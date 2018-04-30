"He's An Idiot": John Kelly Reportedly Insults Trump In Front Of Aides, Plans May Departure: NBC

White House chief of staff John Kelly has reportedly been undermining morale in the West Wing in recent months - commenting to aides that President Trump is an idiot, while touting himself as the "savior of the country," reports NBC News, citing "eight current and former White House officials."
The officials said Kelly portrays himself to Trump administration aides as the lone bulwark against catastrophe, curbing the erratic urges of a president who has a questionable grasp on policy issues and the functions of government. He has referred to Trump as "an idiot" multiple times to underscore his point, according to four officials who say they've witnessed the comments. -NBC News
NBC notes that three White House spokespeople say the "idiot" thing just isn't true, and he may have spoken in jest about saving the country.
In one heated exchange between the two men before February's Winter Olympics in South Korea, Kelly strongly — and successfully — dissuaded Trump from ordering the withdrawal of all U.S. troops from the Korean peninsula, according to two officials.
For Kelly, the exchange underscored the reasoning behind one of his common refrains, which multiple officials described as some version of "I'm the one saving the country."
"The strong implication being 'if I weren't here we would've entered WWIII or the president would have been impeached,'" one former senior White House official said. -NBC News
"He doesn't even understand what DACA is. He's an idiot," Kelly said in one meeting, according to two officials who were present. "We've got to save him from himself."
According to NBC's sources, Kelly has been hiding behind his public image as a four-star, while in truth operating in an "undisciplined and indiscreet" manner. "The private manner aides describe may shed new light on why Kelly now finds himself — just nine months into the job — grappling with diminished influence and a drumbeat of questions about how long he'll remain at the White House."
"He says stuff you can't believe," one senior White House official tells NBC News. "He'll say it and you think, 'That is not what you should be saying.'"
According to presidential historian Michael Beschloss, Kelly's comments about Trump vs. prior White House chiefs of "suggest a lack of respect for the sitting president of a kind that we haven't seen before," adding that the closest would have to be President Ronald Reagan's chief of staff, Don Regan, who "somewhat looked down on" The Gipper, and eventually lost Reagan's support - having been replaced after two years by Howard Baker.
Meanwhile, insults or not, Trump is said to have soured on Kelly - and is aware of some, "though not all" of Kelly's comments. And as NBC News points out, "The last time it became public that one of Trump's top advisers insulted his intelligence behind his back, it didn't go over well with the president. White House aides have said Trump never got over former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson calling him a "moron" in front of colleagues, which was first reported by NBC News. Trump later challenged Tillerson to an IQ test and fired him several months after the remark became public."
Current and former White House officials said Kelly has at times made remarks that have rattled female staffers. Kelly has told aides multiple times that women are more emotional than men, including at least once in front of the president, four current and former officials said.
And during a firestorm in February over accusations of domestic abuse against then-White House staff secretary Rob Porter, Kelly wondered aloud how much more Porter would have to endure before his honor could be restored, according to three officials who were present for the comments. He also questioned why Porter's ex-wives wouldn't just move on based on the information he said he had about his marriages, the officials said.
So in addition to Kelly allegedly calling Trump an idiot, he's also a misogynist, according to NBC.
Kelly is expected to leave by July - his one-year mark, according to sources, however others say it's anyone's guess. That said, "what's clear is both Trump and Kelly seem to have tired of each other."
"Kelly appears to be less engaged, which may be to the president's detriment," a second senior White House official said. If NBC is correct, we're about to once again play White House Musical Chairs.
That said, when reached for comment, Kelly that it's all more fake news:
“He and I both know this story is total BS. I am committed to the president, his agenda, and our country. This is another pathetic attempt to smear people close to President Trump...”
One hopes that is the case, then again one also remembers the Rex Tillerson incident...
“He and I both know this story is total BS. I am committed to the president, his agenda, and our country.
“This is another pathetic attempt to smear people close to President Trump...” pic.twitter.com/nqGCXWRADM
Comments
We're doomed ....
He's got the mind of a late stage alcoholic.
FUKC, anyone with an ounce of Sanity is Fleeing Like Rats off the Titanic ...
""Plans May Departure: NBC"", i.e. Tomorrow ???
In reply to We're doomed .... by algol_dog
You have to laugh at all the cubicle-dwelling libtards and pajama pants ANTIFA calling a billionaire prez with hot wife "a retard" or "an idiot".
Sorry... who is an idiot here?
In reply to r by BaBaBouy
More fake news. NEXT!
In reply to You by Bitchface-KILLAH
Go for the full house, Lindsey Graham for C of S
In reply to More fake news. NEXT! by tmosley
In before Kelly resigns thanking Trump for the great opportunity
In reply to Go for the full house, … by cossack55
No career military brass is going to get the level of anger and division that is brewing in America. From their perspective everything is a personal issue that needs to be 'cured' in boot camp.
In reply to In before Kelly resigns… by QueeroHedge
Understanding what DACA is (and taking it seriously) makes one an idiot.
In reply to No career military brass is… by Gaius Frakkin'…
perhaps just perhaps, Candidate trump is still in there somewhere.... I know its a longshit but... hey, I gotta dream because reality sucks.
