Is This The Collapse You Ordered...?

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
I had a fellow on my latest podcast, released Sunday, who insists that the world population will crash 90-plus percent from the current 7.6 billion to 600 million by the end of this century. Jack Alpert heads an outfit called the Stanford Knowledge Integration Lab (SKIL) which he started at Stanford University in 1978 and now runs as a private research foundation. Alpert is primarily an engineer.
At 600 million, the living standard in the USA would be on a level with the post-Roman peasantry of Fifth century Europe, but without the charm, since many of the planet’s linked systems — soils, oceans, climate, mineral resources — will be in much greater disarray than was the case 1,500 years ago. Anyway, that state-of-life may be a way-station so something more dire. Alpert’s optimal case would be a world human population of 50 million, deployed in three “city-states,” in the Pacific Northwest, the Uruguay / Paraguay border region, and China, that could support something close to today’s living standards for a tiny population, along with science and advanced technology, run on hydropower. The rest of world, he says, would just go back to nature, or what’s left of it. Alpert’s project aims to engineer a path to that optimal outcome.
I hadn’t encountered quite such an extreme view of the future before, except for some fictional exercises like Cormac McCarthy’s The Road. (Alpert, too, sees cannibalism as one likely byproduct of the journey ahead.) Obviously, my own venture into the fictionalized future of the World Made by Hand books depicted a much kinder and gentler re-set to life at the circa-1800 level of living, at least in the USA. Apparently, I’m a sentimental softie.
Both of us are at odds with the more generic techno-optimists who are waiting patiently for miracle rescue remedies like cold fusion while enjoying re-runs of The Big Bang Theory. (Alpert doesn’t completely rule out as-yet-undeveloped energy sources, though he acknowledges that they’re a low-percentage prospect.) We do agree with basic premise that the energy supply is mainly what supports the way we live now, and that it shows every evidence of entering a deep and destabilizing decline that will halt the activities necessary to keep our networks of dynamic systems running.
A question of interest to many readers is how soon or how rapid the unraveling of these systems might be. When civilizations crumble, it tends to fast-track. The Roman empire seems to be an exception, but in many ways it was far more resilient than ours, being a sort of advanced Flintstones economy, with even its giant-scale activities (e.g. building the Coliseum) being accomplished by human-powered work. In any case, the outfit really fell apart steadily after the reign of emperor Marcus Aurelius (180 AD).
The Romans had their own version of a financialized economy: they simply devalued their coins by mixing in less and less silver at the mint, so they could pretend to pay for the same luxuries they had grown accustomed to as resources stretched thin. Our financialized economy — like everything else we do — operates at levels of complexity so baffling that even its supposed managers at the central banks are flying blind through fogs of debt, deception, and moral hazard. When that vessel of pretense slams into a mountain top, the effects are likely to be quick and lethal to the economies on the ground below.
In our time, the most recent crash of a major socioeconomic system was the fall of the Soviet Union in 1990-91. Of course, it happened against the backdrop of a global system that was still revving pretty well outside the USSR, and that softened the blow. Ultimately, the Russians still had plenty of oil to sell, which allowed them to re-set well above the Fifth Century peasant level of existence. At least for now. The Soviet Union collapsed because it was a thoroughly dishonest system that ran on pretense and coercion. Apparently, the US Intel Community completely missed the signs that political collapse was underway.
They seem to be pretty clueless about the fate of the USA these days, too. If you consider the preoccupations of two very recent Intel chiefs — John Brennan of CIA and James Clapper, DNI — who now inveigh full-time on CNN as avatars of the Deep State against the wicked Golden Golem of Greatness. Personally, I expect our collapse to be as sudden and unexpected as the USSR’s, but probably bloodier because there’s simply more stuff just lying around to fight over. Of course, I expect the collapse to express itself first in banking, finance, and markets — being so deeply faith-based and so subject to simple failures of faith. But it will become political and social soon enough, maybe all-at once. And when it happens in the USA, it will spread through the financial systems the whole world round.
Comments
The meltdown of the 400+ nuke reactors always worries me
I didn't like how they chose to cut the part in "The Road" where the dad finds a coffee can filled with Bitcoin Cash, call in a chopper to get them out of the collapsed shit hole and live happily ever after with hot bitchez everywhere and sandy beaches.
In reply to The meltdown of the 400+… by cossack55
LOL. What an idiot that Kunst. He OVERLOOKED one important thing:
SEX is too good: hence, population won't dwindle.
In reply to I by Bitchface-KILLAH
Meh, that’s what robots are for. All the sex you want and none of the bullshit. Just ask the youth of Japan.
In reply to lol by beepbop
it ain't no fun if the homies can't have none
In reply to Meh, that’s what robots are… by Dr. Engali
The above article's thinking is what you get when you believe the Malthusian agitprop of the Globalist Private Central Banking Cartel. Don't fall for it. It's dumb and worst of all unscientific.
In reply to it ain't no fun if the… by DingleBarryObummer
Name checks out: witty acronym=insta-experts!...
