America's Prescription Drug Epidemic: "Making Us Sicker"

Not only do we take too many drugs, they're making us sicker...
The United States has one of the highest rates in the world of prescription drug use, especially for the psychiatric and anti-anxiety drug classes:
1 in 6 Americans takes a psychiatric drug
Over a 130,000 U.S. toddlers, children between zero and five years of age, are prescribed addictive anti-anxiety drugs including the wildly-addictive and difficult to stop using benzodiazepines
A very high proportion of the school shootings in the U.S. were committed by young adults on such drugs.
The benefits of these drugs are marketed to us daily, but what about the downsides? What about the side effects? More importantly, do they even work? What does the data tell us?
To answer these questions, we talk this week with Robert Whitaker, an American Journalist and author who has won numerous awards as a journalist covering medicine and science. In 1998 he co-wrote a series on psychiatric research for the Boston Globe that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for public service. His first book, Mad in America, was named by Discover Magazine as one of the best science books of 2002 and his book Anatomy of an Epidemic won the 2010 investigative reporters and editor’s book award for best investigative journalism. He's also the publisher of MadinAmerica.com.
The irony is this. Before you go on an antidepressant, you have no known serotonergic deficiency with that system. But, once you go on and you have this drug that perturbs normal activity, it actually drives the brain into the very sub-serotonergic state hypothesized to cause depression in the first place.
This problem is called 'oppositional tolerance' within research circles. It means that basically what every psychiatric drug ultimately does is drive your brain in the opposite direction of what the drug is trying to do.
For example, anti-psychotics block dopamine function, but they do that by blocking the receptors in the post-synaptic neurons. Which made researchers hypothesize that maybe schizophrenia and psychosis is due to too much dopamine. While they didn’t find that in a matter of course in those disorders, once you’re on this drug, it will actually increase the density of your dopamine receptors.
So, conceptually, here’s the thing. We’re told these drugs fix known chemical imbalances in the brain. What science tells us is that we don’t know the biology of these disorders, the drugs perturb normal activity, and at the end of the compensatory process the drugs have induced the very abnormalities hypothesized to cause these disorders in the first place. That’s the scientific story(...)
The drugs may have efficacy in clinical trials over the short term (meaning they beat placebo in those studies ), but the evidence is overwhelming that over the long term the medications of *whatever* class of drugs does is increase the risk that a person will become chronically ill, functionally impaired, and end up on disability (...)
When we talk about drugs that worsen outcomes over the long term we are saying in the aggregate. In other words, you look at the spectrum of outcomes in the medicated group and you compare that the spectrum of outcomes in the unmedicated group in every study you can find the spectrum of outcomes are better in the unmedicated group.
Humans have a resilience within them and psychiatric disorders so often can be episodic in nature. I mean, that’s the natural course for most depressive episodes and including the majority of the first psychotic episodes and obviously with anxiety and these sort of things. So, one of the reasons you see that drugs have worsening outcomes in the aggregate because actually there’s such good natural recovery rates. That’s what lost from this conversation is what the capacity is to recovery from a depressive episode and anxiety episode and even psychotic episodes without drugs and with other support
Click the play button below to listen to Chris' interview with Robert Whitaker (45m:06s).
Comments
Psychiatriy is fake science. There are no blood tests. Brain scans are not used for diagnostic purposes. Anyone that gives a child this poison has no empathy. Same goes for those that still administer ECT (Electroconvulsive therapy). It isn't therapy. It's experimentation and is equivalent to bashing in someone's skull and seeing if they can still walk. If you did this to a dog everyone in town would be having fits and lock you in a cage. Do it to a human? No big deal.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electroconvulsive_therapy
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Psychiatry
The cockamamy theory of evolution has made them think that if anything happens to us with their pharmaceutical poison, it's like putting a dog to sleep.
Hence we're nothing but "evolved animals," or fair game.
Monkey man science.
In reply to That's because they see us… by beepbop
Thing is, they give MD's the power to prescribe anything.
MD's are nothing but trained bone-setters, at best, courted by Big Pharma.
A pharmacist has more chemical background and drug savvy than an MD with an Rx pad, but that's how backwards things are.
There is a certain percent of the population that benefits from the things that brain chemistry-altering drugs can do for them....people who were so severely neglected and abused as infants, who are NOT normal in any way, shape or form; individuals who come back from wars all effed up, who can't re-integrate into society without having an anxiety attack or who deal with major depression.
There are valid times to take medicine.
However, medicines are used to correct behavioral issues that stem from home life, which is bad.
Parents don't raise children properly, and haven't for several generations. Dad AND mom go off to work, and teachers or day care workers are the ones who wrangle and raise many kids in the US today. Hence, many kids acquire behavioral problems that never correct even through adulthood.
