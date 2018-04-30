Netanyahu Accuses Iran Of Developing Secret Project To "Test And Build Nuclear Weapons"

Update: shortly after Netanyahu's speech, Trump addressed reporters at the White House with the following comments on the Iran revelations and nuclear deal, from Bloomberg:
- *TRUMP SAYS HE SAW PARTS OF NETANYAHU'S SPEECH ON IRAN
- *TRUMP DECLINES TO SAY WHAT HE'LL DO ON IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL
- *TRUMP LEAVES OPEN POSSIBILITY OF NEGOTIATING NEW IRAN DEAL
- *TRUMP SAYS HE HAS BEEN `100% RIGHT' ON IRAN SO FAR
Trump on the Iran deal:— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 30, 2018
“I'm not telling you what I'm doing, but a lot of people think they know. And on or before the 12th we'll make a decision. That doesn't mean we won't negotiate a real agreement.” pic.twitter.com/zctqdnm79e
In other words, no decision just yet.
* * *
Oil is soaring to $69.34/bbl, the highest price since 2014, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran of secretly developing and building nuclear weapons.
In a global televised address, Netanyahu unveiled a cache of 55,000 pages of documents and 183 CDs, comprising Iran's alleged "atomic archive" of documents on its nuclear program; the files allegedly prove Tehran ran a secret program, called Project Amad, to "test and build nuclear weapons."
While Iranian leaders have long said their nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes, Netanyahu claimed this was not the case according to tens of thousands of pages of documents, which he said were copied from a "highly secret location" in Iran.
Those files detail Project Amad, which Netanyahu described as "a comprehensive program to design, build and test nuclear weapons."
“These files conclusively prove that Iran is brazenly lying when it says it never had a nuclear weapons program,” Netanyahu said. “The files prove that.”
He says the US has vouched for the authenticity of the secret archive obtained by Israel, and that it would make the documents available to the UN atomic agency and other countries.
According to Netanyahu, the files provided "new and conclusive proof of the secret nuclear weapons program that Iran has been hiding for years from the international community in its secret atomic archive."
Netanyahu concluded by saying "Iran lied about never having a secret nuclear program. Secondly, even after the deal, it continued to expand its nuclear program for future use. Thirdly, Iran lied by not coming clean to the IAEA," he said, adding that, "the nuclear deal is based on lies based on Iranian deception."
Watch a recording to Netanyahu's speech below:
In a rare move, Netanyahu called the heads of Israel's two news broadcasts and updated them with the content of his planned statement.
Javad Zarif, Iran's foreign minister, said before Netanyahu's speech that the prime minister is just "the boy who can't stop crying wolf at it again."
BREAKING: The boy who can't stop crying wolf is at it again. Undeterred by cartoon fiasco at UNGA. You can only fool some of the people so many times. pic.twitter.com/W7saODfZDK— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 30, 2018
* * *
As we noted earlier, according to Axios Bibi's speech would be "hugely helpful for Trump" as it "builds the public case for Trump to blow up the Iran deal on May 12 by reimposing sanctions on Iran’s oil exports and central bank."
In other words, it was up to Netanyahu to provide the media with cover for the next regional conflict: that between the US, its allies, Saudi Arabia and of course Israel on one side and Iran, Syria, Russia, and potentially China on the other. Or, as some would say, a true potential world war.
And sure enough, Bibi did not disappoint, delivering just as expected.
Netanyahu's remarks come less than two weeks before U.S. President Donald Trump must decide whether to continue suspending sanctions against Iran under that deal, or restore the penalties on one of the world's biggest oil producers.
The announcement also followed a meeting between Netanyahu and newly sworn-in secretary of State Mike Pompeo this weekend.
"We've shared this material with the United States and the United States can vouch for its authenticity," Netanyahu said.
The speech also comes just after an airstrike in Syria Sunday night in which 200 missiles were destroyed and 11 Iranians were killed, according to pro-Assad sources. Various reports attribute the strike to Israel, but the origin of the attack remains unconfirmed.
According to several Syrian media outlets, the strikes targeted the 47th Brigade base in the southern Hama district, a military facility in northwestern Hama, and a facility north of the Aleppo International Airport. The strike reportedly targeted an arms depot of missiles.
