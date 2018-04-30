"Deja Vu All Over Again" In Korea

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/30/2018 - 15:55

Via Global Macro Monitor,

That was then (2005),

North Korea vows to abandon nuclear weapons project

  • Cautious welcome by Bush for road map deal

  • Aid and US promise not to invade seals agreement

North Korea has agreed in principle to end its nuclear weapons programme and rejoin the international non-proliferation treaty, marking the biggest breakthrough in its three-year stand-off with the US.

Under a draft accord issued by North Korea and five other countries in Beijing yesterday, the reclusive state promised to give up its main bargaining chip in return for energy, economic aid and a US promise not to attack.  – The Guardian,  Sept 19, 2005

This is now, 

Kim Prepared to Cede Nuclear Weapons if U.S. Pledges Not to Invade

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, told President Moon Jae-in of South Korea when they met that he would abandon his nuclear weapons if the United States would agree to formally end the Korean War and promise that it would not invade his country, a South Korean government spokesman said Sunday.

In a faith-building gesture ahead of a summit meeting with President Trump, Mr. Kim also said he would invite experts and journalists from South Korea and the United States to watch the shutdown next month of his country’s only known underground nuclear test site.  – NY Times, April 29, 2018

Eyes Wide Open

This administration has its eyes wide open. We know the history. We know the risks. We’re going to be very different. We’re going to negotiate in a different way than has been done before.  We use the word irreversible with great intention. We’re going to require those steps that demonstrate that denuclearization is going to be achieved. We’re not going to make promises. We’re not going to take words. We’re going to look for actions and deeds. – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, April 29

Like Father, Like Son

How do you know that the North Korean regime is lying? Answer: Their lips are moving. – National Security Adviser John Bolton 

Curb Your Enthusiasm 

George W. doesn’t have a Nobel Peace Prize that we know of.

We also hope it is not an all or nothing negotiation with Trump and Kim.  The environment seems ripe  to make the world safer and the lives better for the Koreans even if it just incremental and without achieving total victory as the administration sees it.

Voluntary Exchange TheWholeYearInn Mon, 04/30/2018 - 16:00 Permalink

Less involuntary exchange, in the case of N. Korea, means in a few years millions of people are going to have a much better life!

Why stop there? How about we all stop involuntary exchange everywhere?

Voluntary exchange = well-being, abundance, life =

The Path of Love

Involuntary exchange = misery, suffering, death =

The Path of fear

Please choose Love so that we can live!

Shillinlikeavillan Voluntary Exchange Mon, 04/30/2018 - 16:15 Permalink

Kim is just buying time till the next spineless president is in the whitehouse...

 

He has seen that trump is crazy enough to nip at putins ankles in syria... his main nuclear test site has self-destructed... and trump has successfully suckered china into putting meaningful sanctions on north korea.

 

Besides that, kim isn't really in power in NK, its a cabal of NK and chinese guys that hold the real power(duh). And they hold power by holding the country on its knees the way it has been for the last 70 years.

 

The next logical card to play is to buy time with a peace plan feint, and let this presidency burn itself out.

tmosley Four Star Mon, 04/30/2018 - 16:32 Permalink

Ok, let's get some clownz on record here. Post below if you think this is all going to fall through and whether you think there will be a war with North Korea and whether you think it will be nuclear and whether you think it will spread.

I'm tired of you people claiming to be right despite ME having been 100% right at every step.

Here's my prediction: THERE WILL BE NO WAR IN NORTH KOREA. There may be a break in the negotiations where it LOOKS like everything is falling apart, but in the end there will be a lasting peace. 90% that includes reunification.

caconhma beepbop Mon, 04/30/2018 - 17:24 Permalink

So far, Kim played the very professional game and suddenly give up.

Just imagine:

  • Both Koreas unite
  • Kim denounces his entire family dynasty who ruled N. Korea with an iron hand for the last 73 years.
  • United Korea sends Kim and his entire entourage into exile to some remote island (if he is incredibly lucky) or just kill him and all his lieutenants like it has been done with Quaddafi
  • United Korea keeps and expands US military presence on the Korean peninsula specifically on China's border. 
  • Trump, who cannot even fire his own cabinet members or stop illegal migrants on the US border without the Deep State permission, keeps his words.

