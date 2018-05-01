Match Stock Burned As Facebook Unveils Dating Feature

Forget being 'Amazon-ed', Match was just 'Zuck-ed' as the CEO announced that Facebook is rolling out a new dating feature.
Facebook explains that “potential matches will be recommended based on dating preferences, things in common, and mutual friends.
They’ll have the option to discover others with similar interests through their Groups or Events.”
Match is now down almost 20% - it's largest drop ever - as investors question the dating-app's viability in the face of an opt-in Facebook feature designed around dating and building long-term relationships on its social platform.
"This is going to be for building real, long-term relationships — not just hook-ups,"
Besides, who knows you better than Facebook?