* * *
Some more highlights from Bibi's just concluded speech:
- NETANYAHU SAYS ISRAEL CAN REVEAL "NEW AND CONCLUSIVE PROOF" THAT IRAN HAS BEEN HIDING NUCLEAR WEAPONS ACTIVITY
- NETANYAHU SAYS HE WILL SHOW `SOMETHING WORLD HAS NEVER SEEN'
- NETANYAHU SAYS HE WILL REVEAL IRAN'S `SECRET NUCLEAR FILES
- NETANYAHU SAYS "IRAN LIED" AFTER SIGNING NUCLEAR DEAL
- ISRAEL HAS SECRET FILES FROM IRAN NUCLEAR PLANS: NETANYAHU
- NETANYAHU SAYS ISRAEL HAS SHARED INCRIMINATING FILES WITH U.S.
- NETANYAHU SAYS U.S. HAS VERIFIED AUTHENTICITY OF FILES
- NETANHAYU SAYS IRAN HAD SECRET PLAN TO BUILD NUCLEAR WEAPONS
The punchline: Netanyahu accuses Iran of having a secret plan called "Project Amad" whose has a goal to produce five 10-kiloton nuclear weapons:
And some more soundbites:
- NETANYAHU SAYS PROJECT HAD ALL COMPONENTS FOR NUCLEAR WEAPONS
- NETANYAHU SAYS FILES PROVE IRAN `BRAZENLY LYING'
- NETANYAHU DISPLAYS ALLEGED IMAGES OF SECRET IRAN ARCHIVES
- NETANYAHU SAYS COVERT WORK CONTINUED BY IRAN OVER THE YEARS
- NETANYAHU SAYS 100,000 `SECRET FILES' PROVE IRAN LYING
- NETANYAHU SAYS IRAN DEAL `SHOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN CONCLUDED'
And now the ball is in Trump's court:
- NETANYAHU SAYS HE'S SURE TRUMP WILL `DO RIGHT THING' ON DEAL
Which means that Trump's next tweet could end the price of oil soaring, and potentially greenlight a middle-eastern conflict far greater than the proxy war in Syria.
Comments
Just call him Colin Powellstein. The speech that justifies war.
Since everybody remembers how accurate Powell's speech was, the countries who attack/sanction will do so because they want to do so for other reasons. This is all scripted for the history books. It is not to actually convince anybody, as they must know that nobody who remembers 2003 would be so foolish as to believe any of it.
Hasn't the cunt been locked up yet?
Thought the corruption guys had him bang to rights. Is his middle name Rodham?
In reply to Just call him Colin Powell by Kafir Goyim
I wonder where does Bibi find the time to post on ZH under the "tmosley" handle ?
Oy VEY !
In reply to Hasn't the cunt been locked… by CuttingEdge
By deception...USA you pay for our wars please.
In reply to tmosley by Leakanthrophy
and... The REAL Potus Speaks ...
In reply to By deception...USA you pay… by Shitonya Serfs
"‘“If we turn around and nix the deal and then tell [US allies], You’re going to have to obey our rules and sanctions anyway,’ that is a recipe, very quickly for the American dollar to cease to be the reserve currency of the world.”
- John Lurch Kerry
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
OK, let them sort it out. I think Iran already has the "bomb".
In reply to "‘“If we turn around and nix… by GlassHouse101
Does Beebs give any info on Israel's covert nuclear weapons program?
In reply to OK, let them sort it out. I… by JimmyJones
In reply to Does Beebs give any info… by Pinto Currency
I would wager Israel has nukes too. They deserve no foreign aid.
In reply to NETANYAHU SAYS ISRAEL CAN… by hedgeless_horseman
In reply to I would wager Israel has… by JimmyJones
No powerpoint is complete without stick figures, where are the stick figures!?!?!?!?
In reply to Powell should have hung next… by BranderFire
In reply to No powerpoint is complete… by Joe Davola
Oh yea?
And how many nukes does israel have mr benny netanyahoo???
Iran is a sovereign nation and has the right to acquire nukes if it wants, just like you fuckers...
Let the games begin, jerk off....
And oh yea, the fact that you closed your airspace before your big announcement shows how much paranoid false flag bullshit your flinging...
In reply to NETANYAHU SAYS ISRAEL NOT… by hedgeless_horseman
.. show all the “evidence” to Putin and Xi, BoBo .
Nobel Trump must de-nuke Israel at the same time he de-nukes North Korea.
