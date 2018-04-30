Credit-Card Companies Explore New Ways To Monitor Gun Purchases

Following the deadly Valentine's Day shooting in Parkland, Fla., banks and credit card companies considered blocking consumers' gun purchases as corporate America engaged in a marathon virtue-signaling session to prove to their customers that they too care about the lives of students being endangered by gun violence.
Of course, these bans would've likely been temporary. Banks could've quietly withdrawn the restrictions once the public furor quieted down. However, some banks and credit card companies are now considering a more permanent move that would transform them into foot soldiers in the deep state's push to create a register of all gun owners. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that some lenders are now discussing ways to identify purchases of guns through their payment systems. This would effectively transform them into tools of the intelligence services by monitoring virtually all gun sales at sporting goods stores and other merchants that aren't transacted in cash.
As WSJ explains, card networks like Visa and Mastercard can request approval for what's called a merchant category code - or MCC - a protocol that's governed by a Switzerland-based nonprofit. The code can be applied to gun merchants so that banks can flag new gun purchases using their credit cards.
The lenders are still discussing what types of merchants would receive the new code. Would it be all gun sellers? Or just sporting-goods merchants but not companies like Wal-Mart that primarily sell other products.
One bank has even had conversations with lawmakers about a bill to require merchants to report ALL purchases of certain "gun-related" products.
Currently, card companies, including networks and banks that issue credit cards, have little to no insight into gun purchases. Gun sellers fall into broader categories such as sporting-goods retailers or specialty retail shops. Big-box retailers that also sell guns are often assigned codes that include "variety" or "discount" stores.
An area of discussion, according to the people familiar with the talks: How far reaching a new MCC would be. This code could identify purchases made at gun dealers—but not at merchants that primarily sell other products, such as Walmart Inc.
Some talks have gone further. At least one large U.S. bank has had early conversations with lawmakers about potential legislation to require merchants to share information about specific gun-related products consumers are buying with their cards, according to people familiar with the matter.
As WSJ reminds us, banks have at times blocked purchases of certain items that they believed to be risky, or part of a legal gray area. They also act as the front-line of defense in monitoring payments for suspicious - possibly terrorism-related - activity. And in rare instances, banks have stopped doing business altogether with politically unpalatable groups like the government of South Africa during the apartheid era.
Citigroup has already started restricting purchases of guns using its credit cards to users over the age of 21 (because the last thing these banks want to see is the next mass murderer using a Citigroup-branded credit card to make a fatal purchase).
This would also open up a new can of worms, as banks would encounter similar problems to those facing Facebook, Twitter and other social media companies as they decide how they should handle all the sensitive user data they are collecting.
"A bank could say, 'We’re not going to do business with gun manufacturers,'" said Jeremy Stein, a former member of the Federal Reserve board of governors who currently is an economics professor at Harvard University. "But when it gets into using the information, you’re getting into the same issues Facebook and others had problems with."
A dividing line, he added, would be whether banks are monitoring transactions for criminality. "If it’s just a policy objective, even if I liked the policy objective, I’d think it’s worrisome," Mr. Stein added.
Divisions exist within the financial-services industry, which previously has resisted pressure to restrict purchases of controversial products such as tobacco.
"We don’t think it’s a good idea for banks to decide what products and services Americans can buy," Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan said at the bank’s annual meeting last week. "It should not be up to me, to us, to decide that. It should be up to folks following the laws and folks making decisions."
Banks have experienced some political blowback as a result of their relationships with gun owners. The American Federation of Teachers announced it would cut ties with Wells Fargo & Co. over the bank's relationship with the National Rifle Association, as well as with several gun manufacturers.
But not as much as they would receive if they went ahead with the plan to flag all gun buys. With nearly half of Americans admitting to owning guns, we imagine most customers wouldn't take too kindly to their shopping habits being recorded and sent to the government.
Da Comarad
Credit Cards vs. Crypto Currencies.
By all means, push more business/users my way!
In reply to Da Comarad by TeethVillage88s
Public Commons = Credit
Public Commons = Currency
Hm... what can it mean. People power is Public Utility Legislation?
In reply to Credit Cards vs. Crypt by Bitchface-KILLAH
End The FED, break up the monster banks & go back to local banking, jail the banksters & end Operatiom Choke Point once and for all.
In reply to Public Commons = Credit… by TeethVillage88s
Is there still such a thing as travelers checks? Remember those?
In reply to End The FED, break up the… by UndergroundPost
Painting serious, hard working folks into a corner is not a good idea. They're the kind to take the bit between their teeth.
