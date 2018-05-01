Audit Puts Aramco's Oil Reserves At 270 Billion Barrels

Authored by Irina Slav via OilPrice.com,
An international independent audit of the oil reserves of Saudi Aramco has more than confirmed the official figures released by Riyadh for three decades, putting the number at 270 billion barrels, two unnamed sources close to the company told Reuters.
The audit was conducted by companies including DeGolyer and MacNaughton, and Baker Hughes’ Gaffney, Cline, and Associates. It is being watched closely because the reserve base of the company will have a direct bearing on its valuation ahead of the much-hyped initial public offering.
The figure may come as something of a surprise because for thirty years, Aramco has been reporting unchanged reserves of about 261 billion barrels despite active production. Yet barrels are not the only factor considered in an oil company’s valuation as Bloomberg Gadfly’s Liam Denning noted in an analysis earlier this year, even though they are an important indicator of the company’s long-term viability and profitability.
Also Bloomberg this month took a look at Aramco’s accounts, reporting that the company booked a net profit of US$34 billion for the first half of 2017. The significance of the figures was naturally questioned by skeptic analysts aware that balance sheets can be adjusted to present the information about a company’s performance in the most favorable way.
Bloomberg itself made a note of pointing out that despite Aramco’s negligible debt levels and super-low production costs, the company is Saudi Arabia’s cash cow: cash flow is not great because such a large part of the Saudi economy and society literally depend on Aramco.
Interestingly enough, Aramco said the numbers were inaccurate, adding that they were mere speculation.
The company is also understandably sensitive to oil prices, which is why Saudi officials have been pushing so vehemently for higher oil prices ahead of the IPO. Now they seem to be aiming for US$100 a barrel as the IPO, according to Crown Prince Mohammed, should take place in late 2018 or 2019.
Comments
When I see the bullshit going on in the middle east, I somtimes forget that Saudi Arabia must keep the chaos turned up so that oil prices are as high as possible for the IPO. Be glad when it finally happens, and that incentive is no longer present.
Peak oil is a lie. Only meant to do one thing, scare you into higher prices. Working. Say it again for the non believers. World is awash with oil. But the powers that be want you to drive electric. Hmmmm Not that I am against electric cars. Love the concept. Take away all subsidies and let the chips fall where they may.
Nope, Peak Oil is not a lie.
It should be obvious that oil is a finite fossil fuel and by definition the supply will run out one day. In the meantime, as each oil well "peaks", the extraction and production costs rise due to the physical nature of oil and wells.
As a reminder, ((Peak Oil)) does not mean ((running out of oil)). That's a common misconception. P/O is roughly equal to an oil well being half empty.
In reply to Peak oil is a lie. Only… by Robert A. Heinlein
Ah, peak oil has been said now for over 30 years. You believe it if you want. Get back to me when it hits. Hold your breath.
In reply to Nope, Peak Oil is not a lie… by smacker
Let's get the facts straight ... World Oil consumption is about :
https://www.iea.org/about/faqs/oil/
World Oil consumption is 35Billion Barrels per years ... that means Saudi does have a meager ... 7.7 years of Oil reserves for the entire world .... not a good thing folks ... it's running out !
In reply to Let's get the facts straight… by StrikerMax
I have to pause when I think about Nigeria and Venezuela. They both have oil that they cannot effectively get out of the ground. I wonder if that helps keep prices up.
If I recall correctly, Saudi Arabia's 'stated' oil reserves were jacked up a number of years ago when OPEC was going to base output of individual OPEC countries based upon their reserves, hence the Saudi's increased their reserve estimates overnight so as to be able to pump more of their oil into the global supply.