Nevermind the actual environmental armageddon all those industrial facilities, with no longer anyone to maintain/contain them, would cause...
NatGeo-level "experts", right there...
In reply to Meh, that’s what robots are… by Dr. Engali
All those telephone poles in the photos going to waste.
Shouldn't there be a bunch of of bankers & Clintons hanging from them?
In reply to I by Bitchface-KILLAH
Or at least some Nikes tied together?... "this muh turf yo".
In reply to All those telephone poles in… by TheWholeYearInn
The Four Horsemen of the Trumpocalypse
1. environmental pushback
2. human genome degeneration
3. political-economic collapse
4. endless, mindless, escalating war
In reply to All those telephone poles in… by TheWholeYearInn
"All those telephone poles in the photos going to waste.Shouldn't there be a bunch of of bankers"
Why do you think most of them are leaning? :)
In reply to All those telephone poles in… by TheWholeYearInn
He did find a stack of gold coins in the underground fallout shelter, which clearly had no practical use in a world populated by cannibals.
In reply to I by Bitchface-KILLAH
DAMN those cannibals and their accursed fiat currency!!
In reply to He did find a stack of gold… by serotonindumptruck
The preferred fiat of cannibals are human brains, which are considered to be the most delicious.
The survivors of the doomed Donner Party testified to this fact.
In reply to DAMN those cannibals and… by Banana Republican
That's exactly why Hillary Clinton suffers from kuru. Same bizarre body tremors, same shaking of the head, same lunatic laughter when nothing is funny. Exactly whose brains she made a tasty stew from is as yet unknown.
Although in a way, you could simply say "millions of gullible Americans."
In reply to The preferred fiat of… by serotonindumptruck
Kuntsler wrote:
"Apparently, the US Intel Community completely missed the signs that political collapse [of the Soviet Union] was underway."
Quite correct, they did miss that.
In reply to The meltdown of the 400+… by cossack55
38BWD22 Wrote: "Quite correct, they did miss that [Collapse of SU]"
Perhaps not. Defense spending is linked to the perception of a threat. I am pretty sure the reason is that they wanted to avoid budget cuts (ie unemployment) if Congress knew they were wasting money on defense spending. It not as if an unemployeed Intelligence worker is going to find a lucrative private sector job, with access to Billions of dollars in equipment & resources. Recall that after the collapse of the SU, Budget cuts came. Then shortly after the Budget cuts, a new threat suddenly appeared: Terriorism & gulf war.
In reply to Kuntsler wrote: … by 38BWD22
It wasn't missed; it was ignored. The nascent NeoCons of the 1970's and 1980's disagreed with the CIA analysts about the viability of the Soviet economy...as well as a lot of other things. Look up 'CIA Team B' and the 'Committee on the Present Danger', both propaganda outlets to scare the public into voting for more Defense projects.
All through the 1970's there were fears that the Soviets were outflanking the West everywhere in the world, as well as possibly having anti-ballistic particle-beam weapons they could launch into orbit and knock down our ICBM's, hence the 'Star Wars' projects of the 1980's. The Soviets were being portrayed by the NeoCons as becoming 10 feet tall and invincible unless we built up our own military, which is what caused the Reagan era arms build up...and massive debt to pay for it.
That the Soviet economy was on the ropes despite/because of their hopeless intervention in Afghanistan became very self-evident, but the MIC needed all that lovely money, so the spin went on and on until the Soviet economy crashed completely. Which the old-line analysts at CIA and elsewhere predicted, but were not around anymore; they were ousted as not being hard-line enough and not following the MIC 'party line'. Which later happened again during the Bush 2 years. Some things never change.
In reply to Kuntsler wrote: … by 38BWD22
The fuel pools worry me most. That’s the real ecological doomsday.
In reply to The meltdown of the 400+… by cossack55
Absolutely. But you can be sure our wise in loco parentis fed government has contingency plans including personnel, spare parts, generators, fuel and all to jump right in and make sure the water keeps pumping through those pools.
In reply to The fuel pools worry me most… by j0nx
Wanna bet they don't.
In reply to Absolutely. But you can be… by Bastiat
Maybe the future Bezos will Amazon a way to produce food, water, air and living spaces. Anyway, I'll be gone by then. I pity the future generations. Sorry.
Angry Panda: "Maybe the future Bezos will Amazon a way to produce food, water, air and living spaces. Anyway, I'll be gone by then. I pity the future generations. Sorry."
post apocalyptic survivor: "Alexa: Please order another case of food rations and ship it to my bunker."
In reply to I'll be gone by then. I pity… by Angry Panda
charlize theron was so underwhelming in that movie.
The Book, sooooo much better than the Movie.....
In reply to charlize theron was so… by falconflight
wait until you see CT in her next move where she had to gain 50 pounds.
at least maybe she'll finally have some tits.
In reply to The Book, sooooo much better… by ZENDOG
Itty Bitty Titty Committee! She shows them in Devil's Advocate with Neo, I mean fag boy, I mean can't grow a beard, I mean dickless wonder. Yeah him.