In reply to Understanding what DACA is … by Bitchface-KILLAH
Knives will come out for Mattis next. Preparation for Iran and Russia.
In reply to perhaps just perhaps,… by gatorengineer
Never liked the looks of that Kelly guy.
In reply to perhaps just perhaps,… by gatorengineer
Kelly. Last of the Looney Toons.
In reply to perhaps just perhaps,… by gatorengineer
In reply to Go for the full house, … by cossack55
In reply to No career military brass is… by Gaius Frakkin'…
I don't care if Trump knows what DACA is, he just needs to kill it. And the FED and so on.
In reply to More fake news. NEXT! by tmosley
of course its fake news. again with the sources. these fucking creeps, the only saucers they have are in their faggot tea cabinet underneath their faggot teacups next to a hobos can of red sauce.
In reply to More fake news. NEXT! by tmosley
The Fall of the House of Mustard
Trump the thief of time - America's time.
Juvenile and uneducated, he is the dupe
of the Christocentric cult led by the Mercers,
Heritage Foundation and Koch network groups.
A humorless, empty vessel plagued by mental zigzags,
he pilots the country into the greatest wealth transfer
since 2008, and into military catastrophe.
In reply to You by Bitchface-KILLAH
Fake news.
In reply to The Fall of the House of… by Deep Snorkeler
No one in the administration said Trump is an idiot.
But you know they are all thinking it.
All of America is thinking it.
Ulan Bator.
In reply to Fake news. by Unknown User
The fall of the golden showers eheeerm orange
In reply to The Fall of the House of… by Deep Snorkeler
I used to think the same way, but look at the bullshit he swallowed in Syria. Syrian government did the chemical attack? Nobody believes that... only a retard or an idiot could believe Syrian government was involved in that. So, you have to put that in perspective.
Anyone willing to run for US president has to be some for of deranged. So, in his defense, he may be someone psychopathic and played the WMD card on purpose.
In reply to You by Bitchface-KILLAH
You may be?
In reply to You by Bitchface-KILLAH
Which part stung? The pajama pants or the cubicle dweller? Maybe both?
In reply to You may be? by 1952angus
There's nothing more frightening and dangerous than a moron who believes that he's intelligent.
In reply to r by BaBaBouy
Hence you.
In reply to There's nothing more… by serotonindumptruck
"Hence you."
Gesundheit!
You forgot the comma, you fucking moron.
In reply to Hence you. by MasterControl
Yes, sero, you certainly are frightening and dangerous. Not.
In reply to There's nothing more… by serotonindumptruck
You're doomed the moment you're born. Just relax and enjoy the ride....
In reply to We're doomed .... by algol_dog
some animals are more doomed than others
In reply to You're doomed the moment you… by Ecclesia Militans
Who? Kelly?
The name would match
In reply to We're doomed .... by algol_dog
naw, sure, kelly is Irish .. but not a full alcoholic..
In reply to We're doomed .... by algol_dog
Just a functioning one...
In reply to naw, sure, kelly is Irish … by overmedicatedu…
And why did the Good Lord invent the drink, Patrick?
So the Irish can't take over the world.
In reply to naw, sure, kelly is Irish … by overmedicatedu…
And yet he doesn't drink.
In reply to We're doomed .... by algol_dog
"Trump is an idiot"
At least Kelly isn't a liar.
In reply to We're doomed .... by algol_dog
Trump has had more pussy, has more money and more power than you, PeeWee Herman. Go cry to your Mommy.
In reply to "Trump is an idiot" At least… by stocktivity
Kelly is Deep State. Roll him up on a plane to Guantanamo with the rest of the traitors.
In reply to We're doomed .... by algol_dog
Pretty hard to become a 4 star with out being deep state.
In reply to Kelly is Deep State. Roll… by JRobby
JFC, so everyone who works with the admittedly erratic, uneducated, impulsive president that says essentially the same thing is deep state? How about where there's smoke there's fire? If the deep state was truly trying to overthrown dotard, Kelly is in a key position to do so. Since that hasn't happened, you're probably wrong. You're not being objective about the data.
In reply to Kelly is Deep State. Roll… by JRobby
yours is the most intelligent comment of the day on all ZH.......
In reply to Kelly is Deep State. Roll… by JRobby
Most definitely.
In reply to We're doomed .... by algol_dog
Keeping Trump from pulling out troops from the South Korean puppet is saving the country
Wow just wow
Trump has made a good case for hiring allies instead of assholes who undermine him and talk shit behind his back
In reply to We're doomed .... by algol_dog
Like Bolton?
In reply to Keeping Trump from pulling… by farflungstar
I can see a book deal coming up, like all the others.
In reply to We're doomed .... by algol_dog
This is a joke, right Algol?
After all that's happened over the past few years, you're believing anonymous sources? From NBC? Really?
In reply to We're doomed .... by algol_dog
I didn't know that kelly drank. sad
In reply to We're doomed .... by algol_dog
you are doomed.......
In reply to We're doomed .... by algol_dog
Fuck NBC!
Fuck that fake news/globalist propaganda network!
In reply to We're doomed .... by algol_dog
NBC news is the source........that pretty much says it all.
NBC is an embarrassment to all that used to try to tell the news truthfully.
In reply to NBC news is the source… by Beowulf55