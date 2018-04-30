The Next Step In Crypto's Evolution: Consolidation

Authored by Jan Bauer via SafeHaven.com,
The crypto market has been running on steroids, and like an adrenaline junkie, it risks seriously burning out or suffering a catastrophic heart attack.
In fact, the industry is evolving at such a breakneck speed that Morgan Stanley recently drew parallels between crypto and the Nasdaq prior to the Dotcom crash, saying the only difference is that the crypto market is evolving 15x faster.
Major Shakeout Looming
It's a well-established fact that early-stage industries tend to be heavily fragmented before embarking on a consolidation phase as they mature. But things have been a lot more dramatic in cryptoland.
From just a few dozen cryptos a few years ago, the crypto industry now has a deluge of digital coins with the tally now approaching 2,000.
The cryptocurrency industry is so heavily fragmented and littered with scams that a huge consolidation exercise is the only way to clean it up.
The DeadCoins websites lists nearly 800 cryptocurrencies that have been deceased, and the list keeps growing.
Explosive growth by ICOs gives you an idea of what is at stake here.
Through ICOs, startups design tokens which are sold in secondary markets via a crowdfunded model. All token sales are powered by blockchain technology. This novel fundraising mechanism has proven very popular, thanks to its key attractions including zero dilution for the owners, strong network effect and high returns. Indeed, ICOs are frequently oversubscribed and have already overtaken VCs as the preferred method for startups to raise equity.
Startups raised more than $5 billion through ICOs in 2017 by selling hundreds of coins in the digital bazaar, and industry experts see this ending in pain and tears for many investors.
A worrying trend in the market is that a lot of money has been going into weak and unproven technologies that are likely to fail the test of time.
If you want to know how far investors are willing to go with their crypto investments, look no further than Dogecoin.
From 2013-2014, Dogecoin managed to carve a respectable niche in the crypto world as a currency mainly because rivals such as Bitcoin and Litecoin were considered serious assets. Every day, thousands of Dogecoins would zip around Reddit and Twitter. Dogecoin was able thrive for years despite receiving zero upgrades. That surprised even their founder, Jack Palmer.
With so much money being pumped into unproven cryptos, it might take years before self-regulation is able to weed out weak or worthless players.
Cloud Evolution Provides a Blueprint
The cloud industry gives you a good idea of how the crypto evolution might progress.
The cloud begun as a novel concept of remote server access. Once it achieved mainstream adoption, it sparked off an app-building mania very similar to the token mania we have been witnessing with ERC20 (Ethereum’s Token Standard Interface).
But once the cloud ecosystem became flooded with apps and tools, larger platforms created huge networks of native applications that enabled companies to adopt other successful tools via APIs.
Meanwhile, weaker technologies were gradually eclipsed while others were acquired by the titans.
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has predicted that at least 90 percent of cryptocurrencies on built on the Ether blockchain will end up worthless. Another Ethereum co-founder, Charles Hoskinson, says the crypto market will first go through a massive crash before proper consolidation begins in earnest.
Comments
Wait for the crash....buy the survivor. As a bonus here is fire, you cook with it.
Expect to see major consolidation around a few dozen cryptocurrencies over the next few years. The cryptocurrencies that are going to still be around in ten years have mostly all been created already. Maybe one or two of the top ten cryptocurrencies of 2030 have yet to be invented, the rest are here right now, just waiting for you to buy them.
This is analogous to what happened between 1995 and 2001. Most of the biggest modern internet companies were started in that timeframe (Google, Amazon, eBay, Expedia, Salesforce, etc). A couple of major success stories, like YouTube and Facebook, were invented in the mid-2000s. Most of what was invented after 2007, i.e., shit like Twitter or Instagram or Uber, will never make a dollar of profit for anybody.
In reply to Wait for the crash....buy… by Bondosaurus Rex
Consolidation at true value, zero
In reply to Expect to see major… by Buckaroo Banzai
Pump & Dump alert!
"Store of value" (BTC from $3k to $20k and back to $6k and now $9k, all within a few months)
In reply to Consolidation at trie value,… by Pearson365
All these cryptos are nothing more than pump-and-dump ponzi schemes. They offer no intrinsic value and are not backed by anything. At least the dollar is backed by a democratic government and the most powerful military in the world.
Vote me down if I hurt your feelings..
In reply to Wait for the crash....buy… by Bondosaurus Rex
Logical and reality is a bitch, isn't it. Only when governments cease to exist will a countries currency be backed by nothing. Kind of like crypto's.
In reply to All these cryptos are… by lester1
No intrinsic value? That's hard to fathom. Can you name any asset besides cryptocurrencies that can be transferred electronically, directly and with no intermediary, at low cost, and with delivery of full and unique title and possession to and from anywhere on the planet with an internet connection within minutes (hours at most)?
