"Deja Vu All Over Again" In Korea

That was then (2005),
North Korea vows to abandon nuclear weapons project
-
Cautious welcome by Bush for road map deal
-
Aid and US promise not to invade seals agreement
North Korea has agreed in principle to end its nuclear weapons programme and rejoin the international non-proliferation treaty, marking the biggest breakthrough in its three-year stand-off with the US.
Under a draft accord issued by North Korea and five other countries in Beijing yesterday, the reclusive state promised to give up its main bargaining chip in return for energy, economic aid and a US promise not to attack. – The Guardian, Sept 19, 2005
This is now,
Kim Prepared to Cede Nuclear Weapons if U.S. Pledges Not to Invade
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, told President Moon Jae-in of South Korea when they met that he would abandon his nuclear weapons if the United States would agree to formally end the Korean War and promise that it would not invade his country, a South Korean government spokesman said Sunday.
In a faith-building gesture ahead of a summit meeting with President Trump, Mr. Kim also said he would invite experts and journalists from South Korea and the United States to watch the shutdown next month of his country’s only known underground nuclear test site. – NY Times, April 29, 2018
Eyes Wide Open
This administration has its eyes wide open. We know the history. We know the risks. We’re going to be very different. We’re going to negotiate in a different way than has been done before. We use the word irreversible with great intention. We’re going to require those steps that demonstrate that denuclearization is going to be achieved. We’re not going to make promises. We’re not going to take words. We’re going to look for actions and deeds. – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, April 29
Like Father, Like Son
How do you know that the North Korean regime is lying? Answer: Their lips are moving. – National Security Adviser John Bolton
Curb Your Enthusiasm
George W. doesn’t have a Nobel Peace Prize that we know of.
We also hope it is not an all or nothing negotiation with Trump and Kim. The environment seems ripe to make the world safer and the lives better for the Koreans even if it just incremental and without achieving total victory as the administration sees it.
Only a dumb ass fool would trust rocket man and G.W.Bush and his gang should be tried for war crimes.
<==== This is all some kinda Settup
<==== YeeHaaa, we have a Deal
In reply to Only a dumb ass fool would… by Angry Panda
Fat Boy would be a fool not to hold out for the gilded BIFF TANNEN penthouse Suite in the new Trump Hotel Resort & Casino in Pyongyang.
In reply to d by BaBaBouy
Less involuntary exchange, in the case of N. Korea, means in a few years millions of people are going to have a much better life!
Why stop there? How about we all stop involuntary exchange everywhere?
Voluntary exchange = well-being, abundance, life =
The Path of Love
Involuntary exchange = misery, suffering, death =
The Path of fear
Please choose Love so that we can live!
In reply to Fat Boy would be a fool not… by TheWholeYearInn
Kim is just buying time till the next spineless president is in the whitehouse...
He has seen that trump is crazy enough to nip at putins ankles in syria... his main nuclear test site has self-destructed... and trump has successfully suckered china into putting meaningful sanctions on north korea.
Besides that, kim isn't really in power in NK, its a cabal of NK and chinese guys that hold the real power(duh). And they hold power by holding the country on its knees the way it has been for the last 70 years.
The next logical card to play is to buy time with a peace plan feint, and let this presidency burn itself out.
In reply to . by Voluntary Exchange
Every nuclear explosion in history, mapped:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-of-the-day-every-nuclear-explosion-in-hi…
In reply to Kim is just buying time till… by Shillinlikeavillan
Ok, let's get some clownz on record here. Post below if you think this is all going to fall through and whether you think there will be a war with North Korea and whether you think it will be nuclear and whether you think it will spread.
I'm tired of you people claiming to be right despite ME having been 100% right at every step.
Here's my prediction: THERE WILL BE NO WAR IN NORTH KOREA. There may be a break in the negotiations where it LOOKS like everything is falling apart, but in the end there will be a lasting peace. 90% that includes reunification.
In reply to Every nuclear explosion in… by Four Star
Agree. War will be in the MidEast.