And that's how you mix metaphors into a horse of different color.
In reply to Is there still such a thing… by NoDebt
Money should be... "fungible, scarce, divisible, store-able".
(and according to SJW Progressives... "able to stop political opponents from buying things")
In reply to Painting serious, hard… by Billy the Poet
This is a remarkably stupid thing for banks to do and I hope they do it. The backlash will be magnificent.
In reply to Money should be... "fungible… by Bitchface-KILLAH
"We don’t think it’s a good idea for banks to decide what products and services Americans can buy," Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan said at the bank’s annual meeting last week.
Why not...they're trying to decide every other fu&(ing thing in this country...
In reply to This is a remarkably stupid… by SWRichmond
They talk out of both sides of thier mouths. Look at what China is doing with thier citizen ranking system. It would be naive to assume that there isnt something already in place here in the US. The banking system is part and parcel of the deep state. It only takes an algorithm to track every purchase you make, create a profile on you....what you're eating, what you're reading, etc. It's already here.
In reply to "We don’t think it’s a good… by BullyBearish
This overt behavior on the part of the credit/bank companies is so in your face: We ARE the NWO and YOU WILL Do What We Say!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I can't wait for the day when the cattle tell the credit card companies to *UCK YOU en masse which would do more to save any decency left in the world than anything else.
In reply to This is a remarkably stupid… by SWRichmond
If one of my banks does this with their credit cards, the card will be cut up and the entire banking relationship ENDED.
Besides, you can always just pay cash.
In reply to This overt behavior on the… by MoralsAreEssential
Who the hell buys a gun on a credit card, FFS?
Pay cash, you morons.
In reply to This overt behavior on the… by MoralsAreEssential
they could make us all wear big yellow stars .... for ease of identification only, you understand
In reply to Is there still such a thing… by NoDebt
You can trust your car to the man who wears a star.
In reply to they could make us all wear… by vato poco
New deal was strike at rogue bankers.
William Jennings Bryan was strike at rogue bankers (populist, organized farmers).
Q: Is there a place for 'New Deal'?
Q: Is there a justification of 'New Deal'?
Q: Why did farmers & ordinary people (supporting William Jennings Bryan) in Midwest, West, South, support currency changes at all if the damn govt wasn't corrupt, if currency & banking wasn't corrupt, and if central banks weren't corrupt, if conservatism wasn't corrupt, if conservatism wasn't a unicorn in the 19th Century
Q: If Conservative Basis of Government, Business, Banking, Capitalism were all bullshit in 19th Century why would we 100% eschew the "New Deal" and Teddy, Hoover, Wilson, FDR... except for their apparent 'Fascist' support... why not support Anti-Trust for instance... support FTC, Demand SEC be given powers and be given forceful oversight against globalism?
In reply to Is there still such a thing… by NoDebt
"Capitalism is the fullest expression of anarchism, and anarchism is the fullest expression of capitalism. Not only are they compatible, but you can’t really have one without the other. True anarchism will be capitalism, and true capitalism will be anarchism." -- Rothbard
https://mises.org/library/rothbard-reader/html/c/369
In reply to New deal was strike at rogue… by TeethVillage88s
The last ones I had were in 1997 VISA travellers cheques. I guess they wouldn't be any good.
In reply to Is there still such a thing… by NoDebt
I do remember. I took travelers checks to Kiev in '06. Biggest pain in the ass I've encountered overseas in decades. Finally found a bank that would talk to me but it took nearly 2 hours of dicking around with paperwork and being handed off to different department managers to get cash.
In reply to Is there still such a thing… by NoDebt
Heavy Accent - uh, what about public banking & sovereign money? "Rules for Rebels" makes clear communist/socialist revolution and all mass movements require education of the many peoples in A) Finance B) Currency C) Capital Expansion D) Capital Investment E) Capital Flight F) Capital Human Flight (Skills loss of our country) ...just bullshitting I don't know what the hell it says... it is about fucking you in the ass and saying that someone else did it!
- Deflation of US Fiat Currency, no backing, huge expansion, no limits up to 40:1 proven leverage in 2008... Destruction is clear... World Reserve Currency has no Stewardship!
- Public Banking is oriented toward states or local government for their own benefit and direct usury back to their own economies
In reply to End The FED, break up the… by UndergroundPost
Cash is King
In reply to Credit Cards vs. Crypt by Bitchface-KILLAH
Pay with cash
Load your own ammo
In reply to End The FED, break up the… by UndergroundPost
Bingo.
