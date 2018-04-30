Why Is Israel Desperate To Escalate Syrian Conflict?

Authored by Nauman Sadiq,
After seven years of utter devastation and bloodletting, a consensus has emerged among all the belligerents of the Syrian war to de-escalate the conflict, except Israel which wants to further escalate the conflict because it has been the only beneficiary of the carnage in Syria.
Over the years, Israel has not only provided medical aid and material support to the militant groups battling the Syrian government – particularly to various factions of the Free Syria Army (FSA) and al-Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate al-Nusra Front in Daraa and Quneitra bordering the Israel-occupied Golan Heights – but Israel’s air force has virtually played the role of the air force of the Syrian jihadists and has conducted more than 100 airstrikes in Syria and Lebanon during the seven-year conflict.
Washington’s interest in the Syrian proxy war is mainly about ensuring Israel’s regional security. The United States Defense Intelligence Agency’s declassified report of 2012 clearly spelled out the imminent rise of a Salafist principality in northeastern Syria (Raqqa and Deir al-Zor) in the event of an outbreak of a civil war in Syria.
Under pressure from the Zionist lobby in Washington, however, the Obama administration deliberately suppressed the report and also overlooked the view in general that a proxy war in Syria will give birth to radical Islamic jihadists.
The hawks in Washington were fully aware of the consequences of their actions in Syria, but they kept pursuing the ill-fated policy of nurturing militants in the training camps located in the border regions of Turkey and Jordan to weaken the anti-Zionist Syrian government.
The single biggest threat to Israel’s regional security was posed by the Shi’a resistance axis, which is comprised of Iran, the Assad administration in Syria and their Lebanon-based surrogate, Hezbollah. During the course of 2006 Lebanon War, Hezbollah fired hundreds of rockets into northern Israel and Israel’s defense community realized for the first time the nature of threat that Hezbollah and its patrons posed to Israel’s regional security.
Those were only unguided rockets but it was a wakeup call for Israel’s military strategists that what will happen if Iran passed the guided missile technology to Hezbollah whose area of operations lies very close to the northern borders of Israel.
In a momentous announcement at an event in Ohio on March 29, however, Donald Trump said, “We’re knocking the hell out of ISIS. We’ll be coming out of Syria, like, very soon. Let the other people take care of it now.”
What lends credence to the statement that the Trump administration will soon be pulling 2,000 US troops out of Syria – mostly Special Forces assisting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces – is that President Trump has recently sacked the National Security Advisor Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster.
McMaster represented the institutional logic of the deep state in the Trump administration and was instrumental in advising Donald Trump to escalate the conflicts in Afghanistan and Syria. He had advised President Trump to increase the number of US troops in Afghanistan from 8,400 to 15,000. And in Syria, he was in favor of the Pentagon’s policy of training and arming 30,000 Kurdish border guards to patrol Syria’s northern border with Turkey.
Both the decisions have spectacularly backfired on the Trump administration. The decision to train and arm 30,000 Kurdish border guards had infuriated the Erdogan administration to the extent that Turkey mounted Operation Olive Branch in the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin in Syria’s northwest on January 20.
After capturing Afrin on March 18, the Turkish armed forces and their Free Syria Army proxies have now cast their eyes further east on Manbij, where the US Special Forces are closely cooperating with the Kurdish YPG militia, in line with the long-held Turkish military doctrine of denying the Kurds any Syrian territory west of River Euphrates.
It bears mentioning that unlike dyed-in-the-wool globalists and “liberal interventionists,” like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, who cannot look past beyond the tunnel vision of political establishments, it appears that the protectionist Donald Trump not only follows news from conservative mainstream outlets, like the Fox News, but he has also been familiar with alternative news perspectives, such as Breitbart’s, no matter how racist and xenophobic.
Thus, Donald Trump is fully aware that the conflict in Syria is a proxy war initiated by the Western political establishments and their regional Middle Eastern allies against the Syrian government. He is also mindful of the fact that militants have been funded, trained and armed in the training camps located in Turkey’s border regions to the north of Syria and in Jordan’s border regions to the south of Syria.
According to the last year’s March 31 article for the New York Times by Michael Gordon, the US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and the recently sacked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had stated on the record that defeating the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq was the top priority of the Trump administration and the fate of Bashar al-Assad was of least concern to the new administration.
Under the previous Obama administration, the evident policy in Syria was regime change. The Trump administration, however, looks at the crisis in Syria from an entirely different perspective because Donald Trump regards Islamic jihadists as a much bigger threat to the security of the US than Barack Obama.
In order to allay the concerns of Washington’s traditional allies in the Middle East, the Trump administration conducted a cruise missile strike on al-Shayrat airfield in Homs governorate on April 6 last year after the alleged chemical weapons attack in Khan Sheikhoun. But that isolated incident was nothing more than a show of force to bring home the point that the newly elected Donald Trump is an assertive and powerful president.
