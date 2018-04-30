Italian Yields Spike After Five Star Calls For Fresh Elections

The political situation in Italy is once again emerging as a risk factor.
Nearly two months after a stunning defeat for establishment parties, when in the March 4 Italian elections the Euroskeptic Five Star and League parties won a majority of the vote, on Sunday the former premier leader of the Democratic Party Matteo Renzi said that his party had lost the March 4 elections and it is not its role to govern Italy next. Almost as if the PD is trying to wash its hands of what is coming.
He also added that the decision on whether Democratic Party can back a Five Star government lies with party assembly convened May 3 and with each member of Parliament.
Fast forward to this morning, when Five Star leader Luigi Di Maio, commenting on Renzi's remark, said in a blog post that the movement "did everything to form a government in the interest of Italians" and that the "PD said ‘no’ to citizens’ issues and they will pay for it."
Then, moments ago, the chaos that is Italian politics re-emerged front and center after the FiveStar, frustrated with being unable to form a government with either the PD or League, called for fresh elections:
- FIVE STAR'S DI MAIO CALLS FOR EARLY ELECTIONS IN ITALY
- DI MAIO CALLS ON LEAGUE'S SALVINI TO SEEK EARLY ELECTIONS
"At this stage there is no solution other than returning to elections as soon as possible, then of course the decision will be up to President Mattarella," Di Maio said in video statement on Facebook, adding that no change is needed to the electoral law, such as the introduction of a second round, as the new elections would be a challenge between Five Star and League.
Di Maio called on League’s leader Matteo Salvini to join him on the call for new election in June to let the citizens decide, and accused the League of siding with Silvio Berlusconi instead of working with Five Star on a "government for change."
As a reminder, the March 4 Italian general vote left the legislature divided between three main blocs - Five Star, the center-right coalition and the democrats - without any holding sufficient seats to form a government.
So what would happen if Di Maio gets his wish?
Well, as Bloomberg reported overnight, like in most European nations, Italian political preferences are becoming more right wing as a political impasse in the country drags on nearly two months after the March general election, according to a poll published in La Repubblica.
And in the latest troubling development for Brussels, support for Matteo Salvini’s League was close to 22% compared to 17.4% at the March 4 election, according to the survey, which was conducted by Demos & Pi on April 26 and 27. The Five Star Movement is the most popular party with about 33% of backing, and the Democratic Party is third with 17.8% down from 18.7, the poll showed.
If no coalition deal is reached, new elections are the most likely option, according to Silvio Berlusconi, former prime minister and leader of Forza Italia, which is part of the center-right coalition. “The risk is there if the impasse drags on," Berlusconi said in an interview with Corriere della Sera.
And while interviews with party leaders published in the country’s main newspapers on Sunday indicated that the deadlock is getting no closer to a resolution, a new election held today that would have the League and Fire Star win 55% of the vote would come as a shock to Europe.
This is reflected in the latest Italian 10Y yields, which spiked on news that Italy may be facing another round of elections in which the euroskeptics could be approaching 60% of the vote.
Nothing changes
Avanti ragazzi!
In reply to Nothing changes by BigWillyStyle887
Italy has been the fourth slowest growing economy in the entire world since 2000:
http://thesoundingline.com/ranking-worlds-economic-growth-21st-century-…
In reply to Avanti ragazzi! by Ecclesia Militans
What would one expect from a bloated and corrupt public sector?
There is a reason they are one of the four PIGS
In reply to Italy has been by Four Star
stronzi
Italy is a basketcase. Aren't the US full of Italian descendants?
Your Governance at work,
put gainful employment in the Cosa Nostra out of reach for the poverty stricken, and deplorable Wop immigrants.
In reply to Italy is a basketcase. Aren… by Los Llanos
italy is ruled by the EU commission.
it is hopelessly indebted, a massive government sector, massive youth unemployment, massive immigration problems and a broken banking system.
it has two choices - build three new cities with populations of half a million each, plus mosques and cathedrals
or
leave the EU
Plus mosques and cathedrals?
Only the former. In the last decade London has lost 500 churches and gained 400-odd mosques. Italy is likely no different.
Seems fuck all enthusiasm for Christians to build cathedrals, based on that direction of theological construction.
In reply to italy is ruled by the EU… by hooligan2009
yep, but italians are more devout about catholicsm than england is CofE.
from here:
https://www.statista.com/statistics/576085/weekly-church-attendance-in-…
around 16 million a week, out of a population of 60 million.
compared to les than 1 million out of 66 million in the UK
http://www.brin.ac.uk/figures/church-attendance-in-britain-1980-2015/
In reply to Plus mosques and cathedrals?… by CuttingEdge
Italexit leads to euro collapse, to dollar collapse, to IMF crypto reset
globalists still win
Juncker has got to appoint the whole Italian .gov ..again? let the poor man rest.
Italeave now.
Illegal immigrants leave now.
In reply to Italeave now. by ukipboy
Mario better crank up the bond buying machine!
A new government will fix everything....
They've gone from name plates on the door, to label maker name strips, and now its just athletic tape and a black magic marker.
Thank you Merkel for bringing the right wing to power in many places and within striking distance in all others. League versus five star lol
You can't even call yourself a socialist in France lol. Ain't that sumtin.