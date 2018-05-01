Gold Tumbles To 2018 Lows As Dollargasm Sparks Dow Dump, Yield Jump

The Dow is down over 250 points (at the lows of the day) back at one-week lows, Nasdaq is surging (at the highs of the day) as the dollar index just keeps on running higher, breaking key technical resistance on the way amid a low liquidity trading day.
With Europe on May Day holiday, the dollar is untethered...
And Treasury yields are spiking along with the dollar...
And as the dollar spikes, Dow is tumbling...
But Nasdaq is surging...
Meanwhile, Gold is getting monkeyhammered back towards $1300 - the lowest level of the year...
Breaking below its 200DMA...
And Metals trashed just as we said they would...keep stacking tho lol
I mean come on people did you really think they were gonna allow Treasuries to climb above the target line lol...seem many have learned nothing over the years here.
Is this the $1000 Gold jump that was being pushed a few days ago?
Metal Pushers can FU
It will stay at this level for the next 10-20-30 years...
Remember all those usual suspects who were recently pumping gold on ZH...? 🙄
ZH sheeple being led to the slaughterhouse, yet again, but they are probably dumb enough to keep on catching the falling knife/BTFD/"keep on stacking," because "this time it's different" and gold will go up while everything else goes down.
You see, the KNW/ZH/TFMR sheeple have been brainwashed that it's both a hedge against inflation and deflation. Whatever happens: gold will go up! And when their prophetic words turn out to be lies and the price goes down, then "it's gold price manipulation." And if you point out the obviously contradictions and snake oil salesmen bullshit then "you're an agent for the Deep State."
Can't really win against stupidity and massive propaganda, and now ZH is pumping crypto's because massive price swings between $5K and $20K is an indication of "a store of value..."
I should have bought some silly S&P500/DJ/NASDAQ index tracking funds in 2009 and spend more time with the grandchildren instead of reading ZH. 🤢
People are rushing to the USD as a perceived safe haven, but they are walking on thin ice. The Fed will QE TO INFINITY and so goes the value of the USD. PM's are the endgame winner, and currencies backed by Gold (Ruble & Yuan).
You and whoever upvoted you are completely wrong, for a couple of simple reasons.
Stocks are going down, bonds yields are rising, but their value is going down (inverse relationship). Gold, silver, dying on the vine. The safe havens are now oil (good luck storing 100 barrels in your back yard) and CASH.
We're well into a period of asset decimation. Nothing you hold is of value unless it's income-producing (machines, computers) or has the ability to buy things for pennies on the dollar (um, cash, king).
As in the Great Depression, cash was the undeniable asset to hold. Nobody had much, thus, if you had some in excess of your general needs, you could put it to work, buying and holding.
You can thank me later, as in 2023, when Trump is inaugurated for a second term and the bear market turns (around 1500 on the S&P, 15,000 on the Dow, maybe lower, but I think that's low enough, about a 40% decline).
LOL!!! Completely ignoring the fact that the great depression lead to a world war...
Listen fucknut, I had no problem paying for a new sewer line with physical silver when it was over $40 an ounce. Moreover, physical PMs are still considered a "tier one asset" at ALL the central banks. Want to start or expand a business to serve the coming war? You better have the collateral bankers want! They really don't give a shit who wins (and neither should you, so sell to the highest bidder), especially in the current global eCONomy. You really think that what is happening now, with almost 8 billion people in a global economy is anything like what happened to europe in the early 1900s? LMFAO!!!!
You are one stupid fuck. Prepare for Global Weimar and an exponentially worse outcome for the human population when compared to WWI and WWII. It's just MATH and the laws of Nature and physics re-asserting themselves. Know a tradable skill? Control productive capital and real resources? You better motherfucker.
Rushing to the dollar
Probably so. My unwavering theory is that “they” are doing everything they can to preclude a scenario where the “man on the street” ever “rushes” to the perceived safety of gold and silver.
This would be the establishment’s nightmare. These recurring smashes of precious metals ensure this “rush to safety” never happens (at least while they are alive).
