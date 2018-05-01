10 Reasons To Prepare For A Summer Of Dollar Love

Bloomberg's macro strategist Mark Cudmore believes the stars are aligning for the Dollar's 'summer of love'.
The Dollar just broke above its 200DMA...
Whether the dollar ultimately goes on to test the 2017 highs may be a completely different issue, but the stars are aligned for recent dollar appreciation to sustain for a few months. Here are 10 reasons why the dollar will strengthen this summer...
1. Tuesday is expected to bring confirmation that the U.S. April manufacturing PMI was at a multi-year high. In February, the ISM equivalent -- also out Tuesday -- printed at the loftiest level since 2004
2. Factory owners are confident this year because the U.S. economy is indisputably strong, whether growth has peaked already or not. February industrial production saw the fastest annual increase since 2011.
3. Add in an outstanding U.S. earnings season that’s making equity valuations more attractive, and it’s clear that the U.S. is relatively fertile ground for putting cash to work.
4. This is happening amid a clear growth slowdown in major developed-market alternatives, notably the U.K. and Europe.
5. Note also that the rise in U.S. yields has been significant enough to start attracting unhedged inflows into Treasuries.
6. That’s important because it has seen the dollar begin to recorrelate to U.S. yields in the last month, just as there’s been further domestic pressure on the U.S. sovereign-debt market from increased issuance.
7. The dollar offers the highest FX-implied carry of G-10 currencies and that’s hard to ignore.
8. This positive growth and yield story isn’t new, but the positive divergence from large liquid peers has widened at the exact time the narrative around trade is evolving to be perceived as more likely to be beneficial for the U.S..
9. The U.S. administration is being consistent in its hardline message: either it gets most of what it wants or it will disrupt global trade. Either outcome will boost the dollar in the short-term.
10. And all this is against a backdrop of a fast-money investor base that has spent the last few months getting themselves short the dollar.
And in case that was not convincing enough, here are BofAML's 8 reasons for selling EURUSD now...
-
Continued soft Eurozone data in April discredits the “bad weather" theory but lends support to the “euro is too strong” theory.
-
In the US, the recent upturn in business investment is paving the way for higher productivity and wage growth.
-
A NAFTA deal over the next few weeks should increase US leverage in trade negotiations with China.
-
Corporate America may use the Q1 earning season to repatriate their offshore cash.
-
Continued Chinese deleveraging will limit the ability of the PBOC to match further Fed hikes.
-
The flatness (steepness) of the US (Eurozone) yield curve means foreign investors will only consider currency unhedged (hedged) investment in US (Eurozone) bonds.
-
The fiscal risk premium in the USD is already very high.
-
Divergence between momentum and positioning are turning the tables on overextended EUR longs.
And EURUSD broke below its 200DMA...
Everything is coming together for a summer of greenback gains.
Comments
Well the economy is not strong and it looks like this will be the last summer before the dollars demise so I am going to have fun loading up on even cheaper precious metals all summer.
Backing the truck up. Beep. Beep. Beep.
Then have a nice boating trip ;)
In reply to Well the economy is not… by Silver Savior
Stack like a MoFo.
In reply to Then have a nice boating… by ciscokid
Glad I am not a European who has borrowed in $USD and will now be paying back in Euros, Kronas, Pounds, Liras or Zlotys. That's going to hurt.
And how does this jive with the unofficial Trump policy of weak dollar?
I have a policy to have sex with a super model at least once a week. It's not working out for some reason?? They don't like my 2005 Toyota Corolla?
In reply to And how does this jive with… by NugginFuts
Didn't the US government just borrow another $400 billion in the last quarter? Aren't American pension plans going insolvent? What about American cities and states? While the rest of the world may have some issues, it seems clear that the paper issued by a bankrupt government will not gain much in the way of purchasing power. From what I see, the Chinese, Russians, and Europeans are busy picking up all of the American gold that is being mined or taken out of storage and bringing it back home to prepare for the end of the current USD-dependent monetary reserve system.
okay...
I'll remember this read and Bloomberg's prediction by the end of this month!
I'll remain skeptical about a dollar rally underpinned by an obese and heavily opiated public, indebted and burdened by unnecessary wars and Jewish bankers.
Nothing says strong dollar like almost a half trillion in deficit spending in Q1 by the American government.......wait what?
The dollar may rally but let's be honest it has nothing to do with the expanding US economy. The stock market is not a true representation of the economy.
The rest of the world's major currencies just suck a little more at this point.
Who really wants to own the € or the £ or especially the ¥?
The dollar better rally or get ready for $4-5 gas this summer. That should do wonders for the "booming" US economy.
Wait did this guy say the US economy is indisputably strong? Id call the economy a lot of things but that certainly wouldnt be one of them.........
A last ditch "pricing in" of a potential hike tomorrow is all this is. If they hike its sell the facts, if they dont hike then its sell the fact even harder.
This happens before every FOMC meeting