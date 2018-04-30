And Now Millennials Are Fleeing The Democratic Party

Elections are governed by the middle-aged, political movements are sustained by youth. It’s no secret that older folks vote in higher proportions than younger. They simply have the most at stake in any election as changes in policy, usually taxes, affect them most.
But, the energy which sustains a political party comes from how well it can mobilize the youth. And for two generations the youth in America sustained the Democrats through their appeals to emotion and ‘fairness’ through the lens of cultural Marxism and democratic socialism.
It doesn’t hurt that the institutions of education and media have been completely taken over by these ideologies to the point where we find ourselves today. But, like all things that swing too far in one direction the counter trend begins to take hold.
So, color me not shocked when I see the results of a new poll that says Millennials are souring on the Democratic Party. I knew they would and said so back in October of 2016 in an article called The Authenticity Gap.
But the big problem for Hillary is those [Bernie] millennials will not turn out for her.
This is a generation more aware of how screwed they are than mine was. And while their political identity is in flux– reared on diet of Comedy Central snark as a coping mechanism for the lying — they have a near obsession with natural things – real fiber clothing, lumberjack fashion, farm-to-table food choices, etc.
They’ve turned their Masters of Social Justice into Ph.D’s in Cocktails, Cappuccinos and Craft Beers… and bless their hearts. I can finally get a good whiskey sour when I visit my friends in South Florida.
At least now some of them are entrepreneurs.
Their cultural identity is one big cry for authenticity in a sea of smarm.Hillary’s authenticity gap is simply too big for many millennials to square with that value system.
Eighteen months later after Hillary’s historic rebuke it’s morphing into a general disdain for the reaction to it. Millennial voters are moving away from Democrats in numbers that can only be termed horrific.
The online survey of more than 16,000 registered voters ages 18 to 34 shows their support for Democrats over Republicans for Congress slipped by about 9 percentage points over the past two years, to 46 percent overall. And they increasingly say the Republican Party is a better steward of the economy.
Although nearly two of three young voters polled said they do not like Republican President Donald Trump, their distaste for him does not necessarily extend to all Republicans or translate directly into votes for Democratic congressional candidates.
The Democrats need the Millennials. They are moving out of the youth vote and into the Middle Aged voting block. The Homeland generation (as termed by Strauss and Howe of Fourthturning.com) or Generation Z will only further this trend as the Artist generational archetype.
The Millennials are the generation that will build the next version of society. Their rejection of the Democrats while not embracing Trump or necessarily the Republicans points towards a different political identity which the Democrats have not figured out or have shown any willingness to counter.
Now with Kanye West trying to blow apart the co-dependent relationship between black voters and the DNC oligarchy, this country is ripe for a complete realignment of the political power structure.
This is not to say that the Libertarians or Greens will somehow swoop in to collect these disaffected Millennials. No. I think both parties are terminally compromised by DNC and RNC operatives and money to see them capitalize on this transition state.
I remember full well just how strongly the youth vote was energized for Ron Paul’s runs for president in 2008 and 2012 were. He, smartly, encouraged them and made the point over and over that his movement wasn’t about him it was about the ideas of liberty and a new way to look at our politics.
It wasn’t enough to win him the presidency, and more’s the pity, but it set the stage for what we saw in 2016 and what we’re continuing to see today. Trump is the current beneficiary of the flux we find ourselves in. The Millennials and minorities the Democrats have taken for granted and mis-used if not outright abused for the past generation will not turn out for mid-term elections.
The history of voting in this country is quite clear on this.
So, whatever Blue Wave the DNC thinks its coming it’s not happening in 2018 if the fund-raising numbers are any indication, which are, frankly, terrible. And if it doesn’t happen in 2018 and the pillars of the Democratic Party — Clinton, Obama, etc. — go to jail for attempting to frame a sitting president then it won’t happen in 2020 and beyond.
The Democrats are facing the kind of terminal loss of confidence that destroys political parties and the ideologies which back them. It couldn’t happen to a nicer group of oligarchs.
* * *
Comments
Smartest generation in years to bless and walk this great nation.
Their parents and grandparents have saddled them with debt and tried to mortgage their futures beyond imagination, worked to convince them that men are women and vice versa, that guns kill not people, that cops are bad, that their Country is racist, that Marxism and Socialism lift up individuals and that their Liberty is man-made, not God given.
That these future gems of society manage to see through this claptrap -- it renews me. It should fill us all with hope.
Those sad bastards don't know what is what
In reply to . by pc_babe
Just wait for the dumbfucks coming after them.....my gawd the dumb.
Millenials may be waking up to the reality of the Democrat party plantation, but generation participation trophy is even worse.
I suggest finding a new country of residence when these dunces get control cuz whoa lord it’ll be bad.
In reply to Those sad bastards don't… by Labworks
Imagine how overwhelming the Republican edge would be if Trump and fellow Republicans balanced the budget and stopped waging and threatening wars.
