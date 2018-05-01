"The Biggest Player In The History Of The World..."

Authored by Alastair Crooke via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
John Mauldin gives us a highly pertinent anecdote about China:
“Back in the 1990s, Robert Rubin, a Secretary of the Treasury under Bill Clinton, was negotiating the terms under which China would be allowed into the World Trade Organization. My sources say he was basically asking for many of the exact same things Trump wants now … But in 1998, in the middle of the Monica Lewinsky scandal, Clinton wanted a “win” (Not unlike the current president.) And Rubin wasn’t delivering, holding firm on his demands for market access and guarantees on intellectual property, etc. Clinton then took the Chinese negotiations away from Rubin and gave it to Secretary of State Madeleine Albright with the instructions to get it done.
Not being a trade expert, Albright didn’t understand the underlying issues. The Chinese recognized she was playing a weak hand and held firm. To make a long story short, my sources say she effectively caved. Clinton got his “win” and we got stuck with a lousy trade deal. When Trump alleges that we got snookered in a bad trade deal, he is correct—although I wonder if he understands the history. Maybe somebody gave him the background, but it never came out in any of his speeches. That WTO access, which finally happened in 2001, let China begin capturing markets through legal means, and access US intellectual property without paying for it …
Does this make a difference now? Probably not ... But it gets to the rivalry we discussed above. Is it possible for both the US and China to stay in an organization like WTO? Trump seems to doubt it, as he’s threatened to withdraw from WTO. We may someday look back at this period of a single body governing international trade as an aberration — a nice dream that was never realistic. If so, prepare for some big changes.”
This goes to the crux of one of the biggest geo-political issues facing Europe and America. Mauldin then gives us what very much the consensus view that, “despite some of his rhetoric, I don’t believe [Trump] is ideologically against trade. I think he just wants a US “win” and is flexible on what that means”. Yes, Trump quite possibly will end up doing ‘a Clinton’, but does America have a realistic alternative but to accommodate a rising China? The world has changed since the Clinton era: this no longer is just a matter of tussling over the terms of trade.
Xi Jinping lies at the apex of the Chinese political system. His influence now permeates at every level. He is the most powerful leader since Chairman Mao.
Kevin Rudd (former PM of Australia and longtime student of China) notes, “none of this is for the faint-hearted … Xi has grown up in Chinese party politics as conducted at the highest levels. Through his father, Xi Zhongxun … he has been through a “masterclass” of not only how to survive it, but also on how to prevail within it. For these reasons, he has proven himself to be the most formidable politician of his age. He has succeeded in pre-empting, outflanking, outmanoeuvring, and then removing each of his political adversaries. The polite term for this is power consolidation. In that, he has certainly succeeded”.
And here is the rub: the world which Xi envisions is wholly incompatible with Washington’s priorities. Xi is not only more powerful than any predecessor other than Mao, he knows it, and intends to make his mark on world history. One that equates, or even surpasses, that of Mao.
Lee Kuan Yew, who before his death in 2015, was the world’s premier China-watcher, had a pointed answer about China’s stunning trajectory over the past 40 years:
“The size of China’s displacement of the world balance is such that the world must find a new balance. It is not possible to pretend that this is just another big player. This is the biggest player in the history of the world.”
The year 2021, marks the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party’s founding, and Xi clearly intends that in 2021 China will showcase the achievements of its first centenary goals. By then, China expects to be the most powerful economy in the world (it is already there - on a purchasing power parity basis), and an emerging world class power – both in political and military terms. According to Richard Haas, the President of the US Council for Foreign Relations, “[China’s] long-term ambition is to dismantle the U.S. alliance system in Asia, replacing it with a more benign (from Beijing’s perspective) regional security order in which it enjoys pride of place, and ideally a sphere of influence commensurate with its power”. (If anything, Haas may be understating things).
To achieve the first of the two centenary goals (the second concludes in 2049), China has one major economic, one economic/political strand, and one political/military strand of policy to the achievement of its goals.
Made in China 2025 is a broad industrial policy that is receiving massive state R & D funding ($232 billion in 2016), including an explicit potential dual-use integration into military innovation. Its main aim, besides improving productivity, is to make China the world’s ‘tech leader’, and for China to become 70% self-sufficient in key materials and components. This may be well-known in theory, but perhaps the move towards self-sufficiency by both China and Russia suggests something more stark. These states are moving away from the classic liberal trade model to an economic model based on autonomy, and a state-led economy (such as advocated by economists like Friedrich List, before becoming eclipsed by the prevalence of Adam Smith-ian thinking).
