Netanyahu Accuses Iran Of Developing Secret Project To "Test And Build Nuclear Weapons"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/30/2018 - 13:10

Update: shortly after Netanyahu's speech, Trump addressed reporters at the White House with the following comments on the Iran revelations and nuclear deal, from Bloomberg:

  • *TRUMP SAYS HE SAW PARTS OF NETANYAHU'S SPEECH ON IRAN
  • *TRUMP DECLINES TO SAY WHAT HE'LL DO ON IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL
  • *TRUMP LEAVES OPEN POSSIBILITY OF NEGOTIATING NEW IRAN DEAL
  • *TRUMP SAYS HE HAS BEEN `100% RIGHT' ON IRAN SO FAR

In other words, no decision just yet.

* * *

Oil is soaring to $69.34/bbl, the highest price since 2014, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran of secretly developing and building nuclear weapons. 

In a global televised address, Netanyahu  unveiled a cache of 55,000 pages of documents and 183 CDs, comprising Iran's alleged "atomic archive" of documents on its nuclear program; the files allegedly prove Tehran ran a secret program, called Project Amad, to "test and build nuclear weapons."

While Iranian leaders have long said their nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes, Netanyahu claimed this was not the case according to tens of thousands of pages of documents, which he said were copied from a "highly secret location" in Iran.

Those files detail Project Amad, which Netanyahu described as "a comprehensive program to design, build and test nuclear weapons."

“These files conclusively prove that Iran is brazenly lying when it says it never had a nuclear weapons program,” Netanyahu said. “The files prove that.”

He says the US has vouched for the authenticity of the secret archive obtained by Israel, and that it would make the documents available to the UN atomic agency and other countries.

According to Netanyahu, the files provided "new and conclusive proof of the secret nuclear weapons program that Iran has been hiding for years from the international community in its secret atomic archive."

Netanyahu concluded by saying "Iran lied about never having a secret nuclear program. Secondly, even after the deal, it continued to expand its nuclear program for future use. Thirdly, Iran lied by not coming clean to the IAEA," he said, adding that, "the nuclear deal is based on lies based on Iranian deception."

Watch a recording to Netanyahu's speech below:

In a rare move, Netanyahu called the heads of Israel's two news broadcasts and updated them with the content of his planned statement.

Javad Zarif, Iran's foreign minister, said before Netanyahu's speech that the prime minister is just "the boy who can't stop crying wolf at it again."

 

* * *

As we noted earlier, according to Axios Bibi's speech would be "hugely helpful for Trump" as it "builds the public case for Trump to blow up the Iran deal on May 12 by reimposing sanctions on Iran’s oil exports and central bank."

In other words, it was up to Netanyahu to provide the media with cover for the next regional conflict: that between the US, its allies, Saudi Arabia and of course Israel on one side and Iran, Syria, Russia, and potentially China on the other. Or, as some would say, a true potential world war.

And sure enough, Bibi did not disappoint, delivering just as expected.

Netanyahu's remarks come less than two weeks before U.S. President Donald Trump must decide whether to continue suspending sanctions against Iran under that deal, or restore the penalties on one of the world's biggest oil producers.

The announcement also followed a meeting between Netanyahu and newly sworn-in secretary of State Mike Pompeo this weekend.

"We've shared this material with the United States and the United States can vouch for its authenticity," Netanyahu said.

The speech also comes just after an airstrike in Syria Sunday night in which 200 missiles were destroyed and 11 Iranians were killed, according to pro-Assad sources. Various reports attribute the strike to Israel, but the origin of the attack remains unconfirmed.

According to several Syrian media outlets, the strikes targeted the 47th Brigade base in the southern Hama district, a military facility in northwestern Hama, and a facility north of the Aleppo International Airport. The strike reportedly targeted an arms depot of missiles.

* * *

Some more highlights from Bibi's just concluded speech:

  • NETANYAHU SAYS ISRAEL CAN REVEAL "NEW AND CONCLUSIVE PROOF" THAT IRAN HAS BEEN HIDING NUCLEAR WEAPONS ACTIVITY
  • NETANYAHU SAYS HE WILL SHOW `SOMETHING WORLD HAS NEVER SEEN'
  • NETANYAHU SAYS HE WILL REVEAL IRAN'S `SECRET NUCLEAR FILES
  • NETANYAHU SAYS "IRAN LIED" AFTER SIGNING NUCLEAR DEAL
  • ISRAEL HAS SECRET FILES FROM IRAN NUCLEAR PLANS: NETANYAHU

  • NETANYAHU SAYS ISRAEL HAS SHARED INCRIMINATING FILES WITH U.S.
  • NETANYAHU SAYS U.S. HAS VERIFIED AUTHENTICITY OF FILES
  • NETANHAYU SAYS IRAN HAD SECRET PLAN TO BUILD NUCLEAR WEAPONS

The punchline: Netanyahu accuses Iran of having a secret plan called "Project Amad" whose has a goal to produce five 10-kiloton nuclear weapons:

And some more soundbites:

  • NETANYAHU SAYS PROJECT HAD ALL COMPONENTS FOR NUCLEAR WEAPONS
  • NETANYAHU SAYS FILES PROVE IRAN `BRAZENLY LYING'
  • NETANYAHU DISPLAYS ALLEGED IMAGES OF SECRET IRAN ARCHIVES
  • NETANYAHU SAYS COVERT WORK CONTINUED BY IRAN OVER THE YEARS
  • NETANYAHU SAYS 100,000 `SECRET FILES' PROVE IRAN LYING
  • NETANYAHU SAYS IRAN DEAL `SHOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN CONCLUDED'

And now the ball is in Trump's court:

  • NETANYAHU SAYS HE'S SURE TRUMP WILL `DO RIGHT THING' ON DEAL

Which means that Trump's next tweet could end the price of oil soaring, and potentially greenlight a middle-eastern conflict far greater than the proxy war in Syria.

