Saudi Crown Prince Bombshell To Jewish Leaders: Palestinians Must "Accept Peace Or Shut Up"

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) issued a stunning and unprecedented rebuke to Palestinian leadership while speaking to US Jewish groups in the midst of the prince's American tour last month.
MBS reportedly told the heads of Jewish organizations in a closed-door meeting in New York on March 27th that Palestinians should either accept peace proposals or "shut up," according to Axios.
Multiple diplomatic sources, including a leaked Israeli foreign ministry cable sent from the Israeli consulate in New York, confirm the statements which shocked the audience to the point that "people literally fell off their chairs."
The unexpected words came just as the Trump administration is reportedly finalizing its long-vaunted plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace, drafted under the leadership of Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Jason Greenblatt, and after tensions were inflamed with Trump's official recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December.
Axios reports the Saudi crown prince's words as follows:
"In the last several decades the Palestinian leadership has missed one opportunity after the other and rejected all the peace proposals it was given. It is about time the Palestinians take the proposals and agree to come to the negotiations table or shut up and stop complaining."
Since Saudi Arabia's founding in 1932 and subsequent diplomatic embroilment in Israeli-Palestinian matters, especially after the Jewish state's establishment in 1948, it has staunchly been on the Palestinian side (though often merely from a distance), accusing the Israelis of genocide and expansionist aggression against surrounding Arab nations. As a charter member of the Arab League it actively fought against the establishment of Israel, and also voted against the original U.N. Partition Plan for Palestine. The Saudis sent troops to fight on the allied Arab side in multiple conflicts with Israel, and the two have never had diplomatic relations.
However, events in the region of the past few years such as the war in Syria, and related to this their common concern over Hezbollah and Iran's growing influence, has brought the two unlikely and strange bedfellows into a closer relationship, especially in the area of intelligence sharing and possible joint covert action in pursuit of regime change in Damascus.
This is big news. Seems to vindicate notion that Iran has reshaped priorities in the region, brought Saudi and Israel closer. Unclear when Trump plan lands, though. https://t.co/gRYnVisRTP— Olivier Knox (@OKnox) April 29, 2018
Like Israel, MBS has lately made it clear that the kingdom's top priority is thwarting Iran, as Axios further reports of the crown prince's main points during the meeting with American Jewish leaders:
He made clear the Palestinian issue was not a top priority for the Saudi government or Saudi public opinion. MBS said Saudi Arabia "has much more urgent and important issues to deal with" like confronting Iran's influence in the region.
Regardless of all his criticism of the Palestinian leadership, MBS also made clear that in order for Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to normalize relations with Israel there will have to be significant progress on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.
But US-Palestinian relations are at their lowest point in many years, with the Palestinian Authority (PA) under Mahmoud Abbas currently boycotting the White House since the December 6th recognition of Jerusalem, and later plans to relocate the American Embassy there from Tel Aviv. Once the new White House peace plan is rolled out, if ever, it will most certainly be dead in the water from the moment it's publicized.
At the same time ongoing protests in the Gaza Strip as part of the "Great March of Return" protests have resulted in immense Palestinian casualties — more than 40 dead and thousands wounded since March 30 according to Israeli media sources — with the vast majority killed and injured as a result of live ammunition used by Israeli security forces.
So with Gaza currently inflamed, Palestinians will no doubt see the timing of Saudi crown prince bin Salman's words as the ultimate and final stab in the back — though the Saudis have already long been seen by Palestinians as compromised double-dealers, using their plight as a geopolitical chess piece only when convenient.
Furthermore, the Saudis will now be perceived even more as a U.S. pawn (and thus Israeli pawn too) on the Palestine question — this as newly sworn in Secretary of State and former CIA Director Mike Pompeo flew to Saudi Arabia over the weekend in a hasty visit to cement the anti-Iran alliance while reinvigorating support for new sanctions against Iran.
All of this will only serve to underscore Palestinians' perception that regional and world leaders will continue to merely pay lip service to any Israeli-Palestinian peace process as Iran has now fully taken front and center stage.
Comments
A smart man says a smart thing!
A new leader for the Arab world!
Let the Joo haters commence!
Why don't the "i's" in this article have dots?
Same thing for the comments!?
