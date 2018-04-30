Syrian Army: "Enemy" Rockets Strike 2 Bases, 11 Iranians Killed

Following yesterday's report that Israel fighter jets unleashed a new attack on Syrian territory, with the resulting explosions so strong they registered as an earthquake, the Syrian army said on Monday that "enemy" rockets struck Assad regime military bases. An official from a regional alliance including Iran, Hezbollah and Syria, said Monday that the strikes killed 16 people, among them 11 Iranians, according to the New York Times. The report said the bombardment also destroyed 200 missiles.

According to a report on a Syrian newspaper facebook page, the attack was attributed to the U.S. and Britain although numerous reports also accuse Israel of being the responsible party. So far nobody has claimed responsibility for the massive airstirkes. Media outlets affiliated with the Syrian opposition claim 38 government soldiers were killed in the strike in Hama, with an additional 57 wounded.

The Syrian newspaper Tishreen reported on its facebook page that the attack was carried out by nine ballistic missiles fired from U.S. and British military bases in northern Jordan. This has yet to be verified or confirmed by any other source at this time.

Reports say that dozens loyal to the Syrian regime were killed in the explosion. Contrary to recent attacks on the Assad regime, after which the Syrian army reported its defense systems shot down some of the missiles, no such claims were made after the strike.

According to the London-based war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Sunday's attack had targeted a warehouse for missiles and killed 26 people, mostly Iranians and Iraqis. However, Iran's Tasnim News agency denied reports of rockets hitting an Iranian military base in Syria, killing Iranian advisers.

On Monday, Israel's security cabinet convened following the airstrike. The session was unscheduled, and Ministers were told it would pertain to the Iran nuclear deal. Developments on the topic are reportedly being presented according to Haaretz.

Sources in Syria reported explosions in military bases near the districts of Hama and Aleppo on Sunday night. As noted above, numerous Syrian media outlets claimed Israel is responsible for the attack, although so far the IDF has remained silent.

The targeted bases were manned by the Syrian army as well as Iran's Revolutionary Guard, and housed several missile warehouses, according to the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar. The report adds that several dozen were wounded and evacuated to nearby hospitals. According to the report, Bunker Buster bombs were used, which makes it likely the launch was airborne.

As the following map shows, in addition to the joint US strikes from early April, Israel has been busy pounding Syrian bases in recent months.

The targeted bases were manned by the Syrian army as well as Iran's Revolutionary Guard, and housed several missile warehouses, according to the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar. The report adds that several dozen were wounded and evacuated to nearby hospitals. According to the report, Bunker Buster bombs were used, which makes it likely the launch was airborne.

The Iranian news agency Tasnim quoted the commander of the Iranian-backed Afghan militia Fatemiyoun as saying the the military base near the northwestern city of Aleppo is unharmed, as are his forces.

Syrian state TV says successive blasts were heard in the Hama province and authorities are investigating the response. Shortly after the explosions, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the blasts caused a 2.6 magnitude earthquake in the area.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said shelling targeted a Syrian army base, home to the 47th Brigade, near the city of Salhab, west of Hama, where Iranian forces are also stationed.

The monitor said rockets also hit Syrian government bases in the region surrounding Nairab military airport, which is close to Aleppo International Airport. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the rocket fire, the Observatory said.

On Sunday, President Trump spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a White House readout. It said they "discussed the continuing threats and challenges facing the Middle East region, especially the problems posed by the Iranian regime’s destabilizing activities." The call took place just hours before Netanyahu met for the first time with Trump's new Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, who is visiting the Middle East.

Earlier Sunday, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Israel will maintain freedom of operation in Syria.

“We have no intention to attack Russia or to interfere in domestic Syrian issues,” Lieberman said at the annual Jerusalem Post conference. “But if somebody thinks that it is possible to launch missiles or to attack Israel or even our aircraft, no doubt we will respond and we will respond very forcefully.”

FireBrander Mon, 04/30/2018 - 09:42 Permalink

In the year 0000, the Jewish Bankers killed Jesus, "The Son of God", for his "End The FED" radicalism.

...and ever since, the Jews have been hated and expelled from lands because of the EVILNESS that comes from "Bankers" doing "Gods Work".

France's King Philip understood what he was dealing with:

In 1306, King Philip the Fair expelled the Jews from France and, in 1307, he annihilated the order of the Knights Templar. Philip was in debt to both groups and saw them as a "state within the state".

"State within the State"...isn't that what Jesus faced? isn't that what we have now? And who was running it then and now?

Trump, you're no King Phillip.

Klassenfeind FireBrander Mon, 04/30/2018 - 09:42 Permalink

Trump's biggest ally at it again!

Suck it up Trumptards, this is what you voted for! Remember that John Bolton asked the Israelis to attack Iran in 2005-2006 when he was UN ambassador? Well, that Orange Dumbfuck you have voted for has hired Bolton to be his National 'Security' Advisor!