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 94
Vote down!
 13
Kafir Goyim Mon, 04/30/2018 - 13:11 Permalink

Just call him Colin Powellstein.  The speech that justifies war. 

Since everybody remembers how accurate Powell's speech was, the countries who attack/sanction will do so because they want to do so for other reasons.   This is all scripted for the history books.  It is not to actually convince anybody, as they must know that nobody who remembers 2003 would be so foolish as to believe any of it.

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 4
GlassHouse101 BaBaBouy Mon, 04/30/2018 - 13:18 Permalink

"‘“If we turn around and nix the deal and then tell [US allies], You’re going to have to obey our rules and sanctions anyway,’ that is a recipe, very quickly for the American dollar to cease to be the reserve currency of the world.”

- John Lurch Kerry

Vote up!
 17
Vote down!
 6
Shillinlikeavillan hedgeless_horseman Mon, 04/30/2018 - 13:48 Permalink

Oh yea?

And how many nukes does israel have mr benny netanyahoo???

Iran is a sovereign nation and has the right to acquire nukes if it wants, just like you fuckers...

 

Let the games begin, jerk off....

 

And oh yea, the fact that you closed your airspace before your big announcement shows how much paranoid false flag bullshit your flinging...

Vote up!
 27
Vote down!
 4
ThanksChump JimmyJones Mon, 04/30/2018 - 13:34 Permalink

They've had nukes for a long time. Everyone knows.

 

With neighbors like Israel, who wouldn't want nukes???

 

Not our problem. If Israel doesn't want to get roasted, Israel must learn to not be such total dicks. They'll never learn to get along if they have a big brother hovering over them every second. They won't have to.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
Backin2006 hedgeless_horseman Mon, 04/30/2018 - 13:59 Permalink

Obama's speech to Cairo University in 2009 was a real kickstarter for the Arab Spring. He wasn't joking when he said that America "will support [human rights, i.e. regime change] everywhere. [...] And we will welcome all elected, peaceful governments – provided they govern with respect for all their people." Particularly self-aware was his comment, " It is easier to start wars than to end them."

Big social media's role in supporting activists in rising against their governments is also tragic. As any Burkean conservative will tell you, no good will come of a revolution.

And following 2009, we have revolutions in Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, invasion of Yemen, the continuing rise of ISIS and Boko Haram, neo-Ottomanism, upturning democratically-elected governments in East Europe, attempted uprisings in Russia, unrest in Lebanon, nuclear Iran, immigrant invasions into Europe, and the mother of all civil wars in Syria.

And who pays?

Does Obama feel any responsibility for any of this? No, he plays intersectional games with American society, goes kitesurfing with Richard Branson, and potters around on the golf course.

Perhaps Trump will get a taste for ending wars and conflicts after his N.K. success.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 3
lucitanian Pinto Currency Mon, 04/30/2018 - 14:03 Permalink

It is singularly amazing that we, the presumably gullible audience are not asking why Israel gets away with having an uncontrolled nuclear arsenal, not to mention chemical and biological weapons. 

Why can Israel which is already in contravention of numerous UN resolutions, and Geneva Conventions, not to mention Human Rights conventions, receive arms and support from Western powers?

The facts remain that Iran is under tight IAEA inspections, and is fulfilling its obligations under its agreements with the Group of 5+1. If the aim is denuclearization, then surely the nation that has unregulated nuclear weapons, that has been recorded to proliferate nuclear weapons (as they did to apartheid South Africa), and continues to threaten Iran, Syria, and the world at large with their "Samson Option", and thereby being the direct cause of proliferation, Israel, not Iran should be the first to be sanctioned and forced to disarm by the international community or face the consequences?

If Israeli intelligence has actual proof of Iran's misdemeanors under their agreement, then why not just present them through the appropriate channels to the correct authority, namely the IAEA for verification. 

Is it not the height of hypocrisy that a PM of a Rogue State, founded on lies, deception, ethnic cleansing, and terrorism is lecturing the world on Iran's nuclear program?

What is most shocking that anyone can give credence to this hypocracy in the West, while allowing their own governments to break their own laws and continue supplying weapons and support to a nation and government that is committing genocide against the Palestinians on the lands they have occupied illegally.

When will the rules and laws apply in our own countries, vs-avis Israel?    

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 3
J S Bach lucitanian Mon, 04/30/2018 - 14:03 Permalink

Ahh... the incredible hypocrisy of the tribe.  I has no equal.

How about this for a headline:

"Iran Accuses Israel Of Developing Nuclear Weapons In Negev Desert"

Is this not a factual situation which has been going on for over 50 years? What do you have to say about that, Bibi?  Oh yeah, I forgot... you're a self-chosen god-being and can do whatever you want.  Sorry, but the world is waking up fast to you and your ilk.  Your thought control mechanisms aren't as effective as they used to be... and without them, your lies fall apart fast.  Prepare to be bombed and sent to the hell that's reserved for you.