Goldman Fined $110 Million For "Improperly" Rigging The FX Market

First Deutsche, then BNP, and now it's Goldman's turn to pay the Fed a token fee for making billions in manipulating the FX market from 2008 to 2013.
The Department of Financial Service announced on Tuesday that Goldman had agreed to pay the Federal Reserve $54.75 million, and an identical fine to the New York financial regulator, to settle claims that the bank allowed its foreign exchange traders to wrongly share customer information with traders from other global banks and engage in questionable conduct.
Furthermore, it appears that Goldman was the latest bank to participate in infamous FX rigging "chatoorms" which its traders used to discuss their positions on currency trades away from regulatory scrutiny.
The violation announced today stems from an investigation by DFS determining that from 2008 to early 2013, Goldman engaged in unlawful, unsafe and unsound conduct by failing to implement effective controls over its foreign exchange business.
Oddly enough, these years roughly coincide with Tom Stolper's reign as Goldman's undisputed "FX Gartman" when it comes to trading recommendations as regular readers will recall.
"The firm failed to detect and address its traders' use of electronic chatrooms to communicate with competitors about trading positions," the Fed said in a statement. The Fed said it was taking the action with the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). Separately on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that Goldman agreed to match the Fed's fine to resolve the same allegations.
Having been caught manipulating the FX market, Goldman promised to do better and will "enhance internal controls and risk management" under the consent order. Translation: the rigging will continue, only this time no more chat rooms.
Full DFS press release below:
DFS FINES GOLDMAN SACHS $54.75 MILLION FOR UNSAFE AND UNSOUND CONDUCT IN ITS FOREIGN EXCHANGE TRADING BUSINESS
- Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Information with Traders from Other Global Banks and Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Improperly Affect Foreign Exchange Prices
- Goldman Also Failed to Implement Effective Controls Over Its Foreign Exchange Business
- The Bank Will Submit to DFS Plans for Enhanced Internal Controls and Risk Management
Financial Services Superintendent Maria T. Vullo today announced that Goldman Sachs Group Inc., parent company of Goldman Sachs Bank USA, agreed to pay a $54,750,000 fine as part of a consent order with the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) for violating New York banking law, including improperly sharing customer information with other global banks, and other unlawful conduct that disadvantaged customers and potentially affected foreign exchange prices. The violation announced today stems from an investigation by DFS determining that from 2008 to early 2013, Goldman engaged in unlawful, unsafe and unsound conduct by failing to implement effective controls over its foreign exchange business. As part of the consent order, Goldman will submit to DFS written plans for enhanced internal controls and compliance risk management. DFS coordinated its enforcement action with the Federal Reserve Board and appreciates the Board’s cooperation.
“DFS’s investigation revealed that Certain Goldman traders exploited the company’s ineffective oversight of its foreign exchange business by improperly sharing customer information, which allowed the bank’s foreign exchange traders and others to violate New York State law over the course of several years,” said Superintendent Vullo. “DFS recognizes the steps taken by the company to ensure compliance with applicable laws, in entering into today’s consent order and to the agreed reforms.”
The DFS investigation found that from 2008 to early 2013, Goldman foreign exchange traders participated in multi-party electronic chat rooms, where traders, sometimes using code names to discreetly share confidential customer information, discussed potentially coordinating trading activity and other efforts that could improperly affect currency prices or disadvantage customers. This improper activity sought to enable banks and the involved traders to achieve higher profits from execution of foreign exchange trades, sometimes at customers’ expense.
The traders engaged in this improper activity despite both outside guidance and internal policies designed to prevent improper trading practices. For example, Goldman Sachs had specific policies addressing its foreign exchange business in place as early as 2001, and which evolved over time. However, escalation of compliance concerns did not always occur as required, allowing potentially improper trading activity to continue.
Although a senior member of Goldman Sachs’ Global Foreign Exchange Sales Division raised concerns about the sharing of customer information, there is no evidence the supervisor took any steps to escalate to Goldman Sachs’ compliance function any of these serious concerns.
