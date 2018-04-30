Precious Metals Are Getting Pounded As Dollar Rebounds

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/30/2018 - 10:04

Gold and silver are slumping to their lowest since early March as the dollar's resurgence continues...

Both Gold and silver have broken back below their crucial 50-, 100-, and 200-DMAs...

And as The Dollar Index surges (rebounding today after Friday's late weakness)...

So PMs are getting pounded...

 

Silver's mid-month acceleration relative to Gold has evaporated and they are back to unchanged relative to one another for the month...

BranderFire RAT005 Mon, 04/30/2018 - 12:01 Permalink

Does anybody still care about PMs?

-> These still care: Russian central bank, Chinese central bank, Turkish central bank, Germans, Dutch and Venezuelans have repatriated their gold. However, the millenials in the West don't care. But I am asking myself if I have to care about what millenials care about.

Seriously answering.

tmosley Dsyno Mon, 04/30/2018 - 10:55 Permalink

I bought some due to the apparent sentiment shift, but I am worried as Whalepool members are purging their twitter accounts or references to Bitfinex (Whalepool is Bitfinex insiders). I am looking to offload most of what I have now at a good price. I'm holding on to the BCH for now, though.

Michigander arkel Mon, 04/30/2018 - 10:33 Permalink

"Same old same old with PMs.
Mosley, have to apologize to you for debating you on crypto once.

I now "get" it and am passed the stages of denial"

 

Good for you Arkel...good for you.It is not too late to get into cryptos by any sense. Cryptos will be the new monetary systems going forward. (Insert oldbugs shrieking here...) If you can afford to, keep your bullion and buy cryptos. If you can't, sell part of your stash to buy cryptos. You really do need both as you don't know what you don't know, unlike the old bugs that think they know it all.

Pareto Michigander Mon, 04/30/2018 - 10:39 Permalink

Fuck you asshole.  If crypto is what is was intended to be, then it dont fucking matter what price I buy it at.  Just like gold.  Its all about exchange value.  But if government can fuck with it, regulate it, confiscate it, confiscate you, then crypto isn't worth shit.  You fucking guys think you know it all, and yet, you dont know shit claiming "its going to go to the moon."  Thats the fucking point, it doesnt matter where it goes, its about its relative exchange value.

BandGap tmosley Mon, 04/30/2018 - 10:20 Permalink

Seriously, I do. Follow them daily. For me it is the only plausible leverage against the impending market/dollar/societal collapse.

Along with a 401K (purely for tax purposes) I put away ~2-3K a year in PMs. Nothing that affects the overall household goals.

Nothing against bitcoin, just like to have my stuff where I can see it.

RAT005 BandGap Mon, 04/30/2018 - 11:37 Permalink

If you've been doing that for a few years I think you will be richly rewarded. BTFD 1 or 2 major times each year. I'm glad we've had so much time.  When the smash started in 2013 I never imagined we would still have such great prices 5 years later. My outlook is as long as bombs are dropped on innocent people and criminals like the Clintons are walking around, TPTB will have the ability to continue manipulating. The forecasters predicting the next price increase are wasting everyone's time. prices won't go up until the corruption ends.  Stack on, good luck.

Mementoil tmosley Mon, 04/30/2018 - 11:00 Permalink

Since you have asked, I'll answer seriously.
Yes, I care about PMs.
Because unlike the vast majority of investors nowadays, I'm playing the long game.
To my opinion, PMs are hugely undervalued and will one day need to be repriced much higher, in a way which will dwarf the rise in Crypto-currencies.
I obviously can't put a date on it. It could happen tomorrow and it could happen ten years from now, but in my opinion you want to be on the bus when it happens, because the day after you won't be able to get any.

osbeee tmosley Mon, 04/30/2018 - 11:00 Permalink

Give Me Some Truth tmosley Mon, 04/30/2018 - 11:51 Permalink

Re: Brave man to put his faith on the whims of central bankers.

And how. I would also add putting one’s faith in all the central planners in government.

No way they could be wrong, or would be covering up any of their activities that are taking place “behind the curtain.”

”Full faith and credit” is what they are working so hard to preserve in the masses. The media now helps preserve that faith in government and central banks (read: fiat currencies). Gold and silver surging would be the kryptonite that destroyed said “faith” in our central planners. 

MY QUESTION: If they could prevent this (worst-case) scenario from happening, would they?

MY ANSWER: Of course they would. Of course they have.

mosfet tmosley Mon, 04/30/2018 - 11:35 Permalink

Actually Yes!  Leveraged ETN's on PMs are some of my best and most reliable swing trade money makers.  My 'worst' trade ever in USLV made me 16% so I loaded up today and will get more if Silver sees $16/oz or $15.80/oz.  Dow/S&P trash is near all-time highs with no predictability and doesn't come remotely close to touching the much lower risk returns from PM stocks.

Give Me Some Truth tmosley Mon, 04/30/2018 - 11:39 Permalink

Does anyone still care about precious metals?

The answer is fewer and fewer people do. And those who do are labeled “kooks” and “bugs.”

Make no mistake about this. This atrocious sentiment for “real money” was created by design. There is a vital reason the Powers that Be want to create a world where only a handful of “kooks” still care about the monetary metals (history’s money).

In such a (new) world, fiat currencies rule. And all the fiat printing presses are protected. The Status Quo is preserved. The can can still be kicked.

DavidC Mon, 04/30/2018 - 10:06 Permalink

In most cases currency up means stocks down - not in the US though. Dow up over 150 as the dollar 'resurgence continues'.

It's all bollocks.

DavidC

Give Me Some Truth DavidC Mon, 04/30/2018 - 11:55 Permalink

in “most cases” all of the macroeconomic, government printing and borrowing, massive deficits and spending with more to come, and scary geopolitical events would cause precious metals to surge. In today’s new world, these combination of events actually cause them to fall.

Something changed ... And for a reason. Something HAD to change if they were going to keep doing the same things they’ve been doing for decades.

Gold HAD to become a “barbarous relic.”

MFL5591 Mon, 04/30/2018 - 10:08 Permalink

Absolutely fucking laughable.  Printing 4 trillion in confetti makes it a better currency?  Hahaha!  What the hell kind of a joke is this.  I am so disgusted with everything I see and read., the whole game makes me sick. 