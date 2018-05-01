McCain Unloads On "Reality Show" Trump In New Book

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) writes in his new book that his battle with brain cancer and his departure from Congress has liberated him, and he can now speak his mind.

"This is my last term," writes the 81-year-old Senator in his upcoming book The Restless Wave, co-authored by former adviser Mark Salter. Portions of the book were posted Monday by Apple News.

“If I hadn’t admitted that to myself before this summer, a stage 4 cancer diagnosis acts as ungentle persuasion,” McCain continues. “I’m freer than colleagues who will face the voters again. I can speak my mind without fearing the consequences much. And I can vote my conscience without worry. I don’t think I’m free to disregard my constituents’ wishes, far from it. I don’t feel excused from keeping pledges I made. Nor do I wish to harm my party’s prospects. But I do feel a pressing responsibility to give Americans my best judgment.”

McCain goes on to excoriate Trump - writing that the President “has declined to distinguish the actions of our government from the crimes of despotic ones,” and that to Trump “The appearance of toughness, or a reality show facsimile of toughness, seems to matter more than any of our values."

The AZ Senator notes that despite the "decline in civility and cooperation, and increased obstructionism" that there remain lawmakers and officials in the federal government "committed to meeting the challenges of the hour."

"They might not be the most colorful politicians in town, but they’re usually the ones who get the most done," McCain writes.

“Before I leave I’d like to see our politics begin to return to the purposes and practices that distinguish our history from the history of other nations. I would like to see us recover our sense that we are more alike than different," McCain writes - pushing Americans to seek presidential candidates whose "humility and honesty commend them for the job."

