Gold Tumbles To 2018 Lows As Dollargasm Sparks Dow Dump, Yield Jump

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/01/2018 - 10:52

The Dow is down over 250 points (at the lows of the day) back at one-week lows, Nasdaq is surging (at the highs of the day) as the dollar index just keeps on running higher, breaking key technical resistance on the way amid a low liquidity trading day.

With Europe on May Day holiday, the dollar is untethered...

 

And Treasury yields are spiking along with the dollar...

 

And as the dollar spikes, Dow is tumbling...

 

But Nasdaq is surging...

 

Meanwhile, Gold is getting monkeyhammered back towards $1300 - the lowest level of the year...

 

Breaking below its 200DMA...

Bill of Rights Tue, 05/01/2018 - 10:53 Permalink

And Metals trashed just as we said they would...keep stacking tho lol

 

I mean come on people did you really think they were gonna allow Treasuries to climb above the target line lol...seem many have learned nothing over the years here.

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 2
Klassenfeind takeaction Tue, 05/01/2018 - 11:04 Permalink

Remember all those usual suspects who were recently pumping gold on ZH...? 🙄

ZH sheeple being led to the slaughterhouse, yet again, but they are probably dumb enough to keep on catching the falling knife/BTFD/"keep on stacking," because "this time it's different" and gold will go up while everything else goes down.

You see, the KNW/ZH/TFMR sheeple have been brainwashed that it's both a hedge against inflation and deflation. Whatever happens: gold will go up! And when their prophetic words turn out to be lies and the price goes down, then "it's gold price manipulation." And if you point out the obviously contradictions and snake oil salesmen bullshit then "you're an agent for the Deep State."

Can't really win against stupidity and massive propaganda, and now ZH is pumping crypto's because massive price swings between $5K and $20K is an indication of "a store of value..."

I should have bought some silly S&P500/DJ/NASDAQ index tracking funds in 2009 and spend more time with the grandchildren instead of reading ZH. 🤢

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
bigloser GlassHouse101 Tue, 05/01/2018 - 11:43 Permalink

You and whoever upvoted you are completely wrong, for a couple of simple reasons.

Stocks are going down, bonds yields are rising, but their value is going down (inverse relationship). Gold, silver, dying on the vine. The safe havens are now oil (good luck storing 100 barrels in your back yard) and CASH.

We're well into a period of asset decimation. Nothing you hold is of value unless it's income-producing (machines, computers) or has the ability to buy things for pennies on the dollar (um, cash, king).

As in the Great Depression, cash was the undeniable asset to hold. Nobody had much, thus, if you had some in excess of your general needs, you could put it to work, buying and holding.

You can thank me later, as in 2023, when Trump is inaugurated for a second term and the bear market turns (around 1500 on the S&P, 15,000 on the Dow, maybe lower, but I think that's low enough, about a 40% decline).

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
LawsofPhysics bigloser Tue, 05/01/2018 - 11:52 Permalink

LOL!!!  Completely ignoring the fact that the great depression lead to a world war...

Listen fucknut, I had no problem paying for a new sewer line with physical silver when it was over $40 an ounce.  Moreover, physical PMs are still considered a "tier one asset" at ALL the central banks.  Want to start or expand a business to serve the coming war?  You better have the collateral bankers want! They really don't give a shit who wins (and neither should you, so sell to the highest bidder), especially in the current global eCONomy.  You really think that what is happening now, with almost 8 billion people in a global economy is anything like what happened to europe in the early 1900s?  LMFAO!!!!

You are one stupid fuck.  Prepare for Global Weimar and an exponentially worse outcome for the human population when compared to WWI and WWII. It's just MATH and the laws of Nature and physics re-asserting themselves.  Know a tradable skill?  Control productive capital and real resources? You better motherfucker.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Give Me Some Truth GlassHouse101 Tue, 05/01/2018 - 11:55 Permalink

Rushing to the dollar

Probably so. My unwavering theory is that "they" are doing everything they can to preclude a scenario where the "man on the street" ever "rushes" to the perceived safety of gold and silver.

This would be the establishment's nightmare. These recurring smashes of precious metals ensure this "rush to safety"  never happens (at least while they are alive).

They succeeded spectacularly in destroying sentiment for history's money. However, they still have to ensure this sentiment never rises from the dead. That is, they are NOT going to take their boot off the throat of the monetary metals, which are really the only enemies that scare them.