In reply to A smart man says a smart… by LaugherNYC
This article makes the case that the Saudi Family have Jewish roots and are imposters in Arabia.
themillenniumreport.com/2015/12/is-the-saudi-royal-family-jewish/
The House of Saud and Prince Salmon (Salomon) are starting to look supportive of the argument.
In reply to Why don't the "i's" in this… by Uchtdorf
A clear example of the benefits of a western style education and build up of experience as a youngster. True art of the deal, throw the old fart who's ass Obozo was licking and replace with a young guy with a taste for capitalism and business ... libtards must die in huge batches right now LOL 😂
In reply to This article makes case for… by Pinto Currency
There is now, and has been for a long time, a covert, incestuous, relationship between the camel fuckers and the false Jews that occupy Palestine. Now since they both think that because a goyim Zionist occupies the White House they don't have to hide their real opinions or intentions anymore. It will be ultra-sweet to see this whole thing totally blow up in their faces. Fuck both of their countries . . . may they rot in hell.
In reply to c by Luc X. Ifer
Don't forget:
Mohammed Bin Salman is a Jew.
Mohammed Bin Salman is a Jew.
Mohammed Bin Salman is a Jew.
In reply to There is now, and has been… by Dickweed Wang
Don't forget:
Mahmoud Abbas (President of the Palestinian Authority) is a Jew.
In reply to Mohammed Bin Salman is a Jew. by Slack Jack
Don't forget:
Hitler was a Jew.
If you wish to see how real wars are conducted, read:
Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174
It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.
In reply to Mohammed Bin Salman is a Jew. by Slack Jack
King Salman or Prince Salman seen since April 21 gunfight in Riyadh?
https://twitter.com/civmilair/status/987805646891442176
In reply to Mohammed Bin Salman is a Jew. by Slack Jack
MBS - at last, a smart Arab leader. Finally, some company for the King of Jordan.
In reply to King Salman or Prince Salman… by Pinto Currency
"a leaked Israeli foreign ministry cable sent from the Israeli consulate in New York"
Anyone who believes something LEAKED by Israhell is a moron.
The PALESTINIANS have agreed to a 2-state solution for a long time.
It is ISRAHELL that doesn't want peace.
Here's PROOF.
In reply to MBS - at last, a smart Arab… by yomutti2
Agree. Fake news to make the apartheid hellhole look good.
In reply to Anyone who believes… by beepbop
Gotta love all the kikels dancing in the street.
But it really is for the best. Peace is coming. Kikes and their Arab cousins might not like the final terms of it, but it is coming.
In reply to Anyone who believes… by beepbop
Time to face it, people.
The Palestinians don't want peace, because it's much easier to bitch and whine and demand huge amounts of money (large portion of which is siphoned to the private accounts of Abbas and his cronies), than to actually build and develop your own independent state. And now even Arab countries are realizing what a monster they have created by cuddling the Palestinians and surrendering to their every whim.
In reply to Gotta love all the kikels… by tmosley
Time to face it, people.
The Zionists don't want peace, because it's much easier to bitch and whine and demand huge amounts of money (large portion of which is siphoned to the private accounts of Netanyahoo and his cronies), than to actually build and develop your own independent state. And now even some American congress members are realizing what a monster they have created by cuddling the Zionists and surrendering to their every whim.
In reply to Time to face it, people. The… by Mementoil
Is it just me... But don't Saudi's look like Jews in robes ???
In reply to MBS - at last, a smart Arab… by yomutti2
Don't forget:
Slack Jack is a troll moron
He wishes he was a Jew.
In reply to Mohammed Bin Salman is a Jew. by Slack Jack
Hi LaugherNYC; Since you are unlikely to click the given link, I have cut and pasted a small section of the article Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent. for your perusal:
Hitler was the same. Hitler was actually a Jew.
1) Hitler ordered the tanks to stop for 3 days near Dunkirk when only a short distance away. This allowed the entire British army and part of the French army to escape to Britain.
2) Hitler refused to take Gibraltar and turn the Mediterranean into a "German lake". There was nothing to stop the Germans from driving through Spain (their ally) and doing the job.
3) Hitler declared war on the United States.