They succeeded spectacularly in destroying sentiment for history’s money. However, they still have to ensure this sentiment never rises from the dead. That is, they are NOT going to take their boot off the throat of the monetary metals, which are really the only enemies that scare them.
Gold needs this type of capitulation. Sentiment has been so so. If it dips below 1250 in the midst of all this current shit, inflation, rate hikes, and a new 1.6 trillion deficit this year- I am actually gonna buy with both hands and I have been a raging skeptic like you. The eventual implosion of the greatest shit equity market of my life is gonna be breathtaking.
Here is the message “they” are sending:
”So you thought gold and silver were about to go higher, huh? Take this gold bugs!”
The already demoralized grow even more demoralized. Mission accomplished.
Mark this down and save it: The more they HAVE to print and borrow fiat, the more important these consistent attacks on real money become.
And to your cogent observations my friend in the "looting operations" OCONUS going increasingly worse since 9/11/2001...
MORE OF EVERYTHING (https://southfront.org/breaking-israel-hits-three-positions-of-the-syri…) (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-01/iran-blasts-child-killer-benj…) by "SHOOTING FIRST" and ASKING QUESTION(s) LATER!... Who the fuck cares if they have nuclear weapons or used CW on their own?... THE IMPORTANT THING IS THAT WE HAVE THEM AND WILL USE THEM ANYWAY WE SEE "FIT"!!!...
False narratives don't need to work at this point. We've got too much invested in the MIC total financial collapse or not that is PAYING FOR IT!!!
Re the military industrial complex, I only note that the MIC depends on the fiat printing press. It also defends it.
Well stated. Since the gloves have been completely off since 9/11 they might as well code our surface fleet with a U.$.$. instead of a U.S.S.
Certainly more appropriate and truthful given everything else that is in our faces these days.
technically, gold bugs are correct, but the hedge funds already pushed to max levels that reflect monetary value back in early 2000, a few years later, they used sheeple and internet prophets to get out of it and back into stocks.
I wouldn't be surprised if spot prices come down to 600 or below. It certainly won't keep up with the mainstreet inflation. It is almost like the clusterfuck has to happen for gold to maintain these levels because is priced in.
It will stay at this level for the next 10-20-30 years...
Another fortune teller. Nobody knows anything about anything.
Yeah. Let's see gold crash and send Asia into a buying frenzy
Sell your gold and buy bitcoin now, still not too late. Been saying this since early 2017. But of course thick headed goldtards will keep talking trash and keep losing money holding an useless rock. lol
So you’ve been buying from $19,000 down to $9000 ???
Lots a fortune tellers here today. This is going up, this is going down. They should be on their yachts in the Caribbean with bikini clad babes sun bathing on the front deck, not giving away free advice on ZH.
Why do you dip shits think people invest exclusively in one asset class? Is it because you are all too broke to imagine having enough money to invest in PM's and crypto currency and other asset classes?
I could give a shit if gold is down this week..it's not like I have to sell some so I can pay my Pay Lender Loan.
Here's some advice...don't put all your eggs in one basket. But I'm sure that thought is wasted on most of the clowns who bash gold..the only eggs they have are the one's they buy with their EBT cards.
I could give a shit if gold is down this week
Very true.
I bought mine 35 years ago. It was for savings, not speculating. I never yet had to worry that it will hit zero. It will never go to $300.00 again. Don't worry, be happy.
Losing money? I don't think the thick headed goldtards hold the useless rock to make FRN money...but to avoid FRN money... anyway you lose FRN money by holding FRN money...
In reply to Sell your gold and buy… by Liquid_Silver
Bill of Wrong
Over the years? As in the years since the financial system failed and has relied on global central banks magical money printing machines and near zero interest to stay afloat? How old are you...30? Study some history and look beyond your recency bias.
If some of you PM shills and panickers were well diversified, you wouldn't care about PM dropping - other than perhaps as a Contrarian buying (BTFD) opportunity.
It simply means that, when measured in fiat USD units, that more USD fiats can be gained with other investment and speculation vehicles.
