Safeway Warns Seattle: New Employment Tax Could Turn Neighborhoods Into Food Deserts

A new employment tax proposed by the Seattle City Council would charge roughly $500 per employee based in the city. And though it would only apply to the city's largest companies, many of them are complaining to the press - some with good reason - about how the tax would discourage employment and ultimately damage the city's economy.
The tax would only apply to businesses earning $20 million in revenue within the city limits - a group that includes roughly 585 companies, about 3% of the total number operating in the city, according to CNNMoney.
Businesses would be required to pay 26 cents per man hour per employee worked within the city limits, excluding vacation pay and sick time.
To what we imagine would be the delight of the Trump administration, Amazon would bear the brunt of the new tax. The e-commerce giant would be forced to contribute some $20 million annually on behalf of its nearly 45,000 employees in Seattle. Of course, Amazon will have a difficult time arguing that it can't afford the tax after it smashed expectations in its latest quarterly earnings report. And with the city facing an unemployment rate of 3.8%, even lower than the nationwide rate of 4.1%.
The city says it would use the money to build affordable housing and also provide emergency shelter services to at-risk and homeless individuals.
But Amazon told CNNMoney that it has a better plan to help the homeless.
Amazon, which declined to comment on the proposal, notes that it already contributes economically in many ways to Seattle. For example, it will provide a permanent location for a shelter in one of its new office buildings by 2020. It would be run by the nonprofit Mary's Place, which already had temporary use of two vacant Amazon buildings to shelter the homeless since 2016.
Starbucks did not respond to a request for comment.
Prosperous big businesses can in turn generate a lot of economic activity and revenue for their host city. And they may donate goods, services or money to critical social causes.
But the co-sponsors of the bill note that a major cause of homelessness is the higher cost of housing that results when more workers move to a city for jobs that pay more than long-time residents have been earning. And the demand to build affordable housing doesn't keep pace.
But city council members have apparently been ignoring pleas from Safeway, which operates 21 grocery stores in the city. The company said that if the tax is passed, it will be faced with a dilemma: Either raise prices or consider closing stores, according to Q13 Fox.
The tax would threaten stores that are in many cases the only resources in under-served neighborhoods - something that would turn those neighborhoods into food deserts.
It’s been billed as a tax on the rich, only levied on business with revenue of $20 million or more annually. But Safeway contends that the tax would end up hurting the city’s poorest families.
Currently, there are 19 Safeway stores and two Alberstons in the Seattle city limits. Albertsons is the parent company of Safeway.
In two communities, Rainier Beach and Othello, it is the only mainstream store in the area.
Chelle Jackson, the store director at the Safeway in Rainier Beach, told Fox that her store would likely be forced to close if the tax doesn't spare grocery stores.
"I grew up about five blocks up the street from here," said Jackson. "It’s the only store that’s survived the generations around here."
[...]
"It’s not about our company being in bad shape, it’s about losing stores in communities in Seattle who need them," said Osborne.
The problem is that while Safeway stores earn more than $20 million a year, their margins are razor-thin, so the tax would have a disproportionate impact.
On paper, Osborne confirms Safeway's Seattle stores bring more than over $20 million in revenue each year. But after expenses, Safeway says its Seattle locations end up with a small profit.
"The margins grocers operate within, they’re very, very small, almost razor thin," said Osborne.
If grocers aren’t exempted, and Safeway decides not to close stores, Osborne said the other option Safeway has is to raise prices. Jackson said that would be devastating to her customers.
"It would mean they couldn’t get all the things they want on their shopping list, or they would have to cut back, and it might mean that kids don’t get to take lunch to school," said Jackson.
Safeway has offered to let the city council review its stores' financials, but apparently the offer hasn't been accepted.
Safeway said if the council wants proof, they’ll gladly share their slim margins behind closed doors.
"We’re happy to share those numbers so the council members can see how close we are in some communities to it not being worthwhile in some communities to operate," said Osborne. "We want them to believe us."
Safeway wants to make it clear they believe building affordable housing and addressing the homeless crisis is an important cause they support, but in their opinion this tax isn’t the way to go.
"What we’re trying to point out is that we are addressing an affordability crisis, but we can’t address that by making food less affordable," said Osborne.
Of course, many alternatives to the progressive employment tax have been offered by firms who (correctly) point out that the city council's plan would do little to improve housing affordability and instead lead to a range of adverse consequences for workers and companies. Firms could be forced to cut pay or raise prices, which would hurt Seattle residents among every rung of the economic spectrum.
But then again, this is the same legislative body that crushed the poor and minority workers in particular by adopting a $15 minimum wage in the city.
Taxes and government regulations hurt commerce?