4) Hitler refused to allow the tens of thousands of tons of weaponized nerve gas that the Germans had produced (at Dyhernfurth an der Oder) to be used. Over 500,000 artillery shells and about 100,000 bombs filled with nerve gas were found in their storage areas (mainly at Krappitz = Krapowice) at the end of the war.
5) Hitler refused to conquer Britain. After Dunkirk, Britain was totally defenseless.
6) Hitler refused to authorise the production of jet fighters. The Heinkel He 178 had its first successful flight in 1939, but the Jews Milch/Goering/Hitler showed no interest in it. The fighter version, the Heinkel He 280, was successfully demonstrated on April 5, 1941, but the Jews Milch/Goering/Hitler refused to put it into production. Hitler wasn't interested in a plane that could travel a couple of hundred miles per hour faster than the others. Same story with the Messerschmidt jets.
7) Jewish financiers gave billions to finance Hitler's rise to power.
8) Only the Nazi's attempted to kill Hitler. The Americans, British and Soviets made no attempt to kill Hitler. It is known that the British refused to allow a number of feasible assassination plans to proceed.
9) An article from "The Jewish World" tells us that Hitler and Goering, have close relatives living as religious Jews today. Namely, Hitler's nephew's grandson, and Matthias Goering, the great-nephew of Hermann Goering. It also mentions that Katrin Himmler, the great-niece of Heinreich Himmler, married an Israeli.
http://ou.org.s3.amazonaws.com/pdf/ja/5766/summer66/11_17.pdf
10) In 1932 the Jewish genealogist Karl Friedrich von Frank published Hitler's family tree. It was pointed out (June 16, 1932, in the newspaper Neue Zurcher Zeitung) that the name Salomon, which came up repeatedly in Hitler's maternal line, was unlikely to be Aryan. On July 14, 1933, the newspaper Osterreichisches Abendblatt published photographs of graves of various Hitlers from Jewish cemeteries and mentioned a cookbook written in Hebrew by Rosalie Hitler. Also, a number of Jewish families, surnamed Hitler, officially applied to have their names changed due to Hitler's (supposed) antisemitism. [Hitler's Vienna by Brigitte Hamann]
Learn from the past to prevent war in the future.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174
In reply to Don't forget: Slack Jack is… by LaugherNYC
So do I - at times. Like when i read the Jew hating comments on
ZH.
In reply to Don't forget: Slack Jack is… by LaugherNYC
Mohammed Bin Salman is a Jew
Correction . . . just like the Khazarians that occupy Palestine he's a FAKE Jew.
"They will call themselves Jews but they are not. They are the synagogue of Satan."
In reply to Mohammed Bin Salman is a Jew. by Slack Jack
Nah, Arabs are real semites.
In reply to Mohammed Bin Salman is a Jew… by Dickweed Wang
Holy Shit I up voted you... He is donmeh.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/D%C3%B6nmeh
Post a link not a dissertation.
RIPS
In reply to Mohammed Bin Salman is a Jew. by Slack Jack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLr-jfbX0zM
In reply to Holy Shit I up voted you… by Deathrips
Turns out everyone but a few hundred or so nitwits who post on ZH are the only ones left out here not Jewish.
In reply to Mohammed Bin Salman is a Jew. by Slack Jack
Trump sucks way more Saudi and jew ass than Obama ever did
In reply to c by Luc X. Ifer
The offer will be Palestinian state and other Arabs states recognize Israel and Jerusalem. In exchange for Saudi air space for strikes and refueling to hit Iran. Thus the Book of Ezekiel unfolds. Russia,Syria,Iran,Turkey,Hezbolla and maybe Egypt hit Israel.
In reply to This article makes case for… by Pinto Currency
Strange thing. This references a conference address from the recent past. Not referenced is the fact that he has not been seen since heavy gunfight at palace 2 weeks ago and allegedly is departed...
In reply to Why don't the "i's" in this… by Uchtdorf
Link?
In reply to Strange thing. This… by TheVillageIdiot
Your i and mine have dots. What's wrong with you?
In reply to Why don't the "i's" in this… by Uchtdorf
And it brings clarity to how the Iranians have sold out the Palestinians, just the latest in the long line of hateful Islamic cretins, sabotaging any hope of rapprochment with Israel to fuel its straw man blaming of the Jews for what has been an Arab problem for over half a Century.