Re: Lessons pounded home
Or: Never fight City Hall.
Or: Always place the same bets as those who have rigged the casino.
Okay, we get it. We get it. You can stop now.
...Thing is they can’t, and won’t. They have to keep reinforcing this “message.”
These Wall Street people are such $heep. Why would you run to the dollar when you know it's going to be inflated away with a new QE program coming soon???
The USD is as much a safe haven as a burning building.
Hows that $50 silver treating you? oh wait.
^History book, find one please.
Ya ya the 5000 year old bull shit rhetoric ...good luck.
Glory for my man Dollar Bill, this is your day bro. Buy those FRN's hand over fist, they're going to serve you well for the rest of your days, guaranteed. You have arrived, long live Bill of Rights so that he may willingly serve the state and his masters and collect his reward of compounding interest.
Ownership of gold and silver DO bolster the freedom movement (if this movement still exists). This is another reason the ever-growing State hates gold and silver, and “the bugs” who insist on touting gold and silver as protection against an ever-expanding government (which always means fewer rights for “We the people.”)
Please don’t attack these people. Attack those who are attacking us. ... This is a war (of competing philosophies) ... and the bad guys are winning.
Top formations, in order of strength, XCI, SOX, RUT, NDX, DJIA and SPX, are on or within 1-2-3% of breaking 6 month support at their Nov breakouts, the Feb lows, the March 22 collapse, the 25 days days of nothing in April, and now their 200 day MAs: the more lines like this are hit the weaker they become, and hiding in plain sight are indices ready to confirm the bear market by dropping another 4-5% to lower lows, at DJIA/SPX for example, at 22,750 and 2500 +/-, with the collapse probably starting now or soon:
http://bigcharts.marketwatch.com/quickchart/quickchart.asp?symb=djia&insttype=&freq=1&show=&time=7
Quick! To the twitter-mobile. Tweet something about tariffs! Chocolate cake with Kim Jung Un. Act quickly, the wallstreet top .1% depends on you Oragutanman!
The shills and brokers are screaming, "Buy value!" Not precious metals but STOCKS! LMFAO!
I wonder if this is the beginning of the dollar breaking out and causing the emerging market crisis that sets off the worldwide crisis that M. Armstrong has been talking about. His computer model has been extremely accurate with all asset classes over the last 10 years or so.
Um...
You might want to check back on his major prediction regarding 2016.5 Or was it 2016.4497992? I can't remember...
Every single one of these charlatans - and I mean all of them, rely on on (1) key factor:
Your short memory.
you can't even get the date right but quick to criticize. It was 2015.75 and that was when people will start losing trust in government. Then we have Trump elected a year later. I would say not bad.
Relief at 11 am ET
Update - There it is.
Don't look a gift horse in the mouth.
I'll visit the shitter around noon.
Martin Armstrong predicted precisely that!
Gartman must be stopped out..... again. His GE trade is under water. Sometimes - its okay to do nothing.
KudLOW better hope I never pass him in a dark alley.
I also blame Mnuchin. As he must be looking to fraudclose on another million Americans.
So of course I have to also blame Trump for hiring lowlife assholes like these two. This rising dollar is going to be very painful for many who voted for the Israelhole first game show host
so we print 488 billion in the first quarter....and gold goes down.......this is so wrong
Yes, The fact they can so easily get away with this brazen and obvious rigging - and have no worry whatsoever of anyone who matters exposing them and stopping this - is wrong, maddening, utterly depressing.
Gold is dead. It will fall along with stocks and stocks will be a much better buy from the lows.
After 5000 years gold has finally gone to zero huh?
Miners are ROCK SOLID though! Barely down at all! They're anticipating the MASSIVE REVERSAL coming tomorrow on the Fed announcement! REMEMBER - FED DAYS ARE NOW GOLD POSITIVE! This selloff is FAKE NEWS!!!!!!
Miners ARE OUTPERFORMING THE DOW 2:1 TODAY! Could this be the start of a MASSIVE RALLY??!!!??
Just means they'll crash harder later in the week.
