Facebook Stumbles After Announcing "Clear History" Feature, Developers Angry

Facebook is sliding lower today, back to earnings night levels, after announcing the implementation of a 'Clear History' feature will allow users to delete information from their accounts and to turn off Facebook’s ability to store information associated with accounts going forward.
Via By Erin Egan, VP and Chief Privacy Officer
Getting Feedback On New Tools to Protect People's Privacy
The past several weeks have made clear that people want more information about how Facebook works and the controls they have over their information. And today at F8 we’re sharing some of the first steps we’re taking to better protect people’s privacy.
We’re starting with a feature that addresses feedback we’ve heard consistently from people who use Facebook, privacy advocates and regulators: everyone should have more information and control over the data Facebook receives from other websites and apps that use our services.
Today, we’re announcing plans to build Clear History. This feature will enable you to see the websites and apps that send us information when you use them, delete this information from your account, and turn off our ability to store it associated with your account going forward. Apps and websites that use features such as the Like button or Facebook Analytics send us information to make their content and ads better. We also use this information to make your experience on Facebook better.
If you clear your history or use the new setting, we’ll remove identifying information so a history of the websites and apps you’ve used won’t be associated with your account. We’ll still provide apps and websites with aggregated analytics – for example, we can build reports when we’re sent this information so we can tell developer if their apps are more popular with men or women in a certain age group. We can do this without storing the information in a way that’s associated with your account, and as always, we don’t tell advertisers who you are.
It will take a few months to build Clear History. We’ll work with privacy advocates, academics, policymakers and regulators to get their input on our approach, including how we plan to remove identifying information and the rare cases where we need information for security purposes. We’ve already started a series of roundtables in cities around the world, and heard specific demands for controls like these at a session we held at our headquarters two weeks ago. We’re looking forward to doing more.
CEO Zuckerberg added that “This is an example of the kind of control we think you should have,”
In your web browser, you have a simple way to clear your cookies and history. The idea is a lot of sites need cookies to work, but you should still be able to flush your history whenever you want. We're building a version of this for Facebook too. It will be a simple control to clear your browsing history on Facebook -- what you've clicked on, websites you've visited, and so on.
We're starting with something a lot of people have asked about recently: the information we see from websites and apps that use Facebook's ads and analytics tools.
Once we roll out this update, you'll be able to see information about the apps and websites you've interacted with, and you'll be able to clear this information from your account. You'll even be able to turn off having this information stored with your account.
To be clear, when you clear your cookies in your browser, it can make parts of your experience worse. You may have to sign back in to every website, and you may have to reconfigure things. The same will be true here. Your Facebook won't be as good while it relearns your preferences.
But after going through our systems, this is an example of the kind of control we think you should have. It's something privacy advocates have been asking for -- and we will work with them to make sure we get it right.
One thing I learned from my experience testifying in Congress is that I didn't have clear enough answers to some of the questions about data. We're working to make sure these controls are clear, and we will have more to come soon.
For now the market is not impressed...
However, while Zuck and his crew attempt to recover from the exposure of their entire business model for what it is, NY Times reports that Facebook's privacy changes have left developers steaming...
“Facebook threw us under the bus,” said Federico Treu, Cubeyou’s chief executive, who added that he intended to boycott a Facebook event for developers this week.
“Facebook became what it was because of us developers. Now they want to blame us for everything that has happened to them.”
...
Facebook’s relationship with its vast community of developers has reached a tense moment once more. Since news broke in late March that the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica had improperly harvested the information of millions of Facebook users, the social network has made a series of changes to limit how much of its users’ information can be obtained by third parties. Those shifts have had an unintended domino effect on many of the companies and programmers that relied on Facebook’s spigot of data for their businesses.
Some, like Cubeyou, said they have been unfairly blocked from accessing Facebook users. Tinder, the dating app, discovered that its users were no longer able to log into the app using their Facebook accounts. Pod, a calendar syncing app, found that its users could no longer see Facebook events within their calendars. And Job Fusion, a jobs app that allowed users to see where their Facebook friends worked, announced that it was not longer able to offer its services within Facebook.
