DNC Officials Demand Refund From Hillary Clinton

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/01/2018 - 17:40

Several officials with the Democratic National Committee (DNC) are demanding that Hillary Clinton return over a million dollars that the organization paid her political group for her campaign email list and other resources, reports the Huffington Post's Daniel Marans.

In February 2017, the DNC agreed to pay Clinton’s group Onward Together $1.65 million for her campaign email list, analytics, donor data and related items, The Intercept reported on Wednesday. The cache of material was worth more than $5 million; Clinton’s campaign made an in-kind donation of resources worth $3.5 million, and the DNC paid for the rest.

Now a number of Democratic Party officials, including some state party chairs and DNC members, want Clinton to retroactively donate the campaign materials to the DNC and return the money that the party organ gave Onward Together. -Huffington Post

So far, the DNC has paid over $700,000 to rent the campaign's list. 

The DNC paid Onward Together $300,000 in January and $135,000 in every subsequent month, according to Federal Election Commission filings and information provided by the DNC. Thus far, it has transferred $705,000 to Clinton’s group; as of the end of this month, that sum will have increased to $840,000. -Huffington Post

Nancy Worley, chairwoman of Alabama's Democratic Party and 2016 Clinton supporter said “She should return the money for the ‘love of the Democratic Party’ to the DNC for its use." 

Wisconsin's Democratic Party chair, Martha Laning, along with Missouri Democratic National Committeeman Curtis Wylde were also among those calling on Clinton to return the DNC payments and retroactively donate her list. 

Others appealed to Clinton's faith, with DNC official Brian Wahby saying that returning the money and an in-kind donation "would be a Christian thing to do," however he stopped short of asking for it. 

In a statement to Fox News, Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill defended Clinton - saying that "paying a rental fee for use of an email list is common practice, and in this case the DNC has raised over $30 million with it, an 1800 [percent] return on their investment." 

"Putting the DNC on a strong footing is something that Secretary Clinton was very focused on during the campaign," Merrill added. "She was the first presidential candidate in decades to leave the DNC in the black after a Presidential cycle. The campaign turned over an unprecedented amount of campaign data and resources."

Xochitl Hinojosa, a DNC spokeswoman, agreed that the DNC had gotten “a return on our investment and more since obtaining all of the lists and data.”

Donna Brazile forged the agreement between the Clinton campaign and the DNC in February 2017, while she was serving as interim DNC chairwoman. Brazile, who has been critical of how the Clinton campaign treated the DNC, said she believed the deal would help her successor as DNC chair “inherit a party in good shape.” -Huffington Post

Current DNC chairman, Tom Perez, has amended the payment schedule - however fundamental aspects of the arrangement remain in place, according to Hinojosa. 

Given the sad state of the DNC's finances, however, Clinton why wouldn't Clinton want to help the party that has done so much for her family?

The Intercept report comes as the DNC struggles with a fundraising disadvantage while the midterm campaign kicks into high gear. According to OpenSecrets, the RNC has raised $171.5 million so far this cycle, nearly double the $88.1 million raised by the DNC.

The numbers also show that the DNC has spent $90.5 million this cycle -- nearly $2 million more than it has taken in -- and has just $9.3 million in cash on hand. By contrast, the RNC has nearly $43 million in cash on hand and a surplus of $17.6 million. -Fox News

Clinton's lack of charity when it comes to her own party is nothing new for a prominent Democrat - as Barack Obama withheld his email list entirely from the DNC during his first term - instead using it as the foundation of his political group, Organizing for America (renamed Organizing for Action). Following his 2012 re-election, the former President initially allowed the DNC to use his email list before formally donating it to the party in 2015. 

Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders has outright refused to turn over his email list to the DNC despite calls to do so after he lost his party's nomination in the 2016 primary. 

“They weren’t saying Bernie, ‘Rent your list.’ They wanted the list,” said Jim Zogby, president of the Arab American Institute and a Sanders appointee to the DNC’s Unity and Reform Commission. “They said, ‘All candidates do this ― they turn it over to the party.’ Well, now I find out that they don’t.” -HuffPo

Zogby is a proponent of an oversight committee within the DNC in the hopes of improving financial transparency - which the party will vote on in August.  

It is critical to the ultimate survival of the party as a viable institution,” Zogby said.

Good one, Jim!

Comments

NoDebt silverserfer Tue, 05/01/2018 - 17:49

Good luck with that, DNC.  I'm sure the check is already in the mail.

Hell, just shaking hands with a Clinton you better count your fingers when you pull your hand back.

