Gold Tumbles To 2018 Lows As Dollargasm Sparks Dow Dump, Yield Jump

The Dow is down over 250 points (at the lows of the day) back at one-week lows, Nasdaq is surging (at the highs of the day) as the dollar index just keeps on running higher, breaking key technical resistance on the way amid a low liquidity trading day.

With Europe on May Day holiday, the dollar is untethered...

And Treasury yields are spiking along with the dollar...

And as the dollar spikes, Dow is tumbling...

But Nasdaq is surging...

Meanwhile, Gold is getting monkeyhammered back towards $1300 - the lowest level of the year...

Breaking below its 200DMA...