By the way, Kim closes the nuclear test site that is not functional anymore and is collapsed beyond any repair.

The bottom line:

Somebody is a total idiot. But who? Trump or Kim?

 

 

knotjammin2 BaBaBouy Mon, 04/30/2018 - 16:21 Permalink

I get the same feeling about this.  I even mentioned to my older brother last week that this smells like a set up by the establishment to get two birds with one stone.  Take out Trump while he's over there then declare war on NK for taking out Trump.  I'm not some nut and it was my older brother that was one of the guys in Vietnam in 66-67 all based on the Gulf of Tonkin incident that never happened.  That's over 55K of our young men and women that died because of a corrupt criminal congress.  Don't think it can't happen again.  I guess the big difference today that if our corrupt politicians try to pull it off again very few if any of them make it out alive.  Just my two cents.

Advoc8tr Angry Panda Mon, 04/30/2018 - 16:07 Permalink

... and any "commitment" by the US not to invade, undermine or intervene [including via a proxy] wouldn't be worth the paper it was written on.  Even if the current administration honored the deal that only buys Rocket Man 8 years at most.

Pretty sure he knows the US will never agree to any formal, internationally and congress ratified agreement so he's just playing along to highlight their hypocrisy and hollow overtures of being motivated by the pursuit of peace.

BritBob Mon, 04/30/2018 - 16:00 Permalink

Best way forward would be to see that ALL nukes are removed from the Korean peninsular. North Korea would have to be subjected to strict inspections. Maybe Rocket boy can also adopt capitalism and turn his poor country into another mini-China. There's hope...

Griffin Mon, 04/30/2018 - 16:02 Permalink

There seems to be a lot of willingness now to do sensible things, like ending the Korea war, starting a process that might eventually lead to Korea being united and increasing business and ties between the two Korean states.

Lots of positive things being done.

 

Musum Mon, 04/30/2018 - 16:04 Permalink

Since when was Bush interested in concluding a peace deal with NKorea? In 2005, neither was SKorea's hawkish conservative President. The trouble is the West wants a one-sided deal: they disarm, we continue to threaten.

This time sounds different because SKorea's Moon is determined to make peace with NKorea whether the US likes it or not.

Jambo Mambo Bill Mon, 04/30/2018 - 16:09 Permalink

What kind a deal is that? Rocket man ended up being a dummy ass bitch... his body language was totally gay... now he says "we give everything but please don't invade me..." the US would never invade NK, SK wouldn't allow it... NK had millions of conventional weapons that would flatten Seoul.

Rocket boy had the upper hand... Until now... he blinked... what a wonker... Putin and China must be mad as hell with that... 

He should have said, we STOP pursuing further technology IF the US is out of the Korea peninsula, if all its troops and bases in South Korea are closed... the US has no business in the Korea peninsula.

 

Charles Offdensen Mon, 04/30/2018 - 16:12 Permalink

I promise to not build more nukes!

 

I promise not to poison your food!

 

I promise not to stab you in the back!

 

I promise I won't tell anyone!

 

I promise I will pull out!

 

I promise I won't cum in your mouth!

 

At some point promises mean nothing!!!

 

 

Danedog Mon, 04/30/2018 - 16:24 Permalink

Bush decided that the 2005 agreement that he had made was not enough and walked away as Trump is preparing to do in Iran.    Bolton, Pompus, Mastitis, Trump, and Kim are known liars.  Nothing will come of this dance because by that time, Trump will have negated the Iran deal.  Kim will win more support in the South and the sanctions from the south will quietly be eased.  Kim will close the test site because if it ruined.  If further test are made, Kim will test in space as the USSR and the US have done.

Metalredneck Mon, 04/30/2018 - 16:26 Permalink

Kim's no dummy.

He knows that without the ability to strike U.S. targets, he is finished.

America only takes on the weak & vulnerable.  Any real opponents are just verbalized against.

Thordoom Mon, 04/30/2018 - 16:30 Permalink

They will Saddam and Gaddafi little Kim as soon as nukes leave to China and his thousands of howitzers leave demilitarized zone. They will make fake CDs and files of secrete nuclear program he never abandoned just like Bibi presented today. Kim you are lied to. 