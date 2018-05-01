Flooding The Voter Rolls In Greece

Authored by Maria Polizoidou via The Gatestone Institute,
In principle, the idea is no different from George Soros's 220-page guide seemingly to create a permanent voting majority for the Democratic Party by "enlarge[ing] the U.S. electorate by 10 million voters by 2018."
Greece's ruling Syriza coalition appears to be adopting a strategy of garnering votes from immigrants by expediting their naturalization process. It will be easier to obtain Greek citizenship than a fishing license.
A total of 800,000 immigrants -- almost one-tenth of the native Greek population -- will soon become citizens. Transposed to the United States, that would be the equivalent of 32,000,000 new voters.
As Greece struggles with accelerating economic decline and an increasing lack of public faith in the political leadership, the ruling Syriza coalition appears to be adopting a strategy of garnering votes from immigrants by expediting their naturalization process.
According to a recent report in the Greek daily Parapolitika, Interior Minister Panos Skourletis is laying the groundwork to enable hundreds of thousands of immigrants to become citizens and vote in the next elections. Although the mandate of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras ends in September 2019, some analysts have been predicting a call for elections by the end of 2018.
Until now, candidates for Greek citizenship had to be vetted by a committee. Under the new system, applicants will be granted citizenship automatically if they correctly answer 20 out of 30 questions online. In addition, the government is planning to allow immigrants over the age of 65 to obtain Greek IDs, without testing their knowledge of the Greek language. In other words, it will be easier to obtain Greek citizenship than a Greek fishing license. As a result, a total of 800,000 immigrants -- almost one-tenth of the native Greek population -- will soon become citizens. Transposed to the United States, that would be the equivalent of 32,000,000 new voters.
In principle, the idea is no different from George Soros's 220-page guide, released by DC Leaks, seemingly to create a permanent voting majority for the Democratic Party by "enlarge[ing] the U.S. electorate by 10 million voters by 2018."
Easing citizenship requirements may be a calculated electoral ploy, but it is also in keeping with an overall European multiculturalism. The current leadership is not interested in the origins of the country's illegal immigrants, many of whom hail from Afghanistan, Pakistan and sub-Saharan Africa and do not respect the Judeo-Christian roots and culture of modern Greek civilization. Nor does the government appear to concern itself with the danger involved in allowing huge numbers of migrants from terrorist-ridden Muslim-majority countries to become citizens, without vetting them.
Meanwhile, as its immigrant population increases, Greece is simultaneously undergoing a brain-drain. Over the past 8 years, for example, 500,000 skilled and educated young people left the country and have chosen to remain abroad rather than return home and contribute to the economy, the culture and society in general.
According to recent opinion polls, if elections were held in Greece today, the opposition party, New Democracy, would win.
Pictured: Recently-arrived migrants in Lesbos, Greece wait to board a ferry to Athens, on November 10, 2015. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
It is likely for this reason that the incumbent Syriza coalition has been stepping up its efforts to stay in power.
Let us hope that its maneuver to do so by hastily granting voting rights to immigrants will fail. If not, the future of Greece and other countries where there are visible efforts to undermine democratic processes -- as in America's politicized, seemingly criminalized Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation and the efforts of U.S. Democrats to try to prevent the president from forming a government -- could be dangerously bleak.
The flow of immigration to and from every country in the world, visualized:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-day-worlds-immigration/
Traitors need to be treated as such
In reply to the by Four Star
Trumptard Burgers!
Does your mommy know that you are using her computer..?
In reply to Trumptard Burgers! by QueenDratpmurt
Great idea to get an immediate foothold in the EU!!
Can I apply online also?
In reply to Does your mommy know that… by gmrpeabody
Fucking Soros and like-minded bastards will be the death of western civilization. When are these traitors going to have their heads mounted on pikes?!
