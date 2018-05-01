Gold Hits 2018 Lows As Dollar Soars; Tech Pops, Dow Drops

A Quiet Day with much of the world off on May Day holidays...
Stagflation concerns dominate - construction spending and ISM Manufacturing tumbled as PMI/ISM Prices Paid soared to seven year highs - Simply put, hope is gone...
A very mixed picture in equity-land today as Nasdaq ended higher (ahead of AAPL earnings), S&P unch (thanks to the machines) and The Dow suffered (as trade fears hit Boeing and MCD earnings didn't help)...
Futures show the divergence most clearly...
Small Caps and Nasdaq outperformed in cash markets, Dow worst...
NOTE - the crazy meltup in the last few minutes of the day... which lifted the S&P green
Some big technical levels hit or approached today...
-
Gold breaks below 200DMA
-
USD Index breaks above 200DMA
-
EURUSD breaks below 200DMA
-
GBPUSD nears 200DMA
-
USDJPY nears 200DMA
-
Dow nears 200DMA (23726.82)
But Facebook's Dating App saved the world... It appeared that Facebook announcing a dating feature may have crushed Match but it ignited momentum across the entire US equity market...
And then the machines went into vertical buying-panic mode...
The Big Banks tried to stage an afternoon comeback but failed...
But Small Banks continue to outperform Small Caps... this won't end well...
Treasury yields were up across the curve but only modestly...
But the yield curve flattened once again...
The Dollar Index spiked again today, busting through its 200DMA... (Dollar at highest since 1/10/18)
As the dollar gained, so cryptocurrencies lost ground...
And the dollar gains impacted commodities aggressively...
WTI Crude slumped to a $66 handle ahead of tonight's API data...
With Gold tumbling to the lows of the year...
Gold found support at its 200DMA...
Bonus Chart: This is the chart that every bond bear is banking on... The Fed has unwound $100 billion of its balance sheet and 10Y Yields have risen from 2% to 3%... simply put, The Fed is finally managing to tighten financial conditions.
How long before stocks realize? And how long before this correlation (which is not causation remember) breaks?
Comments
This is one of the most blatantly rigged days I have ever seen. Fuck you PPT criminals and your fake "wealth effect".
Butt gold.
In reply to This is one the most… by Fiat Burner
" This is one of the most blatantly rigged days I have ever seen "
Where were you on May 1, 2011? (or, have you never heard of silver)?
Wait, didn't they kill Bin Laden on that day too & then, like, gently wrap his body in fine linen, and ease it into the Indian Ocean while mullahs were chanting in the background?
I think there's a picture of all the SHOCK & AWE here:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/a/ac/Obama_and_Biden_awa…
In reply to Butt gold. by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Not talking about metals. Talking about stocks.
In reply to " This is one of the most… by TheWholeYearInn
What's the fucking difference?
Naturally, we need you to get exquisitely technical & detailed in your reply. You know, so we all FINALLY understand how markets truly work!
In reply to Not talking about metals… by Fiat Burner
???
What the fuck are you talking about? I was just pointing out that my comment was about the action in stocks today, not metals. Yeah, I know metals are manipulated too. I get it.
In reply to What's the fucking… by TheWholeYearInn
Nobody gives a shit about gold and silver
In reply to ??? What the fuck are you… by Fiat Burner
I guess that's why they've been relentlessly manipulated by way of paper derivative markets.
You know, because as you say ~ NOBODY GIVES A SHIT
In reply to Nobody gives a shit about… by Juggernaut x2
It's because I bought 200 one gram silver bars! When they are that small they are not as affected and still look great!
In reply to This is one the most… by Fiat Burner
all markets, including the gold market, are manipulated. They always have been and they always will be.
In reply to This is one the most… by Fiat Burner
I think it's soon "Mission accomplished" for TPTB. Nobody cares about Gold or Silver anymore. It's sad to see an entire industry being taken over and totally in the hands of a few.
In reply to This is one the most… by Fiat Burner
I think it spotlights what some of us said following the crack that it would be, primarily, and extensively, Antics and Tricks.
Look at yesterday and several of recent weeks, Futures Bullshit manipulation into clearly a dropping/allowed or programmed.
This was the inverse we haven't seen a ton but a little, Ridiculous Foisted programming following an escalating dip
They're fucking with everyone
(both sides) As I said there was evidence for,
Years ago, Part of the character of the manipulation
was fucking with - all - sides - right again, corroborated again,
as we get more and more and more and more and more of these INVERSALS
In reply to This is one the most… by Fiat Burner
Trying to move money out of stocks to fund the gigantic borrowing requirement in the bond pits.
