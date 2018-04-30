Clintons Orchestrate Rise From Ashes With $100,000 Dinner, Bill's Novel, And Chelsea's Twitter Game

We're about to see a lot more of the Clintons, according to Axios

After laying low for 18 months, aside from Hillary once again insulting half of America and slip-sliding down a flight of stairs hours later, the former first family will be making a bona-fide attempt to rise from the ashes and jumpstart the Clinton Foundation ATM - despite the FBI launching a new investigation into the organization in January. 

Last week, longtime Clinton supporters received an invitation offering access to the family at a May 24 Clinton Foundation benefit in New York, shelling out between $2,500 ("Friend") for a cocktail party and dinner, up to the $100,000 ("Chair") level which buys a "Leadership Reception for two, a premium table of ten, program recognition as a Gala Chair and invitations to the Clinton Foundation Annual Briefing." 

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton is leading the first meeting of her Onward Together political group on Monday on New York's Upper East Side - in which she and Howard Dean will welcome 11 partner organizations for a day of "about harnessing the energy and activism post-election."

We can only imagine their pitch:

Step 1. Lose an election the entire MSM tried to help you win

Step 2. Never get over it, refuse to take personal responsibility

Step 3. Become a pariah to your party right before midterms

Step 4. Work on your primal scream (bonus session) 

Of course, not all Democrats are exactly excited to see the Clintons regroup - as Axios reports "plenty of top Democrats we talk to would prefer new energy and faces to Clinton nostalgia/redemption."

Then there's Bill Clinton - who is publishing a novel on June 4 co-authored by thriller writer James Patterson, titled "The President Is Missing." Clinton and Patterson will appear together at BookCon on June 3 at the Javits Center in New York. And don't try to get tickets - they're sold out.

Not to worry though - the pair will be embarking on a multi-city book tour in June, both together and separately, while an eight-part series is scheduled for Showtime sometime in 2019. 

Chelsea Clinton, meanwhile, is doing her part for the Clinton Comeback™ with her astounding Twitter game.

She has been repeatedly critical of the campaign memoir by the N.Y. Times' Amy Chozick, "Chasing Hillary," shouting out to people who comment on the book: "Hi Ana Marie! ... Thank you Max ... Hi Dan! ... Hi Katy! ... Hi Jeet! ... Hi Amy! ... Hi @amychozick!" -Axios

We wonder how many GOP consider this a gift?

CuttingEdge Bitchface-KILLAH Mon, 04/30/2018 - 14:55 Permalink

A stake through the heart, ND. Works every time. If not (underworld interventionists are a pain), maybe a silver bullet, dismemberment and the odd exorcism thrown in may swing it. Figuratively or literally that is - pick your preference. Spirit cooking is a no-no - recharges the corpse (allegedly).

 

Although, to be fair, Hillary's extended political lifespan (when it should already be six feet under) is a gift that keeps on giving. Muchos popcornos. Long may it disgrace the Demoncrats.

Miffed Microbi… NoDebt Mon, 04/30/2018 - 16:21 Permalink

That invite has had some serious photoshopping. There is no way any photographer could capture them this way in normal circumstances. Unfortunately the malevolent haughty confidence does come through, I guess there is no algorithm for that.

 

The Law of Karma never seems to manifest on a timeline I favor, obviously I must work on my patience. 

 

Miffed

 

TheWholeYearInn MANvsMACHINE Mon, 04/30/2018 - 14:55 Permalink

Step 3 in a 12 step program is as follows:

 

"God, I offer myself to Thee-to build with me and to do with me as Thou wilt. Relieve me of the bondage of self, that I may better do Thy will. Take away my difficulties, that victory over them may bear witness to those I would help of Thy Power, Thy Love, and Thy Way of life. May I do Thy will always!"

 

Hence, the omission in the case of Clintons

Karl Marxist wee-weed up Mon, 04/30/2018 - 16:20 Permalink

America only? The entire planet with Soros and Bushes mixed in. Clinton's remain complete protected on all fronts. Imagine that? They corrupted everyone and everything. The pretense of any charity found in a one is beyond space and time. They are creatures from a lagoon most have no fucking idea of or their criminality of the most massive charity fraud never seen on Earth, making it acceptable for Obama, Gates, Red Cross, Wounded Warriors, Unrig the Political System to solicit donations without a shred of proper filings to operate where they do and producing nothing tangible. They exist on pay-to-play elevating bums, thieves, pedohiles into high postions of doing nothing. Their "charity" change like the weather with offices with high falootin' sounding names are nothing more than a PO box.

I get so infuriated I have to stop now.

Chupacabra-322 wee-weed up Mon, 04/30/2018 - 17:10 Permalink

@ wee,

 

STOP Sugar Coating it.  In public I refer to them the Bushes & Obama’s as the most Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths in Political History.

 

When you Indict, Arrest, Enprison, Convict & Execute the following Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at Large then perhaps the American People will consider any attempt at Gun Confiscation an Act of War.

 

Bush Senior +Bill & Hillary Clinton + Bush Jr. (Cheany Handler) + Obama = CIA

 

That’s 30 years of Infiltration at all Levels of every Intel, Law Enforcement Agencies, DOJ & virtually every Level of Government, NGO & Front Companies by the aforementioned Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA since they Executed Kenndedy.

 

FUCK YOU! 

 

And, your Tyrannical Lawlessness!!!

 

Last time I checked.

 

We, the Republic owes absolutely NO alegence to any of the three Crimes Familes I mentioned or the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA.

 

Eliminate the Familes & the House of Cards Collapse.

 

 

”Let Justice Prevail or the Heavens Fall.”

 