.. and he should de-nuke Incirlik if he really wants that prize.
In reply to Oh yea? And how many nukes… by Shillinlikeavillan
Bibi = Trump's FBB
In reply to .. show all the “evidence”… by Manthong
It's not like Satanyahoo is LYING or anything.
After all, his kind NEVER lie. Right?
In reply to Bibi = Trump's FBB by Klassenfeind
Beepbop there you are my jewish pet! ❤️
In reply to It's not like BIBI is lying… by beepbop
If so many countries have them, how many have been used (not tested) post-Nagasaki?
In reply to Beepbop there you are my… by Fox Mulder
I read that the nukes are already transitioning to Greece.
In reply to .. show all the “evidence”… by Manthong
Bibi shows talent working with blue screen presentations. Maybe he can do the local weather forecast after he is booted from office on corruption charges.
In reply to NETANYAHU SAYS ISRAEL NOT… by hedgeless_horseman
LMAO- if only he actually said that.
...Bullies don't like competition in their own neighborhoods...
In reply to NETANYAHU SAYS ISRAEL NOT… by hedgeless_horseman
"Powell should have hung next to Saddam....."
But knowing what we now know about fakery propagation, should Saddam have been hung? Or Ghaddafi shot? Or Assad [insert US/Israel/Saudi fakely justified and initiated fate here], if the cunts have their way?
In reply to Powell should have hung next… by BranderFire
You mean they wanted off the petrodollar? That's why they were killed.
In reply to Knowing what we now know… by CuttingEdge
They've had nukes for a long time. Everyone knows.
With neighbors like Israel, who wouldn't want nukes???
Not our problem. If Israel doesn't want to get roasted, Israel must learn to not be such total dicks. They'll never learn to get along if they have a big brother hovering over them every second. They won't have to.
In reply to I would wager Israel has… by JimmyJones
Someone scream that the Emperor has no clothes! Israel has nukes and everyone knows it, except the U.S. pretends they don't.
In reply to They've had nukes for a long… by ThanksChump
If no one knows, no one would be afraid.
In reply to Someone scream that the… by RedBaron616
Jews never learn, until their own people walk solemnly into the next gas chamber.
Then, oh then, they have wonderful stories of slaughter and misdeeds to pepper the world with day in and day out, ad naseum.
We don't need psychopaths in this word and we surely don't need crazy, bloodthirsty, neurotic jews either.
In reply to They've had nukes for a long… by ThanksChump
Jews ordered the marches of millions of ethnic German men into death.
Jews ordered the march of Slavs into Berlin that brutally raped ethnic German women and girls.
But the Germans deserved it, because they elected a closeted homosexual Jew as their leader?
[Lately they like Mutti as their leader.]
In reply to Jews never learn, until… by east of eden
i am pleased by the moderate response from the single issue jew haters. respect
In reply to They've had nukes for a long… by ThanksChump
Big Brother's support for Samson is indeed a highly destabilizing factor in the region. Coexistence before 1949 was pretty decent for several centuries. Don't believe me, check with the ultra-orthodox...
In reply to They've had nukes for a long… by ThanksChump
what's worse is Israel has never been a signatory to any nuclear non-proliferation treaty.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Treaty_on_the_Non-Proliferation_of_Nuclea…
In reply to I would wager Israel has… by JimmyJones
Whereas Iran has.
In reply to what's worse is they've… by TheWholeYearInn
Who bombed Syria?
Bueller? Bueller?
Press? Press?
In reply to what's worse is they've… by TheWholeYearInn
How can you lose in your own game?
In reply to what's worse is they've… by TheWholeYearInn
wager? with whom? I' ain't gonna be your counter party since such a bet is a dead loss... :)
In reply to I would wager Israel has… by JimmyJones
Hey Jimmy, it is well documented that Israel has nukes.
In reply to I would wager Israel has… by JimmyJones
It is documented that they have undocumented nukes, that is.
In reply to Hey Jimmy, it is well… by Beowulf55
I believe they admit 400. I believe the real amount is at least 10 times that.
In reply to I would wager Israel has… by JimmyJones
One of the reasons JFK had to go, Israel has had nukes since the early 60s.
