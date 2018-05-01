Mueller's Former Assistant Alleges Trump Team Leaked Questions To Kill Interview

Mere minutes after we published a post speculating that President Trump's latest denunciation of the Mueller probe could be part of a ploy to push him to spurn Mueller's request for an interview, a CNN analyst named Michael Zeldin - who once worked as Mueller's assistant - put forth a strikingly similar theory.
Zeldin pointed to the rash of typos in the document that was reportedly leaked to the New York Times as evidence that, instead of coming from the Mueller campaign like the Times insinuated, the leak might've come from inside Trump's legal team. Zeldin said the questions were likely culled from notes being taken by the Trump team during the course of a discussion with Mueller and his team.
The reason? By leaking the questions, Trump's team is trying to gently convince the president that he shouldn't agree to an interview with Mueller - something he's reportedly been feeling more apprehensive about
"I think these are notes taken by the recipients of a conversation with Mueller’s office where he outlined broad topics and these guys wrote down questions that they thought these topics may raise," Zeldin said on CNN's "New Day."
"Because of the way these questions are written...lawyers wouldn’t write questions this way, in my estimation. Some of the grammar is not even proper," he continued. "So, I don’t see this as a list of written questions that Mueller’s office gave to the president. I think these are more notes that the White House has taken and then they have expanded upon the conversation to write out these as questions."
Zeldin worked as special counsel to Mueller in the 1990s when Mueller was the assistant attorney general of the Justice Department's Criminal Division.
Here are the questions Mueller wants to ask Trump: https://t.co/SlQ3LloALL pic.twitter.com/rLMYTmRJZ7— Amy Fiscus (@amyfiscus) May 1, 2018
Trump immediately seized on the questions as the latest evidence that Mueller is no longer actively pursuing collusion-related charges, which Trump said vindicates his claim that Trump is in the middle of a witch hunt. Trump slammed the leak as "disgraceful" and added that collusion "is a made up, phony crime."
So what do you think? Did Mueller's camp leak the questions to pressure Trump to hurry up and agree to an interview? Or did Trump's team leak them to pressure their client to definitively turn the meeting down?
What killed the interview was raiding his lawyers office, seizing private documents, abusing attorney client privilege, and leaking the contents to the media....all a week after assuring the president that he is not a target. lol, Give us a break, anyone who is even halfway paying attention can see the deep state bullshit for what it is.
I don’t buy off on it being a “Trump” leak either, it isn’t logical This isn’t like Trump’s tax form that got anonymously emailed to some NBC idiot. The last time I checked The New York Times wasn’t pro-Trump and they would know who leaked this to them. They had to get something this serious from someone they knew in order to go ahead and print it. The ONLY reason CNN is speculating that Trump’s team leaked it now is because the obvious hypocracy of the move was lost on them when they did it.
Would I believe CNN got the idea from some ZH post, hell ya (Beepoop is probably a CNN troll.) But do I believe the leak came from Trump and NYT fell for it, not a chance in hell. The days of NYT doing zero vetting are over, they’ll at least do some verification before they’d trust a true anonymous source. They’ve learned that much by now.
There's been no crime.
The President should tell Mueller to go pound sand!
I had thought to myself that this sounded like something Trump might do.
That said, does this idiot really think that Trump's lawyers are more likely to produce typos than Mueller's team?
The typos were put there on purpose, sort of a way Trump's people said to Mueller "we are here and we're gonna kick your ass out of Washington by making you look like the scumbags that you are".
When you read the questions you inevitably come away with the feeling that Mueller and Co are trying more to get the President for saying something that is not true rather than focusing on the Russian collusion mandate they were given. If Trump's people wrote and leaked these questions, that would be the kind of impression they would want to leave in the public's mind, so as to further justify why they will not allow their client to talk with this group of Special Counsel assholes. Trump's people are keying off what the Special Counsel did to that guy Libby...charging him in essence with lying to him rather than anything having to do with the outing of Wilson's wife as a CIA asset, which is what they were empaneled to do.
Trump's team has a good feel for what most Americans will feel is fair in this investigation, and it advances their cause to plant the seeds that this Special Counsel nonsense is a group of investigators trying to create a crime to prosecute. Americans for the most part call that entrapment, and by setting that stage now, Trump's lawyers seek to preclude Mueller from even trying that tactic.
The time has come for Mueller's paycheck to stop, and him and the rest of his group should be sent packing. They obviously do not have any crime to prosecute, and if they had a modicum of decency would say they have nothing and end the investigation on their own. Regrettably for the American people, the investigators on this team have records of being duplicitous and sleazy prosecutors who have shown in their careers a willingness to place illicit conviction on a higher plain that honest investigation. Trump's people have realized this and seemingly are ready to outslug them in the mud.
I realize you’re basing your assumptions on the belief Trump’s team is more clever than most will give them credit and I agree with you. But in order for your premise to be true, NYT would have to be pro-Trump to cooperate. Something at this high of level the journalist and editor would ONLY print it if they knew who the source was. They had to learn from the NBC tax embarrassment.
I agree with your assessment that this this has gone on long enough and these last minute desperation tactics are proof of that.
I hope this guy is correct. Its about time that Trump's people get down in the mud and start using the same tactics that Mueller and his little shits have been doing for over a year.
I smell the hand of Giuliani in this...he seems to be a no holds barred street fighter type who would have no hesitation in kicking Mueller and his team of jack-offs right between the legs.
If it is Giuliani, I hope he beats Team Mueller (DNC) with a metal pipe.
I would love to watch that one. Whack, right across the face. Pow, a broken set of ribs from a mid-section poke. Boom, a shot to the base of the skull. It would be better than a public execution in Riyadh.
And if the pipe had a photo of the Clintons with a caption reading "Whose Next?", then it would really be exciting !
Just look at the history. How many times has MSM or deep state been certain they had Trump by the balls only to have it turned around on them to find they stepped on their own landmine? Trump and his team are smarter than these people, have been from day 1. This time will not be any different. Only bigger.
I think you are absolutely correct. And I look forward to that outcome, not so much because I like Trump but because I think America should be true to its laws and not allow the government to bend them just because one political party or deep state group puts their own interests in front of the good of their country. America cannot be the beacon of justice in the world if it doesn't practice what it preaches at home. Trying to overthrow a duly-elected President and deny the will of the voters through lies and fabricated evidence shits all over America's claim to be the paradigm of justice and democracy.
They have become lazy and complacent due to decades of Mockingbird MSM control and the pervasive corruption at every level of government. They don't even bother covering their tracks or pretending to be unbiased any more which will lead to their downfall. It is accelerating as the "fake news" message wakes more and more people up. Fun to watch Trump and his gang beat them at their own game.
You really do see things clearly, Harry. All of your comments attest to that. I agree with you. History will definitely record this attempted coup, I just hope we address it while it’s happening. If we don’t every President is going to go through this until we do.
It's better to be silent and thought a fool, than to speak and remove all doubt.
Okay....fine then! I won't post anymore! Good-bye cruel world.....
Perhaps you should take a break from posting here at ZH then?