In reply to wait until you see CT in her… by TheWholeYearInn
It doesn't look like Drumpf can grow a beard
In reply to Itty Bitty Titty Committee!… by NVTRIC
That is always the case, because a book unfolds on the tapestry of your mind.
In reply to The Book, sooooo much better… by ZENDOG
Yeah but she did what we all want her to do in real life: shut the fuck up and die.
In reply to charlize theron was so… by falconflight
*unzips doomboner*
My doomboner has a hard time now after 8 years of fluffers and such from the EconomiccollapseBlog, DollarCollapse, Zerohedge, MaxKeiser...
Got old and bought a doompump to help out...
In reply to *unzips doomboner* by tmosley
Does it come with a solar powered battery backup?
In reply to My doomboner has a hard time… by Bitchface-KILLAH
...or, maybe things will turn out just fine.
Resources are finite. Just ask Thanos.
Cue gargling peanut butter deep voice...
In reply to Resources are finite. Just… by NemesisteM
Peak Oil nonsense making a comeback in a new and stupider form. A deep and destabilizing energy decline! Just like the oil supply was going to enter a deep and destabilizing decline that would spell the end for industrialized civilization and kill billions. We were supposed to be almost a decade into the oil crash already. Dumb fucks like Matt Simmons, laughingstock of the petroleum engineer world, with their dumb fuck analyses and predictions, lapped up by other dumb fucks. At least Matt is dead so we didn't have to watch him flail about trying to understand how stupid he was anymore, like we did for a few years after he realized his idiocy was being curbstomped by reality.
These dipshits don't know anything except how to throw out puerile shade. Watching the Big Bang Theory! Hurrdurr. Meanwhile in the real world people who are actually intelligent, knowledgeable and competent continue to make things of value that make human life easier and more efficient, instead of shitting out their mouths like dipshits Kunstler and Alpert do.
Go look at the financial reports of the oil majors and the over indebted shale ponzi companies. Maybe check out how the U.S. kills for Democracy in countries with deep oil reserves. Shits hitting the fan because the energy flow is slowing and the powerful are ensuring you get to drive your 4x4 pickup and family SUV for another decade.
In reply to Peak Oil nonsense making a… by deepelemblues
Is peak oil nonsense, or is your time-line of decades nonsense?
A decade is less than a farts worth to the Earth. Think centuries. In centuries, oil will indeed run out. You are more than welcome to try to dissuade me of the fact, but I think any sane person knows that the peak oil death knell has already rung many times (see depreciating occurrences of major oil fields & record oil consumption).
Of course, im no Stanford researcher, but I highly doubt it will be anything like the The Road. I personally think everything will start small and end big, but that end is probably further away than any of us will see in our lifetime.
The small changes will undoubtedly be a push towards energy efficiency, think small cars, small houses, limited air travel, more local produce (meat will probably become unaffordable to the many), plastic production will probably see a large decline with a movement toward biodegradable non-petroleum/nat gas based polymers, gas/coal will probably bow down to nuclear & maybe some solar, etc. I doubt humanity will fully revert to some Mad Max type society unless the warheads get deployed, but at that point hopefully ill be dead as a doornail.
In reply to Peak Oil nonsense making a… by deepelemblues
"Peak Oil nonsense making a comeback in a new and stupider form. A deep and destabilizing energy decline! Just like the oil supply was going to enter a deep and destabilizing decline that would spell the end for industrialized civilization"
Cheap and easy conventional Oil Peaked in 2005. All the new production is either expensive deep war, Tar Sands, and Shale (propped up with about $500B in cheap & easy credit). Bill for all that borrowing starts arriving in 2019.
Also consider that the US as gone on War path of invading of Oil Exporters that it doesn't control: Iraq, Libya & and is slowly targeting Russia (Surrounding it with NATO Bases, and Proxy wars in Syria & Ukraine).
Other than that, its all good! /sarc
In reply to Peak Oil nonsense making a… by deepelemblues
Look at the North Sea production rates, look at Mexican production rates and check the flow of the Alaskan Pipe Line, all of them are trending down. Do a little research as opposed to pushing your normalcy bias.
The potential for our survival rate is trending up according to Degal.com. They now project that 99,553,100 will make it through the bottleneck to 2025.
In reply to Peak Oil nonsense making a… by deepelemblues
Will we get to shoot trespassers?
Once we get over the idea we need permission.
In reply to Will we get to shoot… by ToSoft4Truth
Whatevs.
All empires come to an end and in relatively short time periods.
WAY too optimistic
So no glee clubs ?
In reply to WAY too optimistic by the Dood
is there any Fukushima doom porn available?
600 million? Seems sort of Georgia guidestonish. 💀
To be a good futurist you have to have a number. Pick one. They will all work.
Personally I think you are all fucked as the real number is one. I'll be the only one left.
In reply to 600 million? Seems sort of… by Dr. Engali