"We Know It's Going To Be Painful": Half Of Existing Canadian Mortgages Are Up For Renewal In 2018

When commenting last week on the latest troubling trends in Canada's housing market, we predicted that unlike a previous forecast by Deutsche Bank's Torsten Slok from early 2015, who at the time said that "Canada is in serious trouble", this time the moment of truth for Canada's all important housing market was indeed at hand.
The reason?
While it had taken banks some time to push up their mortgage rates, they were finally "catching up" and as Bloomberg reported, just in the past few days Toronto-Dominion Bank - Canada's second largest lender - lifted its posted rate for five-year fixed mortgages by a whopping 45 bps to 5.59% as government bond yields touched their highest levels since 2011 this week.
"It’s a big move, the biggest move in years," said Rob McLister, founder of RateSpy.com, a mortgage comparison website.
As regular readers are well-aware, rising rates in Canada has often been cited as the catalyst that could and would burst the country's housing bubble, because Canadian households, unlike American ones, never managed to delever...
... and even modest increases in rates would have adversely cascading effects.
And while Toronto Dominion was not alone in raising key borrowing rates last week - it was joined by all of Canada's biggest banks - just as the busy season for residential real estate gets underway, a more troubling development is taking place in the mortgage market, which according to Bloomberg is set for a particularly heavy year of renewals in an environment where debt-servicing costs are already soaring at the fastest pace in a decade.
What happens next is anyone's guess, but the answer is critical as it will determine the severity of the recession that is now virtually assured to hit Canada.
“The economy has never been as levered as it currently is, and the economy is far more interest sensitive than it has been in the past, to a degree that we don’t have certainty over how each interest rate hike is going to affect Canadian consumers,” Frances Donald, senior economist at Manulife Asset Management, said by phone from Toronto. “All we know is it’s going to be painful, but how painful isn’t quite clear.”
As Bloomberg notes, the heavy household debt burden is perhaps the key reason the central bank has been reluctant to raise borrowing costs further, after hiking interest rates three times between July and January. Given the nation’s debt load - as of February, households had a record C$2.1 trillion ($1.6 trillion) of mortgage and non-mortgage debt - Poloz estimates the economy is 50% more sensitive to rate hikes than at any time in the past.
And yet, the banks appear to have capitulated last week when one after another they all hiked key mortgage rates in rapid succession, akin to the infamous selling scene in the movie "Margin Call": the bank knew it would launch a financial crisis by being the first to sell as it would force the world to finally admit the emperor was naked.
Now it is Canada's turn.
And here's why Canada will no longer be able to avoid the troubling reality of rising rates: the country is entering a period in which no less than 47% of existing mortgages need to be refinanced this year versus 25% to 35% typically, according to Ian Pollick, head of North American rates strategy at CIBC in Toronto.
Worse, the refis will take place smack in the biggest mortgage interest increase in over a decade, just as the country’s biggest banks are raising key mortgage rates. To be sure, as we reported last week, Toronto-Dominion kicked it off Thursday, hoisting its five-year fixed mortgage rate 45 basis points to 5.59 percent. Royal Bank followed with its own hikes Friday.
Even worse, new mortgage stress tests are pushing some borrowers from the big banks to alternative lenders charging higher rates. Lenders such as the infamous Home Capital Group, which only survived a furious bank run thanks to a last minute bailout by Warren Buffett.
“That’s an unfortunate outcome of the stress test,” Will Dunning, an economic consultant who specializes in the housing market, said by phone from Toronto. “In that sense, the stress test is not reducing risk. It’s increasing risk.”
No matter who they refi with, the pain for Canadian homeowners appears unavoidable. According to Statistics Canada, total payments on debt made by Canadian households rose 6.7% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, and the interest-paid component climbed 9.2%. Those were the biggest gains since the financial crisis.
A moving average of quarter-over-quarter changes shows a similar pattern, with the 1.62% increase in the latest period the fastest since 2008.
Meanwhile, as shown in the top chart, debt payments now represent about 14% of household disposable income, the highest share in three years: as long as rates keep rising, debt-service ratios will continue moving higher as well over the coming quarters, until a tipping point is reached, and there is a wholesale interest payment revulsion.
“The world spends a lot of time talking about the level of Canadian debt being extremely elevated, but what matters most is not the level of debt that Canadians hold, but the cost of carrying that debt,” Manulife's Frances Donald said said. He's right, and the problem is that the cost of carrying that debt is now spiking.
“Canadians are going to start to feel the pinch” Donald added ominously.
To be sure, as we reported three weeks ago, the cracks are already appearing: as RBC analyst Vivek Selot pointed out, the roll rate - the percentage of credit card users who “roll” from early stage delinquencies to 60-89 day delinquencies - reached the highest since 2008 for one credit card program, while delinquencies for another were above the 10-year average.
