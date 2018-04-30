Deranged Man With Metal Pipe Reportedly Targeted Jared Kushner

A deranged man armed with a metal pole was apprehended by police after being caught trespassing in New York City's Trump Tower with a note in his pocket saying he intended to attack President Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner and then hurl himself off the top of the building.
TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources in NYC, that Matthew Pilling, 30, was found trespassing through the hotel early Sunday and was escorted out by security.
But he reportedly came back a few hours later, armed with a metal pole and trying to break into the hotel's kitchen area, which is when security immediately called the NYPD.
Piling was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Of course, incidents like these must be treated with extreme caution given other acts of violence perpetrated against Trump and his political allies - including the shooting at a practice for the Republican Congressional baseball team that badly wounded Majority Whip Steve Scalise.
I blame the National Pipelayers Union. Ban metal pipes.
Trump Derangement Syndrome is a real thing and needs to be stamped out.
Another tuned-up CIA freelancer.
How long before London bans metal pipes!
The real problem here is the human hand...without hands, you can't use a gun, a knife, or a pipe...you also can't drive a car; which kill incredible numbers of innocent people....CLEARLY, we'd all be a lot safer if no one had hands.
So how long before the Muslim Mayor of London bans hands and starts cutting them off to make London truly the "safest city" on the planet?
No one needs two hands!
I think we need to face the fact that MK Ultra has failed.
Started off with promise, but now we're left with these flunkies.
The Left's promise of violence toward conservatives is well underway. How long before civil war erupts?
You know why nobody ever tried this with Hillary? Because they'd never even find your body if you tried that shit on her.
People are increasingly aware of the Left's violence and persecution of the Right within the USA. US citizens who believe in constitutional law tend to be VERY law abiding. Thus the unpredictably long delay between identification of unlawful, incremental tyrannies and revolution/force projection. Cant ride up the asymptote forever . . .
Crazy Lib's act out their violence.... How many attempts occurred on obama, his wife, or kids during those 8 years.....?
Why deranged?
(no MAGA-hat wearing west wing, left wing, 666 Park-Ave buyin Kushner)
deranged huh?
Every time a celebrity dies, a new "He had information that could lead to Hillary Clinton's arrest" meme is created, and I for one embrace our new meme overlords.
I’m sorry but why would the alleged attacker carry a note with a two step instruction.
Step 1. “Beat Kushner with pipe”
step 2. “Hurl self off building”
really? the deep state needs to get new script writers. The “deplorables” are a tad smarter then they think.
People need to be asking why so many young, American men are either 1) disgruntled to such a degree that they are actually violent or 2) deranged. Why? It is one thing to be dissatisfied with life and another thing to act out on it in this way.
It can’t be the economy.
The economy is great, so say the MSM, despite 50 million working-aged citizens out of the workforce and millions more underemployed, with over 40 million employed-in-name citizens and noncitizens on EBT since the pay from part-time work that keeps them under the earned-income limits for monthly welfare and refundable EITC child tax credits up to $6,431 does not even cover the cost of groceries.
This welfare-pampered group does not include many non-womb-productive, non-welfare-eligible, underemployed men. Half of all male citizens — ages 18 to 34 — live with their parents in adulthood, which is great, because you go girl, the women are set up in independent households by government for reproducing while single and working part time. This is progress since it liberated women through feminism, not through a system of socialism for some.
This violence, like the 300% increase in mass shootings, could have a biological or organic explanation.
If the biggest group of government-supported moms in human history is producing more mentally impaired children, the government needs to find out why. Incidents like men walking into buildings, wielding pipe wrenches like weapons, suggest that something has gone very, very wrong in the USA.
Since citizen and noncitizen moms have never been paid more by government to reproduce—never having more access to government-financed, nuticious food during pregnancy and afterwards—it cannot be malnutrition. Maybe, something in the water is resulting in this unending flood of violent derangement, not just aimed at public officials and wealthy celebrities. A guy just shot up a Waffle House in a non-affluent area while naked.
The economy is great, though.
Working families just got another child-tax-credit infusion of several thousand dollars to hoist up their paychecks, whether or not the moms are just working part time to add keeping-up-with-the-Jones’ income to a spousal income.
Never fear—
With the ever-increasing public investments in them and the lower social expectations for them, working families—or the $9-per-hour daycare workers who raise their children for them—will probably do a better job at communicating the most basic moral values to their kids in the future.
It seems you can't problem solve while under hypnosis, LOL
You need the entire Dealey Plaza or Ambassador Hotel filled with insiders, in order to get the patsy properly framed up.
Although apparently they can still get people in the ISIS terrorist mindset just with a few Captagon pills/tablets.
You see what happens, Larry?
What's the frequency, Kenneth?!?
Meanwhile the NRA is banning guns at their 2018 convention during Mike Pence's speech.
They tell us because the gubmint is making them do it.
The richest of ironies . . . you can't make this shit up!
Yeah, because when I go out on a murder / suicide spree, I always write it down on a list so I don't get the 'to do' items in the wrong order. Difficult to commit murder after having committed suicide.
Trump derangement syndrome is real but it reveals the mental illness of progressives and their Marxist brainwash.
Bleepblop accuses the jews in 3..2..1..
Hope Kushner was armed and ready to blow this human shit away.....
Good thing the disappearing security guard at that Florida school was not on duty there.
also blame the 24/7 hatespew media whipping up the folks to a psychotic frenzy
Dangerous world. Especially if you come in confrontational.
And a damn shame he didn't find him.
Doesn't sound all that deranged to me. Well ~ at least compared to what Kushners butt buddy Netanyahu is doing over on the other thread.
Just sayin'..
Where was that dude during the White Housenigger's reign?
Supporting him with his hands out saying GIBMEDAT
Bill, you silly little bitch still obsessing over your Black Daddy
Nigga puleeze. He aint my daddy.
Go make me a coffee like a good little minimum wage dope...
Agreed....
Tell U.S. he was "successful" in the bludgeoning department!
Dude should have left his 'to do' list at home.
But then he might have done things in the wrong order. Always best to have instructions to hand.
There should be no more indoor plumbing because metal pipes can be used as weapons. Even the plastic pipes can be sharpened and used as a stake. Will no one think of the Chiiiiiiiiildren?
MKULTRA
@HoserF16: Isn’t that an A7 Corsair?
" a note in his pocket saying "??? WTF.
At least we've moved on from passports.
..and a sign on his back saying "kick me".
Bop-a-jew get a prize!
Better than whack-a-mole! Best played using banksters.
Liberal Nut jobs be nutting...
Ban all metal pipes.
Corncob only.
Ban metal pipes?! That's silly. Just do background checks for all people wanting to buy pipe.
Democrat