And HOW DO YOU KNOW Bolton, Trump, and Haley are LYING?
Satanyahoo is PULLING the strings on their puppet-bodies.
In reply to Ok, let's get some clownz on… by tmosley
Beepbop thinks there will be a war in Iran, then, yes?
Will beepbop change his mind when there isn't one?
In reply to HOW DO YOU KNOW Bolton,… by beepbop
So far, Kim played the very professional game and suddenly give up.
Just imagine:
By the way, Kim closes the nuclear test site that is not functional anymore and is collapsed beyond any repair.
The bottom line:
Somebody is a total idiot. But who? Trump or Kim?
In reply to HOW DO YOU KNOW Bolton,… by beepbop
Neither are idiots. Both are puppets.
In reply to So far, Kim played the very… by caconhma
"Here's my prediction: THERE WILL BE NO WAR IN NORTH KOREA. "
wow mosley ~ you really went out on a limb there to understand that as soon as your fuck buddy Trump is able to get a Rothschilds Central Bank into NK, then yes, war will be off the table.
In reply to Ok, let's get some clownz on… by tmosley
Ah, so the clown opinion on the geopolitical issue in question is "I hate Trump and tmosley."
How insightful.
In reply to "Here's my prediction: THERE… by TheWholeYearInn
Why on earth would anyone trust the US or Israeli governments?
In reply to Fat Boy would be a fool not… by TheWholeYearInn
I get the same feeling about this. I even mentioned to my older brother last week that this smells like a set up by the establishment to get two birds with one stone. Take out Trump while he's over there then declare war on NK for taking out Trump. I'm not some nut and it was my older brother that was one of the guys in Vietnam in 66-67 all based on the Gulf of Tonkin incident that never happened. That's over 55K of our young men and women that died because of a corrupt criminal congress. Don't think it can't happen again. I guess the big difference today that if our corrupt politicians try to pull it off again very few if any of them make it out alive. Just my two cents.
In reply to d by BaBaBouy
Why do you think that trump isnt part of the deep state? And in reality if anyone is trying to get rid of him they are more likely, to be patriots than the opposite.
In reply to I get the same feeling about… by knotjammin2
A Thousand chunks of light
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XnOnDatqENo
In reply to Only a dumb ass fool would… by Angry Panda
Only a dumb ass would trust and believe any leaders and their sycophantic minions. They only look to their own and count on duping the rest to remain where they are.
Miffed
In reply to Only a dumb ass fool would… by Angry Panda
... and any "commitment" by the US not to invade, undermine or intervene [including via a proxy] wouldn't be worth the paper it was written on. Even if the current administration honored the deal that only buys Rocket Man 8 years at most.
Pretty sure he knows the US will never agree to any formal, internationally and congress ratified agreement so he's just playing along to highlight their hypocrisy and hollow overtures of being motivated by the pursuit of peace.
In reply to Only a dumb ass fool would… by Angry Panda
The Kim dynasty is destined to go into the dust bin of history simply by virtue of the way it governs. This Kim is going into the dust bin also because of his eating habits. He took 50 steps and was panting.
In reply to ... and any "commitment" by… by Advoc8tr
I noticed that too, he sat there signing that book a lot longer than necessary. It would've been comedy gold had he shit his britches right there.
In reply to The Kim dynasty is destined… by edotabin
Channeling Obama/Holder/Kerry on war crimes bilge?
In reply to Only a dumb ass fool would… by Angry Panda
Dumb ass fools also believe mainstream media propaganda and dont realise the korean war never ended. It was only ever a ceasefire by the USA so technically they are still at war... or did Trump put together a peace treaty???
In reply to Only a dumb ass fool would… by Angry Panda
M.A.S.H. was not a documentary. The US did some horrific, genocidal shit during the Korean War. The N Koreans actions make sense once you understand that.
In reply to Only a dumb ass fool would… by Angry Panda
With Bolton a future war is a done deal.
Without Bolton a future war is a done deal. What is your point?