Under the consent order, Goldman will submit to DFS:
- An enhanced written internal controls and compliance program acceptable to the Department to comply with applicable New York State and federal laws and regulations with respect to the bank’s foreign exchange trading business as it affects or pertains to the Bank or New York customers;
- A written plan acceptable to the Department to improve the bank’s compliance risk management program with regard to compliance by the bank with applicable New York and federal laws and regulations with respect to its foreign exchange business as it affects or pertains to the bank or New York customers; and
- An enhanced written internal audit program acceptable to the Department with respect to the Bank’s compliance with applicable New York and federal laws and regulations, as well as the Bank’s internal policies and procedures, in its foreign exchange trading business as it affects or pertains to the bank or New York customers.
Comments
LOL... Pay $2 and Pass Go ...
So now we know there's a proper, and improper, way to rig the market.
Always good to know.
Always the rouge trader and never with the willing agreement of management. If there was anything wrong done by the company, it was because of incompetence, not malicious activity.
In reply to e by BaBaBouy
Really. That's how Goldman does Satan's work.
In reply to So by Cognitive Dissonance
How do you "properly" rig the fx market?
Ask Goldman, they've been doing it for over a century...
Musta hired some improper gentleman... how impertinent!
Oh, and it isn't a fine if the fine amount is less than what the impropriety raked in...
In reply to Really. That's how Goldman… by beepbop
This always cracks me up. The (((predator banks))) get fined for $100 million, then not only get to stay in business, but KEEP the other billions that they swindled. Ain’t modern America grand?
In reply to How by toady
LOL...when you rob a store for $10,000 and get caught and the only repercussion is a $50 fine, why stop robbing stores?
In reply to This always cracks me up… by J S Bach
"Remember when currencies used to be a fun, useful market ???"
"Shut up you nostalgic imbecile! It's ALL CRIME, ALL THE TIME! now."
In reply to LOL...when you rob a store… by piceridu
How about 20 years of hard time for the management? Like what armed robbery often mandates. And not Club Fed either. Each Goldmanite gets a Bubba as a cellmate.
In reply to This always cracks me up… by J S Bach
Take their DAMN licenses away. Unless the authorities are in on it too, then business as usual.
In reply to How about 20 years of hard… by el buitre
Interestingly enough if you say anything truthful about the cult of Islam or point out the factual errors of the holocaust you will be put in jail in several countries. Oh and don't come whining to the authorities that your daughter got gang raped by a bunch of third world scum. It turns out these 24 year old "children" didn't understand the meaning of the word no, so it's your daughters fault, case closed.
Here is the second part of our famous elder statesmen's quote...
In reply to Take their DAMN licenses… by blindfaith
Rig for 3.5 weeks, report to management. Mgt. sends statement to not rig. It stops and then restarts for 3.5 weeks. THAT is the "proper" way to rig it?
In reply to How by toady
Goldman told to share with cronies $ for "Improperly" Rigging The FX Market. The dog and pony show for the masses.
In reply to Really. That's how Goldman… by beepbop
Do you think Wall Street is populated by uncivilized savages? There is a right way to fleece the goyim, and a wrong way. There must be rules!
In reply to So by Cognitive Dissonance
"Stick to the collusion schedule or ypu will fuck things up for our "partners""
In reply to Do you think Wall Street is… by Buckaroo Banzai
best ponzi ever:
fed prints money
fed gives money to GS for treasuries
Fed receives interest payments from US Treasury for those treasuries
Fed then pays interest on the "excess reserves" GS
Fed remits whatever money it has left to UST, essentially meaning US taxpayers pay the interest to GS for literally sitting on money that was created out of thin air.
In reply to "Stick to the collusion… by JRobby
Who's bonus is that coming out of? What? The shareholders?
Nothing to see here.
In reply to e by BaBaBouy
"Hey Goldman Sachs, On behalf of the American Middle Class, Fuck You!" (8 second clip)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=csbzZthArMw
In reply to e by BaBaBouy
Exactly. They never fine these characters nearly as much as they made while pulling off their shenanigans, and no one ever goes to prison from these firms even when they break the law.
