Clintons Orchestrate Rise From Ashes With $100,000 Dinner, Bill's Novel, And Chelsea's Twitter Game

We're about to see a lot more of the Clintons, according to Axios.
After laying low for 18 months, aside from Hillary once again insulting half of America and slip-sliding down a flight of stairs hours later, the former first family will be making a bona-fide attempt to rise from the ashes and jumpstart the Clinton Foundation ATM - despite the FBI launching a new investigation into the organization in January.
Last week, longtime Clinton supporters received an invitation offering access to the family at a May 24 Clinton Foundation benefit in New York, shelling out between $2,500 ("Friend") for a cocktail party and dinner, up to the $100,000 ("Chair") level which buys a "Leadership Reception for two, a premium table of ten, program recognition as a Gala Chair and invitations to the Clinton Foundation Annual Briefing."
Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton is leading the first meeting of her Onward Together political group on Monday on New York's Upper East Side - in which she and Howard Dean will welcome 11 partner organizations for a day of "about harnessing the energy and activism post-election."
We can only imagine their pitch:
Step 1. Lose an election the entire MSM tried to help you win
Step 2. Never get over it, refuse to take personal responsibility
Step 3. Become a pariah to your party right before midterms
Step 4. Work on your primal scream (bonus session)
Of course, not all Democrats are exactly excited to see the Clintons regroup - as Axios reports "plenty of top Democrats we talk to would prefer new energy and faces to Clinton nostalgia/redemption."
Then there's Bill Clinton - who is publishing a novel on June 4 co-authored by thriller writer James Patterson, titled "The President Is Missing." Clinton and Patterson will appear together at BookCon on June 3 at the Javits Center in New York. And don't try to get tickets - they're sold out.
Not to worry though - the pair will be embarking on a multi-city book tour in June, both together and separately, while an eight-part series is scheduled for Showtime sometime in 2019.
Chelsea Clinton, meanwhile, is doing her part for the Clinton Comeback™ with her astounding Twitter game.
She has been repeatedly critical of the campaign memoir by the N.Y. Times' Amy Chozick, "Chasing Hillary," shouting out to people who comment on the book: "Hi Ana Marie! ... Thank you Max ... Hi Dan! ... Hi Katy! ... Hi Jeet! ... Hi Amy! ... Hi @amychozick!" -Axios
Hi @amychozick! Hearing there are more tidbits about me in your book which were easily fact checked and you fact checked...none of them. Here’s an easy one: I’ve never gotten hair keratin treatment. The others would have been equally easy!— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 24, 2018
We wonder how many GOP consider this a gift?
Comments
Excellent!
Note the mosley excitement ^^^. The only one Trump couldn't POSSIBLY lose to in 2020
Hahahaha, how humiliating your existence must be.
I'm just fine thank you.
Funny in that picture up there that Chelsea Clinton looks like Webb Hubble, and Bubba looks like Henry Kane from Poltergeist 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hOxaZBJQdv0
The Clintons - the single most corrupt family in all of American political history.
They're like the Terminator- no matter how many times you put them down their eyes just open and they're back up trying to kill you again.
I think it's time we put the whole family in a giant hydraulic press in the middle of some dark, creepy factory and hit the green button.
Why do the Nut jobs never go after the Leftist traitors?
Bill's novel.... "We Cigar'd Some Folks"?
A stake through the heart, ND. Works every time. If not (underworld interventionists are a pain), maybe a silver bullet, dismemberment and the odd exorcism thrown in may swing it. Figuratively or literally that is - pick your preference. Spirit cooking is a no-no - recharges the corpse (allegedly).
Although, to be fair, Hillary's extended political lifespan (when it should already be six feet under) is a gift that keeps on giving. Muchos popcornos. Long may it disgrace the Demoncrats.
.. like a “Terminator” movie…
The apparently dead evil rises again
More like a Chucky doll saga/family reunion
Would someone please get this right: stakes through their hearts AND beheadings to keep them from coming back!
I'm sick of that whole clan wasting valuable oxygen.
If you pay top dollar, do you get the benefit of a table further away from the Clintons?
Only, Hillary supposedly smells like a corpse (various sources - Roger Stone's story is a good one), and personally, I wouldn't want that (alleged) stench interfering with my dining experience, thank you very much.
Frankly, as with the Kennedy clan, I wish these 3 would GO AWAY.
No - lead the MSM news every night. Don't want us Deplorables to ever forget.
wasnt it 'Demonrats'?
Thus demonstrating that as much as you want to hope beyond all hope, Trump will not MAGA and Hillary and Bill are here to stay.
Stay in the theater at your own mental peril.
-chumblez.
Just watch. Killary will be running again in 2020. You can't even make something like that up. Change you can believe in.
Not impressed with the bombshell memo, or Trey Gowdy wagging his finger, or the anonymous Q internet guy?
The Clintons aren't either.
"I have never mentioned Whitewater in my life and I'm not about to start now."
~ Bob Dole
Hillary is a millstone around the Democrat's necks.
Stop being stupid, if you can.