More significantly, Karen De Young and Liz Sly made another startling revelation in the last year’s March 4 article for the Washington Post: “Trump has said repeatedly that the US and Russia should cooperate against the Islamic State, and he has indicated that the future of Russia-backed Assad is of less concern to him.”
Mindful of the Trump administration’s lack of commitment in the Syrian proxy war, Israel’s air force conducted an airstrike on Tiyas (T4) airbase in Homs on April 9 in which seven Iranian military personnel were killed. The Israeli airstrike took place after the alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma on April 7 in order to convince the reluctant Trump administration that it can order another strike in Syria without the fear of reprisal from Assad’s backer Russia.
Despite scant evidence as to the use of chemical weapons or the party responsible for it, Donald Trump, under pressure from Israel’s lobby in Washington, eventually ordered another cruise missiles strike in Syria on April 14 in collaboration with Theresa May’s government in the UK and Emmanuel Macron’s administration in France.
What defies explanation for the April 14 strikes against a scientific research facility in the Barzeh district of Damascus and two alleged chemical weapons storage facilities in Homs is the fact that Donald Trump had already announced that the process of withdrawal of US troops from Syria must begin before the midterm US elections slated for November. If the Trump administration is to retain the Republican majority in the Congress, it will have to show something tangible to its voters, particularly in Syria.
The fact that out of 105 total cruise missiles deployed in the April 14 strikes in Syria, 85 were launched by the US, 12 by France and 8 by the UK aircrafts shows that the strikes were once again nothing more than a show of force by a “powerful and assertive” US president who regards the interests of his European allies as his own, particularly when he has given a May 12 deadline to his European allies to “improve and strengthen” the Iran nuclear deal, otherwise he has threatened to walk out of the pact in order to please Israel’s lobby in Washington.
Finally, the Trump administration will eventually realize at its own risk that placating the Zionist lobby is unlikely if not impossible because Israel has conducted another missile strike in Aleppo and Hama on Sunday (April 29) in which 26 people, including many Iranians, have been killed and 60 others wounded.
According to NBC, the blast at the Brigade 47 base in Hama which serves as a warehouse for surface-to-air missiles was so severe that it caused 2.6 magnitude earthquake and shockwaves were felt as far away as Lebanon and Turkey. This seems like a last-ditch attempt by Israel to further escalate the conflict and to force the Trump administration to abandon its plans of withdrawing US troops from Syria.
Nauman Sadiq is an Islamabad-based attorney, columnist and geopolitical analyst focused on the politics of Af-Pak and Middle East regions, neocolonialism and petro-imperialism.
White House made single letter clerical error on Iran statement.
Then quietly corrected it after the msm screamed it to the world.
There is a yuuuge difference between “has” and the correct word, “had”...
https://www.google.com/amp/s/abcnews.go.com/amp/Politics/white-house-blames-iran-nuclear-statement-mistake-clerical/story%3fid=54852783
Its because ol benny netanyahoo has become uber fuckin paranoid...
... and oh yea: him and his thugs are under investigation...
... and oh yea: the jihadi branch of the israeli army has failed miserably...
... and finally, there's oil up in dar hills!
In reply to White House made single… by Lumberjack
Israhell has a SATANIC bloodlust. That simple.
"Love Thy Neighbor." - Jesus
"Hate and Kill Thy Neighbor." - Satan
Check it out. WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to Its because ol benny… by Shillinlikeavillan
I prefer this one:
"You are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father you will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth..." John 18:44
In reply to lol by beepbop
Because jews are perverts and sick in the head:
Scientists Discover Gene That Predisposes Ashkenazi Jews to Schizophrenia
https://www.haaretz.com/.premium-ashkenazi-gene-increases-schizophrenia…
We should do them a favor and put them to sleep.
Iran, Tehran, anyone?
In reply to I prefer this verse: "Ye are… by revolla
I suspect they now have a world wide pr and likeability problem. History repeats.
In reply to lol by beepbop
Exactly, because of bloodlust, land confiscation, power, death and destruction.
They will be the end of the US and if allowed the end of the world as we know it.
In reply to lol by beepbop
The Deep State and The Zionist Shekel Klan need moar war. They make the devil turn over in hell.
In reply to lol by beepbop
You nailed it.
Killing your neighbors and stealing their land and natural resource wealth is what the apartheid nation of israel was founded upon.
In reply to Its because ol benny… by Shillinlikeavillan
The Brittish/European Empire model
In reply to You nailed it. Killing your… by serotonindumptruck
Ultra Zionist Jews have been dreaming of smashing up Israel’s neighbors for DECADES and this isn’t about poor lottle Israel’s ‘security’ but its ability to steal land and bomb its neighbors without repercussion.