The fallout has cast a shadow over Facebook’s annual meeting with developers, which was scheduled to start today in San Jose, Calif.
The reference to "Clear History" - the movie that poked fun at tech firms from Tesla to Facebook - is not lost on us with the new FB feature...
CLEAR FACEBOOK
DELETED VALUE STREAMS...or what you said.
I don't believe them
It'll be a bug, just like snapchat, when it turns out they aren't really deleting stuff.
And in a week or two, when the press moves on, they'll change the terms of use to allow them to keep whatever they effing want for as long as they like.
True that.
But what the world really needs is a CLEAR HISTORY button
for the FAKE Hebrews (like Zuck) in the FAKE biblical Israel of today.
http://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2014/09/10/a-brief-history-of-t…
Clear history after the NSA stores history.
Facebook is an NSA asset.
The words delete, clear, erase are absurd.
Sup homies. Long time.
Here in the US, we don't celebrate Labor Day on May 1, because May 1 is traditionally a left-wing holiday. We moved our Labor Day to the first Monday in September and associate it mostly with military and political parades in support of State Power. It's the unofficial kick-off of the last phase of our non-stop election cycle as well. It has nothing to do with actual Labor in the US, by design.
In North America Labour don't count, people's pets do!
"CLEAR HISTORY" button for the sheeple... It will be JUST a button
Once you lose your privacy, you are not getting it back (NSA will keep everything)
just like deleting email; and then you see the "to recover deleted email" link...........
yeah, I feel safe now
The only thing that should be CLEAR is the fact that once you post on FB, your HISTORY will always be on their servers.
It is CLEAR though, Facebook should be HISTORY.
It might be Amazon's servers, and in that case, how much does it cost to store all of those cat, baby and glamour pics? They always say photos take up a lot of storage space, and FB seems photo-intensive.
Nightly back-ups to Deep State servers. Their principal customers don't care.
Exactly. What's fascinating is that FB will offer "clear history," and people will actually believe it.
Deleting account prevents you - the owner, from accessing you data. Likewise, deleting history will prevent you from seeing it, but not anyone who has interest in that data. There are countless archives, private, corporate, govt etc. and many of them aren't even in the US.
This is bullshit. Social networks structure their linux/unix file systems to eliminate redundancy. They do it to save storage space and bandwidth. If a billion people upload the same funny cat video, it makes sense to store pointers to the same data chunk instead of duplicating it over and over again. That means that any unique sequence of bits has to be stored at least once somewhere. Every repeated sequence becomes a link to pre-existing data. And the way they have their incremental/rolling backups structured ensures that it is very easy to add new information and prohibitively expensive to remove anything.
If you ever used a compressor such as WinRar and tried deleting a small file from inside a large archive, you'll know that the software cannot just remove a data chunk from an interdependent chain. It has to unpack everything, eliminate the file and then recompress. At the most basic level, corporate data systems are the same way. Adding is easy, because the data goes onto the tail end. CRC tables get expanded dynamically with minimal effort. Try deleting something and you're in a world of pain.
The premise of being able to remove something from a social network is a total lie. Reason - money.
That was very informational, thank you. That makes sense, too. The tech issues are complicated by the labyrinth of the tech itself.
But if they wanted to, it seems like they could create a bot to pinpoint any data chunk that a user wanted to pluck out and delete from that compressed string that helps reduce storage issues.
After all, they managed to eliminate a lot of jobs, like the lower level jobs in the legal profession, with machines that sift through a bunch of statues to pinpoint one. Maybe, they cannot apply that type of sifting to alter the internal storage.
People probably would not care about data that a lot of people put on sites, condensed via a “pointer” to save space.
What they care about is linking stuff to their names, especially over time. It sounds like they are giving people the option to maintenance their own accounts, as Windows does, for privacy purposes, and people are going to see the added value that was created by using the offensive methods.
It had a dual purpose: ease of use and a targeted advertising tool. People are going to need to make a choice, but like you say, the data is so intertwined that, due to pragmatics, they probably will not have a full choice.
Zuckerberg is a dick and his company is a glorified spying tool.