Interesting that James Patterson seems to have given up thrillers. Recent book was about Jeffrey Epstein and it amounted to a bland version of the story. Now he is teaming up with WJC.
Small world, isn't it.
My response: URRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR!!!!!!!!!!!
BULLSHIT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LOCK THESE PEOPLE UP RIGHT NOW!!!!!!
Because the Nutjobs ain't got a clue and are registered dummycrats!
They’re like aristocrats, even though they wore purple accessories to Trump’s inauguration, signifying royalty, like they were saying that Trump—a dark-horse candidate if there ever was one—was trying to establish a kingship. It is the Clintons who want to hang onto power————forever.
aristocrats?
Got to bulk order at Alibaba 10K of those sunglasses that show them for the puss faced, cavity jaw, political zombies that they are
That invite has had some serious photoshopping. There is no way any photographer could capture them this way in normal circumstances. Unfortunately the malevolent haughty confidence does come through, I guess there is no algorithm for that.
The Law of Karma never seems to manifest on a timeline I favor, obviously I must work on my patience.
Miffed
We can only imagine their pitch:
Step 1. Lose an election the entire MSM tried to help you win
Step 2. Never get over it, refuse to take personal responsibility
Step 4. Become a pariah to your party right before midterms
What about Step 3?
Oh, I see, was that the step she missed and then fell down on her head?
How much do you pay Tyler to be your straight-man!
You got that wrong. He pays me for my comedy gold.
Step 3 in a 12 step program is as follows:
"God, I offer myself to Thee-to build with me and to do with me as Thou wilt. Relieve me of the bondage of self, that I may better do Thy will. Take away my difficulties, that victory over them may bear witness to those I would help of Thy Power, Thy Love, and Thy Way of life. May I do Thy will always!"
Hence, the omission in the case of Clintons
MvM?
Your Step 3 was actually pre-Step 1.
HRC was almost certainly dropped on her head at birth.
Step 5. Collaborate with H-wood and the Presstitutes a sequel to "Home sweet home, Mena, /Arkansas"... Call it the sequel to "They Live"...goddamnit Sessions!!!
Phase 1: Collect underpants.
Phase 3: Profit.
"What's phase 2?"
"Phase 3 is profit."
^_^
Step 3. Change your Depends regularly so you don't pass out going up/down stairs.
"What about Step 3? ... was that the step she missed and then fell down on her head?"
Maybe. More likely it was a secret kill order on her private and wiped server.
you gotta give 'em props....
not like it's the Kennedy Klan, there are only three of 'em. JFC!
Horrible Deplorables.
The Bushes have been at it much longer
Election close. Lots of resignations; indictments just around the corner?
"The Clintons - the single most corrupt family in all of American political history"
Apparently you never met the Bushes...
America only? The entire planet with Soros and Bushes mixed in. Clinton's remain complete protected on all fronts. Imagine that? They corrupted everyone and everything. The pretense of any charity found in a one is beyond space and time. They are creatures from a lagoon most have no fucking idea of or their criminality of the most massive charity fraud never seen on Earth, making it acceptable for Obama, Gates, Red Cross, Wounded Warriors, Unrig the Political System to solicit donations without a shred of proper filings to operate where they do and producing nothing tangible. They exist on pay-to-play elevating bums, thieves, pedohiles into high postions of doing nothing. Their "charity" change like the weather with offices with high falootin' sounding names are nothing more than a PO box.
I get so infuriated I have to stop now.
@ wee,
STOP Sugar Coating it. In public I refer to them the Bushes & Obama’s as the most Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths in Political History.
When you Indict, Arrest, Enprison, Convict & Execute the following Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at Large then perhaps the American People will consider any attempt at Gun Confiscation an Act of War.
Bush Senior +Bill & Hillary Clinton + Bush Jr. (Cheany Handler) + Obama = CIA
That’s 30 years of Infiltration at all Levels of every Intel, Law Enforcement Agencies, DOJ & virtually every Level of Government, NGO & Front Companies by the aforementioned Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA since they Executed Kenndedy.
FUCK YOU!
And, your Tyrannical Lawlessness!!!
Last time I checked.
We, the Republic owes absolutely NO alegence to any of the three Crimes Familes I mentioned or the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA.
Eliminate the Familes & the House of Cards Collapse.
”Let Justice Prevail or the Heavens Fall.”
That's because she is, Chelsea Hubbell...
Only in America could a sexual predator, a traitor, and their daughter sell out a $100,000 a plate dinner. God help us.
Hope they invite Seal Team Six to the party. Better yet, crash it.
One of the best ways to launder fiat currency is to host a party for yourself. Cash bar only. No credit cards.
I wonder how many tickets the Chinese are going to buy via Clinton's dirty pal in Canada.
It is better that they do that than run a government office, though.
"Only in America could a sexual predator, a traitor, and their daughter sell out a $100,000 a plate dinner"
Spirit cooking was on the menu
I don't know about the Henry Kane jab....
but when I see Craig T. Nelson, I up-vote.
That first one was a creepy scary-ass movie.
Think it was Truman Capote that made it so weird.
That was Truman in drag, right? Playing that little psychic lady?