But does anybody else sniff a strong sense of entitlement from the DNC on this one?  "For the love of the Democrat Party"?  The Free Shit Army rides again, apparently.  If I was Hillary I'd tell them to fuck off, too.

 

 

FreeMoney ???ö? Tue, 05/01/2018 - 18:32

Its high time the democrat party instituted a tax on all members. 

Progressive of course, such that people of color, LGBTQXYZ, and all the other downtrodden uneducated unemployed unemployable will only have to bear their fair share of supporting this fine and transparent organization, while your rulers will be given a deduction for having sacrificed so much already.  After all it is for the cause...

Automatic Choke NoDebt Tue, 05/01/2018 - 18:13

"Good luck with that, DNC.  I'm sure the check is already in the mail.  Hell, just shaking hands with a Clinton you better count your fingers when you pull your hand back.  But does anybody else sniff a strong sense of entitlement from the DNC on this one?  "For the love of the Democrat Party"?  The Free Shit Army rides again, apparently.  If I was Hillary I'd tell them to fuck off, too."

 

NoDebt:    Please don't use the phrase "shaking hands with a Clinton" and the word "sniff" in the same sentence ever again.

 

 

Gadfly silverserfer Tue, 05/01/2018 - 17:54

If the Dems are hard up for money, maybe they should think about dropping their ridiculous lawsuit against Trump and the Russians first, which is going to cost them millions of dollars in attorney's fees without a recovery.  Talk about stupid.  Unless of course the Rothchilds, Soros and/or the Clintons are funding that lawsuit.  In which case it all makes perfect sense... if you're evil and amoral. 

TeethVillage88s silverserfer Tue, 05/01/2018 - 17:54

hm... what about Chile'? (Latino Accent)

- William Douglas Campbell

- Rosatom (Russian State Corporation with ownership in Uranium One)

- Peter Schweitzer - Conservative Writer/Activist that published against Clinton s on Uranium One

- The Hill dot com, who have slow website and who may invade your computer looking for articles on Uranium One

- Saracarter website who actually quotes lawyer for Douglas Campbell with good info

- FBI Anno Leakers who defame or libel Douglas Campbell

- DOJ who is under pressure from FBI Informant Douglas Campbell to investigate who leaked his name with false/fake/libelous/defamation info

- Turns out Douglas Campbell worked for FBI for 6 years, collected $50K, and is accused by Democrats leaders of being of bad character.

blindfaith No Time for Fishing Tue, 05/01/2018 - 18:21

 

Maybe if the dunces at the DNC were not pursuing dumb ass lawsuits and paying attention to why life long Democrats are deserting the party, they might have a slim chance of saving the DNC.  But no...stupid is as stupid does, and the grocery bags are brimming with stupid....buy one get 3 free.  They are like homeboys who stick together to get into trouble instead of spending their time getting educated.  Yep, stupid does as stupid is.

Deep Snorkeler Tue, 05/01/2018 - 17:45

The Once Devoted Trumplings

Cry out in pain to the Blue Witch of Elitist Socialism to

save them from the national scabies infection known as Trump. 

They got hoodwinked by another Reagan-Bush-Trump trickle-down swindle

and see their future squandered in military expenditure and phony trade wars.

Poor Trumpkins suffer the pain of disillusionment and demoralization.

Wealthy smart people pick their pockets and robots prey on them.

 

woody3405 Tue, 05/01/2018 - 17:46

"as of the end of this month, that sum will have increased to $840,000" - so they are still paying for it?  Have they not heard of Zuckerberg? 

 

Ex-Oligarch woody3405 Tue, 05/01/2018 - 18:17

This whole story reeks of illegal financial manipulation.  Was this bizarre deal motivated by campaign finance laws, disclosure laws, tax laws, or what? 

Plus, why in god's name is it the candidate that has the donor list that the party needs to purchase? Wouldn't the party already have its own (presumably overlapping) donor list?  I'd be curious to know if the RNC operates this way too.

Boxed Merlot Ex-Oligarch Tue, 05/01/2018 - 18:41

...deal motivated by campaign finance laws, disclosure laws, tax laws, or what? ...

If it were "laws", they were passed in order to allow it. The "Dtrip" , i.e. "DCCC" knows all this stuff already. No Democrat is allowed to run unless he / she / it has the ability to raise a quarter of a million, (frn250,000) just to have their name attempted to be pronounced by a national media source.

Voters will never be able to understand this until it's presented from the perspective of those "on the other side".

It's no different than a financial institution looking at debt instruments as "assets" when normal, "retail" customers are taught to see them as "obligations".

(I strongly suspect it's the same with the "red" team, they're peddling the same wares.)

jmo.