South Korea's President: Trump Should Win Nobel Peace Prize

Mon, 04/30/2018 - 12:21

As President Trump prepares for his own summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, South Korean leader Moon Jae-in said U.S. President Donald Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end the standoff with North Korea over its nuclear weapons program, a South Korean official said on Monday.

Just a few short hours after the historic first crossing south of the border by Kim to meet Moon pledging to end hostilities between the two countries and work towards the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean peninsula, Reuters reports that Moon told a meeting of senior secretaries, according to a presidential Blue House official who briefed media:

“President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize. What we need is only peace.”

This follows Moon's comments in January that Trump "deserves big credit for bringing about the inter-Korean talks. It could be a resulting work of the U.S.-led sanctions and pressure."

Moon’s Nobel Prize comment came in response to a congratulatory message from Lee Hee-ho, the widow of late South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, in which she said Moon deserved to win the prize in recognition of his efforts, the Blue House official said.

Moon responded by saying Trump should get it.

As a reminder, in December of 2009 - less than one year after taking office, President Obama - to many people's surprise - won the Nobel Peace Prize for his "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples".

In 2015, Geir Lundestad - ex-secretary of the Nobel committee from 1990 to 2015, told the AP news agency that awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to US President Barack Obama in 2009 failed to achieve what the committee hoped it would, its ex-secretary has said.

Mr Lundestad, writing in his memoir, Secretary of Peace, said even Mr Obama himself had been surprised.

"No Nobel Peace Prize ever elicited more attention than the 2009 prize to Barack Obama," Mr Lundestad writes.

"Even many of Obama's supporters believed that the prize was a mistake," he says. "In that sense the committee didn't achieve what it had hoped for".

So the question is - would the establishment-led Nobel committee ever consider President Trump for his (as Moon has said) role in bringing North- and South-Korea together for the first time in 65 years?

Deep Snorkeler Mon, 04/30/2018 - 12:22 Permalink

Silly Putty President, Orange Meatloaf

Sucked into the Trumpian riptide of regression,

taxpayers herded to the abattoir - the undrained swamp,

the unbuilt wall, the unpresident.

Trump is so fake, he gives fakery a bad name.

 

Juggernaut x2 Four chan Mon, 04/30/2018 - 12:37 Permalink

The Orange Dotard is too busy calling that fat slob, Roseanne Barr, to congratulate her on the success of her shitty new TV show to stop our border from being bum-rushed by illegals. A few hundred illiterate peasants climbing a fence and making Trump look like a real bitch but he can lob $50M in missiles into Syria when Bibi tells him to.

toady Americano Mon, 04/30/2018 - 13:28 Permalink

Somebody on another thread kept saying the general population were rubes for believing Trump had anything to do with the Korean progress.

When I pointed out that North and South Korea both issued statements giving Trump the credit for the progress they stopped responding....

I guess the never-trump folks would rather see the entire Korean peninsula nuked than admit Trump actually stumbled into something that might turn out okay.

swmnguy Leakanthrophy Mon, 04/30/2018 - 14:21 Permalink

Yes, it looks like Kim and Moon have figured it out.  Only Macron seems to have figured it out in Europe so far.

If you look only at what Trump actually does, the picture is very different from what one thinks about what he says.  He'll say absolutely anything at any time, with no regard for what he's just said or what he's about to say next.  He actually does very little at all.

When I played high school basketball and soccer, I was taught to watch my man's navel.  He can fake with his head, his feet, his hands, his head, his eyes, his mouth; but he can't fake with his belly-button.  Same goes for Trump.

There are many people in the world as smart or smarter than Kim, Moon and Macron.  It must suit their purposes to at least pretend to bite on the endless fakes with no actual moves that Trump dishes out.

dirty fingernails toady Mon, 04/30/2018 - 13:49 Permalink

You don't see how it is the perfect way to trap Trump by stroking his ego?

2 months ago the man was rabid and it was all military solution, talks were a waste of time, etc. Then SK opened talks, things went great, the Olympics was fabulous with NK/SK fusion teams, Pence was a dick and refused to meet Kom's sister, more war talk from the US, more carrier drills in the SCS, and then suddenly it's all cool and Trump is a genius in only a few weeks after Kim goes to China.

caconhma Americano Mon, 04/30/2018 - 13:50 Permalink

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to following terrorists and war criminals:

  • Menahim Beggin - terrorist
  • Kissinger - war criminal
  • Obama - war criminal

IMHO, Trump has deserved a Nobel Peace Prize. Trump's just a few accomplishments:

  • Invigorated the Afghanistan war with more dead Americans coming home without no end in sight
  • Responsible for and supports a genocide in Yemen
  • The military invasion to Syria and support for ISIS 
  • Support for Israeli wars of aggression and the genocide of Palestinians people 

As for Kim, remember that he

  • Long-lived and was educated in Switzerland
  • Is de-facto the Imperator of N. Korea. He belongs to the dynasty that ruled N. Korea for the last 73 years. He goes nowhere unless there is a nuclear holocaust between the USA, Japan, and N. Korea. His nuclear production facilities are working 24 hours a day and 7 days a week building more and more nukes.

 

Leakanthrophy 666D Chess Mon, 04/30/2018 - 13:00 Permalink

Mind you, Trump ass kissing tmosley, only weeks before this event, Trump was foaming at the mouth ready to press the red button. He would have done it if some kikes would have made a few shekels in the process.

The N Korean nuke program ended due to a unforeseen event: the caving of the nuclear test site.

Lil Kim was smart to not let that crisis go to waste, and moved to make friends with SK.

Trump has nothing to do with the Korean peace process, but the Asians are too smart not to play to Trump's ego

tmosley Leakanthrophy Mon, 04/30/2018 - 13:08 Permalink

You are legitimately retarded. I told you what was happening behind the scenes, and how it would play out. But you are so fucking delusional your brain is inventing ridiculous scenarios to salvage your fragile, worthless little ego.

Pathetic!

r0mulus 666D Chess Mon, 04/30/2018 - 13:27 Permalink

It's true- I wonder if tmosley has any idea who Syngman Rhee was, or who any of the fascist/gangster leaders of South Korea were that followed in his wake, or who put them into power and supported them in the first place while they oppressed their own population under the guise of "democracy". Doesn't seem like he knows much about it.

r0mulus tmosley Mon, 04/30/2018 - 13:30 Permalink

Actually, Koreans themselves are trying to end the Korean War.
The US has been controlling RSK's foreign policy "on their behalf" (/s) for some time now. It's much more likely they are desperately afraid Trump's warmongering ineptitude will have the US lay waste to their countries once again, and are sprung into action trying to avoid it.

r0mulus tmosley Mon, 04/30/2018 - 13:55 Permalink

Dude- please do some actual research on RSK- their military has literally been reporting and acting through the US armed forces since MacArthur put their fascist junta back into power after WWII. Hint Hint- they reinstalled the same fascist gangsters that the japs were using to rule it since before WWI.