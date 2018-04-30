Facebook Co-Founder Calls For Tech Firm 'Data-Tax' To Fund 'Data-Dividend' For All Americans

Some of Facebook's harshest critics - since the company first came under pressure for purportedly not doing enough to stanch the flow of fake news on its platform and allowing Russian troll farms to post disingenuous advertisements - have been former employees and investors who have acknowledged that the company's unchecked expansion has come at a cost: Tearing apart the social fabric.
But in what is perhaps the highest-profile defection, Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes, who helped start the company along with Mark Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskowitz and Eduardo Saverin during their days living and working together at Harvard, is now calling on lawmakers to consider a data tax that could potentially cost Facebook and other tech giants like Google, Twitter and Snapchat billions in additional taxes.
The purpose of the data tax, Hughes says, is to more evenly distribute the wealth produced by the sale or marketing of our sensitive user data, which is collected en masse by these websites.
"We need to be having a bigger conversation about our data who owns our data and the wealth that it creates - as well as creating a way for all Facebook users to share in that benefit."
The tax would then be used to establish a fund, which would then pay a data dividend to every American - essentially a tech funded appendage to the social security infrastructure.
"A data tax of about 5% on companies that use massive amounts of data could fund a "data dividend" to each American of about $400 a year and if the amount of data that we produce about ourselves continues to grow as most people expect that could grow to $1,000 a year pretty soon."
"Right now, hundreds of billions of dollars are made from these services off that data."
While ABC (correctly) points out that this plan seems unlikely to become reality, Hughes insists that there's already "a model" for this in the US.
And that model is the Alaska Permanent Fund, an oil-funded payment made every year to each Alaska citizen.
"Up in Alaska they've done this. They had oil that was discovered in the 1970s and a Republican governor said okay oil companies you can tap into our natural resources, but you've got to pay up."
The system wouldn't even cost much to implement. They payouts could be directed through the same system used to distribute social security.
"Following the Alaska model, creating a savings account for each person, you could use the infrastructure that Social Security already provides. The pipe in some sense are already laid it's just a question of developing the political will to lay claim to what I think is our fair share."
Though Hughes hasn't spoken with Zuckerberg about his plan, he correctly pointed out that his former business partner had acknowledged that user data harvested by Facebook does belong to its users.
"If the data on Facebook is our property and we're allowing Facebook to use it to sell ads, I think it's reasonable to say we should share in that upside."
Somehow we don't think that Zuckerberg, who has already beaten back calls for his resignation, would so gamely agree to a massive tax hike that would significantly impact his company's profitability.
We imagine that, if he didn't, it'd be significantly more difficult for him to convince the company's shareholders that he's the only one capable of running Facebook.
Comments
Obama campaign consultant Chris Hughes used Facebook data in 2008 the same way as Cambridge Analytica in 2016.
By the way, American taxpayers financed the Alaska pipeline. Where's our 5%, you smug little fascist cocksucker.
Kill your FaceBerg.
In reply to Unlike Craigslist, Facebook… by ???ö?
If the sheep give away as much personal data as they do now...for free.
Imagine how much more data FB/NSA/CIA/Moosad can get from them (plus more dipshits) if they pay them a "dividend" for info.
Heck, make it more payments for more data you provide:
- Identify these people = $1 each
- Provide more details about your neighbor or friend = $2 each
- List your ex-roommates girlfriends = $1 each
- Take pictures of the inside of your office = $3 each
In reply to Kill your FaceBerg. by ShorTed
Ehh the money will be squandered or used to turn more Rights into benefits some how.
In reply to Cs by Shitonya Serfs
This idea is too good. Kill him and erase it from everyone's mind that read it.
So we get taxed now......and later we get money. Yeah. Right. Can we keep our provider if we like it? $2,500 a year? No new taxes! Just the touching the ring of your ass with just the tip, and ah Mongo and Nuzio, don't worry, they'll just watch and beat off, 'cause of the excitement and what not.
In reply to This idea is too good. Kill… by JRobby
So shouldn't we all also share in the profits of "our" privatized prison industrial complex?
I'm confused.
Wanna know what this plan really is?
If we establish that the American people receive a financial benefit from the data collected on everyone, then those who attempt to frustrate data being collected on them (ad blockers, vpns, paying with cash etc) will come to be seen as starving their neighbors.
In reply to So shouldn't we all also… by Ignatius
I demand the right to an ad free life. I demand that all the fucking mind-control psy-ops bullshit discovered by the government not be used on me by advertisers. I have a right not to watch commercials.
In reply to Wanna know what this plan… by ForWhomTheTollBuilds
Another nitwit proving money doesn't erase stupidity.
If FaceBook actually tore the "Social Fabric" the fabric wasn't worth a damn to begin with.............
Sounds like something an America hating Russian bot would say.
In reply to If FaceBook actually tore… by RagaMuffin
Yep, a bot whose ancestry goes back to the 1600's in the USA
In reply to Sounds like something a… by Ignatius
Is he wrong...?
In reply to Sounds like something a… by Ignatius
Nobody is stopping you from doing that to your own company. Go right ahead. If you try to do that to my company you better watch out. (just like nobody is stopping you from paying more to the federal govt than you have to)
These people are always leeches. They are always ready to have people with guns come and take your stuff, but they do not give anything themselves.
Fucking progs... always proposing bigger government.
Reparations for being used badly. Don't all the corp's do this? New living wage for all white US citizen's. Everyone else is already getting their's. MAGA.
Where's my check for the sale of all the wireless spectrum?
You really think that today's politicians would vote to return this tax as a dividend to citizens? Seriously?
It'd turn out to be just like the tobacco settlements where almost nothing was given to those who were harmed while everything was given to governments who grew government through new "programs"
It's naive to think any of us would benefit from this tax.
Disconnect and abandon the panopticon before it is too late.
What a dolt. He must be a Harvard graduate.
What a nice way to legitimize total domestic information surveillance (See: spying, unwarranted searches) so that it will never be ended. Hey look, you get paid from us spying on you, so it's both fair--and good! Btw, that payment won't actually be coming. Enjoy the increased tax yoke, slave.
just print out a billion for each of us... why bother with stipulations
The world should take it a step further and let individuals be in charge of all their data, and they can sell it to whomever they want, whenever they want, and however they want. Oh and on top of that, individuals can keep from being spied on by CIA, NSA, HLS, IRS, Corporations, etc.
See those working towards this model at link below:
https://pillarproject.io
Raise it to 10%. Its all China fault.
I really think this tax proposal misses the point that the data collected is largely used for targeted advertising, so taxing and redistributing that money to people so they can be served advertisements is maybe an ass-backwards approach to modernizing advertising. Just give us the option to have ad and data collection free accounts for a monthly fee already...
The ONLY answer is to make private information owned 100% by the person.
No opt out, only opt in, which nobody will do.
This guy is just squirming to prevent that at all costs.
Once again proving that the value of a Harvard education is not worth shit.
You'd have to be as drunk as an Alaskan to come up with this idea.
How much do we get compensated for the impacts of social engineering and the loss of our privacy and thus our freedom?
Block chain technology will allow us to control our data and decide who sees what.
It's a good idea. I would rather just get a check in the mail, now. I can decide how to spend it, thank you very much.