"No Longer Reversible": China's Low Fertility Rate And Birth Restrictions Set Stage For Disaster

While China has embarked on ambitious plans for economic and military domination over the next several decades, they may end up defeating themselves without a single shot fired - thanks to their longstanding birth restrictions, shrinking fertility rate and exploding elderly population.
Economically speaking, the problem is easy to understand; a shrinking labor pool due to restrictive reproductive laws tends to drive up wages, while a rapidly growing elderly population requires more spending on pensions and health care. "In a worse-case scenario, slowing growth and a labor shortage could leave China unable to care for hundreds of millions of retirees," notes the Wall Street Journal.
China’s clinging to birth restrictions defies a clear demographic trend: Its workforce is shrinking and the population is rapidly aging. By 2050, there will be 1.3 workers for each retiree, according to official estimates, compared with 2.8 now.
No matter what the government does now, it is too late to significantly change the overall trend because of social attitudes, say demographers such as Gu Baochang, a professor of demography at Renmin University in Beijing. -WSJ
While some experts have argued that slower population growth could mitigate pressure on China to create new jobs as technology increases productivity, others think China is in deep trouble...
“They should have lifted all birth restrictions before 2010,” says Baochang. “Whatever steps they take now, China’s low-fertility trend is no longer reversible.” In three decades, 1/3 of China's population is predicted to be over the age of 60.
The chart below shows annual change in million persons (red line) and total child bearing population (blue columns). From 2018 through 2033, China (with net emigration, to boot) will see an average annual decline of nearly 6 million Chinese capable of creating more Chinese (or the equivalent of losing the population of a Missouri, Wisconsin, or Maryland every year for at least the next decade and a half). -Chris Hamilton, Economica blog
Meanwhile, China's one-child policy, and now two-child policy, has conditioned the population to shun large families.
In a generation that grew up without siblings, a one-child mind-set is deeply entrenched. Maternity-leave policies have been expanded but some women say taking leave twice is a career impediment. An All-China Women’s Federation survey found 53% of respondents with one child didn’t want a second.
Even without birth limits, China’s economic development would have reduced fertility rates, says Martin Whyte, a Harvard University Chinese-studies expert. That has been the pattern elsewhere in the world: When incomes rise, the sizes of families tend to go down. -WSJ
If the nation drops birth policies now, says Whyte, “China will learn what many other countries have learned—that it is much more difficult to get people to have more babies” than to force them to stop having them.
Rapid Aging
In May of 2017, Moody's cited China's rapidly aging population as a major factor in their decision to downgrade their sovereign rating, as an explosion in elder care is expected to erode household savings and strain government coffers - jeopordizing the government's already hefty debt load. The ratings agency predicted China's economic growth could potentially slow to around 5% over the next five years vs. a 2017 rate of 6.9%.
“China is really interesting and unique,” said Marie Diron, a Moody’s analyst of sovereign risk, “because it is aging so much earlier than anyone else.”
Compounding China's problem is the fact that it has one of the lowest retirement ages in the world, at 55 on average - while Beijing has been reluctant to implement a plan to gradually raise it.
Officials had originally indicated they would present the plan last year. It was left out of measures unveiled at the congress in March, in which Beijing said the new ministry “will actively deal with the aging of the population,” with measures to develop the elderly-care sector and health-care reform.
Past policy changes haven’t fixed the trend—not even ending the one-child policy did. Newborns rose by 1.3 million in 2016, the first year without the policy—less than half the official projection—to 17.86 million, from 2015, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
In 2017, births slowed to 17.23 million, well below the official forecast of more than 20 million. -WSJ
Breakin' the law
China's reluctance to further soften their tone on birth restrictions is also leading to friction within local communities and at the workplace.
When Ms. Li, the Qingdao professor, refused to abort her third child, she said, her university employer accused her of selfishly putting at risk her supervisors’ careers, the school’s future and co-workers’ bonuses. A university spokeswoman didn’t respond to faxed inquiries.
