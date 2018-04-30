The US Just Borrowed $488 Billion In One Quarter, The Most Since The Financial Crisis

For months, analysts have been warning that the US is set to borrow an unprecedented - for a non-recessionary period - amount of money...
... and on Monday afternoon this was confirmed, when the US Treasury announced that in the quarter ended March 31 (the fiscal year's second), the US borrowed $47BN more than its had anticipated three months ago, or $488BN to be precise.
This was the single biggest quarterly amount of debt sold by the US Treasury since the record $569BN in debt borrowed in Q4 2008 when the financial system nearly collapsed, and Treasury had no choice but to raise a gargantuan amount of money during the biggest financial crisis in modern US history.
What makes the just passed quarter different, however, is that there was no crisis, not even a recession. In fact, in the first quarter US GDP rose by 2.3% according to the BEA amid what, until recently, the "experts" said was a global coordinated recovery.
In retrospect, it appears the "recovery" was only around long enough for the US and/or China to raise near record amounts of debt.
As a result of the near-record borrowing spree, the US ended the quarter with $290BN in cash, more than the $210BN budgeted.
What is scary is how fast the US is raking up the debt: as a reminder, just a few weeks ago we reported that in the first six months of the fiscal year, the US budget deficit rose to $600 billion as spending increased at three times the pace of revenue growth in the October-to-March period. At that run-rate, the US deficit will soar to $1.2 trillion for fiscal 2018, far above the $804BN projected budget gap and resulting in an even greater amount of debt borrowed.
Commenting on the debt splurge, the Treasury said tax changes are “poised to underpin near-term consumption and investment” and “the stage is set for a pick-up in growth over the near term."
They better, because if all we have to show for nearly a half a trillion in debt in one quarter is 2.3% GDP, then the US is in very serious trouble.
Looking ahead, the Treasury forecast a need to issue $75BN in net marketable debt in the current quarter, $101BN below the last forecast, and assumes the cash balance continues to rise by the end of June to $360 billion, the TSY said. The April-June borrowing estimate is $101 billion less than its previous forecast, which was partly driven by the higher cash flows.
As for the last quarter fo the fiscal year (calendar Q3), the Treasury plans to borrow a net $273 billion, assuming a cash balance of $350 billion by the end of that period.
It is safe to assume that the Treasury will be well "over" all its borrowing estimates.
Comments
It is all Trumptard debt now.
Everyone is on this ride son.
In reply to It is all Trumptard debt now. by QueenDratpmurt
IM Sure ALL That Fort Knox GOLD is there to Back This Massive Fiats Debt . . .
In reply to Everyone is on this ride son. by BlindMonkey
Hey guys, this is great. All the QE without all the selloff drama. Algos simply spoof the market up and down, reallocating price as needed, day by day. You can slow-phase a selloff over 8 or 9 months, no one would be the wiser.
Just btfd! Oh, happy day!
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
simple...war funding and secret transfers to israhell for the upcoming cataclysm...
In reply to Hey guys, this is great. … by ParkAveFlasher
QueenDratpmurt ....
I guess you are an expert on DEBT, correct?? NOT!!!!
Remember, when President TRUMP entered office, America was already PAST 20 TRILLION DOLLAR MARK!!! New issuances increase is due to increase in need for funding to cover reimbursement increase due to short term debt debacle created by "Obozo" and BUSH.
USE OF THE TERM "TRUMPTARD" IS REALLY ANNOYING AND OFFENSIVE ASSWIPE!!
In reply to simple...war funding and… by BullyBearish
That amount is what the government feels it is safe to release to the public. The actual amount of the shortfall is probably triple that. Nobody in the know will jeopardize their jobs (and maybe lives) by revealing the truth. Gordon Duff at Veterans Today is now implying that Trump is a closet Jew and a bisexual. What happened to the good old days when JFK was busy scoring actresses while trying to shut down the Federal Reserve? Long gone in the rear view mirror.