Israel always couches its aggression in defensive terms.
https://ahtribune.com/world/north-africa-south-west-asia/syria-crisis/1219-oded-yinon.html
http://www.voltairenet.org/article178638.html
Fuck Israel
And fuck Zionists.
In reply to Its because ol benny… by Shillinlikeavillan
Clerical error my ass. Sanders was gnawing on that bone today.
In reply to White House made single… by Lumberjack
The answer To the question is super easy, and please debunk it...
Greater israel (check a map)
To achieve full fascism New World Order
In reply to White House made single… by Lumberjack
Killing in the name of peace.
Israel got cheap oil from Isis through Turkey. Both Turkey & Israel got bent when Russia attacked the oil convoys; something the US never did while "fighting terrorism".
People are even scared to cite Oded Yinon now roflcopter.
Now that is real power.
Praise God.
Who's scared? What do you mean?
In reply to People are even scared to… by Alexander De Large
You mean the O'dead Yinon plan.
In reply to People are even scared to… by Alexander De Large
The Oded Yinon Plan explained:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=mWMMcIi24oM
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=UwzteZ7mUyU
http://www.globalresearch.ca/greater-israel-the-zionist-plan-for-the-middle-east/5324815
Gee, seems to go hand in hand with The Kalergi Plan...
In reply to People are even scared to… by Alexander De Large
A "show of force" strike? One that targeted several Syrian airbases? Bullshit, it was an attack that failed. Unless you beleive 76 missiles with 76, 000Lbs of HE hit those 2 buildings and still left part standing.
McMaster was already gone so you can't pass this off as his DS influence either. More spin trying to shine a turd.
Remember that the Zionist Organization of America and lots of other Organized Jewish groups lobbies hard to get rid of McMaster
https://zoa.org/2017/08/10373752-critics-fail-to-refute-zoas-concerns-about-nscs-mcmaster/
The biggest political problem in the west is excessive, insidious Jewish/Zionist power.
Bar none.
In reply to A "show of force" strike… by dirty fingernails
Got Kalergi plan?
Why? Do unto others before they kick your ass!
The more the truth see's the light of day, the more you realize obama was a war monger. Giving this guy the Noble Peace Prize has got to go down in history as the worst decision ever made by those fools. 'we give pres obama the Peace prize because he is the first black president of the United States'. How'd that work out? idiots.
Agreed. It worked out about like giving it to Kissinger.
In reply to The more the truth see's the… by Robert A. Heinlein
they forgot the other reason why israel needs the war
the death of the petrodollar. once its worthless israel will live no more
Did it ever cross guys' minds that if the economy collapsed, the govt would outlaw privatized PM ownership and trade?
Praise God.
life... finds a way [Jeff Goldblum]
In reply to Did it ever cross guys'… by Alexander De Large
Because the Zionist Jews and their Zionist cuck goys are the obstacle to peace. You know those zombies who post cute looking "God is with Israel" crap without questioning the evil intent of the people hijacking Zionism for their narrow and dangerous agendas. Yeah, the world is full of brainwashed sheep sucking up to be lead to their slaughter.
Zionists want to re-jig the Middle East to be full of bought off lackeys that bend down and kiss their feet and allow them to plunder their national treasure in exchange for protection. Imperialism thrives off corruption as much as extortion and violence. Then they call that freedom......Syria didn't fall down to their whims, so now they see taking the war to Iran directly. But this is misguided, because if Syria didn't fall, Iran sure as hell won't. Russia and China will never accept any Zionist regime change in Iran. And the Iranians have the requisite ground forces needed for any war. They can muster millions of people within weeks. Not your average Arab soldiers either.
If you have ever dealt with a bully who pulls a posse of pathetic browbeaten yes-men who cheer his stupid bullshit all the time, this is precisely the kind of landscape Israel and America want to set up in the region. And its not working out as planned since these morons are blinded by the worst emotions in human nature, and they aren't content with the hundreds of thousands of people murdered already.
Trump needs to not be a useful idiot for Israel at this moment in time.
But Israel said that Syria is the aggressor.
Could be because They can save their weapons and money by using their patsies in Washington.
da Goyim know.
Is there a jail sentence for stealing old document in a warehouse in Iran?
Someone should go to jail for lying and trying to start a war.
Someone should get a peace prize for putting them in jail
"...but he has also been familiar with alternative news perspectives, such as Breitbart’s, no matter how racist and xenophobic."
U.S. university educated no doubt, Mr. Sadiq...?
wtf? ".. Donald Trump regards Islamic jihadists as a much bigger threat to the security of the US than Barack Obama. "
does Trump want to reduce the number of American casualties below those caused by Obama? That would make sense, if American troopd were withdrawn from areas of conflct, especially wars promulgated by Israel.