To the fucktard Credit Card companies.
User A takes out a $1,000 cash advance.
User A buys a gun with the cash.
User A pays the balance off in full next month before interest charges begin.
User A just told the tinydicks at the credit card companies to suck it.
In reply to Pay with cash Load your own… by JRobby
Most credit cards charge an up front fee for cash advances and interest starts accruing on the transaction date...and generally cash advances have a higher percentage rate than purchase transaction.
In reply to Bingo. To the fucktard… by johngaltfla
Cash is the wall paper covering the Fed's massive bubble of 101010101110101010101010101010101010010000100111100101010101010101010101000101011101010101010110101101010101010101010101011110111000101
In reply to End The FED, break up the… by UndergroundPost
"We were a little concerned because we see that you stop and buy a 6 pack of beer and a scratch off everyday at Walt's liqour store and then we saw you buy a hunting rifle. So we sent some ATF agents to your house to check on you."
Sincerely yours,
Visa
In reply to Da Comarad by TeethVillage88s
Maybe they should rebrand from Visa to Warrant.
In reply to "We were a little concerned… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Fuck it. I'm going to allow Capital One buy a Sig Sauer for me.
In reply to Da Comarad by TeethVillage88s
Only criminals, communists, and idiots hate the Second Amendment.
In reply to Da Comarad by TeethVillage88s
Cash, on the barrel head, no credit card.
Monitor that motherfuckers.
See only criminals use cash, therefore we must eliminate cash ... same goes for debit cards ... non .gov crypto's ... yes it (Fedcoin) is coming ... and no, you won't have any "legal" choice ...
This message brought to you by your complicit bankster owned sockpuppet politicians and MSM talking heads
In reply to Cash, on the barrel head, no… by nmewn
Glad to hear. I hope all non-gov crypto is banned soon.
In reply to See only criminals use cash,… by JustPrintMoreDuh
Please explain in detail how this ban will be enforced
In reply to Glad to hear. I hope all… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Now you are catching my drift.
In reply to Please explain in detail how… by Solosides
Jesus .
These people are stupid. The ATM thinks you're going to buy a gun.
In reply to Cash, on the barrel head, no… by nmewn
When ATM's reach sentient being status, is it really murder when I shoot them or still just vandalism? ;-)
In reply to Jesus . These people are… by shovelhead
Cash, on the barrel head,
I'm going to bite the bullet on this one and assume no pun was intended.
In reply to Cash, on the barrel head, no… by nmewn
lol...well, ya know me ;-)
In reply to Cash, on the barrel head, … by Billy the Poet
The first rule of Gun Club is nobody pays with a credit card.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-27/mother-should-i-start-fight-c…
Jany's got a gun. But you are a prepared mind. You are both asset and force.
What is knowledge? Knowledge has come to mean under survival instance that you understand empirical evidence will protect you from the law. Empiricism.
link, philosophy, empiricism.
In reply to I have a gun. by hedgeless_horseman
Second rule: If someone says "stop" or goes limp
wait, wrong club........
In reply to I have a gun. by hedgeless_horseman
You fail at the second and most important rule.
All ZH posting must cease until you memorize all plot points and memes.
In reply to Second rule: If someone says… by Solosides
Kredit GmbH sind "Kriegs Soldaten"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gesellschaft_mit_beschr%C3%A4nkter_Haftung
Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung, abbreviated GmbH
What's wrong with cash?
depends on ((who's)) asking the question
In reply to What's wrong with cash? by asteroids
There's a monstrous aftermarket for gun parts. A lot of us like to build are own. Accuracy is cheap if you know what your doing.
In reply to What's wrong with cash? by asteroids
You are an idiot if you don’t think all your CC purchases aren’t already logged, catalogued, and graphed six ways to Sunday. That giant NSA data storage center isn’t sucking up millions of gallons of water to cool anything less than a giant datacenter.
Yep, and the great news is they realize we have more guns than they do.
In reply to You are an idiot if you don… by syzygysus
They're ascared, you can tell. And they should be.
In reply to Yep, and the great news is… by DJZZ
Yes, but along with the absolute corruption of the USG, their "staff" are now mostly braindead robots who are truly incompetent. NSA does not and can not PROCESS the data it has collected and most of it is UNKNOWN to them. It's called a Brain Drain. Unfortunately, taxpayers are continuing to employ and pay for these parasites collecting paychecks from de guvmnt.
In reply to You are an idiot if you don… by syzygysus