The second prong to policy is the famous ‘Belt and Road’ initiative linking China to Europe. The economic element however, is often deprecated in the West as ‘mere infrastructure’ – albeit on a grand scale. Its conception, rather, represents a direct swipe at the western, hyper-financialised economic model. In a famous critical remark directed at China’s heavy reliance on western-style, debt-led growth – an anonymous author (thought to be Xi or close colleague), noted (sarcastically) the notion that big trees could be grown ‘in the air’. Which is to say: that trees need to have roots, and to grow in the ground. Instead of the ‘virtual’, financialised ‘activity’ of the West, real economic activity stems from the real economy, with roots planted in the earth. The ‘Belt and Road’ is just this: intended as a major catalyst to real economics.
Its political aspect, of course, is evident: It will create an immense (Remimbi) trading and influence block, and being land-based, will shift strategic power away from the western domination over sea-power to land routes over which western conventional military power is limited – just as, in the same way, it will transfer financial power away from the reserve dollar system, to the Remimbi and other currencies.
The other aspect, which has received much less notice, is how Xi has been able to mesh his objectives with those of Russia. Initially cautious towards the ‘Belt and Road’ project when Xi launched it in 2013, the Kremlin, warmed to the notion in the wake of the western coup against its interests in Ukraine, and with America’s joint project with Saudi Arabia to crash the price of oil (Saudi wanted to put pressure on Russia to abandon Assad, and the US to weaken President Putin, by weakening the rouble and government finances).
Thus, by 2015, President Putin had pledged a linkup between Russia’s Eurasian Economic Union and China’s Silk Road Economic Belt, and two years later, Putin was the main guest of honor at the 'One Belt, One Road' summit, held in Beijing.
What is interesting is how Russia has integrated Xi’s vision into its own ‘Greater Eurasia’ thinking, conceived as the core antithesis to an American-led, financialised, world order. The Kremlin, of course, well understands that in the trade and finance realm, Russia’s position in Eurasia is much weaker than that of China. (China’s economy being eight to ten times the size of that of Russia).
Russia’s crucial strengths traditionally lie in the political-military and diplomatic domains. Hence, leaving economic initiatives to China, Moscow strives for the role of the chief architect of a Eurasian political and security architecture, a concert of major Asian powers, and energy producers.
President Putin has, in a sense, found the Russian symmetry and complementarity to Xi’s ‘road and corridor’ politics (an asymmetrical Russian balance, if you like, to Xi’s raw economic strength) in its ‘One Map; Three Regions’ politics. Bruno Maçães has written:
In October 2017, Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin took the unusual step of presenting a geopolitical report on the “ideals of Eurasian integration” to an audience in Verona, Italy. One of the maps projected on the screen during the presentation showed the supercontinent—what Russian circles call “Greater Eurasia”—as divided between three main regions. For Sechin, the crucial division is not between Europe and Asia, but between regions of energy consumption and regions of energy production. The former are organized on the western and eastern edges of the supercontinent: Europe, including Turkey, and the Asia Pacific, including India.
Between them we find three regions of energy production: Russia and the Arctic, the Caspian, and the Middle East. Interestingly, the map does not break these three regions apart, preferring to draw a delimitation line around all three. They are contiguous, thus forming a single bloc, at least from a purely geographic perspective.
The map, Maçães notes, “illustrates an important point about Russia’s new self-image. From the point of view of energy geopolitics, Europe and the Asia Pacific are perfectly equivalent, providing alternative sources of demand for energy resources … And, as you consider the three areas [which the map] delimits, it becomes apparent that two of them are already led and organized by a leading actor: Germany in the case of Europe; and China for the Asia Pacific”.
It is from this perspective, that Russia’s renewed interest and intervention in the Middle East must be understood. By consolidating all three energy-producing regions under its leadership, Russia can be a true equal to China in shaping the new Eurasian system. Its interests lie now more decisively in organizing a common political will for the core energy production region, than in recovering ‘old yearnings’ about being a part of Europe.