At age 21, me and my husband found out our first baby was on the way. I was part-way done with my master's research, as an undergraduate, and had a promising future, professionally. However, family meant something to me, and still does. I stayed home, full-time, and homeschooled my son.
We now have 4 kids, a fifth on the way and all of them are more well-adjusted because I've taken the time to make sure they are different than the poor kids who are filtered through the public school systems and day care wards. I don't even OWN a cell phone; my kids come first. Always. And when my husband of nearly 18 years comes home, they're fist to him too.
People who have kids are responsible for raising them properly. But they generally don't. And use medicines to fix what they neglect to correct as parents.
THAT'S what is causing the problem in this country.
In reply to That's because they see us… by beepbop
If vets told people ECT and psych pills made fur people love their human mommy even more, it would become standard care. Why should it be different for little furless people?
In reply to Psychiatriy is fake science… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
1. You're not using the word empathy correctly.
2. Psych drugs are not the same as bashing in someone's skull. Control your emotion and your hyperbole.
3. Fuck you.
4. Atypical antipsychotics are largely for the unspoken benefit of society surrounding the severely mentally ill. It's great if they feel better and live productive lives. Its necessary that they don't dangerously interfere with anyone else's.
5. We're no longer legally allowed to send someone off to a mental hospital because their rights as an individual prevent effectively incarcerating them for a disability. Think of the meds as a prison without bars.
6. Some people have bad knees or kidneys or hearts...some have bad brains. They're unfortunately broken as people, and most will never be functional or happy without expending more resources on them than their contributions to society warrant. There isn't a pill for this shit...and there was, it would be red.
In reply to Psychiatriy is fake science… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Doctor says it is o.k.,
Insurance company will pay.
Never-mind my Club-Med gig
This will fix you up, real big!
Yes, the Pharm-Rep. caters our lunches,
Pays for the Sunday conference brunches,
Lines my pocket with box seat tickets,
With enough kick-backs I can solve your rickets.
Socratic oath? Old fashioned! You dopes!
We've lost our profession, that's our confession.
Get back to work and pull those levers and ropes,
The Elites own all legislation & Congress's Pension!
In my little hamlet, I visited an oncologist to get a test only he could do. While there I asked if he noticed an unusual distribution or incidence of cancers among the people who normally don't get cancer. He said "Hell yes"
He said that on his last new patient admit day, a Friday, he saw a 21 yr old w/ breast cancer, a 28 yr old w/ colon cancer and a 17 yr old with pancreatic cancer.
Since this was a situation clearly not in line with what either of us know to be normal, I asked him why he thought this was happening. He said without hesitation "they are poisoning the shit out of us." The air. The water. The food.
Which is why I use a high-quality water filter and a shower filter. About $110 for both. My city sends out an annual water report. Thankfully they do not add flouride. So toxic.
In reply to In my little hamlet, I… by Crawdaddy
gotta watch everything else, bottled water from the big boxes, like Pepsi , is guaranteed to be fluoridated to the max.
In reply to Which is why I use a high… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I don't drink soda. But you are correct. Imagine drinking diet soda, a toxic combo of fluoridated water AND aspartame.
In reply to gotta watch everything else,… by Crawdaddy
Psychiatric medications destroyed my brothers life. Before being prescribed these drugs 20 years ago, he was violent, angry, anxiety ridden, and paranoid. Now he is happily married 17 years, owns a business, and nothing like his former self. These drugs are evil + as a generic costs $4.
My doctor is constantly trying to talk me into taking a statin because my cholesterol is 2 mg higher than "normal." I remind him there is no heart disease, vascular disease, high blood pressure nor diabetes on either side of my family. He again tries to talk me into it. I think the insurance companies pay him a bounty for poisoning his patients.
Statins are statistically proven to reduce deaths from heart disease. The patients die of Alzheimers at a young age instead. It's kind of like high-doses of arsenic proven to prevent deaths from cancer.
In reply to My doctor is constantly… by Pernicious Gol…
OMG stay away from that poison! Try and eat healhier fats like avacados, wild salmon, and such. The brain and body needs fat. Statins will starve your brain of those essential fats and the effect is horrific from what I have heard and read.
In reply to My doctor is constantly… by Pernicious Gol…
Drug industry is madness, excuse the pun.
So many poor Sheeple taking drugs that counteract symptoms from previous drugs and circle continually increases along with Pharma profits.
Pathetic!
Problem is Obama and Bush created these wars which resulted in lots of drugs addicts.
I quit taking the VA med for a while.
Now I take herbs medication from Asia... fucking feeling good without side effects.
No back pain... eat, sleep, poop fucken well ... man lolz ahahahha
