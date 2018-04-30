Precious Metals Are Getting Pounded As Dollar Rebounds

Gold and silver are slumping to their lowest since early March as the dollar's resurgence continues...

Both Gold and silver have broken back below their crucial 50-, 100-, and 200-DMAs...

And as The Dollar Index surges (rebounding today after Friday's late weakness)...

So PMs are getting pounded...

Silver's mid-month acceleration relative to Gold has evaporated and they are back to unchanged relative to one another for the month...