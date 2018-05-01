Match Stock Burned As Facebook Unveils Dating Feature

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/01/2018 - 13:52

Forget being 'Amazon-ed', Match was just 'Zuck-ed' as the CEO announced that Facebook is rolling out a new dating feature.

Facebook explains that “potential matches will be recommended based on dating preferences, things in common, and mutual friends.

They’ll have the option to discover others with similar interests through their Groups or Events.”

Match is now down almost 20% - it's largest drop ever - as investors question the dating-app's viability in the face of an opt-in Facebook feature designed around dating and building long-term relationships on its social platform.

"This is going to be for building real, long-term relationships — not just hook-ups,"

Besides, who knows you better than Facebook?

Tags
Technology Internet
Human Interest
Internet & Mail Order Department Stores
Social Media & Networking

Comments

???ö? Tue, 05/01/2018 - 13:54 Permalink

Fuckerberg started Fuckbook as a "Hot or Not" online voting booth for all the low EQ misogynist Harvard jack-offs.

Wonder how many women were depressed and suicidal over THAT and the other nasty juvenile antics of this POS, can't-get-laid sociopath and his zombie band of pee-wee 4-chan hackers.

NoDebt Joe Davola Tue, 05/01/2018 - 14:14 Permalink

"This is going to be for building real, long-term relationships — not just hook-ups"

Yes, because nothing says "relationship success" to me like a billion narcissists droning on endlessly about themselves and their daily activities building deep and lasting relationships with each other.

I know.  I know.  I'm the only one who thinks this.

 

Low-Withers ???ö? Tue, 05/01/2018 - 14:12 Permalink

Match will soon be dead.

Didn’t have the vision to implement enough personal data mining tools.

Soon to be introduced. Jew are screwed divorce services. 

For a small fee we will assist you in obtaining personal relationship reparations.

 

Downtoolong Tue, 05/01/2018 - 14:15 Permalink

How is this different than what Facebook has primarily been about from the beginning?

It seems like a rebranding attempt under a more “socially correct” image for the hundreds of millions who were duped to “Lean In”, but, failed to close the deal the first time.

In other words, a Facebook application of the first rule of being a money grabbing scumbag;

always claim the moral high ground for everything you do.   