Who knew?
/S
Things that are no longer taught in major universities...
You want less of something? Put a high tax on it.
Unless it's an illicit substance. Then you get more crime.
In reply to Taxes hurt commerce? Who… by Lost in translation
Dim/Libs don't care about the folks in the neighborhoods...
It's all about the AGENDA!!
In reply to You want less of something? … by El Vaquero
Just take it out of the employees paychecks; if they complain, give them the address of City Hall.
In reply to Dim/Libs don't care about… by wee-weed up
Don't worry, in 10 years they'll have produced 10 units.
In reply to Just take it out of the… by FireBrander
Hate to break it to you fellow goyim but all this does is hurt Amazon a tiny bit and crush the majority of the competition underneath it. Same shit WalMart pulled in the 90s to a T. Lower the prices as much as you can so no one can match you, stores go out of business, you trade the temporary financial loss to have a monopoly down the road and slowly increase the prices to a point where they are much higher then before. Trump is probably advertising for Amazon the way CNN was advertising for Trumps campaign btw, talking about a subject nonstop in a negative way is still promoting it.
In reply to Just take it out of the… by FireBrander
Plus those poor Safeway workers are already forced to pay union dues with little to no benefit for the majority of the employees.
In reply to Hate to break it to you… by bob_dole
Safeway simply needs to promise to hire more illegal migrants like Starbacks does.
In reply to Plus those poor Safeway… by RAT005
How libtards help the poor... by raising prices for food. Duh, real smart.
WA state has a bad habit of taxing sales instead of profit. That's forces marginal businesses to go bust. But then we already knew libtards hate businesses, except the one that employs them.
In reply to Dim/Libs don't care about… by wee-weed up
Yes kiddies we going to Bartertown! No it wont be much fun. But it will not be boring.
.
In reply to Yes kiddies we going to… by VWAndy
They wont care until they see the empty shelves in person.
In reply to Dim/Libs don't care about… by wee-weed up
Then they'll ask the government to do something about it.
In reply to They wont care until they… by VWAndy
I live in Seattle and I'm cheering this suicidal head tax. I hope Microsoft, Amazon, Boeing, etc etc etc. all pack up and leave the area never to return. Never thought I would live long enough to experience a futuristic dystopia, happening NOW in Seattle, WA.
In reply to Yes kiddies we going to… by VWAndy
I don't know how you do it but we're not far behind in SoCal.
In reply to I live in Seattle and I'm… by Kurpak
An employment tax of $500 per employee? Fucking socialists have ruined Seattle. Flush it. Not everyone can be a city employee. Seattle just signed it's death warrant. Buh-bye!
The city already has emergency shelters. In fact, the one I volunteered at while I was a student (twenty years ago) now has several properties, including a property where alcohol use is allowed (I know, that is a new one for me, too). Yes, of course they have a wiki page, here's the link: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Downtown_Emergency_Service_Center
Let them shop at Whoal Foods
Seattle will be the next Detroit.
It won't be that because of demographics but these people in Seattle government are extremely ignorant. ....and arrogant.
Extreme arrogance is very common in Seattle.
When I was being recruited for a job here, the recruiter was telling me how awesome the city was.
He started telling me about the great universities like University of Washington and there was this really snobbish tone in his voice, ..........so I responded with "you know that I am from Massachusetts, right? Perhaps you have heard of Harvard and MIT".
LOL... he did not bring up great universities again....and yes, people from Massachusetts can be major assholes.
In reply to Seattle will be the next… by Herodotus
Apparently!
In reply to It won't be that because of… by BarkingCat
Can Be?
In reply to It won't be that because of… by BarkingCat
Ha ha ha. Safeway thinks it knows more than the government.
Sounds like a great idea to me. The sooner the liberals kill off jobs in their areas the sooner people can start hunting and killing them and resorting to cannibalism. How else are they going to eat?
By descending on the remaining healthy towns like locusts. Enabled by a Fed that is pumping their home prices to the moon, enabling them to sell for a profit and come to Idaho, Texas, etc.
In reply to Sounds like a great idea to… by Quantify
Or the sooner they flee to the red states after they ruined their own? Oh wait thats already happening.
In reply to Sounds like a great idea to… by Quantify
Dear Amazon and Safeway.
Isn't this a win - win?
You pay the city for the tent people.
Then they will spend it at your company.
No?
Right! They're just getting their future wage slaves ready for future living conditions.
In reply to Dear Amazon and Safeway. Isn… by brianshell
Nah, the city takes too big of a cut.
In reply to Dear Amazon and Safeway. Isn… by brianshell
Costco
Sure- if you need a 200lb sack of flour and an 80-pack of cinnamon rolls. Costcos are overrun with Dotheads now anyway.
