The Cosby Status Quo: A Facade Of Wholesomeness Masks Feudal Exploitation

In America's feudal society/economy, there are two systems of "justice".

The conviction of Bill Cosby for sexual exploitation/assault serves as a useful metaphor for our entire status quo, which projects a wholesome PR facade (free market capitalism, win-win, democracy, meritocracy, anyone can grow up to win American Idol, etc.) which masks a predatory culture of exploitation.

The most important aspect of the Cosby case is that dozens of reports of his drugging and assaulting women were routinely ignored for decades. The facade of wholesomeness, generated to protect the profit-generating machinery of the Cosby brand, buried accusations with a blizzard of legal and PR maneuvers.

The only difference between the predations of Cosby and those of Harvey Weinstein is that Weinstein had no need for a facade of wholesomeness because his brand/core business did not generate profit from a pretense of wholesomeness like Cosby's. Weinstein's predations were an open secret because he reckoned his power and connections rendered him invulnerable. In other words, he was nobility in a feudal society/economy.

In America's feudal society/economy, there are two systems of "justice": one for the wealthy and powerful oligarchs generating profits for Hollywood and Corporate America, and an overcrowded gulag of serfs forced to plea-bargain in the other.

The predation and the hollowness of the wholesome image were well-known to those serving the nobility. Hundreds of insiders knew the truth, just as hundreds of insiders with top secret clearance knew about the contents of the Pentagon Papers, and thus knew the Vietnam War was little more than an accumulation of official lies designed to protect the self-serving elites at the top of the power pyramid.

Only one analyst of the hundreds with access to the truth had the courage to risk his career and liberty to release the truth to the American public: Daniel Ellsberg.

If you want to understand why the status quo is unraveling, start by examining the feudal structure of our society, politics and economy: the endemic corruption, predation and exploitation of the privileged nobility at the very top, the well-paid class of self-serving sycophants, toadies, lackeys, hacks, apologists, flunkies, careerists and legal-team mercenaries who toil ceaselessly to protect their oligarch overlords from exposure and the exploited, powerless serfs at the bottom.

As Orwell observed about a totalitarian oligarchy, some are more equal than others. That is the definition of an exploitive, predatory feudal society.

*  *  *

BandGap Mon, 04/30/2018 - 11:03 Permalink

I used to believe people would do the right thing. Even people who got caught doing this sort of shit would face up to the fact that they did the wrong thing.

I do not believe this anymore. That is a big difference in the world. No more trust.

Democratic republic, right?

The basis for this would be the common understanding that trust is paramount. And with our form of government, one supposedly by the people, it is not happening. Our elected representatives, those voted to do the will of the people, are completely disconnected with little or no accountability. In the absence of connectivity there can be no trust. No trust, no beliefs that the right thing is being done.

The Weinstein/Cosby/Clinton morass is no different than believing the explanation for sending 103 missiles into Syria. 

The common man has lost trust.

Ah, another point in all of this, and what we are seeing as a resurgence.

Take the speaker at the media event last night. Finally society is turning to see it for what it is. Not humor, just vulgar, insulting, mean spirited ranting cloaked in the guise of "humor". Just like "art" where a cross in a glass of urine is some sort of thing to behold. 

You are shamed, or a tight-ass if you fail to see the "humor" and the "art". A narrow minded, clinger/bigot. Well, not anymore, assholes.

Social "norms" (and don't give that bullshit about what this means in a society of 58 "genders") have to be narrowed. Again, the common man still believes in God, and believe it or not, right and wrong.

Well, if you wanted to print something that was actually news, you'd print that their "victims", for the most part knew all about the grabass and went along willingly to accomplish their momentary objectives, and only got the idea to go along with the current excoriation because they smelled a paycheck. Injured dignity? Please... Fear of retaliation - no more like greed for whatever it is they were sniffing around there for in the first place. I know I wasn't there but I know that someone with that kind of deal isn't going to queer it for a moment with some average girl when they can afford as many girls as they want - and not necessarily prosties either because there's a whole boatload of girls looking to ride on that gravy train.

Sorry, but I believe Cosby was set up and framed by Allred and gold digging whores. Ridiculous that he was charged 10 years after giving this lesbo whore 3.4 million in shakedown money that the DA decides to prosecute-12 years after the criminal prosecution was declined. --and then 30 washed up druggie wanna be actresses all of a sudden come out of the woodworks so they can make a couple of million also, after Allred gets her 40% cut. Allred could have recruited a thousand more. Easy money for something that can't be disproved as the alleged incidents occurred 30 years earlier. Just read the script the Allred firm gives you. If they were sexually assaulted they should have filed charges 30 years ago. Cosby didn't need to drug women for sex. He was a celebrity--beautiful and opportunistic women were throwing themselves at him trying to get some advantage for their careers.  

Now let's see if Allred and her daughter-Weinstein attorney Lisa Bloom goes after the white billionaire Jewish hollywood moguls that have corrupted our women on the casting couch for the past century. Don't hold your breath on that one. 

Of course, sexual harassment in the workplace is a drop in the bucket compared to the regular and ordinary abuse and harassment which all workers endure regularly in 2018 at the hands of whoever has power over them. Yelling, screaming, brow-beating, undermining, exploiting, bitching, backstabbing, 24/7 hours with no vacations and no raises and stolen credit and mind games and negative reviews and zero job security. Its just that the SJWs have latched on to sexual harassment. Its the tip of the iceberg in the American workplace.

As if a fanny pinch is remotely the equivalent to enduring the perpetual hell of the abusive workplace where most Americans work.