In reply to With Bolton a future war is… by Mr. Pain
What's the problem anyway with all these gooks?
They are coming for you.
In reply to What's the problem anyway… by dark pools of soros
Gooks = Vietnamese
I do believe the word you are looking for is "slope".
In reply to What's the problem anyway… by dark pools of soros
And slope rhymes with: _________
And P.S., I like the picture of Kim piloting a plane better than the Rocket Man photo. Or the one where he sits at a big oak desk, which appears to move around the country depending on the event.
In reply to Gooks = Vietnamese I do… by H-O-W
Actually the term Gook originated in the Korean War and expanded from there to VN and from there to any Asian in a derogatory way.
In reply to Gooks = Vietnamese I do… by H-O-W
Best way forward would be to see that ALL nukes are removed from the Korean peninsular. North Korea would have to be subjected to strict inspections. Maybe Rocket boy can also adopt capitalism and turn his poor country into another mini-China. There's hope...
Peace would be good, the South would be fucked with a peaceful unification though.
Just do it very gradually. I think eventual reunification should be the goal. One based on reality and not emotion. This way, lives begin to improve and there is less damage to absorb.
In reply to Peace would be good, the… by DetectiveStern
All I am saying is.....give war a chance. Lindsey Graham.
In reply to Just do it very gradually. I… by edotabin
How does the KPA figure in all of this?
You Promise? good one
There seems to be a lot of willingness now to do sensible things, like ending the Korea war, starting a process that might eventually lead to Korea being united and increasing business and ties between the two Korean states.
Lots of positive things being done.
Since when was Bush interested in concluding a peace deal with NKorea? In 2005, neither was SKorea's hawkish conservative President. The trouble is the West wants a one-sided deal: they disarm, we continue to threaten.
This time sounds different because SKorea's Moon is determined to make peace with NKorea whether the US likes it or not.
What kind a deal is that? Rocket man ended up being a dummy ass bitch... his body language was totally gay... now he says "we give everything but please don't invade me..." the US would never invade NK, SK wouldn't allow it... NK had millions of conventional weapons that would flatten Seoul.
Rocket boy had the upper hand... Until now... he blinked... what a wonker... Putin and China must be mad as hell with that...
He should have said, we STOP pursuing further technology IF the US is out of the Korea peninsula, if all its troops and bases in South Korea are closed... the US has no business in the Korea peninsula.
Stop trying to make this be about submission and domination. It isn't constructive.
Everyone wins from this deal. Everybody loses if it fails.
In reply to What kind a deal is that?… by Jambo Mambo Bill
Except people like Jambo. There will always be those seeking to divide.
In reply to Stop trying to make this be… by tmosley
I promise to not build more nukes!
I promise not to poison your food!
I promise not to stab you in the back!
I promise I won't tell anyone!
I promise I will pull out!
I promise I won't cum in your mouth!
At some point promises mean nothing!!!
You forgot to add:
Black is beautiful and the check is in the mail.
In reply to I promise to not build more… by Charles Offdensen
If black is beautiful, I just shit a masterpiece!
In reply to You forgot to add: Black is… by Ajax-1
NK should better keep eir nukes, at least as long, as US keeps their nukes.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5TEvacFETvM
Wheres Hans Blix!@
Bush decided that the 2005 agreement that he had made was not enough and walked away as Trump is preparing to do in Iran. Bolton, Pompus, Mastitis, Trump, and Kim are known liars. Nothing will come of this dance because by that time, Trump will have negated the Iran deal. Kim will win more support in the South and the sanctions from the south will quietly be eased. Kim will close the test site because if it ruined. If further test are made, Kim will test in space as the USSR and the US have done.
Kim's no dummy.
He knows that without the ability to strike U.S. targets, he is finished.
America only takes on the weak & vulnerable. Any real opponents are just verbalized against.
They will Saddam and Gaddafi little Kim as soon as nukes leave to China and his thousands of howitzers leave demilitarized zone. They will make fake CDs and files of secrete nuclear program he never abandoned just like Bibi presented today. Kim you are lied to.