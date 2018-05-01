McCain Unloads On "Reality Show" Trump In New Book

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/01/2018 - 22:40

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) writes in his new book that his battle with brain cancer and his departure from Congress has liberated him, and he can now speak his mind.

"This is my last term," writes the 81-year-old Senator in his upcoming book The Restless Wave, co-authored by former adviser Mark Salter. Portions of the book were posted Monday by Apple News

“If I hadn’t admitted that to myself before this summer, a stage 4 cancer diagnosis acts as ungentle persuasion,” McCain continues. “I’m freer than colleagues who will face the voters again. I can speak my mind without fearing the consequences much. And I can vote my conscience without worry. I don’t think I’m free to disregard my constituents’ wishes, far from it. I don’t feel excused from keeping pledges I made. Nor do I wish to harm my party’s prospects. But I do feel a pressing responsibility to give Americans my best judgment.

McCain goes on to excoriate Trump - writing that the President “has declined to distinguish the actions of our government from the crimes of despotic ones,” and that to Trump “The appearance of toughness, or a reality show facsimile of toughness, seems to matter more than any of our values." 

The AZ Senator notes that despite the "decline in civility and cooperation, and increased obstructionism" that there remain lawmakers and officials in the federal government "committed to meeting the challenges of the hour."

"They might not be the most colorful politicians in town, but they’re usually the ones who get the most done," McCain writes.

“Before I leave I’d like to see our politics begin to return to the purposes and practices that distinguish our history from the history of other nations. I would like to see us recover our sense that we are more alike than different," McCain writes - pushing Americans to seek presidential candidates whose "humility and honesty commend them for the job." 

In McCain's ideal world, Hillary Clinton would have won the 2016 election and all of those Syrian Al-Qaeda affiliated "rebels" he loves so much (and flew out to meet in a clandestine face-to-face weeks after Trump took office) would have regime changed Assad months ago.

Perhaps despite all the trash talking in McCain's book, Trump will gift the Arizona Senator with the most explosive item on his bucket list based on that totally not fabricated, totally verified evidence of Iran's nuclear program that Germany's foreign minister wants independently inspected. 

benb Femora67 Tue, 05/01/2018 - 23:30 Permalink

"Your friends from the Forrestal are waiting for you John."

You mean his victims.

All these traitor assholes exist because they are propped up by the globalist controlled, arrogant, brainwashed media.

I say arrest them all now including the criminal punk Mueller and his entire SEDITIOUS team. Rosenstein should be publicly hung.

Sessions is compromised. Trump needs to order the Military Tribunals.

loveyajimbo Tue, 05/01/2018 - 22:50 Permalink

This malignant roach doesn't feel the need to resign, even though he admits he is done with congress... what a low worm.  I bet the American cancer Society donations have dropped considerably, as people do NOT want a cure YET!

AZ has been cursed with TWO traitor maggots... Yellowstain, the Hanoi harlot and FUBAR Flake.  Marty McSally is much like Haley... a Deep State warmonger for profit.  Hope Sheriff Joe wins the day and libturds heads spin some more...

WTFUD Tue, 05/01/2018 - 22:59 Permalink

Thanks for those final words of comfort John, now hurry up and die, you worthless POS.

I'm sure your colleagues in Al-CIAd'uh will give you a good send off. Pity McCain had no balls himself as he could've made a last stand with his troops in Syria.

DiggingInTheDirt Tue, 05/01/2018 - 23:23 Permalink

What a scum bag. McCain is only "putting us out of our misery," by retiring because he still might find himself charged with a crime re the Steele Dossier. He's hoping he dies before that happens. "Trump doesn't share our values." I say thank the Goddess for that if whatever values you refer to are endless wars. Get over yourself McCain. Lol, after he passes he will encounter every person he has harmed in his lifetime (Tibetan Book of Living and Dying). Wow. What show that is going to be. Do not doubt that Trump won't be the only person who does not think he is a "hero." What a chump.

https://nypost.com/2017/01/11/john-mccain-i-gave-russia-blackmail-dossier-on-trump-to-fbi/

 

 

Dancing Disraeli Tue, 05/01/2018 - 23:29 Permalink

Just imagine how much $ you could make if you had the rights to charge the public one dollar each to piss on this little effer's grave.

People would make pilgrimages, just like Graceland.

Mini-Me Tue, 05/01/2018 - 23:31 Permalink

"And I can vote my conscience without worry."  JHFC.  What a corrupt POS he is. 

Please, Mr. Cancer, take this vermin as soon as possible.