Goldman President's Stark Warning: "Markets Reprice Faster Than People Expect"

In the latest warning shot to investors from the world's most influential bank that the good times are ending, this time coming not from some lowly Goldman strategist predicting that broken markets themselves will cause the next crash, or some chart showing that a bear market is dead ahead...
... but the replacement of Gary Cohn himself, Goldman president David Solomon, the man who is set to replace Lloyd Blankfein in the near future warned that investors who have gotten too used to the long bull market "are being motivated more by a search for yield than concern a correction is coming."
While Solomon did not feel compelled to expose those responsible for said rush for yield, and also for the biggest asset bubble in history, he did warn that when the market turns, it will turn so fast, few will be able to get out.
“We’re down the road in the cycle, so there’s certainly places where people are further along the greed spectrum than the fear spectrum,” Solomon said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg Television. "In an environment where money has been so inexpensive for such a long period of time, there’s no question that people have been reaching for yield."
Solomon then followed up with the most direct warning he was could without losing clients - after all Goldman is an underwriter to virtually every "growthy" public tech company in the world, and hopes to take the rest public - that "people have been reaching for growth, and if you look at a bunch of these growthy companies and the value that people will pay for forward growth has been very high," he said.
"At some point that may correct" he warned ominously.
When? He did not give a timeframe but hinted that by the time it becomes obvious, it's too late: "History shows markets reprice more abruptly than people expect."
Comments
thanks for the heads up chap ... what is next? pushing that old metal which rotchs got thousands of tons stolen from so many countries ... yeah i know, the official story is to support the paper douler ... but my point is what is next ... you dig?
Sell in May and get the fuck out of Dodge!
In reply to thanks for the heads up chap… by Pandelis
I need me some of those "growthy" companies.
In reply to Sell in May and get the fuck… by stocktivity
Translation: "We're short FANG"
Translation: 'we're short and would like to cover 10% lower and go long'
In reply to Translation: "We're short… by TheWholeYearInn
Not just "FANG,"etc., but they're probably short any and all of the one-button-to-push-to-sell ETFs, particularly the most popular one's that are the most widely held. Suddenly, the crowd will want out and for each ETF there is only one door - the sell door. And it/they will be stopped up, so to speak.
Repeat after me: "Super Flash Crashes" and they won't pop back up...much.
Maybe the government will be the market maker that buys low, really low. So low that fake-market-drunk "investors" learn a lesson about holding grossly overpriced assets.
And it will all be a "shock" for the "professional" money managers when so many that trust them lose so much money.
In reply to Translation: "We're short… by TheWholeYearInn
No, really?
You mean triple digit multiples compared to cash flow isn't forward growth worth paying for?
Amazon would need to take over 100% of the retail business in the United States just to be worth 75% of it's current valuation.
Details, details.
In reply to No, really? You mean triple… by adr
Guess we can rule him out as one of the 3 Gartman Letter subscribers or he'd know the timeframe.
Don't worry, barter town won't be a bore.
let me paraphrase.
"sell, you motherfuckers, lololol"
he cares so much it hurts. /s
Creating a name for the next Goldman Sachs President is a bit like using the old BAND NAME GENERATOR
https://www.name-generator.org.uk/band-name/
only, in this case, you just plug in a lot of golds, weins, solomons, finkels, bergs, steins, & such.
May the SCHWARTZ be with you!
And do you get the irony of his name old-testament wise? Don't think it could be sliced thicker.
In reply to Creating a name for the next… by TheWholeYearInn
King Solomons temple was sacked & razed (TWICE)... Notwithstanding the fact that it supposedly housed the Ark of the Covenant, which, according to their own doctrine was ALL POWERFUL and laid opposing armies to waste...
Simply put ~ the Hebrews, & their horseshit stories are the ancient equivalent to the Clintons...
In reply to And do you get the irony of… by VideoEng_NC
Umphhh... All your wealth is belong to us...err.
The place is interesting, a reunion of workmates for one of the biggest media gob-fest events of the year. Can't even begin to imagine the combined credit/debt ratio of the entire group here.