In reply to It is all Trumptard debt now. by QueenDratpmurt
Oh great. Now I'm nostalgic. A quick PBR will help
In reply to That amount is what the… by junction
...mmmmm.... PBR... ....done and done sir!
In reply to Oh great. Now I'm nostalgic… by cossack55
Control-pee
In reply to It is all Trumptard debt now. by QueenDratpmurt
One simple fact, every citizen is responsible for this debt. You will have to pay for it one way or the other. Your own taxation is what is being used to control your own enslavement.
Question? Due to the fact that your ancestors fought and died to leave family over taxation. Was income tax forbidden on the American common people by the US Constitution?
Now let's discuss different perceptions.
Are the words "Constitution or Treaty" just a different word for CONTRACT?
What would be class as a breach of contract?
In reply to It is all Trumptard debt now. by QueenDratpmurt
2 Trillion/year. In a "Healthy" Economy. Gold and Silver flat. It's a joke on us. Not funny.
In reply to It is all Trumptard debt now. by QueenDratpmurt
Who the fuck is buying US Treasuries then ?????????
🤔
In reply to It is all Trumptard debt now. by QueenDratpmurt
+1
Campaign speeches vs. Presidential Ownership...
What he chose to call his own, he will now wear around his neck. And I'm actually hoping for a medal and not a millstone, but not overly optimistic about it.
In reply to It is all Trumptard debt now. by QueenDratpmurt
Hey, moving your fleet around the world and launching 100 cruise missiles on completely fabricated evidence dont come cheap...
I bought some US debt. Figured I'm in the fucking game anyway, might as well have a stake in it. When babies get their heads crushed by soldier boots, I want to know I participated in some meaningful way.
America.
Fuck yeah.
They have to grab all they can before they get caught. And besides, we still owe ISIS back pay. Beside, who cares, it's only free printed money and the fed can do this forever until they decide not to in order to fulfill an agenda. With the fed, the US govt. doesn't need to collect taxes, the fed can just print it for us. As they print, our economy expands. When they decide not to print anymore, the economy contracts as it did during the 1930's. The only concern would be inflation if they print too much money and buy our bonds with it, and that is not a huge issue right now. Of course it is causing an inflated stock market, and that is probably where a lot of the money is going, when they aren't paying off mercenaries.
Trump should float the idea of restructuring the debt, might find out who pockets all of that interest money.
Katherine Austin Fitts found that $21 trillion (not the $21 trillion that is our debt) was pilfered by DoD. That would imply the FED and .gov can print unaccounted at will so this $488 billion number is for us sheep to see. It is a statement by someone.
This is all part of the unfathomable genius global domination strategy. It might look like a drunk ricocheting down a narrow street screaming obscenities and begging for a fight, but honest it's genius. So genius, NOBODY but the devout faithful can grasp more than the barest silhouette of an idea before the picture shifts to the squirrel-of-the-day. It's like herding cats.
Only a graduate of Trump University and a daily eater of Trump Steaks can grasp the greatness.
In the past four years I have seen white areas go nearly 100% Hispanic. They are all getting paid by the US government, legal immigrants or not.
That is where the cash is going for a reason.
Only a strong white nation can stand against the global takeover by the dual citizens and they know it. So they are destroying every white nation they can.
We are in the endgame. Some have awoken, but not enough. Usually it isn't until the end when you realize you have truly lost. By then it is too late. When the score was 40 to 1 in the second inning, you should have woken up. Not in the bottom of the ninth with two outs.
I guess at this point the debt is just numbers and it'll never be paid back so why get worked up about it it?
Once you grasp that it can't and won't be paid back, followed by realizing the consequences of the eventual collapse of the currency, take whatever actions you deem appropriate. No need to get upset. We can't change it anyhow.
In reply to I guess at this point the… by Savvy
So what? The People's Bank of China has printed far more Yuan for their own people! Oh wait, we let a private bank create all the money they want with no real work and no real risk and then we let them charge us interest while we must perform real work and face real risk to pay their interest AND principal!!!!
