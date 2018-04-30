Precious Metals Are Getting Pounded As Dollar Rebounds

Gold and silver are slumping to their lowest since early March as the dollar's resurgence continues...
Both Gold and silver have broken back below their crucial 50-, 100-, and 200-DMAs...
And as The Dollar Index surges (rebounding today after Friday's late weakness)...
So PMs are getting pounded...
Silver's mid-month acceleration relative to Gold has evaporated and they are back to unchanged relative to one another for the month...
Does anybody still care about PMs?
Seriously asking.
Same old same old with PMs.
Mosley, have to apologize to you for debating you on crypto once.
I now "get" it and am passed the stages of denial.
Guess it takes time
....so we should be dumping crypto now? did you buy yet?
It costs $16 to produce an ounce of silver. . Darn right we're at the bottom.
But...but Sprott promised....(sob)
want to gamble? Buy cryptos . . want to store/preserve wealth? buy Gold/Silver.
PMs will always have value. Paper will not.
The primary driver of the real price of gold and silver is real interest rates.
Has anything changed today in terms of USD real interest rates?
If you look at a monthly chart it definitely looks like silver is headed to close to $15. I don't mind waiting and saving to buy a bunch more.
These 'prices' set with unbacked metal debt instruments.
Not gold and silver prices - the whole metals show is irrelevant.
Buy real metal, hold.
Article is already outdated, as gold has rebounded above it's 200 DMA...
That never stopped the Jim Willie like gold hawkers from making wild claims about the crash next week.
........there is some sort of something coming but wildly claiming dates is a sure sign they are trying to sell you PM.
Frankly, I am loving these prices. Platinum especially... probably won't ever get this cheap again. Great buying opportunity like Dec. 2015/Jan. 2016
Gundlach is the new Gartman
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-10/gundlach-gold-verge-thousand-…
One thing I have a hard time understanding is the "instant" way of thinking these days. I guess I am an old fart who likes to buy and hold, and still doesn't mind cost averaging investments. A 10% yearly return overall is a good thing, IMHO.
I am buying mining stocks, too.
Yup. It was really rough for me too. If I had done it a year earlier...
Mosley, did you buy back into crypto? Or are you still on the sideline?
I bought some due to the apparent sentiment shift, but I am worried as Whalepool members are purging their twitter accounts or references to Bitfinex (Whalepool is Bitfinex insiders). I am looking to offload most of what I have now at a good price. I'm holding on to the BCH for now, though.
Good for you Arkel...good for you.It is not too late to get into cryptos by any sense. Cryptos will be the new monetary systems going forward. (Insert oldbugs shrieking here...) If you can afford to, keep your bullion and buy cryptos. If you can't, sell part of your stash to buy cryptos. You really do need both as you don't know what you don't know, unlike the old bugs that think they know it all.
Somehow cryptos can fly and crash and have no effect on the purchasing power of the dollar yet if gold breaks out even a little it means the dollar is total shit. Does that tell you anything about the true value of gold vs cryptos?
Yes. Gold is still a much, MUCH larger market than crypto. Lots of room for crypto to grow. Not nearly so much space for gold. A worldwide gold standard might be good for what? A 10X move?
you have no clue what caused the feb 5th vixplosion.
Fuck you asshole. If crypto is what is was intended to be, then it dont fucking matter what price I buy it at. Just like gold. Its all about exchange value. But if government can fuck with it, regulate it, confiscate it, confiscate you, then crypto isn't worth shit. You fucking guys think you know it all, and yet, you dont know shit claiming "its going to go to the moon." Thats the fucking point, it doesnt matter where it goes, its about its relative exchange value.
Cognitive dissonance has you.
Well she got the gold mine, I got the SHAft.
lol
Just Krugerrands
I got my PM, crypto, house, cars no debt....another property would be nice but starter homes in my area are like 500K, about 250K too much....i'll wait until the next crash, or maybe lose out to hyper inflation?
Seriously, I do. Follow them daily. For me it is the only plausible leverage against the impending market/dollar/societal collapse.
Along with a 401K (purely for tax purposes) I put away ~2-3K a year in PMs. Nothing that affects the overall household goals.
Nothing against bitcoin, just like to have my stuff where I can see it.