All you need is a Big Wall with machine gun turrets, and the totalitarian American Warfare/Police state is complete! "MAGA" bitches!

"Draining the swamp!" (/sarc)

DingleBarryObummer Juggernaut x2 Mon, 04/30/2018 - 09:47 Permalink

Pompeo went to Israel 2 days after being instated, hours later Israel bombs Syria.  When it comes to wars for zio-banksters .gov sure works quick.  When it comes to MAGA? Not so much.

'The United States Is with Israel in This Fight': Pompeo Joins Netanyahu Against Iran | CBN News

No, wrong. None of us want to be with Israel.  Even the trumptards suffering from extreme Cognitive dissonance don't support it.

Mementoil FireBrander Mon, 04/30/2018 - 10:01 Permalink

given the huge fireballs, one can understand the kind of weaponry and ammunition the Iranians are keeping in Syria.
Question asked - why should Iran, the so called "peaceful nation which never attacked anyone", have such military bases in Syria, and why are they holding such huge amounts of ammunition there? Who are they using it against exactly? Certainly not the rebels, who are very poorly armed. Nor ISIS for that matter - their remenants are located mainly in Iraq, not Syria.

So who are they waging war against? I wonder...

Super Sleuth Mementoil Mon, 04/30/2018 - 10:04 Permalink

There's absolutely no stopping the Greater Israel project.

The Zio-Franco-Anglo-American Axis is determined to conquer the entire Levant.

Even if it means Armageddon in Syria, the Neocon Zionists will force-fit Ersatz Israel throughout the Mideast.  Yes, they are that crazy!

Truth be told, the NWO globalists are a stone-cold and incorrigible criminal cabal of clinically insane psychopaths.  And that's a highly understated compliment!

http://themillenniumreport.com/2018/04/sos-major-false-flag-ship-attack…

 

SOS:Major False Flag Ship Attack on U.S. Navy in Mediterranean Planned as Pretext for World War III

Klassenfeind Super Sleuth Mon, 04/30/2018 - 10:07 Permalink

Funny how all the Trumptards 'rationalize' Trump's erratic behaviour.

If Trump selects Deep State pawns, then "the Deep State made him do it," and whenever he makes a cool or snappy Tweet then they cheer him on to "drain the swamp!" So far there are very few swamp-draining facts, but he has a long list of Deep State Pawns that he hired; Mnuchin, Pompeo, Haspel, Bolton, Mattis etc...

It's very similar of how goldbugs defend their bad calls: if they're wrong and the market goes down then "it's being manipulated," and if they're correct for once and the market goes up then "we saw it in the charts, and we've been saying it all along!"

JohninMK Klassenfeind Mon, 04/30/2018 - 10:19 Permalink

It would appear from local reports that there were no missiles reported destroyed at the 47 Brigade ammo dump, they were unguided Grad 122mm rockets and 80mm mortar shells.

From the photos of wings and a control module wreckage, it is assumed that the weapons used yesterday against 47 Brigade were US made glide bombs, GBU-39B. They are an unpowered bomb with wings that give them a maximum range of around 65 miles subject to height/speed at release. Very low cross section and no heat emissions so difficult to spot. It is unclear as of now if they were also used against the other two sites.

This weapon is deployed with the IAF and USAF, although it has been tested on the Tornado it does not seem to be in the RAF's inventory.
 

FireBrander JohninMK Mon, 04/30/2018 - 10:28 Permalink

I'm not "rationalizing" Trumps moves, I'm suggesting what I believe to be the best explanation.

There has to be a reason!

1. Trump is a war mongering blood thirsty son-of-a-bitch and always has been.

2. Trump is acting against his own nature for some reason...possibly to stay alive.

Now, which do you believe is most probable?

PS> They killed the original, Brown, Jesus and they'll kill the Orange Jesus if necessary...you don't believe that? I do.

Brazen Heist Mementoil Mon, 04/30/2018 - 11:06 Permalink

The problem with pampered pro-imperialists like yourself is that you are unable to see resistance against your aggression as legitimate. Oppressors like the Saudis, Israelis and Americans suffer from delusions of grandeur, thinking that their destructive acts must not be opposed. As soon as anybody opposes their vile plundering, they are vilified. This is how psychotic plunderers behave. These gung-ho cowboys think they are heroes, while not having any problems funding Salafist terrorists and overthrowing other people's governments. Lets see how you would feel if your country was at the receiving end of this evil.

And all this stupid bitching about Iran just highlights how bereft the West is of the ability to take a good, hard look at itself. Who made Iran so powerful in the last decade? Neocunts. Grade-A Zionist Neocunts. They turned Iraq into an Iranian ally, their support of ISIS and other degenerate Salafi and anti-Iranian Takfiri terrorists rallied a crushing response from Iran. Now they tried to destabilize Syria and lost. Iran beat their terrorists. Are you seeing a pattern yet? Dumb Jews and Americans are dealing with blowback, and they can't admit it. So what do they do? Repeat the same insanity that lead to this situation in the first place.

