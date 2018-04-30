Israel Closes Airspace Near Syria Border Ahead Of Netanyahu Speech With "Dramatic News About Iran"; Oil Surges

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/30/2018 - 10:19

Update: largely as expected, Haaretz reports that Netanyahu will reveal proof Iran "cheated" on the nuclear deal.

NETANYAHU EXPECTED TO REVEAL DOCS WHICH SHOW HOW IRAN 'CHEATED' ON NUCLEAR DEAL: HAARETZ.

Perhaps Colin Powell should present it to the waiting world?

* * *

Moments ago, Israel's Channel10 reported that Netanyahu is set to make "significant" televised announcement on Iran on Monday evening at 8pm local time (5pm GMT) in what his office said would be "dramatic news about Iran" and "significant development regarding" the Iran nuclear agreement and which will reportedly influence the world.

As Channel 10 adds, Netanyahu previously relayed the Iran info to Trump on Saturday and Pompeo on Sunday, during his visit to Israel.

The speech will come after Israel's security cabinet convened for an impromptu, unscheduled meeting in the wake of the strike on Syria overnight, which as we noted earlier reportedly killed 11 Iranians.

Meanwhile, hinting that Israel may be about to launch another, far more powerful strike on Syria, Ynet reports that Israel has closed its airspace near the Golan Heights and the Israel-Syria border, most likely in anticipation of one or more bombing/missile attacks on Syrian territory.

As Axios' Jonathan Swift correctly points out, "Between the lines: Bibi’s speech should be hugely helpful for Trump. Builds the public case for Trump to blow up the Iran deal on May 12 by reimposing sanctions on Iran’s oil exports and central bank. (Note: the Trump administration has so far done woeful job building case.)"

In other words, Iran will provide the pretext Trump needs to officially end the deal.

Whether or not that leads to war as the French ambassador to Israel suggested yesterday, remains to be seen.

Having slumped earlier following the disappointing German inflation data, WTI has regained all losses on the news that Israel may be about to attack Syria, even following Putin's direct warning to Netanyahu not to continue airstrikes on Syria.

Developing story

 

Klassenfeind Labworks Mon, 04/30/2018 - 10:22 Permalink

"That was a funny one. I remember it like it was yesterday. "We're going to stop meddling in the middle east!"

The Trumptards are convinced that "this time, it's different."

A president that (from day one!) was in bed with Bibi Netanyahu? A president that hires a CIA guy (Pompeo) to be foreign minister? A president that promotes the station manager of a Thai black torturing site (Haspel) to be head of the CIA? A president that hires a warmonger (Bolton) on his National Security Council? A president that has endorsed 'waterboarding,' and has said that Snowden is a traitor who should be sentenced? A president that wants to build an Iron Curtain/Berlin Wall at the border with Mexico?

And the Trumptards still can't see this one coming? 🙄

Of course it's different this time! "Draining the swamp!" "MAGA" bitches! Hahaha! (/sarc)

CatInTheHat AGuy Mon, 04/30/2018 - 11:57 Permalink

According to Moon of Alabama on Twitter, Nutty Yahoo is expected to announce that Iran tried to buy yellow cake from Niger, therefore violated nuke deal.

Bolton and Mossad in the 2000's cooked up documents about Iran nuclear reactor.

Tell me will Nutty also have cartoon illustrations this time? He ought to have Bolton and Pompeo by his side. 

Israel is a cancer that has metastasized. It's time to wipe Israhell from the map. 

I Am Jack's Ma… sheik_yur_bouti Mon, 04/30/2018 - 12:04 Permalink

that for sure wasn't 'Iran. '   That was possibly Israel, though.

 

And there is zero evidence that Hezbollah committed the attacks on the U.S. barracks in 1983 in Beirut. Hezbollah wasn't even formed until 1985, but Mossad has been around since the inception of the terrorist state of Israel long before 1948.