With the help of local church friends, her family moved to the Philippines, where she gave birth in November. -WSJ
Other countries with shrinking workforces have tried to stave off economic disaster by raising retirement ages or relying on immigration. Singapore, for example, has very liberal immigration policies and offers a "baby bonus" as high as 10,000 Singapore dollars ($7,500) along with grants available for parents which can be used for healthcare and education.
Japan, meanwhile, has shuffled healthy retirees back into the workforce - along with various technological aides to make up for age-related deficiencies.
In some cases, the solution lies in technologies that help offset senior workers’ deficiencies, like the exoskeletons used by Obayashi at its construction site. The Fujisawa Aikoen nursing home about an hour outside Tokyo started leasing the “hybrid assistive limb,” or HAL, exoskeletons from maker Cyberdyne Inc. in June.
At an office-building construction site in the center of Japan’s capital, 67-year-old Kenichi Saito effortlessly stacks 44-pound boards with the ease of a man half his age.
His secret: a bendable exoskeleton hugging his waist and thighs, with sensors attached to his skin. The sensors detect when Mr. Saito’s muscles start to move and direct the machine to support his motion, cutting his load’s effective weight by 18 pounds. -WSJ (2015)
"In Hokkaido, 60-year-old potato-pickers use rubber “smart suits” making it easier to bend over. Baggage handlers at Tokyo’s Haneda airport employ similar assistance," reports the Journal.
Back to China, President Xi Jinping has acknowledged the need to breed - stating in 2015 that China needs more births, while omitting a traditional reference to "family planning" in his party-congress report.
“I think Xi’s views about demography are clear: He considers population more as a resource than a burden,” said Huang Wenzheng, a researcher at the Center for China and Globalization, a Beijing-based independent think tank, and a co-founder of a hedge-fund firm that invests globally. “But of course he cannot easily abandon the family-planning policy because that would be a sharp turn away from his predecessors’ policies.” -WSJ
China has already built the infrastructure it needs for the future. A lower birth rate is a plus because robotic workers are just around the corner and China may actually lead this trend just like the Japanese did with Electronics and then Automobiles.
The worse part IMO is the feminism that goes with communism. Instead of focusing on family, women are encouraged to work and be good tax donkeys, and even abort kids who are born too early because they are in the way of career.
That said, there are 1.5 billion Chinese, if demographics led to the population going back to 1.0 billion and settling there, it wouldn't be the end of the nation or the Han people. However, it would wreak havoc on national finances.
China has only about 10% of the world's arable land, yet she has to support 20% of the world's population. Some idiots want China to have more people? The real demographic time bomb is in West Europe and Japan, not in China.
It's all part of the endless growth model to which China subscribes. Grow the economy to feed the debt and feed the elderly who grew the economy in the last generation. It's one of those ideas that is so stupid on a macro long-term level that it's almost hard to believe it is the model of every advanced country on earth.
In reply to China has only about 10% of… by Bull Bear Nice Pair
IMO the only legitimate "expanding wealth" model is the "repair" mindset in Christopher Alexander's "Timeless Way of Building." Namely, a family or community of fairly stable size build lasting tools and structures, and over time he accumulated wealth makes the next generation's survival and ability to do new things that much easier. Note that debt is not needed in such a model.
In reply to It's all part of the endless… by LetThemEatRand
I do not know why people cannot see this. There will be change and a transition as the population curve changes, but what is the result of continuous over breeding? Over taxing the capacity of the land, pollution explosion, shortages of clean water, crowded like sardines?
Anyone who pays attention of nature should know how unchecked population explosions in nature get resolved.
How much better would the US be if the population went flat in 1960 and NO immigration was allowed?
In reply to China has only about 10% of… by Bull Bear Nice Pair
Without an immigrant labor pool to exploit, the rich would have foundered. Whether it was Afraicans, Irish, Italians, Polish, Chinese, or now Mexicans, there has always been someone at "the bottom" to take the shit jobs for shit (or no) wages.
In reply to I do not know why people… by Blankone
This is one of the reasons China is aggressively moving into Africa. The birth rate there is off the charts (infant mortality rates also, but China could fix that with a few yuan). China does not like migration, so they are probably planning to make Africa into a labor farm to feed the Chinese mainland. A plantation if you will.
