Russia Launches "Floating Chernobyl" Bound For The Arctic

On Saturday, the world’s first floating nuclear power unit (FPU) dubbed ‘Academik Lomonosov’ departed from the region of Baltiyskiy Zavod in St. Petersburg, towed by two deep-sea tugboats.
The ‘Academik Lomonosov,’ a massive barge containing floating nuclear reactors, leaves St. Petersburg over the weekend. (Source: Anton Vaganov/TASS)
A-News captures video of the departure
A floating nuclear power plant made by Russia headed out for its first sea voyage on Saturday. The floating plant, the academic lomonosov will provide power for a port town and for oil rigs. pic.twitter.com/Eo0uBjVfht— ANews (@anewscomtr) April 28, 2018
Russia’s first floating nuclear power plant has two KLT-40S reactor units that collectively generate 70 MW of energy. The tugs are currently underway — towing the vessel through the Baltic Sea to a port in northwestern Russia called Murmansk, where its reactors will be loaded with nuclear fuel.
According to the company that manufactured the floating power plant, state-owned Rosatom Corporation, Deputy Head of the Directorate for the Floating NPP Construction and Operation Dmitriy Alekseenko said in a press release that towing the vessel will occur in two stages: first from St. Petersburg to Murmansk, and then from Murmansk to Pevek.
“At the first stage, the FPU with no nuclear fuel on board will be towed from the territory of Baltiyskiy Zavod to the landing of Atomflot FSUE in Murmansk. Then, at the second stage (roughly in the summer of 2019) it will be sent from Murmansk to the seaport of Pevek, loaded with nuclear fuel and with the crew on board,” Alekseenko said.
After ‘Akademik Lomonosov’ is towed to Murmansk, “nuclear fuel will be loaded into the reactor, and it will be physically started-up in Murmansk this autumn,” said Rosatom’s press release.
Rosatom said the second leg of the journey, from Murmansk to Pevek, will begin in the second half of 2019. The vessel is expected to be towed “along the Northern Sea Route to the work site, unloaded at the mooring berth, and connected to the coastal infrastructure in Pevek,” added the press release.
Pevek is a small Arctic port town and the governmental center of Chaunsky District in Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, Russia, located on Chaunskaya Bay.
Once the floating nuclear power plant is moored and connected to the coastal infrastructure in Pevek, the nuclear reactors aboard will be used to power 100,000 homes in the region, a desalination plant, and critical energy infrastructure assets. Rosatom said the floating power plant “will replace the Bilibino nuclear power plant and Chaunskaya TPP that are technologically outdated,” and become the most northerly nuclear facility in the world.
However, the floating nuclear power plant has been extensively criticized by antipollutionist — Greenpeace has called it a “floating Chernobyl.”
“Nuclear reactors bobbing around the Arctic Ocean will pose a shockingly obvious threat to a fragile environment, which is already under enormous pressure from climate change,” Greenpeace nuclear expert Jan Haverkamp said in a statement.
“The floating nuclear power plants will typically be put to use near coastlines and shallow water … contrary to claims regarding safety, the flat-bottomed hull and the floating nuclear power plant’s lack of self-propulsion makes it particularly vulnerable to tsunamis and cyclones.”
Meanwhile, Rosatom states the vessel meets all requirements from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and “does not pose any threat to the environment.”
“The FNPP is designed with the great margin of safety that exceeds all possible threats and makes nuclear reactors invincible for tsunamis and other natural disasters. In addition, the nuclear processes at the floating power unit meet all requirements of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and do not pose any threat to the environment.”
Do you want to know one of the most probable reasons why Russia would want a floating power plant in the Arctic?
Speaking to reporters in 2017 after a conference with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Russia’s proposal to jointly explore the Northern Sea Route was “a great idea,” and that “China welcomes this idea and supports efforts with partners in the region to develop a ‘Silk Road on ice’.”
The Answer: Provide the needed energy to built infrastructure for the ‘Silk Road on ice.’
There's nothing colder to cool those nuclear reactors than the Arctic Sea.
Not like that's a bad thing.
If greenpeace is against it, it must be good.
What about the "Stationary Chernobyl" in the Middle East.
Israhell.
Both are meltdowns, so an apt comparison.
These however, i mean, what could possibly go wrong?
What could go wrong?
Not a lot actually. Shipboard nukes have been around a long time and are well known how to engineer them. The barge makes them tsunami resistant as well. This doesn't apply to arctic seas but it could apply if they build and lease them to island nations.
Meh. Lots of nuke powered ships out there.
It's a barge, that lacks self propulsion.
A floating anchor would be more appropriate.
ATTENTION:
Deck Hands Needed
On location hiring
Lead apron a plus
Pot/kettle/black?
How many countries has the US fouled with DU ammunition?
It will make a great ice breaker when it melts down. Why is it everything the Russians manufacture is in constant beta testing?
You may not like how it looks but the Russians always do things their own way and for good reasons.
They'll probably moor it somewhere that's locked in by ice all year after breaking a channel.
No need for engines if that's what they're planning,just a waste of money.Tow and forget.
the us cannot complain much it released enough radiation by bombing hiroshima and nagasaki with atomic bombs.
these are safe reactors that have an auto shutdown with many safeguards.
Jeff Immelt. is that you?
I guess they thought we were kidding when we said "Surrender or else".
They chose the or else option. Bad move.
If done safely it makes a lot of sense to get power to a remote but growing location. not a lot different than parking an Air Craft carrier off shore and using the Hospital and power plant and water purification system. which is what they will have to do When California falls off into the ocean.
The Ukranian Chernobyl reactor was a whole different type of reactor. Fuck Greenpeace. Why does BP (and others) still sell them diesel fuel for their boats?
I dare Greenpeace try to board this one!
I was thinking the same thing! Go ahead, Greenpeace, try to block this barge or try to hang a banner on it! What's the matter, snowflakes, are you scared of a few Russians? They would kick your butt and then haul you into prison, a REAL prison, not the US version of prison. LOL I would thoroughly enjoy watching that.
When Russia declared war on Greenpeace: The story of the Arctic 30 captured on a Gazprom drilling platform and sentenced to years in jail
Hey that would be perfect for powering that floating barge thing google built?
I’m gonna buy a couple from the Russians and when the hurricanes wreck all those offshore windmills, I will become richer than Jamie Dimon!
https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/news/historical-hurricanes/
hmmm....
should have asked the Jap's and GE about this 'Three Mile Island' incidentally ?
Not the first....Sturgis MH-1A
Russia is great! That's what I'm supposed to think, right?
Meh. If it goes runaway, they can always push it off towards Alaska.
Your problem now, Yankee.
How much $$
You could build a whole flipping city around that much power. And if it ever goes bad its transportable. Put the whole thing right into a big floating cocoon?
First blush I kinda like it alot.
A nuke sub can easily plug into shore power and backfeed an electric system.
Hateful thing to say, but if the reactor is going bad, pull the plug and sink it.
The US ice breakers burn the hell out of diesel, Russia has nuke powered ice breakers.
Greenpeace calls it a "Floating Chernobyl" -- why not a floating Fuckushima? Or is that racist/anti-Asian? How many whales did Chernobyl irradiate? At least have some consistency in your causes if you want any credibility.
Thinking outside the box. I like it.