Facebook Co-Founder Calls For Tech Firm 'Data-Tax' To Fund 'Data-Dividend' For All Americans

Tue, 05/01/2018

Some of Facebook's harshest critics - since the company first came under pressure for purportedly not doing enough to stanch the flow of fake news on its platform and allowing Russian troll farms to post disingenuous advertisements - have been former employees and investors who have acknowledged that the company's unchecked expansion has come at a cost: Tearing apart the social fabric.

But in what is perhaps the highest-profile defection, Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes, who helped start the company along with Mark Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskowitz and Eduardo Saverin during their days living and working together at Harvard, is now calling on lawmakers to consider a data tax that could potentially cost Facebook and other tech giants like Google, Twitter and Snapchat billions in additional taxes.

The purpose of the data tax, Hughes says, is to more evenly distribute the wealth produced by the sale or marketing of our sensitive user data, which is collected en masse by these websites.

"We need to be having a bigger conversation about our data who owns our data and the wealth that it creates - as well as creating a way for all Facebook users to share in that benefit."

The tax would then be used to establish a fund, which would then pay a data dividend to every American - essentially a tech funded appendage to the social security infrastructure.

"A data tax of about 5% on companies that use massive amounts of data could fund a "data dividend" to each American of about $400 a year and if the amount of data that we produce about ourselves continues to grow as most people expect that could grow to $1,000 a year pretty soon."

"Right now, hundreds of billions of dollars are made from these services off that data."

While ABC (correctly) points out that this plan seems unlikely to become reality, Hughes insists that there's already "a model" for this in the US.

And that model is the Alaska Permanent Fund, an oil-funded payment made every year to each Alaska citizen.

"Up in Alaska they've done this. They had oil that was discovered in the 1970s and a Republican governor said okay oil companies you can tap into our natural resources, but you've got to pay up."

The system wouldn't even cost much to implement. They payouts could be directed through the same system used to distribute social security.

"Following the Alaska model, creating a savings account for each person, you could use the infrastructure that Social Security already provides. The pipe in some sense are already laid it's just a question of developing the political will to lay claim to what I think is our fair share."

Though Hughes hasn't spoken with Zuckerberg about his plan, he correctly pointed out that his former business partner had acknowledged that user data harvested by Facebook does belong to its users.

"If the data on Facebook is our property and we're allowing Facebook to use it to sell ads, I think it's reasonable to say we should share in that upside."

Somehow we don't think that Zuckerberg, who has already beaten back calls for his resignation, would so gamely agree to a massive tax hike that would significantly impact his company's profitability.

We imagine that, if he didn't, it'd be significantly more difficult for him to convince the company's shareholders that he's the only one capable of running Facebook.

Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:35

Obama campaign consultant Chris Hughes used Facebook data in 2008 the same way as Cambridge Analytica in 2016.

By the way, American taxpayers financed the Alaska pipeline.  Where's our 5%, you smug little fascist cocksucker.

Shitonya Serfs ShorTed Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:51

If the sheep give away as much personal data as they do now...for free.

 

Imagine how much more data FB/NSA/CIA/Moosad can get from them (plus more dipshits) if they pay them a "dividend" for info.

 

Heck, make it more payments for more data you provide:

- Identify these people = $1 each

- Provide more details about your neighbor or friend = $2 each

- List your ex-roommates girlfriends = $1 each

- Take pictures of the inside of your office = $3 each

Offthebeach JRobby Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:49

So we get taxed now......and later we get money.   Yeah.  Right.  Can we keep our provider if we like it?  $2,500 a year?  No new taxes! Just the touching the ring of your ass with just the tip, and ah Mongo and Nuzio, don't worry, they'll just watch and beat off, 'cause of the excitement and what not.

Utopia Planitia Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:44

Nobody is stopping you from doing that to your own company.  Go right ahead.  If you try to do that to my company you better watch out.  (just like nobody is stopping you from paying more to the federal govt than you have to)

These people are always leeches.  They are always ready to have people with guns come and take your stuff, but they do not give anything themselves.

Aireannpure Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:45

Reparations for being used badly. Don't all the corp's do this? New living wage for all white US citizen's. Everyone else is already getting their's. MAGA.

HuskerGirl Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:45

You really think that today's politicians would vote to return this tax as a dividend to citizens?  Seriously?

It'd turn out to be just like the tobacco settlements where almost nothing was given to those who were harmed while everything was given to governments who grew government through new "programs"

It's naive to think any of us would benefit from this tax.

Jack's Raging … Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:48

What a nice way to legitimize total domestic information surveillance (See: spying, unwarranted searches) so that it will never be ended. Hey look, you get paid from us spying on you, so it's both fair--and good! Btw, that payment won't actually be coming. Enjoy the increased tax yoke, slave.

kudocast Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:54

The world should take it a step further and let individuals be in charge of all their data, and they can sell it to whomever they want, whenever they want, and however they want. Oh and on top of that, individuals can keep from being spied on by CIA, NSA, HLS, IRS, Corporations, etc.

See those working towards this model at link below:

https://pillarproject.io

 

Didymos Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:55

I really think this tax proposal misses the point that the data collected is largely used for targeted advertising, so taxing and redistributing that money to people so they can be served advertisements is maybe an ass-backwards approach to modernizing advertising.  Just give us the option to have ad and data collection free accounts for a monthly fee already...

KingTut Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:56

The ONLY answer is to make private information owned 100% by the person.
No opt out, only opt in, which nobody will do.
This guy is just squirming to prevent that at all costs.

Vote up!
abgary1 Tue, 05/01/2018 - 16:00

How much do we get compensated for the impacts of social engineering and the loss of our privacy and thus our freedom?

 

Block chain technology will allow us to control our data and decide who sees what.