 

https://www.richardsilverstein.com/2013/11/19/hidden-hand-behind-beirut-bombing/

MK ULTRA Alpha dark pools of soros Mon, 04/30/2018 - 11:07 Permalink

One needs a weapon in the house to give the police or military. This is for the gun confiscations, check points confiscating guns and so on.

Then another weapons greased in an air tight container buried in the outdoors.

The Jews want a kill off in the US to maintain control. They have millions of brainwashed conditioned dogs to do it.

The gun greased in an air tight container is the last defense of your families.

Remember they killed off over 20 million people in Russia, and the same people who did it are here. (40 million more were killed later, but it was 20 million in the beginning)

TruthHammer MK ULTRA Alpha Mon, 04/30/2018 - 11:18 Permalink

Any of the millennial tide-pod eating 4chan scumbags who've ruined zerohedge that actually thought Iran was going to get to take over the Middle East are delusional.

Trump doesnt want to invade the M.E. a la Bush and Hillary in Iraq/Libya/Syria, etc.  But he sure as f*ck is going to make Iran bend the knee.

No matter how MAD you get, or how much you cry, the US is always going to be aligned to the Saudis for the Oil, and Israel because the US is a Christian Nation.

 

When Trump is done his 8 years, the best scenario you can hope for is a Russia/US alliance against the Islamofascists, a contained China and Iran, a unified Korea, a moderate Saudi Arabia, and "Palestinians" autonomously running their own affairs in Gaza and the West Bank (but never Jerusalem) on the 2018 borders.

Israel will always exist, and control the Golan and all of Jerusalem.

 

As for globalism:

The EU will collapse.

The Anglo/Jewish banking cartels in deep retreat.

The mainstream media fighting off bankruptcy

 

As for the Federal Reserve...

That won't be handled during Trump's reign.  But if you shitbrakes get your act together, then the first millennial president, might actual be able to fix that one finally.

 

Richard640 TruthHammer Mon, 04/30/2018 - 11:26 Permalink

TRUTH HAMMER---THANK YOU...FINALLY A VOICE OF REASON...SO REFRESHING TO SEE ON THIS BOARD INFESTED WITH JOO-HATING VERMIN TO WHOM I SAY THE FOLLOWING=

&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&

JOOS ON THE BRAIN=A WORLD-WIDE OBSESSION---20 MILL JOOS V.S 7+ BILL NON-JEWS?? WHY THE FOCUS ON THIS MICROSCOPIC MINORITY??---IT'S AN OBSESSION!@!!! GET A FUCKING LIFE U SPAWN!

********

THE KING OF DENMARK-AFTER WW2--WAS ASKED WHY HIS PEOPLE SAVED SO MANY JEWS

****************

HIS RESPONSE="UNLIKE THE GERMANS, WE NEVER HAS AN INFERIORITY COMPLEX REGARDING THE JOOS"--GOT THE PICTURE U FILTHY JOO HATER DRAPING YOURSELF IN "FAIR AND EVEN-HANDED CRITICISM" OF THE JOOS...YA FILTH

+++++++++++++++++++

U CAN CREDIT THE KRISTIAN CHURCH FOR THE 2000 YR TEACHING OF CONTEMPT FOR THE JOOS IN THE DISGUSTING ANTI-JOO SCREED KNOW AS THE NEW TESTAMENT--A PACK OF LIES DEVISED BY THE PROMOTERS OF THE NEW RELIGION TO DIFFERENTIATE THESELVES AND PROMOTE THEIR LIES TO THE GENTILES--THERE A WHOLE FIELD OF STUDY DEVOTED TO THIS PROBLEM===

***********************************************

MK ULTRA Alpha TruthHammer Mon, 04/30/2018 - 11:32 Permalink

https://genieoilgas.com/about-us/strategic-advisory-board/

This is Genie oil company, It's a Jew led Red Shield company set up to steal the 3 billion barrels of Syrian oil under the Golan.

Block 9 natural gas field is a Lebanon owned off shore natural gas field, Israel is trying to steal this too.

