Kim Jong Un Agrees To Historic Summit With Trump At DMZ

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who suggested on Monday that Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize...
...has convinced North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to hold his historic meeting with US President Donald Trump at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas - a region Bill Clinton called the "scariest place on earth" in 1993, CNN reports.
Moon and Kim met last Friday at the same location in Panmunjom, as the historically significant event led to an agreement to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and formally end the Korean War.
There is a "strong possibility" the summit will be held at the site, with some events possibly scheduled on the northern side of the military demarcation line separating the two countries, according to an official with deep knowledge of North Korea's thinking on the matter. -CNN
The summit, thought to be held in "in late may," will also mark a historically significant moment in US history - as the agreement between the two Koreas marks the first sitting US President to meet with a North Korean Leader, ending decades of failed US foreign policy as the multi-generational regime pursued its nuclear ambitions.
The idea to meet at the DMZ was on Trump's mind all weekend - as he raised the possibility in a Sunday phone call with Moon, a senior US official and another person familiar with the conversation told CNN.
"There's something I like about it, because you're there, if things work out, there's a great celebration to be had on the site, not in a third party country," said President Trump to reporters on Monday.
.@POTUS on the possibility of holding the North Korea summit at the DMZ: "There is something that I like about it because you're there. You're actually there. Where if things work out, there's a great celebration to be had." pic.twitter.com/XMZ44kheXa— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) April 30, 2018
On Friday Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in agreed to finally end a seven-decade war, signing a declaration to pursue the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula, although they did not announce any concrete steps to dismantle the North’s nuclear programs..
The two leaders embraced after signing the deal during a historic meeting on their shared border, the first time a North Korean leader has set foot on the southern side. They announced plans to formally declare a resolution to the war and replace 1953 armistice that ended open hostilities into a peace treaty by year’s end.
“We solemnly declare to our 80m Koreans and the world that there will no more war on the Korean peninsula and a new era of peace has begun,” North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean president Moon Jae-in said in a joint statement. “It is our urgent historic assignment to put an end to this current abnormal state of ceasefire and establish a peace regime.”
#BREAKING: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes history with a brief walk into South Korea for an ice-breaking #KoreaSummit pic.twitter.com/hsa4IM7O2v— Jeffs (@jeffs_araujo35) April 27, 2018
“We have agreed to share a firm determination to open a new era in which all Korean people enjoy prosperity and happiness on a peaceful land without wars,” Kim said, in his first remarks in front of the global press since taking power in 2011.
No Wall, No War, No hate— JaeKwon Son 손재권 (@gjack) April 27, 2018
Today, We are all KOREANS #interkoreansummit #남북정상회담 #KoreaSummit pic.twitter.com/iziTIIEGmW
The two sides “confirmed the common goal of realizing, through complete denuclearization, a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.”
Trump loved the images from the inter-Korean summit and the fact the entire meeting was televised, those sources said. -CNN
CNN reports that some in the Trump administration have concerns, however, that a meeting at the DMZ would appear conciliatory towards Kim, and are arguing towards Singapore as an alternate location for the summit.
The wealthy and glamorous city-state sits on the end of the Malay Peninsula and has often been seen as a gateway between Asia and the West.
A close ally to the United States during the Cold War and currently host to a US military presence, Singapore also has a diplomatic relationship with North Korea. It is one of only 47 countries to feature a North Korean embassy. -CNN
That said, Kim Jong Un is said to be reluctant to travel long distances by plane, due in part to security concerns, so Singapore may be off the table.
A third location the leaders could meet is the previously suggested is the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar - leveraging diplomatic ties between both Pyongyang and Washington and serving as neutral ground for the summit. It would also allow Kim to travel to the meeting using his father's armored train.
"Mongolia is very eager to host this summit, they have come out and said they will host it ... They want to be the Switzerland of Asia, they want to be seen as a partner that can have good ties with everybody," said Jenna Gibson, director of communications at the Korea Economic Institute.