In reply to I think it spotlights what… by D.r. Funk
just buy the dip, sell the rip BTFD/STFR
In reply to This is one the most… by Fiat Burner
“Just get it back above 24,000 and hold it there this time will you!”
- Jerome Powell -
markets?
hilarious…
nice to see that the place has become over run with Real money hating Ameridumb’s these days. always good for a laugh.
like my old man used to say, “there aint nothin’ that a man with a pocket full of paper hates more, than another man with a Gold coin in his pocket son...because he can’t afford one...”
ps:we’ve been so been so "demoralized" by what “they’ve” been doin to the phony paper price of Gold that we bought more today with disposable green pieces of paper with the word NOTE clearly displayed at the top.
woe be us…
DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.
Your father was obviously a smart man K S...
But I've got a bad feeling that if we don't take the people that you speak to in that bold last statement they will most surely be taking the rest of US out!...
And much sooner then we would like to contemplate!
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-01/us-officials-israel-preparing…
In reply to “Just get it back above 24… by Kaiser Sousa
im tryin to have faith that something like a meteor crashing into the Zionist Entity will save us from this bullshit...
but thats all i got...
cheers.
In reply to Your father was obviously a… by Son of Captain Nemo
The opportunities these last few months on the Indices has been a joy to behold because prior to that it was a real grind. Viva la volatility!!!
One can either take advantage of them or have opinions about them.
sad that the miner's can't (don't) stand a chance with the manipulation.
who's going to supply the gold when it cost ~$850 oz. to get it out of the ground with capital expenditures
makes no fucking sense to even mine the stuff...
better to let it rust in the dirt!?
FUCKING RAPIST!!!
This going to war with Iran sounds like a grand idea, what could go wrong?
Stawks will soar off the charts once the bombings begin.
We do not live in interesting times, we live in the most screwed up, fucked up, time in history.
Vote for more big gubmint, that will fix it! Morons, all.
thats the spirit!
(i second ur disgust buddy...)
In reply to This going to war with Iran… by wmbz
Gen'rals gathered in their masses,
Just like witches at black masses
Evil minds that plot destruction,
Sorcerer of death's construction
In the fields the bodies burning,
As the war machine keeps turning
Death and hatred to mankind,
Poisoning their brainwashed minds
Oh Lord yeah
Politicians hide themselves away
They only started the war
Why should they go out to fight?
They leave that role for the poor, yeah
Time will tell on their power minds,
Making war just for fun
Treating people just like pawns in chess,
Wait 'till their judgement day comes, yeah
Now in darkness world stops turning,
Ashes where the bodies burning
No more War Pigs have the power,
Hand of God has struck the hour
Day of judgement, God is calling
On their knees the war pigs crawling,
Begging mercies for their sins
Satan, laughing, spreads his wings
Oh Lord yeah
In reply to This going to war with Iran… by wmbz
Praise God.
Praise Him!
In reply to Praise God. by Alexander De Large
Why the hell would you pile into the dollar if you know darn well the Fed is eventually going to do another quantitative easing and inflate away your money?? 🤔
Idiots!
“The Fed is finally managing to tighten financial conditions.”
This might be one of the dumbest things ever written here by a Tyler at ZH. Patently untrue. The FED cannot and will not normalize rates. $4 trillion plus toxic balance sheet is the reason why.
In reply to Why the hell would you pile… by lester1
Time to prepare all you small businesses
------- TO ------ DIEEEEEEEEEEEE ------
Small businesses better prepare
That's what happens following freemoney, or easymoney
Establishments and econ activity on the periphery
Formed with and only from, the abracadabra
Start, To Dry, Up when the boombust
starts to proceed
That's what this is
As we said
Boombust
You weren't needed. You're not gonna be needed. You will be gone.
Bought a small amount of yellow and silver shiny coins today.
If it doesn't amount to anything I'll give the kids the GPS coordinates and they can go swimming if they want.
My face is scrunched exactly the same as when some neighbor is having his septic tank pumped out.
Shooo wee!
These mockets stank.
"How long before stocks realize? And how long before this correlation (which is not causation remember) breaks?"
Wrong question.
What is the magic number on the S&P where Powell & Co. jam it from 3rd into reverse - or blow up the gear box, both...?
Silly me...
When you have a nearly completely sealed EGR (exhaust gas recirculation) system working in concert with the BoJ, ECB, ESF, etc., you just might be able to have your tightening --- and the $cake too...
In reply to "How long before stocks… by Consuelo
Not surprising.Investors have finally noticed that the Phillies are collapsing.As the Phillies go,so too does gold.True since 1975.
Time for the "Invert-o-matic" news filter to get some work.
Dollar is a bit high right now, I wouldn't expect it to continue much longer.