Deranged Man With Metal Pipe Reportedly Targeted Jared Kushner

A deranged man armed with a metal pole was apprehended by police after being caught trespassing in New York City's Trump Tower with a note in his pocket saying he intended to attack President Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner and then hurl himself off the top of the building.

TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources in NYC, that Matthew Pilling, 30, was found trespassing through the hotel early Sunday and was escorted out by security.

But he reportedly came back a few hours later, armed with a metal pole and trying to break into the hotel's kitchen area, which is when security immediately called the NYPD.

Piling was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

Of course, incidents like these must be treated with extreme caution given other acts of violence perpetrated against Trump and his political allies - including the shooting at a practice for the Republican Congressional baseball team that badly wounded Majority Whip Steve Scalise.