And while the level of mortgage arrears is still low by historical standards, a rising debt service ratio could signal that’s about to change.
The big question, of course, is what happens if and when the economy - which has never been more levered - falls into an all out recession. Perversely, Canada’s economy led the G-7 in growth last year, mostly because of the willingness of the country’s consumers to spend money, much of it on even more (cheap credit). But growth is expected to slow this year; GDP shrank unexpectedly in January, with February due latest Tuesday. Another disappointment, and that may be it for the BOC's tightening cycle.
Meanwhile, leading indicators suggest that the tipping point may have already come:
Canada's retailers have already had a tough few months. Retail sales in February were still 1.8% below 2017 peak levels. In volume terms, the input used to calculate gross domestic product data, first-quarter retail sales probably posted the biggest quarterly drop since the 2008-09 recession.
Canada bulls hang their hat on the country's still low unemployment rate, which has benefited from rising oil prices, and decent economic growth which should help the economy weather higher rates, although with ever basis point increase, risks are rising.
“You have some capacity in the economy to absorb this, but the fact that rates are going up isn’t positive for consumers, because it’s making credit more expensive,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Paul Gulberg said “That’s the but”, and in an economy that has never been more in debt, that is a very big 'but'.
Comments
O Canada!
Who thought this was a good idea?
In reply to Oh Canada! by Cognitive Dissonance
The banks. Privatize profits and socialize losses.
So easy even a (Canadian) caveman can do it.
In reply to Who thought this was a good… by natxlaw
But can pussy hats do it? Thats what worries me.
In reply to The banks. Privatize profits… by Cognitive Dissonance
of course they can, 'cause they're womynz.
In reply to But can pussy hats do it?… by Mr.Sono
Prognostications of calamities in the 2007-2008 crash were only correct in areas where there was liar loans, or NINJA mortgages or estimator fraud. The big crumple was from securitization of these bad loans that were essentially founded on fake estimators. None of that is happening here, so there won't be a whipsaw crash (people love to predict crashes for some reason). I think there will be a grinding down of prices in Vancouver and Toronto though, but I doubt you will see more than a 20% drop. That said, flippers get killed off bad on even a 10% drop, so they will get owned. Massive wave of foreclosures? Not gonna happen. Too much inertia in the system. Call me if rates go above 8%.
In reply to of course they can, 'cause… by ShorTed
It won't even get that bad with the ctrl+P
In reply to Prognostications of… by BobPaulson
1.) This article make zero mention of adjustable rate mortgages.
2.) No one in Canada is on 5 year fixed term mortgages anymore.
3.) Almost everyone I know who owns a house has a variable mortgage at Prime -1% or more.
3.) Right now on TD Canada Trusts website you can get a 6 year FIXED at 3.04%, or a 5 year variable at 2.87%.
https://www.tdcanadatrust.com/products-services/banking/mortgages/mortg…
Free Money has never been so FREE
BT
In reply to It won't even get that bad… by CJgipper
While I'll defer most of what you said to "you may be right". I have to inject a bit of concern, however, in the fact that almost half of all mortgages were ARM loans. The Cucks must live in a different reality than I do. I watched that insanity play out in the U.S.. Sad they didn't learn anything from that. There will be pain.
In reply to Prognostications of… by BobPaulson
Central Bankers all over the world.
In reply to Who thought this was a good… by natxlaw
We are so over taxed in Canada.
In reply to Oh Canada! by Cognitive Dissonance
Feeling over taxed? Here's another episode of Property Brothers, and a big glossy picture of PM Trudeau-McKissyFace wearing hip huggers.
In reply to We are so over taxed in… by ikemike
Owe Canada!
In reply to Oh Canada! by Cognitive Dissonance
Chinadastan needs QE eh.
In reply to Oh Canada! by Cognitive Dissonance
Canada's economy is driven by commodity prices and US manufacturing. When we have a recession, they'll have a recession. Bummer.
debt service payments at 14% of disposable, thats next to nothing. When30 or 40 % or more like in australia and that this interest level and for 30 years and just for a roof over head, not for excesses

Aust private debt is truly scarey and aus is fked.
In reply to Canada's economy is driven… by economicmorphine
It's ok, you still can have KD for breakfast, lunch and dinner
Anyone want to place a bet on how long it takes Justin Trudeau to propose an Obama-style "Home Affordable Refinance Program" or "Home Affordable Modification Program" of his own?
About 2 weeks after the shit really hits the fans.
In reply to Anyone want to place a bet… by GunnerySgtHartman
LOL you havent been paying attention. This scam has already started to get aired on commercials here 4~ months ago IIRC.
In reply to Anyone want to place a bet… by GunnerySgtHartman
Trudeau already proposed it?