If Democrats were known as the only wasteful spendthrift and bloodthirsty war party young voters would flock to the Republicans
In reply to H by IridiumRebel
so now it's Trumptards pushing hope and change....? Didn't you dumb fucks just applaud the dumbest prez in history giving a trillion dollar tax cut to the rich, and overspending by a trillion dollars a year?....didn't you dumb trumptards just stand up and cheer that Trump bombed syria?
Fuck you fuckers are stupid, lying, sheeple...Imagine Republicans with control of the WH, Congress, and the Senate and they STILL don't cut spending or stop intervening in other nations affairs.....fuck....
In reply to Imagine how overwhelming the… by directaction
Yeah the Dems have blown for a long time, the Neocons as well, so nice to have a outsider in there that is hated by both.
In reply to so now it's Trumptards… by Itdoesntmatter
Republicans... Democrats...
It's all a trick.
In reply to so now it's Trumptards… by Itdoesntmatter
They never learn, do they ?
"Go (fill in the blank) in 2020 ! "
In reply to Republicans... Democrats… by beepbop
"Dumbest prez in history"
A millionaire that beat out 17 Republicans and Shitlery, the "smartest woman on Earth"?
LOL
In reply to so now it's Trumptards… by Itdoesntmatter
This shows that West is not the leader or origin of the movement but a sign of it.
In reply to Imagine how overwhelming the… by directaction
Ha Ha Ha Ha!!!! The GOP balance the budget! Now there's a great joke! And the wars will continue! IF IF IF IF, but it ISN'T.
Naturally, you are just living in fantasyland.
The GOP isn't much of an alternative. Building up the military for what? Waging more wars? We don't need to protect the world from itself. I could care less if Iran and Saudi Arabia want to pound each other's brains in. It would be entertaining from here.
In reply to Imagine how overwhelming the… by directaction
The "budget" (whatever the fuck that is) will never be balanced but for an accidental moment, as it seldom has been since the invention of state "money".
While we all understand the realities of math in the small scale, any relation to "the economy" writ large is coincidental.
It's not just money, it's humanity.
In reply to Ha Ha Ha Ha!!!! The GOP… by RedBaron616
cover and move, that's my new motto
In reply to H by IridiumRebel
"Lord of the Flies" generation
In reply to H by IridiumRebel
The millennials are Generation Participation Trophy.
They are the children of the youngest of the baby boomers.
The next generation comes from the children of the kids who were born to the older boomers. These kids are the anti-participation trophy kids. Our baseball teams have scores and outs. We demand grades for kids instead of S and S+.
My nephews and my son have consequences for actions, not puppy petting rooms.
In reply to H by IridiumRebel
Only if they figure out that Ds and Rs are the same gang and walk away from both.
In reply to . by pc_babe
D's and RINO R's are the same gang.
In reply to Smartest generation in… by Shemp 4 Victory
D's and R's are the same gang. There ARE NO Conservatives in the GOP. Show me ONE that votes against Big Goverment/Big Military. Find me ONE.
Don't give me this RINO nonsense. It is the WHOLE party. Where was the GOP when the Supreme Court made up same sex marriage out of a Constitution where it clearly wasn't there? Did even ONE GOP Senator or Congressman stand up and say NONSENSE? No, the cowards did not. Screw the GOP.
Go Constitution Party!!!
In reply to D's and RINO R's are the… by Yogizuna
As this story unfolds, the whole democratic party will be lucky not to be in jail.
Not sure anyone is following Q here but the recent revelations are chilling. It's now believed that the Uranium One operation by the Clintons was intended to get Uranium (with it's associated US identified isotopes) into the hands of the Russians AND some was siphoned off by the Deep State operating out of Syria. It's now alleged that these Deep state operatives were running a nuclear weapons facility and if Hillary were elected, she would have OK'd a "Sum of All Fears" type operation to blow a nuclear bomb here in the US in order to frame the Russians and kick off a Nuclear war.
Now we are seeing Israel accusing Iran of running a nuclear arms facility, which will get bombed, much like NK's facility just happened to fall in on itself.
This is what this is shaping up to look like was happening with the Deep state plan. This gives us a reasonable excuse for why Trump would bomb Syria over an obvious false flag chemical attack that didn't happen. The targets were selected to damage deep state operations or were meaningless in order to throw off the deep state and disarm the march to war over the fake attacks.
This could all be bullshit but keep your eyes open for additional facts that prove this narrative.
In reply to . by pc_babe
you are a fucking idiot....what the fuck is wrong with you people? First, you pretzel yourself to defend a moron. Second, your position is to jail your opponents...you have millions of vets who died and were injured in wars to PREVENT that type government....fuck you people are fucking stupid...So, if dems ever win another WH, should they move to your tactics and jail you stupid fucks? do you people even think.....?