In reply to Costco by Ben A Drill
Do they sell KY Jelly there?
In reply to Sure- if you need a 200lb… by Juggernaut x2
No but they sell a 64 ounce jar of grape jelly...would that suffice?
In reply to Do they sell KY Jelly there? by El Vaquero
Costco most certainly sells KY; it's even endorsed by Snowy...she says without, Trump would have never fit...sources tell me that's what's on the CD in her lawyers safe.
In reply to No but they sell a 64 ounce… by in4mayshun
You mean EBT card holders right?
In reply to Sure- if you need a 200lb… by Juggernaut x2
Ben-a-drill is cheap at costco.
In reply to Costco by Ben A Drill
Benadryl. Same at Sam's Club.
In reply to Ben-a-drill is cheap at… by RTUT
Buy the Kirkland brand.
In reply to Ben-a-drill is cheap at… by RTUT
Buy it in Kirkland, not Seattle.
In reply to Buy the Kirkland brand. by Ben A Drill
it's seattle. do it . fuck'em. fuck'emall.
do it in portland as well. fuck'emalltoo.
I live in this nutcase city. I do not shop here.
I drive to neighboring towns for my groceries (and everything else).
In reply to it's seattle. do it . fuck… by just the tip
The King County Council commie thugs have gone full Kshama Sawant on the city. Screw them. I don't shop or drive into that town anymore. Let them try to survive on all their homeless they create.
Bad ideas of the 19th century are called "Progressive".
Isn't Seattle a socialist utopia? The nearest grocery store could be 100 miles away and their super duper awesome mass transit could get them there in mere seconds. With the Amazon HQ being there they probably already have drone delivery of every meal or that Elon Musk tube transportation. Fuck! They probably have goddamn Star Trek transporters by now and are keeping them a secret from the rest of us.
When people can't pull their belts any tighter, and pets and park animals start disappearing....well, then you really own them. Food deserts will be in demonicrat run districts, almost guaranteed. Then, the people who voted for their own poverty, and the rats keeping them poor, will blame the GOP for their misery.
It's a really vicious cycle when the oppressed have Stockholm syndrome.
Everything is a Rich Man's Trick
Tax creates unemployment. Proceeds go to unemployed homeless.
You can't make this stuff up.
Gentrification in Seattle just like in Portland down the highway..
The rents are outrageous and only a small minority can afford the rents or to buy homes, hence the EXPLODING homeless situation. Bezoe pays his employees starvation wages and that is the going rate in Seattle for the AVERAGE worker. Those wages are not enough to pay the astronomical rents.
What each city needs is more affordable housing but in this environment or unregulated, greed driven capitalism, building affordable housing doesn't make money.
I got a great idea! Why not tax corporations and the rich to pay their fair share and cut our military spending from our ISRAELI driven endless wars!
Why don't people get that it's psychopaths like Bezos, who are the only winners in the game while the serve fight for the rest? Income inequality is, in part, intentional as it drives a wedge between the already feuding serfs while the rich tell us to go eat cake
There are plenty of regulations. So many, in fact, that nobody really knows how many there are. Large players can afford to not follow them. Small players can't afford to follow them.
In reply to Gentrification in Seattle… by CatInTheHat
" I got a great idea! Why not tax corporations and the rich to pay their fair share....."
And you're just the genius to decide what the "fair share" is for each individual and corporation? I just love it when lefties spew slogans.
In reply to Gentrification in Seattle… by CatInTheHat
How much is a dirt lot in Seattle?
Locally in a new subdivision:
$100k for the lot
$20k for foundation and other utilities installed.
$90k for construction materials (1600 sgft)
~$20k for labor.
You cannot build a house for less than $220K around here unless you want to sell them at a loss...
Those are the economic facts...$220k is not "affordable" for the majority here...tell me how we're going to build "affordable" homes when $220k is the break even?
Same deal in Seattle I'm sure.
"Affordable" apartments? Yeah right! Looking at a $1,000,000 bucks for a large building easy...then you get to pay property taxes and watch "poor" tenants tear the place down.
In reply to Gentrification in Seattle… by CatInTheHat
Sounds like a bargain compared to where I live (between Vancouver and Whistler).
$750K for a lot plus $500K for a basic build. 1 bed condo that would be tight for 2 people: $450K.
I find it odd that the majority of people can't find $220K to be affordable in a city like Seattle. That's only $900 a month for a 30 year mortgage. How little do you need to earn to not be able to cover $450/m when you either have a partner or a housemate or two if you're single? If new houses are that cheap, what's a 30 year old 1 bed condo?
In reply to How much a dirt lot in… by FireBrander