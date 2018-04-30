WTI Soars Above $69, Gold Jumps After Bibi Alleges "Secret Iran Nuclear Weapon Plan"

WTI has just broken above $69, spiking from as low as $67 earlier, following accusations from Israeli PM Netanyahu that Iran had a secret plan to build nuclear weapons...
Bibi says that Israel has secret files from Iran's nuclear program showing the project has all the components for nuclear weapons and the nation is "lying, big time."
And as war looms, gold is bid...
The speed israel put this powerpoint together is quite impressive.
Well, the latest version has a lot of great new productivity features, so if you take that into account it's pretty believable, really.
Just guessing, are these mobile facilities? Like the back of a truck, so Iran can move them around and they will not be found - like Saddam used to make his chemical weapons, so Colin Powell said...
You can install powerpoint on a laptop, which is mobile.
Last Tuesday, Trump was threatening “bigger problems” than ever if Tehran restarts its nuclear program.
Now, 6 days later we are told that Israel can provide conclusive proof that Iran has been hiding nuclear activity? Why had they not shared this 'proof' with Trump?
Last Thursday Mattis said: "So the verification, that is in there, is actually pretty robust as far as our intrusive ability to get in with representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency to check on [Iran's] compliance."
How has Iran hidden anything from this robust verification?
The whole thing reeks of lies - anything to start a war!
Stormy Daniels is more credible than Netanyahu.
Gold jumped. Did the dollar jump? I thought the dollar was the gift to the world. Looks like it's safer to hide behind gold than paper after all.
Like clockwork, taken down before shit news released.
thanks Satanyahoo, I am looking forward to $3.59 unleaded for memorial day weekend,
you racist lying cunt
Is this why Putin is silent about the murder of 50 + Iranians, Syrians and perhaps "Russians" last night with that F-35 missile "stunt"?...
Sure hope he has a plan to expedite the U.S. markets FALL FROM GRACE!... Or the announcement that the Russian Federation will be pulling up stakes at the UN among other diplomatic removals to the punk assed bitches that pulled that attack on Syria last night!
I have a feeling Russia has the tech to stop the F-35. They're holding that ace in the hole for the "big event".
Why don't we cut out the middleman and just make Israel formally in charge of the United States?
That was a really "bad" joke!... Here's why (http://www.gtr5.com/) (https://www.wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it) (https://www.ae911truth.org/)
But I get it!!!...
Suffice it to say... You can take the worthless money from the goyim whore... But you can't take the goyim whore from her Svengali!
Sooo - you're just confirming my point - let's put it out on the table and cut the kabuki.
Russia and China are running out of time to step up.
To borrow a phrase from an old episode of 'Kung Fu':
'Do men beat their chests before hunting tigers...?'
So Obama and John Kerry got taken to the cleaners in that bogus Iran nuke deal.
Why are democrats always weak and pathetic negotiators?
First... "Gold is pounded" when it has lost a few dollars. Now, "gold Jumps!" when it has risen half as much. Who is the headline writer? I had a glass of wine after dinner. I bet ZH would say "total inebriation destroys Danny" I think Zero hedge should change its background from white to yellow.
Accusations typed on powerpoint slides by known liars are now considered enough proof and justification for mass murder.
That JOO wouldn't be talking shyt if the big bad USA not backing him.
Stupid fucking, fat, US Americans: pretty soon filling up your Ford-950 will be too expensive, and your kids will be losing their limbs/lives in a war for Greater Israel.
Gold jumps and then pounded right back down....look for yourself.
You really are the creepy beer drunk at the bonfire party stumbling around mumbling semi menacing inappropriate weird shit to hot girls with normal nice boyfriends who don't want to, but end up having to kick your miserable ass.
Every penny gas goes up above $1.75 is one hithit a ball peen hammer to every bastard's skull in that shithole country. Yeah, they already get 100 hits for the bullshit they pulled over the last two years.
I think that is fair for the Goldman Sachs dual citizens as well.
Why would Isreal want higher gas prices?
It wouldn't be that they actually own Aramco would it?
COME ON PUTIN, NUKE ISRAEL ALREADY!!!!!
The rest of the world would celebrate and cut off the other heads of the rest of the hydra.
just old shit files the IAEA had years ago...
Gold didn't do shit.
The dirty banks have pummeled gold downwards for the last two weeks since $1350, in spite of all the true price discovery factors that should have easily put gold over $2,000.
The fuckers knee-cap the price before any gold positive news in order to keep any subsequent "spike" under their "line in the sand" $1350 top.
The banks are as crooked as a dog's hind leg.
There will be no true price discovery in the metals markets until the banks are removed from the price setting mechanism.
It's gonna take a crash because the cocksucker banks are incapable of policing themselves.
Who knows if any of this is true but the claim is Obummer, Killary, McStain and the rest of the misfits wanted to start WW3 and gave/sold the Uranium one material to Iran. What makes this interesting is the post hit before the Bibi speech was announce
Define the terms of the Iran nuclear deal.
Does the agreement define & confine cease & desist ‘PRO’ to the republic of Iran?
What if Iran created a classified ‘satellite’ Nuclear facility in Northern Syria?
What if the program never ceased?
What other bad actors are possibly involved?
Did the U.S. know?
Where did the cash payments go?
How many planes delivered?
Did all planes land in same location?
Where did the U1 material end up?
Is this material traceable?
Yes.
Define cover.
What if U1 material ended up in Syria?
What would be the primary purpose?
SUM OF ALL FEARS.
In the movie, where did the material come from?
What country?
What would happen if Russia or another foreign state supplied Uranium to Iran/Syria?
WAR.
What does U1 provide?
Define cover.
Why did we strike Syria?
Why did we really strike Syria?
Define cover.
Patriots in control.
Q
Knowing what you know now.
re: Israel disclosure moments ago.
Authentic.
Why is Sec of State there?
WHY IS THE EU / OTHERS PRESSING TO REMAIN IN THE DEAL?
Think logically.
France & Germany came to the WH for the sole purpose of pressing POTUS to remain in the deal.
5% shared.
POTUS deCLAS Syria/Iran + U1 connection.
Where does EU fit in?
SICK!
Q