After all the damage done to America by the Jews we still see brainwashed freaks parroting for Israel.

We're broke, not just fiscally, but morally, they have poured poison in to the mind of the nation. Divide and conquer and calling for a race war in the USA. Jew controlled media is calling for a race war and it's woven into movies and everything else. This idiot can't see because he is a television mind.

As typical the above poster demands we murder more Christians in Syria claiming it's FOR AMERICA. It's his Zionist Christianity brainwashing, he belongs to a racial caste system of Jew on top, then whites, with the people of color on the bottom. It is perfectly naturally for him to beat the  war drum for the cannibals.

He's a cheerleader, not one who will go out to do the killing.

The Jews are a cannibal species which came out of India at the end of the ice age. The entire Bible is a fabrication to control people. Hebrew is the Jebu lanugage and the history of the Israelite was translated to Hebrew.

These people in Israel are Khazar Gypsies. The snake people out of India. They are here, in Europe and the Middle East. They cause us to kill each other, etc.

TruthHammer MK ULTRA Alpha Mon, 04/30/2018 - 11:42 Permalink

Look I get it, you feel like you are a big man learning the secret truths of the world by crawling around in the armpit and butthole of the internet.

 

Newsflash, I was reading the anarchist cookbook and elder scrolls while you were still sucking your mothers d1ck.

 

You dont know shit about the world.  You have no significant capital of your own and you have never traveled the world.  You are a loser posing as a know it all, and still not making a lick of sense.

 

In the coming clash of civilizations, the only thing that matters is that the WEST and the JUDEAO-CHRISTIAN side win.  We are the light of the world, and Islam, Athiests, Secular Humanists, Globalists, etc are the Dark Satanic side of Evil.

The west has lots of problems and flaws, Military Industrial Complex, Bankers, etc etc.  But those are problems that can be fixed over time.  If the Christian West falls, it will be a new Dark Age, and globalist Big Brother overlords.

 

Take your BS back to half-chan where it belongs.

 

Zerohedge WAS the pinnacle of high-finance and economics with a healthy dose of doom and gloom.  You pieces of shit have turned it into a click bait pile of dung.

107cicero TruthHammer Mon, 04/30/2018 - 11:57 Permalink

No one  gives a flying fuck how long you have been here.

What is important, the only thing is what is the truth and proper cohesive arguments.

If you think that AIPAC and Israel DO NOT control the USA you should give up your Zero Hedge badge and join the Haaretz discussion blog.

Inotherwords, FUCK the FUCK OFF.

You are one lying sack of shit.

TruthHammer 107cicero Mon, 04/30/2018 - 12:04 Permalink

You keep talking like you matter.

You are just one of the thousands of little pieces of shit who have wrecked this website. which USED to be a finance blog.

Even your idiotic insults dont make sense.  Ha'aretz is a left wing paper. Like I said, you tide-pod munching shitbrakes dont know anything about the world. You should have at least said Ynet or Jerusalem Post...

 

Further I didnt say anything about who does or doesnt control the US.  I told you geo-political TRUTHS that you may not like, but are not going to change.

 

The US will always be aligned to Saudi Arabia because oil, and Israel, because we are Christian.  Deal with it.

class of 68 TruthHammer Mon, 04/30/2018 - 12:05 Permalink

Truth Hammer,

I take issue with much of your creed.

The Zionist of today have no part of God's plan, nor are ever mentioned in scripture. A casual read

Of Shlomo Sand "The Invention of the Jewish People" is a good start. I doubt that you have years on me,

or more experience.  Even a causal observation of Gaza, prison camps. talk to Eva Bartlett for a few minutes,

witness what Abby Martin sees on the ground in Palestine.  In the latest Palestinian protests

40 dead; 5,511 wounded; 3369 hospitalized; at least 1,499 people hit by live ammunition; 107 by sponge-tipped bullets; 408 suffered gas inhalation.  Not one IDF soldier dead.

No it is you that are spreading lies. 