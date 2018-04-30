Israel Closes Airspace Near Syria Border Ahead Of Netanyahu Speech With "Dramatic News About Iran"; Oil Surges

Update: largely as expected, Haaretz reports that Netanyahu will reveal proof Iran "cheated" on the nuclear deal.
NETANYAHU EXPECTED TO REVEAL DOCS WHICH SHOW HOW IRAN 'CHEATED' ON NUCLEAR DEAL: HAARETZ.
Perhaps Colin Powell should present it to the waiting world?
Moments ago, Israel's Channel10 reported that Netanyahu is set to make "significant" televised announcement on Iran on Monday evening at 8pm local time (5pm GMT) in what his office said would be "dramatic news about Iran" and "significant development regarding" the Iran nuclear agreement and which will reportedly influence the world.
מדובר במאגר מסמכים ענק שנתפס בידי ישראל ומוכיח לפי הטענה שאיראן רימתה את העולם ביחס לתכנית הגרעין שלה— עמית סגל Amit Segal (@amit_segal) April 30, 2018
As Channel 10 adds, Netanyahu previously relayed the Iran info to Trump on Saturday and Pompeo on Sunday, during his visit to Israel.
The speech will come after Israel's security cabinet convened for an impromptu, unscheduled meeting in the wake of the strike on Syria overnight, which as we noted earlier reportedly killed 11 Iranians.
Meanwhile, hinting that Israel may be about to launch another, far more powerful strike on Syria, Ynet reports that Israel has closed its airspace near the Golan Heights and the Israel-Syria border, most likely in anticipation of one or more bombing/missile attacks on Syrian territory.
As Axios' Jonathan Swift correctly points out, "Between the lines: Bibi’s speech should be hugely helpful for Trump. Builds the public case for Trump to blow up the Iran deal on May 12 by reimposing sanctions on Iran’s oil exports and central bank. (Note: the Trump administration has so far done woeful job building case.)"
Between the lines: Bibi’s speech should be hugely helpful for Trump. Builds the public case for Trump to blow up the Iran deal on May 12 by reimposing sanctions on Iran’s oil exports and central bank. (Note: the Trump administration has so far done woeful job building case.) https://t.co/PkZ9AKagwG— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) April 30, 2018
In other words, Iran will provide the pretext Trump needs to officially end the deal.
Whether or not that leads to war as the French ambassador to Israel suggested yesterday, remains to be seen.
Having slumped earlier following the disappointing German inflation data, WTI has regained all losses on the news that Israel may be about to attack Syria, even following Putin's direct warning to Netanyahu not to continue airstrikes on Syria.
Developing story
John Bolton says the USA is invading Iran in 2018 - Nathan Leal - Watchman's Cry - YouTube
Q: When was the last time that Iran has attacked anyone?
A: 1735, during the reign of Nader Shah:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nader_Shah
In reply to John Bolton says the USA is… by DingleBarryObummer
According to Moon of Alabama on Twitter, Nutty Yahoo is expected to announce that Iran tried to buy yellow cake from Niger, therefore violated nuke deal.
Bolton and Mossad in the 2000's cooked up documents about Iran nuclear reactor.
Tell me will Nutty also have cartoon illustrations this time? He ought to have Bolton and Pompeo by his side.
Over 400,000 dead Syrians! But let's pretend there wasn't any attack. Right?
In reply to Q: When was the last time… by Shillinlikeavillan
1982 US Marine Beirut barracks that killed 232 servicemen
In reply to Q: When was the last time… by Shillinlikeavillan
https://genieoilgas.com/about-us/strategic-advisory-board/
This is Genie oil company, It's a Jew led Red Shield company set up to steal the 3 billion barrels of Syrian oil under the Golan.
Block 9 natural gas field is a Lebanon owned off shore natural gas field, Israel is trying to steal this too.
After all the damage done to America by the Jews we still see brainwashed freaks parroting for Israel.
We're broke, not just fiscally, but morally, they have poured poison in to the mind of the nation. Divide and conquer and calling for a race war in the USA. Jew controlled media is calling for a race war and it's woven into movies and everything else. This idiot can't see because he is a television mind.
As typical the above poster demands we murder more Christians in Syria claiming it's FOR AMERICA. It's his Zionist Christianity brainwashing, he belongs to a racial caste system of Jew on top, then whites, with the people of color on the bottom. It is perfectly naturally for him to beat the war drum for the cannibals.
He's a cheerleader, not one who will go out to do the killing.
The Jews are a cannibal species which came out of India at the end of the ice age. The entire Bible is a fabrication to control people. Hebrew is the Jebu lanugage and the history of the Israelite was translated to Hebrew.
These people in Israel are Khazar Gypsies. The snake people out of India. They are here, in Europe and the Middle East. They cause us to kill each other, etc.
In reply to Any of the millennial tide… by TruthHammer
