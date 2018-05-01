First 8 Migrants From Infamous "Caravan" Cross Into US

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/01/2018 - 14:49

Despite President Donald Trump's declaration that no members of the infamous migrant "caravan" would be allowed into the country, eight women and children crossed into the US territory at an entry point at San Ysidro after being processed by immigration officials.

Hundreds more are massing at the border entry point, which was temporarily overwhelmed and was forced to halt processing of new arrivals as it dealt with the overflow.

After the San Ysidro crossing was closed, hundreds of migrants traveled six miles west to an area near San Diego, where some began scaling the border fence while chanting "Gracias Mexico" after Mexican officials did little to intervene during the caravan's journey. Mexican officials said they offered the migrants the opportunity to remain in Mexico.

The rest, according to CNN, remained on the Mexican side of the border, where they waited to apply for asylum outside an immigration processing center.

"We reached capacity at the San Ysidro port of entry over the weekend, and were temporarily unable to bring additional persons traveling without appropriate entry documentation into the port of entry for processing. We began processing undocumented arrivals again on Monday," CBP said in a statement Monday.

Last week, several hundred migrants arrived in Tijuana, where they gathered at a shelter organized by the nonprofit US-based group "Pueblo Sin Fronteras", the organization that helped assemble and guide the caravan.

Most of the remaining migrants are sheltering in tents provided by "Pueblo Sin Fronteras" as they await their turn to apply for asylum.

Gabriela Hernandez, a pregnant mother of two who was one of the lucky ones let across the border with her children, said if her claim for asylum is denied, she has no idea what she will do. She says she and her children left Honduras after being threatened by gang members.

"I don't know what I'm going to do," she said. "I cannot go back to my country."

Meanwhile, US officials continued to attack the caravan. Vice President Mike Pence called the caravan "a deliberate attempt to undermine the laws of this country and the sovereignty of the United States." The migrants meanwhile claim they are not illegally entering the US, but are instead stopping at border crossings and applying for asylum - an action that is legal under US law.

Trump has criticized the policy of "catch and release" - that is letting migrants leave detention before their cases are decided. In general, migrants seeking asylum are more likely to lose their cases than win. Roughly three-quarters of immigrants seeking asylum from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala between 2011 and 2016 lost their cases, according to immigration court statistics published by Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse.

fleur de lis jcaz Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:07 Permalink

Give them food and lodging in a migrant camp until such time as they can be processed onto a plane bound for Mexico City.

If the Mexicans kick up stop all bank transactions to Mexico until they take on responsibility for this mess.

The Mexicans must have skin in the game whether they want it or not.

 

 

William Luther… fleur de lis Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:44 Permalink

Charles Offdensen ATM Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:49 Permalink

So what you're saying is Mexico isn't safe?  That means that every Mexican can claim asylum in America?  They also have to be accepted as asylum seekers not just claim it to go wherever they like! 

Putting feathers up your but does not make you a chicken.

Edit: If Mexico doesn't have to take them, neither do we.  Especially when foreign governments and activists are purposefully steering them into the United States!!!

gladih8r I Am Jack's Ma… Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:45 Permalink

The Mexican gov't should just invade the lower half of CA and call it a day.  It's not like anyone will do shit about it, it seems.

Depravity in DC, lawlessness all around.  We have a military force that should be protecting the borders, well, they are just picking their collective nose. 

Funny part is that if North Korea were to send a couple of trucks of soldiers into South Korea to shoot shit up and fuck some bitches, all hell would break loose.  There would be aircraft carriers on their way within an hour. 

Thanks Obama.....oh wait, who is in charge of this shit show now?

Countrybunkererd Indo_Expat Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:46 Permalink

EDIT:  I read you bio after posting this.  I know all I need to from that, but will keep the post up.

Are you a betting man/woman?  I do all I can locally to change it.  But only get push back such as:

We are seeing our payouts for pensions going up, but we are cutting x, y, z to ensure we don't raise taxes this year.  To that I say, cutting what?  No answers.  So I push more, what is being done to ensure that our community doesn't get destroyed by high R.E. taxes in the future if cuts are not done and these expenses keep going up?  I state, people move when taxes go higher, and the home sales suffer under high tax situations.  No answers.

I am open to suggestions on confronting this, if you have any.  Other than calling me a coward, that is.  You know nothing about what I have done or plan to do going forward.

 

Countrybunkererd Countrybunkererd Tue, 05/01/2018 - 15:38 Permalink

First, to the down vote (s- if I get more).  I don't really care about votes.  I want to inform you that I am tired of this crap.  I am tired of paying for people to play games and get high every day all day.  Then they reproduce more people who do the same.  I didn't go on vacation last year but paid a hefty bill in taxes.  I am sick of it.  I don't mind welfare, I don't mind food stamps.  I would prefer the local communities and churches take care of (any and all of us who find ourselves in need) these issues, but the .gov did so to destroy yet another good way to manage things and turn it into another on their VERY LONG list societal hells.

It will come to an end by choice or necessity.  Choice is the better option, necessity gives us a living up close and personal view of that socialist darling that starts with a V next to Columbia.

Quinvarius Tue, 05/01/2018 - 14:52 Permalink

The first 8 fake news bused across the border for a PR moment, you mean.  Because I am totally sure a pregnant lady and 4 kids were leading the charge.