In reply to LOL you havent been paying… by bob_dole
http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/housing-national-benefit-1.4413615
Not exactly what you were talking about actually but still a big fucking scam.
In reply to Trudeau already proposed it? by GunnerySgtHartman
Not exactly what you were talking about actually but still a big fucking scam.
It's close enough ... and it will wind up being a race to the bottom in housing.
In reply to http://www.cbc.ca/news… by bob_dole
How the hell does this happen? 47% in one year?
If houses are insanely over-priced you do whatever you can to afford the monthly mortgage payments.
So to get the lowest rate possible you only go for 1-year term.
In reply to How the hell does this… by natxlaw
Two year fixed terms are usually at a lower rate than a one year fixed term. Variable rate mortgages are at the lowest rate.
In reply to If houses are insanely over… by taketheredpill
they have a law that says the maximum mortgage term is 10 years or something like that. So there's a 10 year mortgage with a balloon at the end that everyone has to refinance. Even when you pay on schedule in Canada, you have to refinance 2x to get 30 years to pay it off.
In reply to How the hell does this… by natxlaw
If you look at the year over year % change in Canada 3-Year mortgage rates:
Peaked in 1999 at 23%
Peaked in 2006 at 23%
Currently....22.4%
Imagine you've levered yourself to the nuts to get a toehold in the insane Toronto housing market. But you've got a small cushion so things should be ok...
And then your monthly payments go up by 20%.
FUUUUCCCKKKKKKK! That's what lots of folks all over Canada are saying right now.
Let them choke on it, they signed up for it and never read the fine print because, well, a Canuck is a stupid fuck.
In reply to If you look at the year… by taketheredpill
Just like we/the Americans.
In reply to Let them choke on it, they… by Aliens-R-Us
Exactly. Stupidity knows no borders.
In reply to Just like we/the Americans. by Cognitive Dissonance
Or bounds.
In reply to Exactly. Stupidity knows no… by GunnerySgtHartman
They've already started complaining that the mortgage payment is more than they can afford now that it is renewed after 1 year, and the house isn't worth what they paid for it.
Then there are the lot who are complaining that the house isn't worth what they bought it for and they can't sell the previous place. (Also known as the truly frakked)
Houses around me are on sale for prices that are twice their actual value. Rents are extremely high, with landlords making stupid demands. It's all insanity, with the only way out either moving to Calgary (low rents) or living with a relative and paying them rent. And the only thing that will stop this is an utter collapse of the economy.
In reply to Let them choke on it, they… by Aliens-R-Us
Yaa, soooo it's different this time you say. You betch ya, just sign away right here and yur good to go.
I'll repeat what I wrote before. Actual 5 year fixed rates being offered as "special" are around 3.5%; There is no indication that those renewing their mortgage rates will have to use the 5.49% because they can go to another bank to get the special rate if their current bank doesn't offer it. Non-issue at the present time so long as there is more supply than demand for mortgages.
Assuming they 'qualify' for the new mortgage.
Just sayin'
In reply to I'll repeat what I wrote… by gmak
House prices have not dipped to the point where homeowners are underwater, yet. A storm is coming, but we're only seeing the drizzle right now.
In reply to Assuming they 'qualify' for… by Cognitive Dissonance
And there is no out if you are underwater and have to sell. I believe you still owe the bank. I would think a round of panic selling is on the way this spring.
In reply to House prices have not dipped… by gmak
Or people tossing the keys on the kitchen table and walking away, just like many people in the US did.
In reply to And there is no out if you… by spanish inquisition
You CANNOT discharge mortgage debt in Canada. Read that again. You walk away from the asset you walk away from the asset that covers most of the mortgage (if you are underwater). You owe the marginal difference no matter what. The banks win here, always.
In reply to Or people tossing the keys… by GunnerySgtHartman
Wrong. Turnips don't have blood, no matter what the law is.
In reply to You CANNOT discharge… by AlphaSeraph
The average mortagee only has 5 percent down. There's no special rates for someone with 5 percent as a down payment even with stellar credit. The real truth is the banks will start to ask for more money up front as property value drop further. If you can't cough up the cash the bank can and will foreclose as is written in the fine print when signing a mortgage document.
In reply to I'll repeat what I wrote… by gmak
TTGL had a neighbor, farmer who lost it all 2008. Day or so before the sheriff throwing him out, he decided to fix the banks. He left two full grown sows in the home a few days before eviction. Left bags of dog food and water. He also poured cement into drains and toilets. The place had to totaled. These are the results of this game th banks are playing.
TTGL
Won't work in Canada. You still owe the difference. See above.
In reply to TTGL had a neighbor, farmer… by Thethingreenline
Just like student loans- you signed on the dotted line dipshit- Now its time to pay the tab-
All the while the predatory banks cash in, unscathed.
TTGL
In reply to Just like student loans- … by SmilinJoeFizzion