I have stopped asking as covert ops should gave taken care of this years ago
In reply to Fucking Soros and like… by Hyjinx
The reaction to any vote fraud could be violent. It is within living memory that the country was under military dictatorship, and many islands and parts of the countryside have a legacy of police control. The far-right party, Xrysi Avgi (Golden Dawn) have not gone away. Also remember that Turkish politicians are threatening war to occupy the Greek islands. No migrants (especially Muslim ones) will be able to stay under those circumstances.
Impotent violence. Soy boys are good for screeching alongside sjw lesbians only.
In reply to The reaction to any vote… by ukipboy
There's a sting in the tail in this dastardly plot
The newly-minted 'Greeks' will use their new passports to high-tail it out of Greece to EU-US
Mwahahahahahahahahahahaah
Beware of Greeks bearing gifts
destroying society so they can assure their own paychecks...
hmmm... they should be shot for this treason!
A bunch of Greek govt officials have been on Lesbos the past two days. I opened the gate for the Minister of Immigration yesterday at the Moria camp. Some of the police said they had no idea why anyone comes because nothing will stop this mess. Tomorrow the Prime Minister, Alexis Tsipras, will visit and give a speech. I'll try to get in, not so much to hear the speech but to hear what the locals think of the speech. The Greek people know they're spiraling down the bowl.
My Big Fat Greek Naturalization Ceremony. Better than the movie(s)
Having travelled to Greece some years ago I found the society was failing then and that was 25 years ago. They didn't pay their taxes, doing everything in their power to avoid them. Greece has always had a large communist element at least since the 40s. They are merely reaping what they have sown over the decades. Its surprising they have lasted as long as they have, and since they happily took Germany's (EUs) money they are basically just a slave state now.
Normally Greece and many southern european countries just devalued their currency to resolve their economic woes. Once they adopted the euro and carried on living this way of behaving it was always going to be a train wreck.
Should not have adopted the euro and now they are held in an economic position of their own making by the EU.
In reply to Having travelled to Greece… by Quantify
Why should they pay taxes? The government doens't do anything for them. The roads are in disrepair, no public parks, everything is chaotic and the government does everything to annoy people who run a business.
In reply to Having travelled to Greece… by Quantify
4,000-8,000 Jews in Greece, depending on whether you believe the World Jewish Congress or Wikipedia. So much for 'Judeo' Christian heritage. Besides, when you consider this:
The Greek Parliament has decided to give Greek citizenship back to all Holocaust survivors who lost their Greek citizenship when leaving the country. Those who are born outside Greece to either one or both Greek parents, or one or more Greek grandparents, are entitled to stake a claim to their right to a Greek citizenship through their ancestor(s) born in Greece. For the process of obtaining one's Greek citizenship, there is no need to prove the religious denomination of the ancestors.
You can't help but conclude that what's good for the goose is good for the gander!
But, since you're clearly so concerned about Greece's fate (and that of its central bank), let's explore long-term, peaceful, humane solutions: maybe Nina Rosenwald could demonstrate her deep 'Judeo-Christian' morality by using her vast fortune (and Gatestone chairman John Bolton's recent appointment as Trump's National Security Advisor) to help these people return home and be left in peace? Or maybe Gatestone could pressure Israel to relieve some of Greece's burden by allowing some of these 'immigrants' to settle in multicultural Israel? Or at the very least, maybe stop setting their countries ablaze?
No...I think Gatestone and the neocons will stick to their well-worn strategy of playing the ends against the middle. You know, 'crying out in pain while striking in secret' by actually fomenting this chaos and division for its rich propaganda value! 'By way of deception thou shalt do war.' Indeed!
So ... did Soros apply this mass immigration policy through Blair and the Labour party onto the population in the UK?
Europe has been bought and paid for by Soros and his associates. The EU is getting billions from that dodgy Iranian deal, that is why Merkel, May, Macron et al want to keep it. We really need to put the spotlight on what these traitors are up to, and how much they have gained financially on a personal level. Where are the investigative reporters? The cabal doesn't just consist of Clinton and Soros, and it won't be defeated until all players and their crimes against the people are identified.
Germany and Sweden too please. I will enjoy watching the EU carnage over the next 20 years from Brexit Britain.