In reply to NETANYAHU SAYS ISRAEL CAN… by hedgeless_horseman
https://hooktube.com/watch?v=aO9n0gXYkpw
Decent series and worth a watch (for entertainment and some back ground info)
In reply to One of the reasons JFK had… by BandGap
Obama's speech to Cairo University in 2009 was a real kickstarter for the Arab Spring. He wasn't joking when he said that America "will support [human rights, i.e. regime change] everywhere. [...] And we will welcome all elected, peaceful governments – provided they govern with respect for all their people." Particularly self-aware was his comment, " It is easier to start wars than to end them."
Big social media's role in supporting activists in rising against their governments is also tragic. As any Burkean conservative will tell you, no good will come of a revolution.
And following 2009, we have revolutions in Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, invasion of Yemen, the continuing rise of ISIS and Boko Haram, neo-Ottomanism, upturning democratically-elected governments in East Europe, attempted uprisings in Russia, unrest in Lebanon, nuclear Iran, immigrant invasions into Europe, and the mother of all civil wars in Syria.
And who pays?
Does Obama feel any responsibility for any of this? No, he plays intersectional games with American society, goes kitesurfing with Richard Branson, and potters around on the golf course.
Perhaps Trump will get a taste for ending wars and conflicts after his N.K. success.
In reply to NETANYAHU SAYS ISRAEL CAN… by hedgeless_horseman
Zionists lie about ersatz Israel.
World of Lies.
In reply to NETANYAHU SAYS ISRAEL CAN… by hedgeless_horseman
everything out of this co&^sucker's mouth is a lie...he is a human, walking lying POS...and may prove to be worse than hitler in the numbers of lives lost due to his psychopathy...
In reply to Does Beebs give any info… by Pinto Currency
Neanderthals are not human.
In reply to everything out of this co&… by BullyBearish
Netanyahu smuggled nuclear bomb triggers out of the US.
In reply to Does Beebs give any info… by Pinto Currency
It is singularly amazing that we, the presumably gullible audience are not asking why Israel gets away with having an uncontrolled nuclear arsenal, not to mention chemical and biological weapons.
Why can Israel which is already in contravention of numerous UN resolutions, and Geneva Conventions, not to mention Human Rights conventions, receive arms and support from Western powers?
The facts remain that Iran is under tight IAEA inspections, and is fulfilling its obligations under its agreements with the Group of 5+1. If the aim is denuclearization, then surely the nation that has unregulated nuclear weapons, that has been recorded to proliferate nuclear weapons (as they did to apartheid South Africa), and continues to threaten Iran, Syria, and the world at large with their "Samson Option", and thereby being the direct cause of proliferation, Israel, not Iran should be the first to be sanctioned and forced to disarm by the international community or face the consequences?
If Israeli intelligence has actual proof of Iran's misdemeanors under their agreement, then why not just present them through the appropriate channels to the correct authority, namely the IAEA for verification.
Is it not the height of hypocrisy that a PM of a Rogue State, founded on lies, deception, ethnic cleansing, and terrorism is lecturing the world on Iran's nuclear program?
What is most shocking that anyone can give credence to this hypocracy in the West, while allowing their own governments to break their own laws and continue supplying weapons and support to a nation and government that is committing genocide against the Palestinians on the lands they have occupied illegally.
When will the rules and laws apply in our own countries, vs-avis Israel?
In reply to Does Beebs give any info… by Pinto Currency
Ahh... the incredible hypocrisy of the tribe. I has no equal.
How about this for a headline:
"Iran Accuses Israel Of Developing Nuclear Weapons In Negev Desert"
Is this not a factual situation which has been going on for over 50 years? What do you have to say about that, Bibi? Oh yeah, I forgot... you're a self-chosen god-being and can do whatever you want. Sorry, but the world is waking up fast to you and your ilk. Your thought control mechanisms aren't as effective as they used to be... and without them, your lies fall apart fast. Prepare to be bombed and sent to the hell that's reserved for you.
In reply to It is singularly amazing… by lucitanian
This is theater. Notice how no one is talking about those chemical weapons inspectors in Syria that found no evidence of a chemical attack in Douma. The zio's gin up one crisis after another to cover their lies.
In reply to Ahh... the incredible… by J S Bach
How about this for a headline: J S Bach is a cum guzzling islamo nazi scumbag. Is this not a factual situation that has been going on since his priest molested him as a child? ZH readers are waking up fast to your islamo nazi propaganda tactics. Shit stain.
In reply to Ahh... the incredible… by J S Bach