Well that confirms it, either 'mericans really are idiots or they enjoy slavery.
Audit and end the damn fed already! In the meantime...
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
'mericans really are idiots AND they enjoy slavery. --- There FIFY
In reply to So what? The People's Bank… by LawsofPhysics
yep, time to thin the fucking herd.
Nature always wins in the end...
In the meantime...
"Full Faith and Credit"
In reply to 'mericans really are idiots… by ReturnOfDaMac
Democrats tax and spend.
Republicans borrow and spend.
Drunken sailors run out of money and go back to the ship.
Trump signed the budget, making him as the Democrats say, just an idiot. You really have to hate BOTH the United States and the people enslaved within its borders to enable this debt slavery. Taxation is already extortion as it is... now we have Trump ensuring our children grow up to be twice the slaves we are now.
Winning! #MAGA
In reply to Trump signed the budget,… by tangent
The python squeezes tighter and tighter
If you want to see financial crises coming look at private debt.
https://cdn.opendemocracy.net/neweconomics/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2017/04/Screen-Shot-2017-04-21-at-13.52.41.png
1929 and 2008 stick out like sore thumbs.
Something is wrong with your chart. How can debt and credit uncouple as your chart suggests. I call bullshit, what someone goes in debt, someone is giving them credit, period. If this isn't the case then then you know damn well the system is rigged. The source of the "credit" matters you stupid fuck. Tell you what, let me create "credit" or money or whatever the fuck you want to call it out of thin fucking air with no real risk and no real work and someday I too will own the fucking world.
For fuck's sake, this isn't that complicated. Fraud, "hidden" in plain sight.
In reply to If you want to see financial… by Batman11
Debt at 40% of GDP, that's a long fucking way down.
In reply to If you want to see financial… by Batman11
Somebody's lyin'.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-30/avalanche-beginning-foreign-c…
http://www.usdebtclock.org/
For those who can't quite figure out where the problem is. With less than $4T in actual USD cash on the planet, one has to wonder what the interest is on the money and shit our govvie has borrowed. We can't even pay the interest on these loans, let alone the principal. This whole financial/economic model is so over bloated and contaminated, the end result is going to be catastrophic.
Along with the $21T national debt, there is the question of the $20T+ the DoD/Pentagon lost, as well as the $113T Unfunded Liabilities, and the unimaginable megatons of financial derivatives waiting to start a cascade implosion. Money is a tool, but the end game is physical assets and domination.
well it takes a lot of printing to keep the stock market propped up, even more to buy down the 10year bond and another massive amount of printing to keep the gold price capped gold is now leveraged 2000:1 . it's costing them billions just to create the paper gold shorts which then expire worthless , because there is nobody standing for delivery on the long side of the CRIMEX , since there is ZERO gold there. In fact there was so little volume by the so called "specs" that the bullion banks had to BECOME the specs , so as to make it look like a real market. Not one ounce of gold has been delivered from the COMEX in years, if you stand for delivery you get either cash or a nail gun to the head . of course Munchkin went to inspect all the gold plated tungsten to try and fool the sheep. people are so fucking stupid they should be buying physical gold and silver from the dealers hand over fist at these prices , before the jew creates FEDCOIN , currency is called in, and there will be no place else to hide.
Speaking of borrowing, is the Truman $$$,$$$,$$$Flotilla in the Mediterranean yet...?
Shut up, the Ponzi must go on!
Thought this was happening before the numbers came out. I suspect it will snowball until the music stops and every tries to find a seat. There will be a fight for that.
No pretense of a dollar collapse, just print the shit like crazy. If people think back to the discussions circa 2011, then this is what is expected just before the overall collapse. All the gyrations happening now are for positioning, financially and politically. World leaders know what's coming up but hide this to prevent panic among the populace.
For me I can only control what I can control. Honestly, a collapse does bring a high level of fear. Prepare and have faith.