And ‘political will’ is Xi’s project too: Whereas once Mao’s Cultural Revolution tried to wipe out China’s ancient past and replace it with communism’s “new socialist man”, Xi has increasingly portrayed the party as the inheritor and successor to a 5,000-year-old Chinese empire brought low only by the marauding West, writes Graham Allison, author of Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides’s Trap? Thus the Party has evoked past humiliations at the hands of Japan and the West “to create a sense of unity that had been fracturing, and to define a Chinese identity fundamentally at odds with American modernity”.
Finally, Xi has pledged to make China strong again. He believes that a military that is “able to fight and win wars” is essential to realizing every other component of China’s “rejuvenation”. America has more military ‘structure’ than China, but Moscow has technologically better weapons – but China too is catching up in this respect with the West fast. The direct strategic military co-operation between China and Russia (China stood behind Russia militarily as well as politically) was evident in the recent US and UK infowar thrust – Skripal and chemical weapons in Syria - against Russia. It acts as a deterrent against US military action undertaken against either state.
In Washington there are – in contrast to Beijing – multiple voices attempting to define how America should interact with China. Trump has been the loudest, but ideologues are there too, calling for a fundamental re-set of the terms of trade, and of intellectual property rights. But the US military also are adamant that the US must remain the military hegemon in the Asia-Pacific region and that China cannot be allowed to push America out. There is, though, rare unity in Washington – amongst ‘think-tankers’ and between the two main political parties – on one point, and one point alone: that China constitutes the ‘Number One’ threat to the American-led ‘rules-based’ global order … and should be cut down to size.
But what – amongst China’s objectives outlined above – is it that that the US thinks it can somehow ‘roll back’ and more substantially cut China ‘down to size’ – without going to war?
Realistically, Xi may grant Trump enough minor concessions (i.e. on ownership and intellectual property issues) to enable Trump to claim a ‘win’ (i.e. to do ‘a Clinton’ again), and buy a few years of chilly economic peace, whilst the US continues to rack up trade and budget deficits. But ultimately, America will have to decide to accommodate to reality, or risk recession at best, or war at worst.
It will be fraught both economically and geo-politically, especially since those who claim to know Xi, seem to be convinced that aside from wanting to return China to being the ‘biggest player in the history of the world’, that Xi also aspires to the one who, finally, reunites China: including not just Xinjiang and Tibet on the mainland, but also Hong Kong and Taiwan. Can America culturally absorb the thought of ‘democratic’ Taiwan being militarily unified into China? Could it trade that for a North Korean solution? It seems improbable.
Comments
Good!
America has morphed from the leader of the free world, to the worlds policeman, to worlds Inspector Clouseau, to an endless threat to World Peace. The USA, Israel, Saudi Arabia...the new "Axis of Evil" that must be put in their place as citizens of the World rather than it's oppressors.
May the Gods bless us all with a new world focused on peace rather than senseless war.
~~~~~~~~
Interesting list....
Bush's 2002 "axis of evil" comprised:
1.Iran = Destruction in progress
2.Iraq = Mission Accomplished
3.North Korea = ???
"Beyond the Axis of Evil" comprised:
1. Cuba = on deck
2. Libya = Mission Accomplished
3. Syria = Mission going badly
For all his criticism of Bush, Obama sure did a great job of carrying on Bush's murderous "Mission from God".
Xi understands that BUSINESS is the future. Not war.
Something that the Top 10 richest countries have already proven.
Charlene Barshefsky won't give shit to these nonsense.
Most of you probably have no clue. China spends more on importing chips (all kinds) than on the entire stock of imported petroleum. No wonder silicon valley loves China.
Too many winding sentences... And that cocky attitude ... Total BS.
China's strength is also its weakness which is its large population. It has a huge population to pull resources from and it requires a vast amount of resources to keep that population fed and productive. As the world moves further into the 21st century AI and automation will make China's population less relevant.
Once you declare the desire to be president-for-life (or even fail to squelch that narrative), your credibility evaporates instantly -- and your Pathology comes front and center.
Xi's "desires" are granted by the people in charge...mainly the military...if they "tire" of Xi, his tenured status can, and will, be revoked with a single bullet.
A Supreme Leader is probably most appropriate in times of Total War... maybe that's the logic
And why would the military tire of Xi?
Hasn't he given them everything they want?
Isn't he defending the islands they're
building in the South China Sea? Isn't he
pushing China's into the world's powerful
nations.
You're right they can eliminate Xi whenever
they want.