In reply to e by BaBaBouy
Steal a candybar and get a criminal record and maybe even some jail time.
Convicted of corporate fraud or money laundering and nobody goes to jail, and only the shareholders pay a fine.
Sounds right or fare?
In reply to e by BaBaBouy
A fine is a mere business expense. Why aren't we seeing handcuffs and perp walks?
In reply to e by BaBaBouy
... and no one goes to jail.
Shareholders pay the price. Execs wine and dine.
Most shareholders are the same criminals. There are not that many people who even own stocks anymore. Equities are mostly owned by the banks.
In reply to ... and no one goes to jail… by CheapBastard
Shaving pennies nets GS that amount in - how many seconds...?
"Man ordered to pay $0.01 for bank robbery!"
As if a fine that size is a deterrent to the vampire squid. JPM has been fined tens of billions and is still a bad actor. Ask Jamie Dimon to surrender his presidential cufflinks... now there's a civil penalty.
Whats a 110 million to goldman sachs?, LOL what a joke. It comes out to be like a .001% tax on their market rigging operations.
Goldman front running their own muppets?
Who would let these assholes manage their money?
Greece did in order to cheat their way into the Euro...did not end well though.
In reply to Goldman front running their… by divingengineer
"Finance"
I'll bet they made many times more than the fine actually paid.
Chump change on a billion in profits..
Cost of doing business expense
Buy Gold that's not a rigged market....no really.....or silver.....
Would Traders "engage in questionable conduct" if they might end up getting raped every night in a big nasty jail?
Why don't they put these mother fuckers in jail, or worse, as in China? A couple of executions might turn some heads.
Jerome Powell... Steve Mnuchin and aka "Satoshi Scrotumoto" to the rescue...
$100M fine for $100B+ in illicit profits ...
Thank you sir may I have another
I remember when $110 million used to be a lot of money. Now it just means that one executive may not get their annual bonus.
Just the cost of doing (criminal) business.
The fine will teach them to properly rig it the next time, problem solved.
as opposed to properly rigging the market
Would they notice $110 MM missing?
When no one goes to jail and no money is returned to victims, it is a KICKBACK to the government.
When no one goes to jail and no money is returned to victims, it is a KICKBACK to the government.
Fined for improperly rigging the FX market.
Should’ve rigged it properly Goldman.
GDPRS laws in Europe would allow all the customers of Goldman Sachs to demand 4% of their anual turnover!
just saying :)
SUE THOSE MOTHERFUCKERS IF YOU'RE EUROPEAN AND A CUSTOMER!!!
not so in America where they don't give a rats ass about privacy laws.
If the Fed can fine a bank, it must have state power, it must be part of the government.
So why does its constituent banks have private owners, and why can they refuse FOIA requests to re private, not government entities?
Goldman Fined $110 Million For "Improperly" Rigging The FX Market
I assume, therefore, that had they properly rigged it, there would have been no fine.
Amateurs! Get a job at the Federal Reserve, there you learn how to rig properly.
Someone at the Fed needs to go on record and explain what they do with the money they collect through fines. Imagine the people's surprise when the Fed is finally forced to admit the fine monies go straight into The Lizard Overlords' pockets.
Why bother except to rub in in our faces.
When you control the Monetary system, own the MSM, own the political whores, have your lackeys in place controlling the Military, own the entertainment industry and rule the educational system you have a the people by the ball's.
To top it off, the country is populated by a bunch of fearful overweight self medicated sheep.
What was once a country that was founded on individual liberty is now a Zionist occupied gulag.
You think what (((they))) did to Russia in 1917 isn't planned for here. The only reason it hasn't is because they have not yet been able to confiscate the guns.
They wont stop trying.
They made $500 Billion in profit with only a fine of $110 million.
After making 10 billion dollars...
BWahaha ahhahahahaha.... baitchazzzz...