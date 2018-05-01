Audit Puts Aramco's Oil Reserves At 270 Billion Barrels

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/01/2018 - 19:20

Authored by Irina Slav via OilPrice.com,

An international independent audit of the oil reserves of Saudi Aramco has more than confirmed the official figures released by Riyadh for three decades, putting the number at 270 billion barrels, two unnamed sources close to the company told Reuters.

The audit was conducted by companies including DeGolyer and MacNaughton, and Baker Hughes’ Gaffney, Cline, and Associates. It is being watched closely because the reserve base of the company will have a direct bearing on its valuation ahead of the much-hyped initial public offering.

The figure may come as something of a surprise because for thirty years, Aramco has been reporting unchanged reserves of about 261 billion barrels despite active production. Yet barrels are not the only factor considered in an oil company’s valuation as Bloomberg Gadfly’s Liam Denning noted in an analysis earlier this year, even though they are an important indicator of the company’s long-term viability and profitability.

Also Bloomberg this month took a look at Aramco’s accounts, reporting that the company booked a net profit of US$34 billion for the first half of 2017. The significance of the figures was naturally questioned by skeptic analysts aware that balance sheets can be adjusted to present the information about a company’s performance in the most favorable way.

Bloomberg itself made a note of pointing out that despite Aramco’s negligible debt levels and super-low production costs, the company is Saudi Arabia’s cash cow: cash flow is not great because such a large part of the Saudi economy and society literally depend on Aramco.

Interestingly enough, Aramco said the numbers were inaccurate, adding that they were mere speculation.

The company is also understandably sensitive to oil prices, which is why Saudi officials have been pushing so vehemently for higher oil prices ahead of the IPO. Now they seem to be aiming for US$100 a barrel as the IPO, according to Crown Prince Mohammed, should take place in late 2018 or 2019.

Comments

dirty fingernails nmewn Tue, 05/01/2018 - 19:33 Permalink

So math is beyond your grasp. Price only made fracking viable, but oil deposit discovery, or the lack thereof, is what made it take off.

ANWR has 6-8 months of supply. Thats it. Oh, that's right, the oil companies who *ALWAYS*, WITHOUT EXCEPTION, overstate reserves say theres lots and lots more. Awesome. Everything is for sale in America. Fire sale, 2018. Campaign contributions get ya to the front of the line.

COSMOS Kafir Goyim Tue, 05/01/2018 - 20:08 Permalink

Sounds like hemorrhoid cream manufacturers 'audit was conducted by companies including DeGolyer and MacNaughton, and Baker Hughes’ Gaffney, Cline, and Associates'  Seriously who buys the BS from any auditors these days after the housing debacle.  Those sandy bottoms have SHIT left in the ground that is why they are trying to sell the freaking shit show before it collapses.  Nothing like another great swindle.  And I am sure the Goldman sachs crew will be up front selling the shares to pension funds.  Ahhhh the GS crew working hand in hand with the sandy bottoms, since time immortal.  Ask the Spaniards why they ran them out of the country. And by them I mean the sandy niggers and their financiers.

dirty fingernails nmewn Tue, 05/01/2018 - 19:47 Permalink

ANWR contains between 4.3 and 11 Billion barrels of recoverable oil. The US uses and average of 19.88 Million barrels per day. Using the lower number, that's 216 days. 7 months. High side is 553 days. 18 months. Like I said, math is fucking beyond you.

Fuck your down votes. Math is a cold hearted bitch, ain't she?

dirty fingernails nmewn Tue, 05/01/2018 - 20:04 Permalink

No, I actually went and found the numbers. You're just trolling. I just rechecked at anwr.org so prove me wrong. You don't make typos? Oh, to be so perfect.

Also, you are the idiot because the number that matters in extraction projections is recoverable. Proven just means its in there (maybe), but that doesn't mean it can be pumped out.

nmewn indygo55 Tue, 05/01/2018 - 20:37 Permalink

The Saudis? 

lol...hell no. All I'm saying is we won't see "peak oil" in our life times. The enviro-nazis have attached themselves to the subject of "peak oil" like grim death and they've come up snake eyes for my entire life.

I'm sure there's some sort of marketable money play for all this type of nonsense but it's been going on (again, for my entire life) like people saying aliens built the pyramids! as well...lol.

The Egyptians strongly disagree ;-)

dirty fingernails Tue, 05/01/2018 - 19:22 Permalink

It's a fucking MIRACLE! Ghawar can be pumped for 70 years, have a water cut of ~70% and yet it hasn't lost a fucking drop. Hurray for suitcases of cash or we hook you up to the car battery again!

Robert A. Heinlein Tue, 05/01/2018 - 19:31 Permalink

Peak oil is a lie. Only meant to do one thing, scare you into higher prices. Working. Say it again for the non believers. World is awash with oil. But the powers that be want you to drive electric.  Hmmmm  Not that I am against electric cars. Love the concept. Take away all subsidies and let the chips fall where they may. 

smacker Robert A. Heinlein Tue, 05/01/2018 - 20:05 Permalink

Nope, Peak Oil is not a lie.

It should be obvious that oil is a finite fossil fuel and by definition the supply will run out one day. In the meantime, as each oil well "peaks", the extraction and production costs rise due to the physical nature of oil and wells.

As a reminder, ((Peak Oil)) does not mean ((running out of oil)). That's a common misconception. P/O is roughly equal to an oil well being half empty.

Umh Tue, 05/01/2018 - 19:41 Permalink

I have to pause when I think about Nigeria and Venezuela. They both have oil that they cannot effectively get out of the ground. I wonder if that helps keep prices up.

Robert A. Heinlein Tue, 05/01/2018 - 19:44 Permalink

Oil consumption is a joke. 7.7 years and they run out? LMFAO  30 years of the same number in the ground and pumping for all they can.  I see most are a little dull here, so here is the revelation you don't know but is staring you in the face. This world makes oil! Never going to run out. Let alone the Fact we keep finding massive new deposits. The powers that be have done a great job of keeping the public stupid to this. Among so many other things.  30 years of 'Peak Oil' and you you still believe? LMFAO  

Flubber Tue, 05/01/2018 - 19:45 Permalink

If I recall correctly, Saudi Arabia's 'stated' oil reserves were jacked up a number of years ago when OPEC was going to base output of individual OPEC countries based upon their reserves, hence the Saudi's increased their reserve estimates overnight so as to be able to pump more of their oil into the global supply.

Son of Captain Nemo Tue, 05/01/2018 - 19:47 Permalink

Does that mean Saudi Arabia, the United States and England will also be having a "Gold" audit after they are done with the "oil" audit?...

Or has Bitcoin taken care of any need for future audit(s) both "oil" and "gold"?!!!

 