On Monday, South Korean leader Moon Jae-in said U.S. President Donald Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end the standoff with North Korea over its nuclear weapons program, a South Korean official said on Monday.
Just a few short hours after the historic first crossing south of the border by Kim to meet Moon pledging to end hostilities between the two countries and work towards the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean peninsula, Reuters reports that Moon told a meeting of senior secretaries, according to a presidential Blue House official who briefed media:
“President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize. What we need is only peace.”
This follows Moon's comments in January that Trump "deserves big credit for bringing about the inter-Korean talks. It could be a resulting work of the U.S.-led sanctions and pressure."
Perhaps the most important question of all; will Dennis Rodman be at the signing?
Comments
Will Dennis Rodman be a surprise guest at the meeting?
Only if he wears a MAGA hat!
Just for fun....how awesome would it be if the Norks arrest him for illegal immigration?
In reply to Will Dennis Rodman be a… by Charles Offdensen
Every nuclear test in history:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-of-the-day-every-nuclear-explosion-in-hi…
In reply to Just for fun....how awesome… by a Smudge by an…
Yo, Trump, don't forget to bring the Playboy bunnies.
https://celebrity-leaks.net/sara-underwood-nude-photos/
In reply to Every nuclear test in… by Four Star
Secret Service better sweep that area in a 5,000 mile radius.
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
IT'S A TRAP DONALD! AMBUSH!
I would contact the agency that supplies Hillary with her clones and see what they can do for you...send a double in first as a test...don't trust those Commie's on their own turf no less!
MMMMMMMMMMM
Everyone, please, everywhere you post...end it with this:
"South Korean leader Moon Jae-in said U.S. President Donald Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize"
In reply to Secret Service by Dsyno
Meeting with N Korea, but NOT with Syria and Iran?
I wonder WHY.
Oh YEAH! Israhell has a SATANIC bloodlust for its neighbors and is wagging Trump.
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
In reply to IT'S A TRAP DONALD! AMBUSH! by FireBrander
As I indicated many times, there are no other places to meet. Kim trusts to nobody!
Do anybody really think that Kim will giveaway his nukes. It is his primary life insurance policy against America, China, S. Korea, Japan, etc., All that he needs from now on is to build more nukes and deploy them inside and outside N. Korea.
In reply to lol by beepbop
Xí Jìnpíng is who really matters here; not Kim.
NK is a proxy state of China; a tool to keep the USA at bay for all these decades...Trump ended the game with his "unhinged grade school" diplomacy and willingness to exchange nukes with NK...now NK and the nukes have lost their purpose...so yes, he may just give them up if that's what Xí Jìnpíng wants.
In reply to As I indicated many times,… by caconhma
Clownz gonna be contorting themselves into pretzelz today.
loved the line last night on tv...
"a year ago, ALL of the press was saying we were 'at the brink of nuclear war' but today, we're announcing DEnuclearization"
love,
HRC has a 93% chance of winning
In reply to Clownz gonna be contorting… by tmosley
*98%
In reply to loved the line last night on… by onewayticket2
There's going to be a lot of itchy trigger fingers on that day!
President Trump...please, quit worrying about North Korea and Iran and defend the U.S. border. Thank you in advance for your prompt attention.
Bullshit to THAT! Getting us out of Korea IS defending our borders! We HAVE to get out of Korea!! I’m sick and tired of sending our troops over there so they can babysit the South Koreans. The South Koreans need to police themselves and we have to bring North Korea in line to do that. It’s not Trump’s fault there’s US soldiers over there. He’s trying to get them home. Maybe YOU’RE fine with our soldiers spending a dozen more decades over there, but I AM NOT! AMERICA FIRST!!!
Don’t be so short sided.
In reply to President Trump...please,… by Pollygotacracker
Did he say that? What makes you think that will happen? Maybe Kim will suddenly Gas his people for no reason at all, and whoops, would you look at that, they have to stay. It wouldn't be to agitate China or combat it's influence. Of course this has nothing to do with China! And don't sell Bear Stearns, that's just silly!
Yall are celebrating a bit prematurely because team Trump is desperate for some good optics.