The Saudis are coming into the civilized world. The Iranians and Russians are the face of darkness in the world today.
In reply to A smart man says a smart… by LaugherNYC
I'm sure, being the cretin you are, you are speaking in tongues, and by "civilized world", you mean the Axis of Evil, the Evil Empire, the Beast ... except Saudi Arabia has been a part of that since its creation by UK.
In reply to And it brings clarity to how… by LaugherNYC
Snipers ordered to shoot children, Israeli general confirms
https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/ali-abunimah/snipers-ordered-shoot…
Ali Abunimah - April 22, 2018
In reply to And it brings clarity to how… by LaugherNYC
Snipers ordered to shoot children . . .
Ah yes, the model of democracy in the Middle East and the US' number one ally. But it gets better . . . the US' number two ally, the camel fuckers, have felt it necessary to bomb and kill thousands of women and children in one of the poorest countries in the world for three years now, using weapons provided by us peace loving Americans.
It makes me want to vomit.
In reply to Snipers ordered to shoot… by Goldilocks
A total, shameless mischaracterization of what the General said, of course. He said that when children are used to carry suicide bombs, and approach the barrier where they pose a threat, then, unfortunately, they must be stopped. The intention is never to kill but to disable, but no sniper is perfect.
So, if you want to vomit, you might consider vomiting over people who would strap a bomb to a child and then pretend outrage when that child, or another sent as a decoy, is prevented from blowing up his targets. Don't send children with bombs, and no children will be shot.
You are just more pawns of the sad death cult.
Funny how there's no response from garbage trolls when you post the truth about their lies.
In reply to Snipers ordered to shoot… by Dickweed Wang
"Face Of Darkness"?
Iran: Visitor Visa: YES!
Saudi Arabia: Visitor Visa: NO!
In reply to A total, shameless… by LaugherNYC
LaugherNYC:
you are worse than cancer. you're accusing people of the very things you are doing (projecting).
calling people "trolls" even though you have 8 posts on this thread already and are dispatched to any thread regarding israel by automated alerts. i hope there's plenty of 0's on your sheckel-denominated (US taxpayer funded) paycheck--you transparent, hasbara dickhead.
ZH really needs to start letting people FLAG obvious trolls to exclude their shit from the other relevant comments otherwise this site will turn into a zio-echo chamber in no time. we CAN self-regulate. that is how you destroy fake news and fake comments.
In reply to And it brings clarity to how… by LaugherNYC
Are we allowed to hate both Isreal and Saudi Arabia or do we have to pick?
In reply to A smart man says a smart… by LaugherNYC
They are all Semites so it does not matter
In reply to Are we allowed to hate both… by LetThemEatRand
I dont care for any of them. Let them all fight it out. We can watch pay per view.
In reply to They are all Semites so it… by Juggernaut x2
My vote is for thunderdome. Two men enter one man leaves. Salman vs nut yahoo. To the pain.
RIPS
In reply to I dont care for any of them… by Jethro
No. The jews are aryans, like all Europeans, mostly. They just worship the devil, so, you know, that sets them apart.
In reply to They are all Semites so it… by Juggernaut x2
I hate anything that comes from that part of the earth. Except hummus. Hummus is pretty good.
In reply to Are we allowed to hate both… by LetThemEatRand
I guess you haven't seen many Lebanese women then. They put most others to shame.
In reply to I hate anything that comes… by Yukon Cornholius
The unibrow and big schnoz are turnoffs to me.
In reply to I guess you haven't seen… by Hyjinx
Selma Hayek is Lebanese.
In reply to The unibrow and big schnoz… by Yukon Cornholius
Selma is horrid. I'd jump on that grenade to save you all. Sacrifice and all. Lol
In reply to Selma Hayek is Lebanese. by Cloud9.5
Damn, didn't know they made Lebanese Mezcans.
In reply to Selma Hayek is Lebanese. by Cloud9.5
I guess we haven't been looking at the same ones. I know a few.
In reply to The unibrow and big schnoz… by Yukon Cornholius
Swedes....before they imported the crime wave, won the genetic lottery.
In reply to I guess you haven't seen… by Hyjinx
As do melons, cucumbers, wheat...
In reply to I hate anything that comes… by Yukon Cornholius