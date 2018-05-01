Inflation "Warning Lights" Are Flashing As Manufacturing Prices Soar Most Since 2011

Despite a tumble in 'hard' and 'soft' data in April, Markit reports the Manufacturing PMI survey surged to 56.5 (as expected) - its highest since Sept 2014. Output is rising at its fastest pace since Jan 2017 as inflationary pressures intensify dramatically.
As is usual recently in our baffle 'em with bullshit world, ISM Manufacturing disappointed, dropping to 57.3 (exp 58.5) to its lowest since July 2017.
Looks like ISM is fitting real data better than PMI...
ISM saw a big drop in employment, modest drop in new orders, but big jump higher in Prices Paid...
But there was a major divergence between adjusted and unadjusted new orders...
One ISM respondent summed things up well...
"[The] 232 and 301 tariffs are very concerning. Business planning is at a standstill until they are resolved. Significant amount of manpower [on planning and the like] being expended on these issues.
Commenting on the final PMI data, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit said:
“April saw US manufacturers reporting the strongest monthly improvement in business conditions since September 2014. The survey suggests the economy has started the second quarter on a solid footing and sends an encouraging signal for GDP growth to accelerate after the modest 2.3% rate of expansion seen in the first quarter.
“With inflows of new orders rising at an accelerated pace, greater input buying and business expectations regarding future production levels running at one of the highest levels seen over the past three years, there’s plenty of evidence to suggest strong growth will persist through May.
“The upturn is being led by large firms, with smaller companies trailing behind but nonetheless also seeing some of the best business conditions for three years.
However, Williamson leaves the best/worst for last as inflationary pressures are intensifying dramatically...
“Warning lights are being flashed in relation to inflation, however, with factories reporting the strongest rise in prices for nearly seven years. Suppliers are hiking prices in response to surging demand, while tariffs and higher oil prices are also exerting upward pressure on costs.
With the average price of goods leaving factories rising at the fastest rate since 2011, consumer price inflation looks set to accelerate.”
And ISM data shows the soaring Prices Paid index (to its highest since April 2011) diverging from new orders and employment...
That did not end well last time.
Buy Gold!
Gold is going down. It makes sense because one worthless piece of paper that is rapidly devaluing is gaining ground against other worthless pieces of paper that are devaluing even faster. So clearly it's time to sell gold and silver.
In reply to Buy Gold! by MonsterSchmuck
Buy gold.
Yes, escalating inflation USED to be one of the reasons to buy gold. Not anymore. There are no reasons to buy gold or silver. At least if you think they might appreciate against the dollar.
Me still thinks the disappearance of “gold bullish” events was by design.
In reply to Buy Gold! by MonsterSchmuck
If the economy is so strong and inflation is picking up, the FED can hike FFR faster... right?
I bought a regular size pack of Trident gum yesterday. $1.49. $1.64 with sales tax.
I think it used to cost a LOT less, and not that long ago.
10.00/lb for Organic pink slime....that used to be 6.00 a year ago.
In reply to I bought a regular size pack… by Give Me Some Truth
...And Gold and Silver continue to be slammed.
Makes perfect sense.
Slamming of gold and silver make perfect sense
Right, in our new “Alice in Wonderland World.”
We now KNOW that events that should (or used to) cause gold to rise will actually cause it to fall. I have listed about six of these events/developments, all of which have happened in the last 70 or so days. I reach only one conclusion - nothing can happen that will bolster sentiment for “safe haven assets.”
I do have a standing challenge to anyone in the financial punditry world. Tell me ONE event that will cause gold to rise. No one has accepted my challenge. Probably because every conceivable event has ALREADY happened, and gold went sideways and then down.
In reply to ...And Gold and Silver… by Bam_Man
ISM/PMI are monkey surveys. Lagging indicators and massaged to hide reality until it cannot be hidden.
From April 30 CMI: "The stunner this month is in dollar collections. The collapse is almost hard to fathom as the reading fell out of the 60s with a resounding thud—all the way to deep into the contraction zone (a reading under 50) at 46.7. Kuehl suggests that this may be an anomaly, but it would be an enormous change and signals a level of distress that was not anticipated."
I doubt our bureaucracy will handle this right, but there's actually a brilliant move they could execute right now.
High inflation is bad, but a little would be welcome, especially if it's a product of wages for low-wage workers rising. Excessive inequality is bad and this could help rebalance.
What we should do right now is pass a temporary tax break for capital investment coupled with a tax credit for worker re-training and a sort of free pass for firing low-wage workers.
The labor supply is tight, driving up wages, but workers aren't shifting quickly. If we incentivized capital investment and retraining, a lot of lower-skilled workers could move into higher wage jobs, but more lateral moves into perhaps new companies that provided training. This wouldn't cause as much inflation, as it would be higher pay for better jobs, but it would raise wages at the bottom while also increasing productivity.
If we want real GDP growth going forward, we have to keep inflation in check while driving up wages for the lower-paid and increasing productivity, and that's doable, with the right policies.
Inflation started 'flashing bright red' about 3 years ago at Kroger and it is only going to get worse. Talk about SHRINKFLATION! If you have kids, and I have 3 hungry teenagers, then you will know the pain I am talking about. The rent is too damned high!!!
Raising interest rates like gangbusters after eight years would be deflationary in some world...what exactly is supposed to happen...