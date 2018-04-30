Mike Pence Physician Behind Ronny Jackson Attacks: Report

Vice President Mike Pence's Army physician, Dr. Jennifer Pena, is behind a series of salacious allegations against Ronny Jackson - President Trump's White House physician and nominee to lead the Veterans Affairs Department, according to four administration officials who told the very connected Sara Carter.

According to four administration officials, the main allegations were brought forth by Vice President Mike Pence’s Army physician Dr. Jennifer Pena, who is assigned to Pence by the White House Medical Unit and does not work directly for the office of the Vice President. Those officials contend Pena has held a long-time grudge against Jackson because of his continuing promotions in the White House. She began her career at the White House during the Obama administration. According to the officials, Pena, who is still active military and assigned to the White House Military Office, did not follow proper protocol to report on the allegations. Instead, she went directly to the Senate with the support of some current and former White House medical staff who were her loyalists. None of the allegations she allegedly brought forth have been substantiated. -Sara Carter

Jackson - who served under three Presidents, withdrew himself from consideration for the VA role on Thursday following bombshell allegations of being intoxicated while on the clock and improperly dispensing medication - reportedly passing out Ambien, Provigil and other prescription drugs "like they were candy."

President Trump responded to the allegations, telling reporters that Jackson was "one of the finest people that I have ever met."

While Jackson has denied the claims as "completely false and fabricated," he said he was withdrawing his name from consideration because he had become a distraction for Trump and his agenda.

The White House had defended Jackson amid the allegations, which were detailed in a report released by ranking member Jon Tester (D-Mont.) on Wednesday. Tester and committee chairman Johnny Isackson (R-Ga.) jointly announced the postponement of Jackson's hearing and sent a letter to the administration asking for “any and all communications” between the White House and Defense Department about “allegations” on Jackson from 2006 to the present.

Committee member Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) has said that the number of people who came forward with the allegations against Jackson that are detailed in the memo was in the double digits. Jackson allegedly wrote himself prescriptions and handed out drugs without prescriptions, including providing a “large supply” of the opioid painkiller Percocet to a White House military office staff member. Jackson also faces allegations that he drank on the job, and on one occasion "could not be reached when needed because he was passed out drunk in his hotel room,” according to the memo.

The report also said Jackson "got drunk and wrecked a government vehicle" at a Secret Service going-away party. A White House official, however, told Sara Carter that there is "no evidence or documentation of the allegations that Jackson drove drunk and wrecked a government vehicle," nor is there any evidence that he overprescribed medication or drinking on the job.

Jackson abdicated his role as White House physician during his nomination, he "continues to work in the White House Medical Unit," according to Carter.

“(Jackson) is disgusted that the accusations have carried so much weight with nothing to back them up,” said a senior Trump administration official, who knows Jackson. “This is a vendetta in particular and these false allegations were given to members of Congress then leaked to the press. There is absolutely no merit to any of these stories…he’s disgusted with the whole thing.”

“This is like something like out of the show Madame Secretary,” said a former Bush Administration official, who knows Jackson and served with him in the White House. The official referenced the American political television series starring Tea Leone, which shows the seedy side of Washington D.C. and the backstabbing tactics of those trying to rise to the top. -Sara Carter

“Dr. Jackson was always professional and kind,” said the former Bush official. “I never heard of any of these allegations against him until Pena brought them to Congress. I never saw any evidence of this. It’s tragic what’s happened to him.”

Jackson has held numerous security clearances - and never had a disparaging report from the FBI, according to White House officials. Such clearances require investigators to do a deep dig which can last for months; interviewing friends, family, former employers, neighbors, co-workers and even old friends.

The White House on Friday said officials conducted a thorough review of presidential Jackson’s vehicle records. They only found three minor incidents but there was no evidence supporting a document released by Senate Democrats this week that he “wrecked” a car after drinking at a Secret Service going-away party. -SC

Secret Service has just informed me that Senator Jon Tester’s statements on Admiral Jackson are not true. There were no such findings. A horrible thing that we in D.C. must live with, just like phony Russian Collusion. Tester should lose race in Montana. Very dishonest and sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2018

The Secret Service released an official statement denying that its agents had to intervene during an overseas trip due to Jackson being intoxicated and pounding on a door which would have disturbed then-President Obama.

Sen. Tester even admitted that he reviewed the FBI files and there was no derogatory information in there about Jackson but he still spread malicious rumors,” said a current Administration official. “Certainly we would never nominate anybody who had derogatory information. Pena has had a long-standing feud with doctor Jackson…she’s very jealous that he’s been consistently promoted. This isn’t about being a whistleblower – there are other procedures for that. She went up to the hill and she spoke with approximately twenty-five Democrats…she’s a holdover in the White House and didn’t want Jackson to be nominated.”

Allegations made by Senator Jon Tester against Admiral/Doctor Ron Jackson are proving false. The Secret Service is unable to confirm (in fact they deny) any of the phony Democrat charges which have absolutely devastated the wonderful Jackson family. Tester should resign. The..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2018