In reply to As this story unfolds, the… by chubbar
Yea, sez the one month old troll.
In reply to you are a fucking idiot… by Itdoesntmatter
Smartest generation in years to bless and walk this great nation
Hey, maybe snorting rubbers and eating tide pods makes you smarter
(or at least think you are).
In reply to . by pc_babe
I guess we should have been dropping acid and getting aids. You sure know how to insult all 350 millennials who ever did this!
In reply to Smartest generation in years… by e_goldstein
This why we hate you.
In reply to . by pc_babe
Your generation doesn't have any imagination. You were spoon fed delusion by your idiot parents. Now we have to listen to you complain and bitch about how everything is unfair. Go fuck yourself.
In reply to . by pc_babe
Sorry bud, but I paid my kid’s way through college. Helped him finance his business and am now paying my grandkids college tuition. I never saw a u-haul behind a hearse.
In reply to . by pc_babe
After voting for Trump, and the betrayal that followed, I will never vote again.
You're doing the right thing, it's all crap
In reply to After voting for Trump, and… by serotonindumptruck
Right, if you can't get people to vote Democrat, then talk them out of voting altogether. You clowns are obvious as hell. You still have illegals and voter fraud to get across the finish line. Wrong, that loophole will be closed soon.
In reply to You're doing the right thing… by Labworks
Moar woar for israel, right?
In reply to Right, if you can't get… by Got The Wrong No
Vote out the war hogs. Not voting lets the door open for the cabal.
In reply to Moar woar for israel, right? by serotonindumptruck
Isn't all of the politically correct bullshit about silencing us. Given that 50% of Americans are already NOT voting, suggesting that joining THAT winning team seems like only the surrender they seek.
We can feel confident that ANYONE who could even come close to winning high office would be disappointing. This is not a battle for perfection or even on the same continent with perfection, but the battle of LESSER evil....and I am as certain now as the day I voted for Trump that HE IS the lesser of evils. It is LAUGHABLE to suggest Hillary would be superior in anyway UNLESS you simply yearn for THE END.
I DON'T.
In reply to Right, if you can't get… by Got The Wrong No
hahahaha, that is the dumbest thing ever. Next time vote for No One. No One is better than everyone else, more often than not, so write in No One on every ballot. Just think If No One sat in the oval office how little harm would be inflicted on us. If No One Signed any omnibus tax bills or if No One signed off on retaliatory missile attacks, the world would be so much better.
No One is better than your candidate. TRUTH.
In reply to After voting for Trump, and… by serotonindumptruck
How many times I said that and then voted. I remember Mitt Fucking Romney... Mormon. I hate Mormons but then I voted for the fucking retard. Next time, not so sure. Supported Trump early too the end. His inauguration speech was music. Now...just a hollow blow me speech.
In reply to After voting for Trump, and… by serotonindumptruck
Yeah, but this time I mean it.
In reply to How many times I said that… by RevIdahoSpud3
Do like i I did, I wrote in the Constitution Party candidates.
In reply to After voting for Trump, and… by serotonindumptruck
It's tough when you first become disillusioned.
It leads to desperately grasping for some semblance of reality.
And then you die.
In reply to After voting for Trump, and… by serotonindumptruck
Go somewhere else cunts! We don't need "millennial's" we need conservatives, a millennial is a snowflake we don't need, do not need.. if your a cunt we do not need.
Which one is the Democratic Party again......?
It's just the pendulum swinging between Red and Blue. The Pit and the Pendulum to be exact. Those of us who understand the uniparty are strapped to the table.
If the Pit and the Pendulum is the paradigm to be emulated, then the proles have absolutely no control over their lives.
George Orwell would be proud.
In reply to It's just the pendulum… by LetThemEatRand
I remember my old man and mom watching this scare news special about San Fransisco and the hippies. It was so ludicrously over the top that I was laughing my ass off. My mom was doing her Edith Bunker "Oh dear, this is terrible" And my old man says " You think this is terrible? Some day these assholes will be running this country".
As usual, my old man was right. And we will be too.
It's just the way it works.
In reply to It's just the pendulum… by LetThemEatRand
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ScfUfsUlGro
In reply to Sunshine go away today I don… by wisehiney
Better to wake now than to never wake at all.
The democratic party has sold its soul for filthy lucre just like the republicans. The largest shift was under Bill Clinton. After that they just assumed blacks, unions, youth and women were theirs and they didn't have to pay attention.
To paraphrase a lyrical chap who totally nailed it: Blacks, unions, youth and women don't have to vote democrat!
The gay fish would have impressed me if he had said to reject both parties.
In reply to The democratic party has… by TRM
He likes fish dicks.
In reply to The gay fish would have… by LetThemEatRand
Shut your mouths and sit down.
The people who are chosen to run for federal office, against the incumbents who almost always win, are usually Wall St Zionist pieces of shit, so who cares what party any particular group votes for these days?