China cannot be taken lightly. They are a legit threat. However, their debt load makes ours look small in comparison. Thid will cause then to crumb further than we will - this is the story of being faster than the slowest camper.
Why is China instantly a threat? Jesus Christ, do you look at all of your neighbors, co-workers, and the fucking Mail Lady as a threat too?
I am all for a strong defense, but this bullshit of "everyone is a threat" and "God is on our side" to go on the offensive and eliminate the "threat" has GOT TO STOP!
Speak softly, mind your own business, and carry a big stick...sage advice.
In reply to China cannot be taken… by Krink26
Whoa man. I'm not some roll over punk. I lived there for two years and have seen their strengths and weaknesses. And if you read my post, WE are in a better position. That doesn't negate the fact that they are, in fact, our biggest threat. Do you think our biggest threat is Russia, Hillary?
Hey FB,
Historically, the "Middle Kingdom" (or you could interpret Zhong Guo as "Central Kingdom") has become an expansionist empire several times in history. People were talking about it for decades in the foreign policy journals, but while we were relying on the cheap labor and cheap goods, these concerns weren't reported in the MSM.
Now with that said, IMO the biggest threat to the US is our own political class working as hard as it can to blow our national credibility and national wealth.
Debt can be easily made to disappear, especially in mercantilist economies... most of the Chinese debt comes from obsolete state enterprises... so the government owes debt to itself... easily extinguished.
In reply to China cannot be taken… by Krink26
This guy is not tolerant of anything USA. Got it.
Pure dream on Taiwan and NK trade. Not gonna happen.
50/50 odds the people of Taiwan work a deal with China...but will the USA allow it?
Look at the miracle Xi pulled with NK...better odds of winning the lotto than NK and SK ending the standoff. I realize it hasn't happened yet, but I'm hoping McCain and Co doesn't live long enough to sabotage it.
Xi wants to push the USA Military as far from China as possible...two options, militarily or diplomatically. If NK and SK are at peace, USA is out of Korea.
If Taiwan wants to be with China, USA out of Taiwan.
Philippines are shaky ground for the USA too.
Xi could push the USA back to Hawaii without firing a shot...well, except for Japan; that's a different issue.
The Japanese are slowly catching on but being a Potemkin Village itself and having gone (cajoled) all in on JPM/Goldman's coattails, they're Sunk.
China is Japan's largest client for its products, just like SK/Others and so the Economic Benefit to pissing off China will be NONE.
The mighty USA has no good choices.
I mentioned this a while back...
Now..
1. Go to war
2. CTRL+P
3. Cut DoD and social benefit
This is the result of being MAGA for so long.
If we want to be here in 22 years, I'm recommending:
4. accept that we're going to live in poverty for a few decades while we work off our financial, cultural, and reputational debt.
This is a good analysis that misses the big picture that ultimately will guide the course of Chinese affairs.
1) China is beholden to the economies of the West, and will live or die based on the prospects and performance of those economies. This is the big downside to having too many eggs in the export basket. The degree and speed to which China can develop a middle class across a wide breadth of its nation instead of just along its coastline will determine whether China will be a first or third world economy in the next twenty five years.
2) China has a huge national and private debt, much of which was taken on for projects of low productivity and profitability. Shanghai has beautiful but empty skyscrapers, yet two thirds of the country still relies on dirt roads and farm animals to sustain its agrarian economy. On top of that, China has plowed a trillion dollars into foreign investment, much of which was to buy its way into nations so as to export to them. In much of this portfolio, China is receiving lower rates of interest than the rates it pays to borrow. China needs to re-structure its debt and its banking system, lest it becomes a victim to a debt trap that will strangle its ability to survive economically.
3) China's desire for image may be a huge mistake, insofar as the amount of currency they would need to print in order to compete against the dollar for dominance in world trade could cause an inflation spike that will destroy the value of its existing debts and preclude foreigners from throwing any more good money after bad. The paradigm mistake is the petro-yuan initiative, seeking to not only pay for its own consumption of oil in its native currency, but moreover, seeking to supplant the dollar-based oil trade with the Yuan. The amount of currency that the Chinese Central Bank would have to print to fulfill this objective is staggering, and will have the same effect on Chinese inflation as the US ending the Bretton Woods arrangement had on US inflation. The US at the time was barely a debtor nation, and had run balanced budgets for most of the preceding years. And still, the devaluation of the dollar that followed the abolition of Bretton Woods sent inflation in the US to double digit rates within a decade, which in turn caused the deepest recession to that time in the US since the Great Depression. Imagine the effects a huge debtor nation like China would suffer should they try to print enough money so as to be able to compete with the dollar in international transactions.
