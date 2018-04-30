Sacre Bleu - More French Babies Born Out Of Wedlock Than Any EU Nation

In many countries, the institution of marriage is losing its importance.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong points out, one indicator of this is demonstrated in the below infographic showing Eurostat data on the share of live births outside of marriage in EU countries.

France is at the top with a majority of babies born out of wedlock - 60 percent.

On the other end of the scale, Greece has the lowest rate, where nine out of ten children were born to parents that were already married.