This is called a negative feedback loop.

Brazen Heist Mementoil Mon, 04/30/2018 - 10:50 Permalink

Syria and Iran have a mutual defence pact. What part of that is hard to understand? The Anglo Zionist war pigs attacked Syria and you don't expect Iran to help its ally or have a presence in Syria?

The greed and insanity of this empire knows no bounds. 

Israel just killed Iranians in an openly hostile provocation. If you cannot see the aggressor in this war, you are just another dumbed down fool who's part of the problem. 

11b40 DingleBarryObummer Mon, 04/30/2018 - 10:10 Permalink

The average american may not be for wasting the ME, but CNN sure is.  It is a certainty you won't hear anything negative about Israel on that station.  2% of the population holds 98% of the executive and 'on air' positions.  The news of Jews, for Jews, and by Jews.  Don't believe it?  Just look for yourself.

https://corruptico.com/2017/07/07/cnn-jews/

 

107cicero FireBrander Mon, 04/30/2018 - 10:32 Permalink

" King Philip the Fair..... in 1307, he annihilated the order of the Knights Templar. Philip was in debt to both groups and saw them as a "state within the state".

King Phillip the fair annihilated the Knights Templars on Friday the 13th, 1307.

That where the  'Friday the 13th' curse was borne.

Chupacabra-322 Mon, 04/30/2018 - 09:48 Permalink

The Western globalist billionaires and elites are ultimately responsible for any aggression coming from Israel. If they can conquer and control Iran and take over its oil and gas reserves, risking the fate of the millions of people in Iran, Syria and in Israel, then the losses to them will be incidental. The Western-globalist-Zio-hawk Axis no doubt feels it has to act now against Iran in case everything settles down in the ME with the Syrian war cooling off. Any expansion of Israeli turf or getting control of resources to the north would be stymied with further waiting and allowing both Syrian and Iranian defense systems to be further fortified.  The Israelis appear to be completely confident that if they can instigate a war with Iran that it will be backed by the US, the UK, France and other NATO nations. 

 

That confidence could only come from the Western elites running things.  However, after their last fizzled false-flag poison-gas attack in Syria, the support by many NATO nations for more Axis aggression may not be that solid.  So what does the Israeli tough talk and threats mean at this time? Perhaps it means that Israel is in the process of concocting a massive and much more sophisticated  false-flag attack, like the taking out of a US war ship and blaming Iran for starting the war. 

 

Remember Five points:

 

1. Isreal will fight to the very last American Soldiers Death.

2. The Zionist screams in Pain as he Stikes you.

3.The Yinon Plan.

4.Operation TALPIOT.

5. Qatari Pipeline Petro Dollar Vs. Russia / China Petro Yaun.

 

One bright aspect is the Anti-Isreal / Jew Zionist movement is gaining steam.  More & more Individuals are speaking openly against Israel’s War Crimes, False Flag involvements, The Yinon Plan along with Pro Zionist immigrantion policy of migrating Muslim’s &  Arabs to the EU & US without fear of retribution.  Pro migration policy which supports territory boarder expansion via the Yinon Plan & ethnic cleansing & migration of Arabs & Muslim’s. 

Not to mention the Billions in US foreign aid, AIPAC, ZioNeoConFascist NGO’s & dual Israeli Citizen’s which hold Political Office in CONgress.  Which must be outlawed.  

 

 

11b40 BlindMonkey Mon, 04/30/2018 - 10:23 Permalink

Yes, it would be somewhat like when Muhammad Ali said he wasn't going to fight in Vietnam, and had no reason to kill other brown people.  that was a bombshell, and one of the turning points in many Americans attitudes about that fiasco.  A real man.  Is Kayne cut from the same cloth?

 

“Why should they ask me to put on a uniform and go ten thousand miles from home and drop bombs and bullets on brown people in Vietnam while so-called Negro people in Louisville are treated like dogs? . . . If I thought the war was going to bring freedom and equality to twenty-two million of my people, they wouldn’t have to draft me. I’d join tomorrow. But I either have to obey the laws of the land or the laws of Allah. I have nothing to lose by standing up for my beliefs. We’ve been in jail for four hundred years.”

On April 28, 1967, at the U.S. Armed Forces Examining and Entrance Station in Houston, Ali, standing beside twenty-five other nerve-racked young men called to the draft, refused to respond to the call of “Cassius Clay!” He said no, and was sentenced to five years in prison and released on bail. Boxing authorities quickly stripped him of his championship title and suspended his license to box in New York State. He was twenty-five years old, deprived of his livelihood.

Gravatomic Mon, 04/30/2018 - 09:53 Permalink

Nope, a soldier was smoking in the ammo dump. tisk tisk

The Israeli cunts would take credit if Syrian soldiers got some bad food poisoning. It's all becoming so fucking ridiculous.