The prescription for China’s growth and health will be difficult for it to implement, but essential for its future. China needs to develop a middle class across the wide geographical and demographic spectrum of its country. China needs to build infrastructure to support the development of that middle class and the areas in which its population lives, which means it needs to borrow more wisely, re-structure its current debt, and spend more of its export profits on domestic projects that offer greater productivity and profitability than the glitzy yet useless development projects it has engaged in the most recent past. This also means reducing its foreign investments and bringing that capital back home to finance its long term priorities. Thirdly, China needs to play within its own limitations. Meaning that it needs to walk before it runs, it must develop a domestic economy that allows it to succeed even with a reduction in its exporting activity before it attempts to be a world financial leader. And finally, China needs some luck, insofar as the global economy needs to remain strong enough to perpetuate Chinese export profits, or China will not have the capital that it needs to develop its productive assets for the long run. For example, with the amount of debt it carries now and its over-reliance on exporting profits, think about how much China’s development would be set back by a run of the mill global recession of two years.
Can they do all this ? That’s the gamble we take when we invest in China. From what we have seen during the last twenty five years, China is experiencing the kind of growing pains that would be expected for a country that has grown as quickly economically as it has. The answer to this question depends on how fast the Chinese start working towards the essential objectives outlined above, and also on whether the world will remain a favorable place for their exports. Their national debt reduces the margin of error they can withstand going forward and still accomplish what their aims. As I still have not seen any evidence that Beijing even recognizes the obstacles in its path, I give them no more than a 50-50 chance to succeed, which actually is quite good odds considering the enormity of what they need to do.
The 2009 US depression was papered over/delayed. The piper will be paid...and when the Tsunami rushes through Wall Street, China will drown too; as their export machine will grind to halt as Global demand goes into the crapper.
I'm sure China & Russia are preparing for that exact scenario and hence the frequent bulky GOLD PURCHASES.
I think that you are correct. The problems that made the financial crisis blow up into a systemic disaster - most notably the writing of Credit insurance without adequate capital to backstop the contingent liabilities, and the use of stock options to reward C-level executives for short-run company stock performance - are bigger than ever, meaning that a typical recession instead becomes the spark that ignites the tinder that creates the massive firestorm. Problems were not corrected, they just were offset by the printing of money the last time around. Central Banks will not have that avenue available next time, which means that economic restructuring and de-leveraging will have to be embraced. That is a long process which will keep the global economy in a Japan-style recession for a decade or longer. The present China will be a huge loser in that kind of global situation, as they will not be able to roll over their debt and because the drop in revenue from a long global recession will drastically reduce their ability to both maintain their domestic economy as well as service their debt.
"The future's uncertain and the end is always near"....Jim Morrison might have been the best seer of the 20th/21st century.
1) Agreed. Japan Inc hit the wall when the US imposed the Plaza Accords and the Japanese responded (incredibly stupidly) with massive asset inflation. So yeah, the Chinese have to wean off of exports to the West, reve up the BRI and turn the impoverished half of the global population into affluent consumers of Chinese goods.
2) Debt can be easily made to disappear, especially in mercantilist economies... most of the Chinese debt comes from obsolete state enterprises... so the government owes debt to itself... easily extinguished.
3)Basic error. The Chinese don't want the yuan to replace the dollar as a reserve currency... they prefer a basket of SDRs... Likewise, the Chinese differ from the US Predator Class in that they don't aspire to be the Supreme Hyper-Power that destroys rivals or potential rivals. The Chinese want mercantilist prosperity not global rule... ditto for the Russians. Very different from the US.
Megolamania probably won't work as an economic model. This she guy has been surfing the tube pretty good, but the wave has already broken out front.
It's not all bad news America, the Chinese have promised not to takeover your laundry services . . . . and your burger flippers are the most educated in the world . . . . . generic opiates though, they want that business, with their gear 5% the manufacturing price of yours.
Oh the pain! . . . pain?, what pain ? . . . . take 2 of these before meals and wear an extra pair of underwear.
What does it profit a man to gain the whole world and lose his soul?
Is it possible to bring bad news to the God Emperor, and survive? A very important question.