In reply to Bullshit to THAT! Getting… by Arctic Frost
Trump getting the Nobel Peace Prize would be the most awesome thing ever - just so I can watch the media meltdown kick into overdrive....
Nah, the Criminal Presstitute’s will continue compare him to Hitler who also won Time Magazine Man of the Year. They’re Gas Lighting so “what difference at this point does it make?”
On this day in 1938 Adolf Hitler was awarded “Man of the Year” by Time Magazine in its annual issue. Time’s selection of “Man of the Year,” which has since been renamed to “Person of the Year,” dates back to 1927 with Charles Lindbergh being the first person to receive the title. Though giving Hitler the award had been seen as a controversial choice, Time has since given the recognition to other controversial figures such as Joseph Stalin, Osama Bin Laden, Ayatollah Khomeini, and Donald Trump. The publication claims to pick it's recipients by analyzing how much coverage they had in the media over a given year.
http://www.history.co.uk/this-day-in-history/02-january/hitler-named-ti…
In reply to Trump getting the Nobel… by mstyle
Watching Hillabutt reduced to a whimpering blob would be wonderful.
In reply to Trump getting the Nobel… by mstyle
Get popcorn for the Clinton meltdown.
In reply to Trump getting the Nobel… by mstyle
If Obama gets a Nobel for being a black president then Trump absolutely should get one for solving the 80 year+ Korean issue. But they won’t give it to him. Watch, they’ll actually advocate keeping the Koreas separate, our staying there forever and Kim keeping his nukes. All because they hate Trump.
In reply to Trump getting the Nobel… by mstyle
Who knows how this went down? Why on earth would Lil Kim make a deal with the US, a country notorious for breaking any agreement it has signed on to, for its nefarious bullying of smaller countries? Kim would be a fool to give up his nuclear weapons, his only protection against the rapacious US. Better to hold off on granting the Nobel just yet, remember the Obama prize for peace?
"remember the Obama prize for peace?"
The big difference here is that Trump would have actually done something to earn it! Obama, like everything else he has "accomplished", was due to affirmative action.
In reply to Who knows how this went down… by the French bitch
True, but hey...at least Michelle Obama was proud of her country for the first time back then.
In reply to "remember the Obama prize… by Charles Offdensen
This is not going to happen. Maxine Waters will probably have Donald Trump impeached and removed from office by the end of the week. My source is The View. Those ladies are smart and way out in front on hard hitting stories like this.
s/
I heard Trump, not to be out-done by Melania at state dinners, is bringing a traditional American meal to share with Kim: Taco Bell.
"about that 'dotard' comment, I was just kiddin bro"
That was a good example of two high level negotiators pacing each other.
The trading of such barbs was when it became clear that peace was inevitable.
In reply to "about that 'dotard' comment… by DingleBarryObummer
Lmao
In reply to That was a good example of… by tmosley
Dennis Rodman to be the first ambassador of the USA after our embassy is opened in North Korea!
Trump will get dick for this. The Dems will have to think long and hard how they’re going to spin this in a negative fashion.
Donuld Trump really does deserve the Nobel Peace Prize if he ends the Korean war and normalizes relations. No bullshit. That might make him one of the greatest presidents in recent history.
If he makes peace between Israel and Palestine, then he should be crowned Caesar.
I am forced to drink this 100 proof Tvarscki without a chaser because I only have $4 and change left and I need it all to buy another pint tomorrow. This shit tastes mindblowingly awful good Lord.
But on the bright side, I whacked off twice this morning and was spent, but one tall gulp of the Tvarscki and I can feel my balls vibrating again.
Praise God.
1000mg of niacinamide daily can help you to kick addiction. IF you are committed to quitting.
In reply to Donuld Trump really does… by Alexander De Large
Ohhhhh it sounda like a trappa Ohhhhh
I'm thinking about going to lunch buffet with plenty of fried fish & chicken, some biscuits and gravy with smashed potatoes. Then 3 types of cobblers with ice cream on top.
According to CNN. No other news outlet says so