Morgan Stanley Hikes Junior Banker Pay By 25%, Accelerates Promotions To Associate

With the market having gone nowhere in the first 4 months of 2018, the year is shaping up as a wash for most Wall Street professionals, but not for associates at the bank that recently overtook Goldman Sachs in total revenue. According to Bloomberg, Morgan Stanley will raise junior banker salaries and offer quicker promotions as part of its push to "improve working conditions."
As part of the compensation boost, base salaries for most associates in investment banking and capital markets will rise by 20 percent to 25 percent, the first big raise for associates in almost four years. Indicatively, associates at major investment banks typically receive base salaries of $100,000 to $150,000, according to Options Group, a number that hasn't changed much the decade. Bloomberg adds that according to a memo sent to staff, associates’ salaries will be raised on Aug. 1.
Meanwhile, in a major overhaul to the bank's "tenure track", Morgan Stanley analysts will be delighted to learn that they will be promoted to associate after just two years instead of three, according to the memo.
“The ability to recruit, develop and retain top talent by offering attractive career opportunities is a key priority,” according to the memo. “We will continue to maintain the finite nature of the program by assisting those who have decided to pursue other careers at the end.”
In its attempt to make the ibanking lifestyle more appropriate for the current wave of ubiquitous snowflakedom, the bank is also keeping a tradition of two mandatory one-week vacations annually and limiting staffing on Fridays and weekends. Newly promoted vice presidents also get a four-week sabbatical to rest before they rise in their careers.
Unlike many of its peers which are cutting back on headcount and tent to part ways with junior staffers under "adverse" conditions, Morgan Stanley is among Wall Street firms that have been boosting pay and perks to try to retain young talent.
Notably, the bank is also seeking to maintain good relationships with bankers who defect early in their careers for buy-side roles in private equity or hedge funds, or at corporations, with the thinking that the former employees will become clients, the people said.
Morgan Stanley, which has been boosting salaries since the financial crisis, currently employs a total of 57,633 bankers, nearly double the 37,300 employed by its biggest competitor, Goldman Sachs.
Comments
WON'T LAST LONG.
Perfect indicator for POP GOES THE BUBBLE.....
Time to short....
In reply to WON'T LAST LONG. by MARDUKTA
The banks have never been more too-big-to-fail:
http://thesoundingline.com/us-banks-still-to-big-to-fail/
In reply to Perfect indicator for POP… by Pol Pot
JUMP YOU FUCKERS
In reply to Perfect indicator for POP… by Pol Pot
Long Hookers & Blow
In reply to JUMP YOU FUCKERS by StackShinyStuff
All wars are Banksters wars.
In reply to Perfect indicator for POP… by Pol Pot
Crime pays.
In reply to All wars are Banksters wars. by Cynicles II
Austerity for everybody. We are all in this together.
Morgan Stanley is the next Lehman- Goldman Sachs will make sure of that
Strippers will be doing well in NYC. Cocaine sales will be good. We will be seeing a lot more rims on Escalades.
In reply to Morgan Stanley is the next… by Juggernaut x2
Quite clearly staff are leaving and management are trying to come up with ways to keep them.
In reply to Morgan Stanley is the next… by Juggernaut x2
Nah. Its all about enrichment before those institutions implode again.
In reply to Quite clearly staff are… by DetectiveStern
Rising rates will kill the banking sector as long-term assets on the books suffer losses faster than slightly higher spreads can make up for such.
Bankers are a dime a dozen. Any company that pays them extravagantly deserves to, and arguably will be wiped clean at some point.
Right. A bailout would never happen.
Good call. Good call.
In reply to Rising rates will kill the… by pitz
Lol im with ya. Banks are valued more for their connections than their actual expertise in the markets, if they actually have any.
Not that you need expertise these days...seeing as junior bankers are mostly douchey Ivy league Greek types...
In reply to Right. A bailout would never… by DisorderlyConduct
Fking bankers always comes out ahead.
They have learned nothing and assume come the next bust Washington will bailout the finance industry.
Not under DT, won't happen.
In reply to They have learned nothing… by Easyp
I'm sure these brilliant ivy league lads are developing all kinds of innovative finance products like CDOs, MBS etc...
Look for the early departure of the middle ranks whom are perceived to not be partnership material.
These kinds of moneychanger parasites can only exist in a fiat debt based system. If we had honest money, (gold and silver backed), and eliminated the FED and fractional reserve lending, there would be slow, but steady prosperity for almost everyone who could do honest work.
All joows!!!!
That salary will be deflating quickly in BTC terms.
Indeed.
In reply to That salary will be… by affirmed_78
Enjoy while you can fuckers, cryptos are coming after you.