Most concise review of "The Social Network" I've seen!
Why is Mark Zuckerberg not in jail for theft?
Because people GIVE him their private information.
Funny they only decided users needed that kind of control AFTER getting called out for the (blatantly fucking obvious) invasions of privacy they've been perpetrating and aiding and abetting since their inception. Wow, and all of a fucking sudden it occurs to them 'hey - you know what would be cool? A 'clear history' feature!' What a farce.
Does anybody really believe that their history or content will be "cleared"? Maybe for the mundane advertisers but the deep state intel groups keep all of that information in their data base. There's no "clearing history" for the controllers.
"It will take a few months to build Clear History. We’ll work with privacy advocates, academics, policymakers and regulators to get their input on our approach, including how we plan to remove identifying information and the rare cases where we need information for security purposes."
That (1) paragraph of carefully mealy-mouthed horse shit says all what need be said.
Facebook could have taken care of their problem in one sentence and 48 hours worth of keyboard punching by Zuckerberg's team.
between the lines:
"we'll carefully finesse this massive disruption to our revenue as the nature of the product we sell (you) cannot change significantly. all changes will be in appearance only, and on a long enough time line, we will be out of the news cycles before returning to business as usual. we will continue acting as non-state surveillance in a much more opaque, undetectable way. our customers will be restricted from being so blatantly obvious in the use of our product (you), so we never have to face serious scrutiny again" signed, lifelog / cia (facebook)
Is there anyone believe that the history will be deleted? Facebook is likely making a copy in real time of everything that gets typed.
With Facebook the only way to win is not to play.
Thats exactly right.
I agree, but unless you only connect to the web using TOR (even this is questionable at this point), don't use a phone, and don't have ANY online accounts containing personal data, then you are playing.
Don't think that you're not being tracked by these companies just because you don't have any social media accounts.
Unless, you posted that comment over TOR, then they know exactly who you are, and based on other comments in addition to your other online activity, they have an extensive profile.
Well how are they supposed to make money now....
NSA/CIA bonus checks. Those fusion centers wont get filled up by themselves.
Making money is no longer the primary objective of Leftist firms. The Narrative comes first.
Chief privacy officer at Facebook?
sure.
Anyway, Facebook is in trouble because it's become establishment [like google, actively tried to help Hillary win, it selectively bans people etc etc] and old. Teenagers think its for people in their 30s and 40s.
Also, Zuckerberg is deeply unlikeable.
Don Draper person of the year? Heyulh yeah!
FB will double in price in the next year. Everything is linked to it. Sadly. It's true. Congress won't do a thing. FB owns Congress.
I see alot of profiles that havent been used in years. Seems like alot of people arent using it like they used to.
Yup.. the best 'FYF'
They will have some backdoor way out to be able to sell this data even though they claim people can delete it. Dont believe a word these punks say
To do what is right, Facebook would be forced - immediately, to layoff at least half of its workforce, because they simply would not be needed any longer. You think a Zuckerberg or Sandberg are gonna cop to that...?
"...the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica had improperly harvested..."
Ummm, NO. Not improperly harvested. That is the spin Cuckholdberg and Facebook want people to think. They paid money for access to the data and retrieved the data.
Yeah, well, if the US Government of Tyranny can't find out how you wipe your fucking ass, then I guess Fuckbook isn't worth much to them.
Do people actually believe that shit
A day late and a dollar short.
Closing the barn door after the horse got out.
Etc.
"Programmers. You act upset at our introduction of this cleaning tool.
Do a few talk shows.
This will lend legitimacy to our bullshit as we continue to mine and sell data."
[Clear History]
"Do you really want to clear your history? But don't worry, you can restore your history at any time."
[NO] [NOT REALLY]
"P-r-i-v-a-c-y is priceless to me..." - E. Vedder
Seriously ZH? You're calling a .3% drop from HFT bots an "unimpressed" market?
Why are you obscuring the scales of your charts again?
Once it gets on the internet, even when it is deleted, it isn't really deleted
Legal or not, Someone, Somewhere, has an app to keep it around, just in case....
Meet the new improved Deep State BS
Same as the old BS