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
lunaticfringe Klassenfeind Tue, 05/01/2018 - 11:36 Permalink

Gold needs this type of capitulation. Sentiment has been so so. If it dips below 1250 in the midst of all this current shit, inflation, rate hikes, and a new 1.6 trillion deficit this year- I am actually gonna buy with both hands and I have been a raging skeptic like you. The eventual implosion of the greatest shit equity market of my life is gonna be breathtaking.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Give Me Some Truth Klassenfeind Tue, 05/01/2018 - 11:38 Permalink

Here is the message "they" are sending:

"So you thought gold and silver were about to go higher, huh? Take this gold bugs!"

The already demoralized grow even more demoralized. Mission accomplished.

Mark this down and save it: The more they HAVE to print and borrow fiat, the more important these consistent attacks on real money become.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Son of Captain Nemo Give Me Some Truth Tue, 05/01/2018 - 11:46 Permalink

And to your cogent observations my friend in the "looting operations" OCONUS going increasingly worse since 9/11/2001...

MORE OF EVERYTHING (https://southfront.org/breaking-israel-hits-three-positions-of-the-syri…) (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-01/iran-blasts-child-killer-benj…) by "SHOOTING FIRST" and ASKING QUESTION(s) LATER!... Who the fuck cares if they have nuclear weapons or used CW on their own?...  THE IMPORTANT THING IS THAT WE HAVE THEM AND WILL USE THEM ANYWAY WE SEE "FIT"!!!...

False narratives don't need to work at this point.  We've got too much invested in the MIC total financial collapse or not that is PAYING FOR IT!!!

False narratives don't need to work at this point.  We've got too much invested in the MIC total financial collapse or not that is PAYING FOR IT!!!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
DEMIZEN Klassenfeind Tue, 05/01/2018 - 11:47 Permalink

technically, gold bugs are correct, but the hedge funds already pushed to max levels that reflect monetary value back in early 2000, a few years later, they used sheeple and internet prophets to get out of it and back into stocks.

I wouldn't be surprised if spot prices come down to 600 or below. It certainly won't keep up with the mainstreet inflation.  It is almost like the clusterfuck has to happen for gold to maintain these levels because is priced in.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
ClowardPiven2016 Liquid_Silver Tue, 05/01/2018 - 11:21 Permalink

Why do you dip shits think people invest exclusively in one asset class? Is it because you are all too broke to imagine having enough money to invest in PM's and crypto currency and other asset classes?

I could give a shit if gold is down this week..it's not like I have to sell some so I can pay my Pay Lender Loan.

Here's some advice...don't put all your eggs in one basket. But I'm sure that thought is wasted on most of the clowns who bash gold..the only eggs they have are the one's they buy with their EBT cards. 

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Give Me Some Truth 0valueleft Tue, 05/01/2018 - 12:05 Permalink

Ownership of gold and silver DO bolster the freedom movement (if this movement still exists). This is another reason the ever-growing State hates gold and silver, and "the bugs" who insist on touting gold and silver as protection against an ever-expanding government (which always means fewer rights for "We the people.").

Please don't attack these people. Attack those who are attacking us. ... This is a war (of competing philosophies) ... and the bad guys are winning.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
franzpick Tue, 05/01/2018 - 10:54 Permalink

Top formations, in order of strength, XCI, SOX, RUT, NDX, DJIA and SPX, are on or within 1-2-3% of breaking 6 month support at their Nov breakouts, the Feb lows, the March 22 collapse, the 25 days days of nothing in April, and now their 200 day MAs: the more lines like this are hit the weaker they become, and hiding in plain sight are indices ready to confirm the bear market by dropping another 4-5% to lower lows, at DJIA/SPX for example, at 22,750 and 2500 +/-, with the collapse probably starting now or soon:

http://bigcharts.marketwatch.com/quickchart/quickchart.asp?symb=djia&insttype=&freq=1&show=&time=7

http://bigcharts.marketwatch.com/quickchart/quickchart.asp?symb=djia&insttype=&freq=1&show=&time=7

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Seasmoke Tue, 05/01/2018 - 11:03 Permalink

KudLOW better hope I never pass him in a dark alley. 

I also blame Mnuchin. As he must be looking to fraudclose on another million Americans. 

 

So of course I have to also blame Trump for hiring lowlife assholes like these two. This rising dollar is going to be very painful for many who voted for the Israelhole first game show host  

 

  

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Al Huxley Tue, 05/01/2018 - 11:13 Permalink

Miners are ROCK SOLID though!  Barely down at all!  They're anticipating the MASSIVE REVERSAL coming tomorrow on the Fed announcement!  REMEMBER - FED DAYS ARE NOW GOLD POSITIVE!  This selloff is FAKE NEWS!!!!!!