very least reduced humanity into peaceful compliant robots.
Let's just not make any "mistakes" as that would simply be too "human".
Every nation of the world that has set upon "saving" it's people, always uses the term "efficiency" to justify eliminating all freedoms. Of course traditional "freedom" always implied accepting the consequences of our choices, but now that we collectively share those costs, we can easily limit those choices to ones of acceptable risk. Recall that helmet and seatbelt laws were initially imposed to relieve the public of the costs of injury, that even at that time, not long after our government decided that no one could be refused emergency healthcare, would inevitably fall into the taxpayer.
As we are "saved" from our choices, we find far fewer choices available and it doesn't take much imagination (or statistical analysis) to understand the end goal of it all.
Sadly, most people want rules to restrict whatever offends them, not realizing or caring that they are taking away their own freedoms in the process because some other guy doesn't like what they do and will use the same process to restrict them. Create a police state and everyone becomes a criminal.
It's not working. Nothing but shit comes out of china
The only value those machines have is instilling fear and repression.
They're worthless POS boxes that dispense fear, for increased productivity.
Those helmets coming to an Amazon employee soon.
Yep.
They should just call it the Pay Attention Box and be done with it. I mean, we don't have anything like that here so there is no way they could have stolen it...all or in part...in order to reverse engineer it like they normally do.
I'm callin BS too ;-)
There is no dignity because the communist party is the end - there is no higher power. Therefore, if you are not a ranking member in good standing, you are nothing more than cattle.
Indeed. Fail to be a good serf and just like cattle you get a bullet to the brain pan. Organs are harvested, the work continues.
They use these on GAY people to cure them. It a choice and a deadly one.
I saw a tranny at the grocery store earlier today. It wasn't a young one, either. Dude was skinny and had on a short skirt (dude, no one wants to see those old chicken legs) and some kind of jacket and was reading labels in the OTC drug aisle. No old women in this area dress like that at this time of year. It was cold today, too. The guy stuck out like, well, like a dude trying to act like a woman.
totally frying the brain like a microwave from inside-out!
If I worked at one of those factories I would eat a lot of butter before work so the boss would get annoyed at the popcorn smell.