If you've been doing that for a few years I think you will be richly rewarded. BTFD 1 or 2 major times each year. I'm glad we've had so much time. When the smash started in 2013 I never imagined we would still have such great prices 5 years later. My outlook is as long as bombs are dropped on innocent people and criminals like the Clintons are walking around, TPTB will have the ability to continue manipulating. The forecasters predicting the next price increase are wasting everyone's time. prices won't go up until the corruption ends. Stack on, good luck.
Yup, your boy's boy Kudlow does and Bill of Rights. Think it spanked them both once in their lifetimes.
Precious metals are eventually going to break the chains and mover higher. When who knows? But one thing is certain, the FED is actively pushing towards a pure fiat market, precious metals are one their biggest threats.
https://goldsilverliberty.blogspot.com/2018/04/the-fed-is-openly-talkin…
Shiny shit = haven for idiots who respond like programmed robots to the hype from profiteers to bury their money in inert metals, making the profiteers rich.
Since you have asked, I'll answer seriously.
Yes, I care about PMs.
Because unlike the vast majority of investors nowadays, I'm playing the long game.
To my opinion, PMs are hugely undervalued and will one day need to be repriced much higher, in a way which will dwarf the rise in Crypto-currencies.
I obviously can't put a date on it. It could happen tomorrow and it could happen ten years from now, but in my opinion you want to be on the bus when it happens, because the day after you won't be able to get any.
Brave man to put his faith in the whims of central bankers.
That wasn’t his point but I’m not surprised you missed it. Pretty rich you calling people out while throwing strawman arguments around.
You ought to go see the gold shops in places Hong Kong, Shanghai and Dubai. Pretty fucking amazing. Might help with your own cog dis issues.
Re: Brave man to put his faith on the whims of central bankers.
And how. I would also add putting one’s faith in all the central planners in government.
No way they could be wrong, or would be covering up any of their activities that are taking place “behind the curtain.”
”Full faith and credit” is what they are working so hard to preserve in the masses. The media now helps preserve that faith in government and central banks (read: fiat currencies). Gold and silver surging would be the kryptonite that destroyed said “faith” in our central planners.
MY QUESTION: If they could prevent this (worst-case) scenario from happening, would they?
MY ANSWER: Of course they would. Of course they have.
Plus billions of ordinary Asians are buying.
I watched Bitcoin go to $19K, and now just a few months later to less than 8K. Ever see gold drop more than half its value in a few months? I've watched gold go from $35.00 an ounce while Nixon was president to $1315. today. Yes, a lot of people care about PM's still, I'd bet.
Actually Yes! Leveraged ETN's on PMs are some of my best and most reliable swing trade money makers. My 'worst' trade ever in USLV made me 16% so I loaded up today and will get more if Silver sees $16/oz or $15.80/oz. Dow/S&P trash is near all-time highs with no predictability and doesn't come remotely close to touching the much lower risk returns from PM stocks.
Does anyone still care about precious metals?
The answer is fewer and fewer people do. And those who do are labeled “kooks” and “bugs.”
Make no mistake about this. This atrocious sentiment for “real money” was created by design. There is a vital reason the Powers that Be want to create a world where only a handful of “kooks” still care about the monetary metals (history’s money).
In such a (new) world, fiat currencies rule. And all the fiat printing presses are protected. The Status Quo is preserved. The can can still be kicked.
I care about pms all the time. I can't wait until the end of the year when I dump all my crypto and go for half gold and half silver.
If crypto holds up I will be metal rich! I do want a tube of St. Guadens double eagles. I am salviating right now thinking about it.
yo Rickards, are we at 10K yet lol...time to queue up another stoopid book
In most cases currency up means stocks down - not in the US though. Dow up over 150 as the dollar 'resurgence continues'.
It's all bollocks.
DavidC
in “most cases” all of the macroeconomic, government printing and borrowing, massive deficits and spending with more to come, and scary geopolitical events would cause precious metals to surge. In today’s new world, these combination of events actually cause them to fall.
Something changed ... And for a reason. Something HAD to change if they were going to keep doing the same things they’ve been doing for decades.
Gold HAD to become a “barbarous relic.”
Absolutely fucking laughable. Printing 4 trillion in confetti makes it a better currency? Hahaha! What the hell kind of a joke is this. I am so disgusted with everything I see and read., the whole game makes me sick.
When you don't know how to play it, that happens.
"pounded"
Prolly up by the end of the day.
Sell PMs and buy December S&P500 3500 Calls!!!