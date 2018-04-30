Sacre Bleu - More French Babies Born Out Of Wedlock Than Any EU Nation

In many countries, the institution of marriage is losing its importance.
As Statista's Martin Armstrong points out, one indicator of this is demonstrated in the below infographic showing Eurostat data on the share of live births outside of marriage in EU countries.
You will find more infographics at Statista
France is at the top with a majority of babies born out of wedlock - 60 percent.
On the other end of the scale, Greece has the lowest rate, where nine out of ten children were born to parents that were already married.
Comments
C'est la vie. My concern is that the children without fathers are more likely to become mimes. There must be some way to stop this pattern. I would ask the elder mimes for advice, but for some reason they remain silent on this serious problem.
Attacking manhood does not get you a new successful civilization, it gets you disintegration of quality of life, destruction of effective cultural institutions, and dysfunctional children.
On Earth, each man and women are a 3D projection of a higher "spiritual" reality of at least 12 dimensions. It is only when the man and woman stay together and become spiritually joined that this fragmentation begins to be overcome.
People who do not achieve a stable man-woman joining create great obstacles to reaching the final intended human goal. Sorry folks, spiritual unification of man and woman is a great asset in the spiritual "game" of life. And sorry homosexuals, yes, it is your body to do as you please, but the laws remain the same, and it is almost impossible to overcome the built in limitations of a single sex by living outside a man-woman unification.
Nature makes us man and women for profound reasons. In truth all "reality" is built upon the the triple dynamic of "father", "mother", and the "son". This is an esoteric truth of the fundamental of the trinity: active, passive, and mediating/mutual. Nothing exists without this triangle of creation. Those who attack and seek to destroy the role of the masculine serve nihilistic forces that make war against well-being, abundance, and life. They are the servants of misery, suffering, death, and annihilation. Fundamentally they are advocates for involuntary exchange as expressed in authoritarianism, and make war against the principle of cooperation through voluntary exchange. There is no love in man claiming dominion over man. But those who live by cooperation find love in spiritual-sexual union, and the fruit that comes from that, be it families or cooperation between productive people who love that which is divine within all people: the divinity and sovereignty of the "creator".
In reply to C'est la vie. by LetThemEatRand
Used to be the fatherless kids thing was just for trailer trash. Seems the trailer trash are taking over.
In reply to . by Voluntary Exchange
There is someone taking over, but it isn't trailer trash. I'd much rather hang out with trailer trash than the people who are taking over.
In reply to Used to be the fatherless… by truthseeker47
There is a phenomenon in Europe of Muslim men having multiple wives.
Since the law forbids them from legally marrying more than one woman, all the children born to the other wives are considered as born out of wedlock, and that could explain at least some of the data.
Naturally, they collect multiple welfare checks as well, so it's a very lucrative "business".
In reply to There is someone taking over… by LetThemEatRand
Shh... don't say that in front of the SJWs!
Regardless, it is true. I'm reading "Twilight of Authority" right now, and Nisbett offers some interesting insights on what the "family" represented, and how the attack on the family has been going on for more than a century.
At the height of the family, it was understood that your house and your family issues belonged to you, and nobody had the right to violate your family space. Before LGBT, before children out of wedlock, or mas divorce, came the idea that "society," a euphemism for the State, had the right to police family matters and could, for example, forcibly remove your children from you if you did not hand them over to a state-approved school. Ever since then we have seen a steady eroding of the significance of the family (and extended family), and the predictable result.
In reply to . by Voluntary Exchange
The welfare system rewards having children (in the US). A child is an 18 year ticket to food stamps and other benefits. Schools have become prisons designed to keep the meal tickets busy for most of the day.
In reply to Shh... don't say that in… by techpriest
circumcised men are incapable of 'spiritual" bonding.
They have parts of brains undeveloped, initially seen by USA doctors as diseased. Female partners of uncircumcised men are left wanting, searching for something missing. Like the jewish song, 'still havnt found what I am looking for'. celtic thunder are not circumcised. can be heard in their voices and the screams of the american women.
In reply to . by Voluntary Exchange
I blame the family court system.
Wow!
Any more Demographics on the ethnicity breakdown of each Nation-State?
Figure those which top out on both Lists are the ones ready for Societal Collapse.
PS: Scandinavian Dames need to be told that even with their SocialNets, most accomplished Single Men don't look for Single Moms when looking to Marry and raise a Family.
How many different ways can you spell Mohamed?
In reply to Wow! Any more Demographics… by IronForge
How do French guys get past the hairy legs and hairy armpits to bang and impregnate a bunch of chicks there ? Fucking disgusting......
how does anyone get get past the ugliness of the macrons to even touch them. erghhh
In reply to How do French guys get past… by I am Groot
So?
Chance of divorce 50%. After divorce man loosing 50% of his property, in 95% coustody to the kid, pay on average 250-400k for alimony for 18 years, has 10 more higher attempt to kill him self after divorce, and its all because of the stamp in pasport ?