You'd have to be a retard to think that doesn't represent significant intrinsic value.
In reply to Logical and reality is a… by Ghost of PartysOver
Word up, As far as I think Cyrptos have their place, same as gold and silver have theirs.
In reply to No intrinsic value? That's… by Buckaroo Banzai
Lester! Baby! Why would I down vote that picture! This is business!
You are right about the intrinsic value. But it is not the value that matters. It is the block chain system that matters. When we had the tech crash everyone was shocked. But people saw Amazon survived. Back then there was no cloud and people would have laughed at a stock that was almost a penny stock having its own airplanes and drones. The blockchain survivor is a ten bagger.
In reply to All these cryptos are… by lester1
I down voted you but I am feeling fine. Did they call you Lester the molester in high school?
In reply to All these cryptos are… by lester1
How many cryptos make a bubble? Block chain and price have nothing to do with each other.
Oh how I love gold electroplated computer printed tin plated slugs that can be purchased for $9,000 with unlimited quantities of a World Reserve Currency...
Then dumped at appropriate times to raise and lower the price at will without ANYONE ever knowing who the owners of those digital wallet(s) are... that has NO REGULATION(S) and is "DECENTRALIZED" in order to "protect" the investor from the banks...
WHO PROVIDE that "unlimited quantity" of a $World Reserve Currency that PURCHASES IT!!!...
The circuitous logic gospel of Satoshi Scrotumoto
I got some left over Monopoly Money,,,,,that's just as good right?
Right?
Do u see anybody around here liking monopoly money?
In reply to I got some left over… by ZENDOG
Cryptos are the equivalent of Monopoly money. Not even a government behind them, just greed. At the end of the day, they have no value of themselves as being useful, like copper, silver, lead, etc. do. So it is a pure gamble.
In reply to Do u see anybody around here… by Labworks
“Not even a government behind them” here you are on ZH, one of the more anti establishment websites around, yet you need big mommy government to back your made up fiat.
In reply to Cryptos are the equivalent… by RedBaron616
Cryptos, if you're a dumb idiot who loves thick objects up your bum by the NWO.
1800 cryptos by the end of the decade there will be 10 thousand cryptos are as inflationary as the traditional fiat.
Like the Zimbabwe Dollar diluted the US Dollar?
In reply to 1800 cryptos by the end of… by The central planners
(1) Crypto ring to rule them all. Government sanctioned, IRS approved. You will be in the system, or you will be labeled a criminal - i.e., money-launderer, terrorist, scofflaw, conspiracy-fanatic, ad-infinitum.
The cloud industry is actually useful, backing up data on servers. Crypto is nothing but fiat, wrapped in a pretty digital package, that is no better than any fiat currency.
From a "miner" perspective, No! the Commercial Cloud is not the future for Cryptos. CSPs like AWS, Azure, etc. will "bill you by the byte", expect a Yuuuggeee monthly bill from your local CSP. Nope, the future will be "pirate" private clouds (locally sourced compute and power).
From the "user" perspective, I really don't want Bezos knowing he has a whole crypto currency on his cloud...what could possibly go wrong?? The future of crypto currencies will be obscurity - not knowing where and on what cloud it rides on - that's why I think the "pirate cloud" is where this will be for the long term.
Interesting post, + 1
In reply to From a "miner" perspective,… by you_are_cleared_hot
A couple years from now, barring a global war and subsequent pandemic, you'll be wishing you grabbed that $145.00 Litecoin.
Commodity backed cryptos will level them all.
I just come here to see all the retards say how bitcoin has no future (mirroring the internet retard naysayers back in the day) bitcoin is like gold in a way. Fukin useless good only for a store of wealth. Cryptos these days which is 8 years more advanced then btc will be bigger then the internet. Radix, iota, bitlattice, pascal, hashgraph are the best bets imo.
By the way I'm confused as to how all these new cryptos can all CIA scam projects. Maybe some of you tin foil spastics can enlighten me
Focusing on bitcoin where is the value?
https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/01/01/what-is-bitcoin-and-the-other-crypto-currencies/
What happens to transaction costs when the block reward ends?
For miners to keep going without a block reward means a $21 transaction fee.
So your cup of coffee is $5 + $21 transaction fee and 60 minutes wait for confirmation?
The 20 transactions per second is not going to last long with 2 billion users. Luckily for bitcoin few use it.
Yawn. It'a a network, it's not a company !
Cryptos just went thru an 85% crash, how much more "massive" of a crash does Hoskinson think there will be? Regardless, for those into cryptos, the MOST undervalued crypto out there is DigiByte (DGB).
Seems like the luddites are out in force today.
Unless there is total privacy and you cannot be traced crypto is a tool of government...